TOPPER 1898 N State Route 1

Beer

Busch Light

$2.00

Busch

$2.00

Busch NA

$2.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud Light Cans

$2.50

Bud Light Lime

$4.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Ultra Infusions

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Dos Equis

$1.00

Miller Genuine

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Miller Lite Cans

$2.50

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller 64

$3.00

Hamms

$3.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Sam Adams

$4.00

Sam Adams Oktoberfest

$2.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Heinekin

$2.00

Heinekin NA

$2.00

Leinenkugels

$4.00

Old Style

$2.00

Old Milwaukee

$2.00

Natural Light

$2.00

PBR

$2.00

Cocktails/Shots

Margarita

$6.00

Margarita Pitcher

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Woo Woo

$6.00

Big Mama

$8.00

Break A Leg

$8.00

Go-Getter

$6.00

Crown Jewels

$6.00

Breeze Bay

$6.00

Tsunami

$8.00

Pinapple Upside Down Cake

$6.00

Sleep Tight

$9.00

Johnny Vegas

$6.00

Dancing With The Captain

$8.00

Salty Nuts Shot

$5.00

Depth Charger

$6.00

14oz Shaker

$13.00

Salt Nut Drink

$7.00

Cherry Bomb

$5.00

Green Tea Shot

$5.00

Pineapple Upside Down Shot

$4.00

Liquor

Bulleit

$5.00

Crown Royal

$5.00

Crown Apple

$5.00

Crown Peach

$5.00

Jameson

$4.00

Canadian Club

$4.00

Woodford Reserve

$5.00

Jim Beam

$4.00

Makers Mark

$5.00

Chivas

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$4.00

Knob Creek

$6.00

Fireball

$4.00

Wild Turkey

$4.00

Southern Comfort

$4.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Sqrrl

$5.00

Courvoisier

$5.00

Skrewball

$4.00

Glenlivet

$4.00

7

$4.00

Patron

$5.00

Jose Cuervo

$4.00

1800 Gold

$6.00

1800 Silver

$6.00

Montezuma (Well)

$3.00

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Bacardi

$4.00

Malibu

$4.00

Kraken

$5.00

Barton Rum

$3.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Barton Vodka

$3.00

Ketel One

$5.00

Stolichnaya

$4.00

Titos

$4.00

Absolut

$5.00

Smirnoff

$4.00

Whipped Vodka

$4.00

Barton Gin

$3.00

Beefeater Gin

$5.00

Bombay

$5.00

Jager

$4.00

Courvoiser

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$4.00

Amaretto

$3.00

Triple Sec

$3.00

Butterscotch

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Raspberry

$3.00

Peachtree Schnapps

$3.00

Baileys

$4.00

Kahlua

$4.00

Grenadine

$3.00

Cherry Bomb

$5.00

Lunch Box

$5.00

McGillicuddys Menthol

$4.00

McGillicuddys Cherry

$4.00

Rumps

$5.00

NA Bevs

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

7 Up

$2.00

7 Up Zero

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Tonic

$1.00

Orange Juice

$1.00

Pineapple Juice

$1.00

Cranberry

$1.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Red Bull

$1.00

Chips

$1.00

Mt Dew

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Seltzers/Wine

Truly Citrus

$4.00

Truly Berry

$4.00

Truly Tropical

$4.00

Truly Fruit

$4.00

Truly Blueberry

$4.00

Truly Strawberry Lime

$4.00

Truly Cherry

$4.00

Truly Wild Berry

$4.00

Truly Lemon

$4.00

BL Retro Twisted Berry

$2.00

WC Black Cherry

$4.00

WC Grapefruit

$4.00

WC Lime

$4.00

Truly Mango

$4.00

Pinot Noir

$4.00

Riesling

$4.00

Chardonnay

$4.00

High Noon

$4.00

Draft

16 Oz Coors Light

$3.00

16oz Blue Moon

$4.00

16oz Stella

$4.00

16oz Ultra

$4.00

16oz HOP SKIP

$4.00

16oz Modelo

$4.00

20z Coors Light

$5.00

20z Blue Moon

$6.00

20z Hop Skip

$6.00

20oz Modelo

$6.00

20oz Ultra

$5.00

20oz Stella

$6.00

Pitcher

$13.00

Pitcher Of Imports

$16.00

Food (Copy)

Beastie Burger 1/2 Pound W/ FF

$12.00

1\2 Beastie Burger Only

$9.00

1\4 Topper Burger W/ff

$7.00

Topper Burger Only

$6.00

1\2 Pub Burger W/ff

$10.00

1\2 Pub Burger Only

$8.00

Breaded Chix w/ff

$9.00

Breaded Chix Sand Only

$7.00

Grilled Chix W/ff

$9.00

Grilled Chix Sand Only

$7.00

BLT W/ff

$8.00

BLT SAND Only

$6.00

Pork Fritter W/ff

$9.00

Pork Fritter Sand Only

$7.00

French Fries

$3.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Curly Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$6.00

Pretzel W/ Cheese

$12.00

Cheese Sticks

$6.00

Fried Pickles Strips

$6.00

Cheese Curds

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Spicy Cauliflower

$6.00

Side Mac Salad

$2.00

Mac N Cheese Bites

$6.00

Mushrooms

$6.00

Garlic Tot Bites

$6.00

Sub Spicy Cauliflower

$2.00

Sub Sweet Potato Bites

$2.00

Sub Garlic Tots

$2.00

Sub Curly FF

$2.00

Sub Pickle Fries

$2.00

Sub Waffle FF

$2.00

Sub Onion Rings

$2.00

Sub Mushrooms

$2.00

Sub Mac N Cheese Bites

$2.00

Sub Cheese Sticks

$2.00

Add Bacon

$1.00

Add American

$0.25

Add Lettuce

Add Tomato

Add Pickle

Mayo

Onion

Grilled Onions

$0.50

Extra Veggie

$0.25

Extra Meat

$1.50

Grilled Mushrooms

$0.50

Add Blue Cheese

$0.50

Add Moz Cheese

$0.50

Add Provolone Cheese

$0.50

Add Pepper Jack Cheese

$0.50

Kids Cheeseburger Meal

$6.00

Adult Chix Strips W/ff

$8.00

Kids Chix Tender w/ff

$5.00

Philly Cheese w/ff

$9.00

Philly Cheese Sand

$7.00

Polish Sausage W/ff

$9.00

Ribeye Steak Special

$13.00

Ribeye Sand

$9.00

Pollock W/ff

$13.00

Wings

$0.75

Dozen Wings

$9.00

Six Wings

$4.50

Texas Chicken Special

$12.00

Wrap

$10.00

Pie

$3.00

Pollock Special

$13.00

Bologna

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come enjoy our smooth cocktails and tasty menu. "It always Topper Time!"

Location

1898 N State Route 1, Watseka, IL 60970

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

