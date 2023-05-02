A map showing the location of Topper’s Bar & GrillView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Topper’s Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

311 State Road

Montevideo, MN 56265

Popular Items

Buddy's Orange

$3.50

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.95

Topper's Chicken Breast Extravaganza

$15.95

Grilled marinated chicken breasts topped with onions, mushrooms, green peppers and tomato.

ONLINE MENU

Appetizers

Wings - 1 Lb.

$13.95

Choose bone-in or boneless. Served with ranch or blue cheese. Celery upon request.

Wings - 2 Lbs.

$19.95

Choose bone-in or boneless. Served with ranch or blue cheese. Celery upon request.

Wings & Rings

$19.95

1 Lb. w/ onion rings. Choose bone-in or boneless. Served with ranch or blue cheese. Celery upon request.

Chicken Philly Cheeseteak Egg Rolls

$10.95

Walleye Fingers

$12.95

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$10.95

Pickle Fries

$9.95

Battered and fried with a hint of jalapeno

Cheddar Jack Chips

$12.95

A house favorite! Our famous homemade potato chips, piled high and smothered in cheddar jack cheese and chopped bacon. Served with a side of Mexi-Ranch for dipping. Perfect to share!

Crispy Potato Skins

$8.95

Choice of toppings. Served with sour cream.

Quesadillas

$11.95

The best quesadilla you’ve ever tasted … two flour tortillas sandwiched with all the freshest ingredients: cheese, onion, tomato, green olive, black olive, jalapeno and green pepper.

Tips of Sirloin

$14.95

Sauteed in our special blend of seasoning and served with ranch, or bbq sauce for dipping

Tips of Pork

$11.95

Sauteed in our own blend of seasonings and served with ranch, honey mustard or bbq sauce for dipping

Pepper Jack Mac Bites

$9.95

Mini Corn Dogs

$9.95

Mushroom Bites

$9.95

Cheddar Nuggets

$9.95

Chips and Salsa

$8.95

Drummies and Toast

$13.95

Shrimp and Toast

$10.95

Seasoned Tater Tots

$6.95

Basket of Homemade Fries

$6.95

Basket of Homemade Chips

$6.95

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$7.95

Onion Ring Basket

$10.95

Beer & Pretzel Cheese Bites

$7.95Out of stock

Chicken Strips

$13.95

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.95

Grilled shrimp tossed in your choice of wing sauce

Crispy Artichoke Hearts

$9.95

Dinner Specials

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.95

New York Strip

$28.95

USDA Choice hand cut sirloin

Bacon Wrapped Pork Chop

$17.95

Hand cut center cut pork chop wrapped in bacon.

Coconut Shrimp

$14.95

Six large coconut shrimp served with sweet chili dipping sauce.

8oz Sirloin Steak

$21.95

USDA Choice hand cut sirloin

Steak and Shrimp

$26.95

USDA choice and cut sirloin served with your choice of shrimp.

Topper's Prime Rib Dinner

$34.95

USDA Choice prime rib cooked and seasoned to perfection!

Halibut

$24.95Out of stock

Burgers

Topper's Doughnut Burger

$13.95

1/2 Lb. Juicy Lucy

$16.95

Served on a toasted ciabatta roll, with choice of American or Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, special sauce.

Bacon Blue Burger

$15.95

Burger with bacon and blue cheese crumbles, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a pretzel bun.

Mushroom & Swiss

$13.95

Patty Melt

$12.95

Served on whole wheat toast, with fried onions, choice of American or Swiss cheese.

Quesadilla Burger

$14.95

Burger loaded with cheddar jack cheese, onion, tomato, green and black olives, jalapenos and green pepper in a grilled tortilla.

Pig Burger

$14.95

Hand-pattied burger topped with bacon, cheese and barbecued pulled pork.

Ham & Egger

$15.95

Topped with hot ham and fried egg with special sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and American or Swiss cheese on Ciabatta bun.

Philly Burger

$14.95

Smothered with green peppers and onions, topped with Swiss cheese. Served with au jus.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.95

Our hand pattied burger covered in American or Swiss cheese and bacon, served with tomato, lettuce, onion and special sauce.

Unbelievable Burger

$13.95

Our hand pattied plant-based burger with cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, and special sauce.

Turkey Burger

$11.95

1/4 -Lb. Jennie-O turkey burger topped with cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and special sauce.

Sticky Burger

$16.95

1/2 -Lb. burger topped with peanut butter, bacon and cheese served on a pretzel bun.

Topper Burger

$11.95

Our classic burger with cheese, tomato, onion, lettuce, and special sauce

Topper's Chili Cheeseburger

$16.95

1/2 lb hamburger served open face with our homemade chili with cheese and onions

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.95

Tender marinated chicken breast, topped with tomato, onion, lettuce, special sauce, American or Swiss cheese.

Smothered Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Tender chicken breast topped with sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms and American or Swiss cheese, special sauce, lettuce and tomato.

Cordon Bleu

$13.95

Tender chicken breast topped with ham and melted Swiss cheese, special sauce, onion, lettuce and tomato.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast with your choice of our buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a pretzel bun.

Blue Swiss Bacon Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Chicken breast topped with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, Swiss, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on pretzel bun.

Monday Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.95

Tender marinated chicken breast, topped with tomato, onion, lettuce, special sauce, American or Swiss cheese.

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Prime Rib Sandwich

$16.95

Roast Beef Deluxe

$14.95

Thinly sliced roast beef with bacon, mushrooms and Swiss cheese on ciabatta roll. Served with au jus.

Beef or Chicken Philly

$13.95

Served on hoagie bun, topped with sautéed green pepper and onions. Served with au jus.

Topper's Ultimate French Dip

$13.95

Roast beef smothered with sautéed green pepper and onions. Topped with Swiss cheese on ciabatta roll. Served au jus.

Monster BLT

$13.95

Topper’s version of a summer classic! A pile of crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, juicy tomato and mayonnaise on toasted ciabatta roll

Pan-Fried Fish Sandwich

$14.95

Pan-fried fish on a hoagie bun, topped with your choice of tomato, onion, lettuce, mayonnaise and cheese.

Topper's Club

$13.95

Turkey, ham and bacon, piled high on wheat toast, with lettuce, mayonnaise and tomato.

Ham & Cheese

$11.95

Deli-sliced ham piled high with a blend of cheese and grilled on Texas toast.

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Cheddar jack cheese grilled on Texas toast.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Pulled pork served on a ciabatta roll

Topper's Cuban

$13.95

Pulled pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, and brown mustard on a ciabatta bun.

Walleye Sandwich

$15.95

Lightly breaded walleye on a hoagie bun topped with tomato, lettuce, onion, mayo and your choice of cheese.

Dinners

Hamburger Steak

$15.95

A 1/2 lb. hamburger steak cooked to your liking!

Topper's Special

$16.95

1/2 lb. hamburger steak topped with sautéed onions and melted American cheese.

Smothered Hamburger Steak

$16.95

1/2 lb. hamburger steak cooked your way and smothered with sautéed onion, green pepper, mushrooms and Swiss cheese.

Topper's Chicken Breast Extravaganza

$15.95

Grilled marinated chicken breasts topped with onions, mushrooms, green peppers and tomato.

Chicken Delight

$16.95

Grilled marinated chicken breasts topped with crispy bacon, sautéed mushrooms and cheddar jack cheese.

Chicken Strip Dinner

$16.95

Lightly breaded chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken Kiev (NYE)

$15.95

Lightly breaded chicken breast stuffed with garlic and butter

Shrimp Kabob Dinner

$16.95

Two grilled shrimp kabobs, lightly seasoned. Perfect over rice.

Walleye Dinner

$18.95

Flakey walleye filet, done pan fried or lightly breaded and deep fried to crispy perfection.

Pan Fried Fish

$16.95

Two center cut cod fillets, lightly seasoned and pan fried to perfection.

Double Crunch Shrimp

$14.95

A generous plate of crunchy butterflied shrimp with cocktail sauce for dipping.

Fish and Chips

$19.95

Two center cut cod filets lightly battered and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Mushroom Swiss Hamburger Steak

$15.95

Topper's London Broil

$16.95

1/2 lb hamburger steak cooked to your liking smothered in sauteed mushrooms and onions

Topper's Fajitas

$13.95

Hamburger Steak Commercial

$16.95

Wraps

Club Wrap

$12.95

Turkey, ham and bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese and your choice of ranch or honey mustard.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Lettuce, tomato, cheese and your choice of ranch or honey mustard.

Crispy Chicken and Bacon Wrap

$12.95

Lettuce, tomato, cheese and your choice of ranch or honey mustard.

Wild RIce Wrap

$12.95

Topper’s wild rice blend with chicken and sautéed pepper, onion and mushroom.

Salads

Fiesta Chicken Salad

$9.95

Crisp tortilla chips topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onion and cheese piled high with seasoned grilled chicken, served with salsa and sour cream.

Taco Salad

$9.95

Crisp tortilla chips topped with seasoned taco meat, piled high with lettuce, tomatoes, onion and cheese served with salsa and sour cream.

Marinated Chicken Salad

$9.95

Mounds of lettuce topped with marinated chicken breast, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, celery, choice of dressing.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.95

Our fresh mixed greens topped with crispy chunks of chicken and chopped bacon topped off with tomatoes and green pepper.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.95

Tender chicken breast tossed with your favorite wing sauce and served over greens with celery and green pepper. Perfect with our blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Side Salad

$5.95

Fresh greens with red onion, tomato, cheese and celery. Choice of dressing.

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Kids Menu

KIDS | 1/4 Topper Burger

$9.95

Choice of American or Swiss cheese, tomato, onion, lettuce, mayonnaise and pickle

KIDS | Chicken Strips & Toast

$9.95

KIDS | Mini Corn Dogs

$9.95

KIDS | Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Lotza cheese piled on white or whole wheat bread and pickle

Soups

Topper's Homemade Chili

$4.25+

Favorite recipe for 30 years, topped with cheese and onion.

Beer Cheese Soup

$4.25+

Chicken Wild Rice Soup

$4.25+

Tomato Soup

$4.25+Out of stock

Sides

Sour Cream

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Mexi Ranch

$1.50

Jalapeno Peppers

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.00

Corn

$2.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Side of Gravy

$2.50

Au Jus

$1.50

Garlic toast

$3.00

Wild Rice

$3.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Beverages

1919 Rootbeer Can

$3.75

Buddy's Grape

$3.50

Buddy's Orange

$3.50

Iron Horse Black Cherry Cream Soda

$3.50

Lift Bridge Mini Donut Cream Soda

$4.50

Dessert

Choclolate Cheesecake

$6.95

Better get two slices to be safe

Brownie

$0.99

PIZZA

Build Your Own Pizza 9"

$11.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, and your favorite toppings

Warehouse Classic 9"

$17.95

Italian sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, red onion, and mushrooms

Warehouse Deluxe 9"

$17.95

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, green & black olives

Meat Lovers 9"

$17.95

Pepperoni, italian sausage, fresh ground beef and Canadian bacon

Taco Pizza 9"

$17.95

Taco meat, picante sauce, lettuce, tomato, crushed tortilla chips, cheese blend and a side of sour cream

Chicken Bacon Ranch 9"

$17.95

Creamy ranch sauce, chicken breast, bacon and cheese

Ryan's BBQ Chicken 9"

$17.95

BBQ sauce, chicken breast, red onion, green pepper and mozzarella cheese

Italian Chicken Alfredo 9"

$17.95

Creamy alfredo sauce, chicken breast, red onion, mushroom, diced tomato

Buffalo Chicken 9"

$17.95

Chicken breast topped in zesty sauce, green pepper, red onion, mozzarella cheese

Hawaiian 9"

$16.95

Canadian bacon and pineapple

The Luau 9"

$17.95

Creamy alfredo sauce with zesty chicken, pineapple and cheddar jack cheese

Sellner Special 9"

$17.95

Put some zing in your life... Layers of pepperoni, pepperoncini with red sauce and mozzarella

Pepperoni Double Take 9"

$17.95

Pepperoni, mozzarella, pepperoni, mozzarella - twice the toppings, twice the flavor

Chicken Cordon Bleu 9"

$17.95

Creamy alfredo sauce, chicken breast, ham, mushrooms and mozzarella

Sweet & Spicy Pepperoni 9"

$17.95

Toppers favorite red sauce with pepperoni, pineapple and jalapenos

Huberts 9"

$17.95

Canadian bacon, sausage, green olives and mozzarella

Veggie Deluxe 9"

$17.95

Mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, green and black olives, mozzarella

Topper's Scooter 9"

$17.95

Creamy picante ranch sauce with Italian sausage, bacon, mushrooms and cheddar jack cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza 9"

$17.95

Twist to Toppers bacon cheeseburger: hamburger, bacon, red onions, cheese and pickle slices

Quesadilla Pizza 9"

$17.95

Chicken or beef, red onion, tomato, green pepper, jalapeno, green and black olives, cheddar jack cheese, served with lettuce, salsa and sour cream

California Combo 9"

$17.95

Red sauce, ground beef, tomato, green onion, cheddar jack cheese, baked then topped with lettuce just like a California burger

Build Your Own Pizza 12"

$14.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, and your favorite toppings

Warehouse Classic 12"

$22.95

Italian sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, red onion, and mushrooms

Warehouse Deluxe 12"

$22.95

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, green & black olives

Meat Lovers 12"

$22.95

Pepperoni, italian sausage, fresh ground beef and Canadian bacon

Taco Pizza 12"

$22.95

Taco meat, picante sauce, lettuce, tomato, crushed tortilla chips, cheese blend and a side of sour cream

Chicken Bacon Ranch 12"

$22.95

Creamy ranch sauce, chicken breast, bacon and cheese

Ryan's BBQ Chicken 12"

$22.95

BBQ sauce, chicken breast, red onion, green pepper and mozzarella cheese

Italian Chicken Alfredo 12"

$22.95

Creamy alfredo sauce, chicken breast, red onion, mushroom, diced tomato

Buffalo Chicken 12"

$22.95

Chicken breast topped in zesty sauce, green pepper, red onion, mozzarella cheese

Hawaiian 12"

$21.95

Canadian bacon and pineapple

The Luau 12"

$22.95

Creamy alfredo sauce with zesty chicken, pineapple and cheddar jack cheese

Sellner Special 12"

$21.95

Put some zing in your life... Layers of pepperoni, pepperoncini with red sauce and mozzarella

Pepperoni Double Take 12"

$21.95

Pepperoni, mozzarella, pepperoni, mozzarella - twice the toppings, twice the flavor

Chicken Cordon Bleu 12"

$22.95

Creamy alfredo sauce, chicken breast, ham, mushrooms and mozzarella

Sweet & Spicy Pepperoni 12"

$22.95

Toppers favorite red sauce with pepperoni, pineapple and jalapenos

Huberts 12"

$22.95

Canadian bacon, sausage, green olives and mozzarella

Veggie Deluxe 12"

$22.95

Mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, green and black olives, mozzarella

Topper's Scooter 12"

$22.95

Creamy picante ranch sauce with Italian sausage, bacon, mushrooms and cheddar jack cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza 12"

$22.95

Twist to Toppers bacon cheeseburger: hamburger, bacon, red onions, cheese and pickle slices

Quesadilla Pizza 12"

$22.95

Chicken or beef, red onion, tomato, green pepper, jalapeno, green and black olives, cheddar jack cheese, served with lettuce, salsa and sour cream

California Combo 12"

$22.95

Red sauce, ground beef, tomato, green onion, cheddar jack cheese, baked then topped with lettuce just like a California burger

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

311 State Road, Montevideo, MN 56265

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
