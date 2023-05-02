- Home
Topper’s Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
311 State Road
Montevideo, MN 56265
ONLINE MENU
Appetizers
Wings - 1 Lb.
Choose bone-in or boneless. Served with ranch or blue cheese. Celery upon request.
Wings - 2 Lbs.
Choose bone-in or boneless. Served with ranch or blue cheese. Celery upon request.
Wings & Rings
1 Lb. w/ onion rings. Choose bone-in or boneless. Served with ranch or blue cheese. Celery upon request.
Chicken Philly Cheeseteak Egg Rolls
Walleye Fingers
Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Pickle Fries
Battered and fried with a hint of jalapeno
Cheddar Jack Chips
A house favorite! Our famous homemade potato chips, piled high and smothered in cheddar jack cheese and chopped bacon. Served with a side of Mexi-Ranch for dipping. Perfect to share!
Crispy Potato Skins
Choice of toppings. Served with sour cream.
Quesadillas
The best quesadilla you’ve ever tasted … two flour tortillas sandwiched with all the freshest ingredients: cheese, onion, tomato, green olive, black olive, jalapeno and green pepper.
Tips of Sirloin
Sauteed in our special blend of seasoning and served with ranch, or bbq sauce for dipping
Tips of Pork
Sauteed in our own blend of seasonings and served with ranch, honey mustard or bbq sauce for dipping
Pepper Jack Mac Bites
Mini Corn Dogs
Mushroom Bites
Cheddar Nuggets
Chips and Salsa
Drummies and Toast
Shrimp and Toast
Seasoned Tater Tots
Basket of Homemade Fries
Basket of Homemade Chips
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
Onion Ring Basket
Beer & Pretzel Cheese Bites
Chicken Strips
Buffalo Shrimp
Grilled shrimp tossed in your choice of wing sauce
Crispy Artichoke Hearts
Dinner Specials
Chicken Fried Steak
New York Strip
USDA Choice hand cut sirloin
Bacon Wrapped Pork Chop
Hand cut center cut pork chop wrapped in bacon.
Coconut Shrimp
Six large coconut shrimp served with sweet chili dipping sauce.
8oz Sirloin Steak
USDA Choice hand cut sirloin
Steak and Shrimp
USDA choice and cut sirloin served with your choice of shrimp.
Topper's Prime Rib Dinner
USDA Choice prime rib cooked and seasoned to perfection!
Halibut
Burgers
Topper's Doughnut Burger
1/2 Lb. Juicy Lucy
Served on a toasted ciabatta roll, with choice of American or Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, special sauce.
Bacon Blue Burger
Burger with bacon and blue cheese crumbles, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a pretzel bun.
Mushroom & Swiss
Patty Melt
Served on whole wheat toast, with fried onions, choice of American or Swiss cheese.
Quesadilla Burger
Burger loaded with cheddar jack cheese, onion, tomato, green and black olives, jalapenos and green pepper in a grilled tortilla.
Pig Burger
Hand-pattied burger topped with bacon, cheese and barbecued pulled pork.
Ham & Egger
Topped with hot ham and fried egg with special sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and American or Swiss cheese on Ciabatta bun.
Philly Burger
Smothered with green peppers and onions, topped with Swiss cheese. Served with au jus.
Bacon Cheese Burger
Our hand pattied burger covered in American or Swiss cheese and bacon, served with tomato, lettuce, onion and special sauce.
Unbelievable Burger
Our hand pattied plant-based burger with cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, and special sauce.
Turkey Burger
1/4 -Lb. Jennie-O turkey burger topped with cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and special sauce.
Sticky Burger
1/2 -Lb. burger topped with peanut butter, bacon and cheese served on a pretzel bun.
Topper Burger
Our classic burger with cheese, tomato, onion, lettuce, and special sauce
Topper's Chili Cheeseburger
1/2 lb hamburger served open face with our homemade chili with cheese and onions
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Tender marinated chicken breast, topped with tomato, onion, lettuce, special sauce, American or Swiss cheese.
Smothered Chicken Sandwich
Tender chicken breast topped with sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms and American or Swiss cheese, special sauce, lettuce and tomato.
Cordon Bleu
Tender chicken breast topped with ham and melted Swiss cheese, special sauce, onion, lettuce and tomato.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with your choice of our buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a pretzel bun.
Blue Swiss Bacon Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast topped with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, Swiss, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on pretzel bun.
Monday Chicken Breast Sandwich
Tender marinated chicken breast, topped with tomato, onion, lettuce, special sauce, American or Swiss cheese.
Sandwiches
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Prime Rib Sandwich
Roast Beef Deluxe
Thinly sliced roast beef with bacon, mushrooms and Swiss cheese on ciabatta roll. Served with au jus.
Beef or Chicken Philly
Served on hoagie bun, topped with sautéed green pepper and onions. Served with au jus.
Topper's Ultimate French Dip
Roast beef smothered with sautéed green pepper and onions. Topped with Swiss cheese on ciabatta roll. Served au jus.
Monster BLT
Topper’s version of a summer classic! A pile of crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, juicy tomato and mayonnaise on toasted ciabatta roll
Pan-Fried Fish Sandwich
Pan-fried fish on a hoagie bun, topped with your choice of tomato, onion, lettuce, mayonnaise and cheese.
Topper's Club
Turkey, ham and bacon, piled high on wheat toast, with lettuce, mayonnaise and tomato.
Ham & Cheese
Deli-sliced ham piled high with a blend of cheese and grilled on Texas toast.
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar jack cheese grilled on Texas toast.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork served on a ciabatta roll
Topper's Cuban
Pulled pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, and brown mustard on a ciabatta bun.
Walleye Sandwich
Lightly breaded walleye on a hoagie bun topped with tomato, lettuce, onion, mayo and your choice of cheese.
Dinners
Hamburger Steak
A 1/2 lb. hamburger steak cooked to your liking!
Topper's Special
1/2 lb. hamburger steak topped with sautéed onions and melted American cheese.
Smothered Hamburger Steak
1/2 lb. hamburger steak cooked your way and smothered with sautéed onion, green pepper, mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
Topper's Chicken Breast Extravaganza
Grilled marinated chicken breasts topped with onions, mushrooms, green peppers and tomato.
Chicken Delight
Grilled marinated chicken breasts topped with crispy bacon, sautéed mushrooms and cheddar jack cheese.
Chicken Strip Dinner
Lightly breaded chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Kiev (NYE)
Lightly breaded chicken breast stuffed with garlic and butter
Shrimp Kabob Dinner
Two grilled shrimp kabobs, lightly seasoned. Perfect over rice.
Walleye Dinner
Flakey walleye filet, done pan fried or lightly breaded and deep fried to crispy perfection.
Pan Fried Fish
Two center cut cod fillets, lightly seasoned and pan fried to perfection.
Double Crunch Shrimp
A generous plate of crunchy butterflied shrimp with cocktail sauce for dipping.
Fish and Chips
Two center cut cod filets lightly battered and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Mushroom Swiss Hamburger Steak
Topper's London Broil
1/2 lb hamburger steak cooked to your liking smothered in sauteed mushrooms and onions
Topper's Fajitas
Hamburger Steak Commercial
Wraps
Club Wrap
Turkey, ham and bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese and your choice of ranch or honey mustard.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, cheese and your choice of ranch or honey mustard.
Crispy Chicken and Bacon Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, cheese and your choice of ranch or honey mustard.
Wild RIce Wrap
Topper’s wild rice blend with chicken and sautéed pepper, onion and mushroom.
Salads
Fiesta Chicken Salad
Crisp tortilla chips topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onion and cheese piled high with seasoned grilled chicken, served with salsa and sour cream.
Taco Salad
Crisp tortilla chips topped with seasoned taco meat, piled high with lettuce, tomatoes, onion and cheese served with salsa and sour cream.
Marinated Chicken Salad
Mounds of lettuce topped with marinated chicken breast, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, celery, choice of dressing.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Our fresh mixed greens topped with crispy chunks of chicken and chopped bacon topped off with tomatoes and green pepper.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Tender chicken breast tossed with your favorite wing sauce and served over greens with celery and green pepper. Perfect with our blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Side Salad
Fresh greens with red onion, tomato, cheese and celery. Choice of dressing.
Cole Slaw
Cottage Cheese
Kids Menu
Soups
Sides
Beverages
PIZZA
Build Your Own Pizza 9"
Red sauce, mozzarella, and your favorite toppings
Warehouse Classic 9"
Italian sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, red onion, and mushrooms
Warehouse Deluxe 9"
Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, green & black olives
Meat Lovers 9"
Pepperoni, italian sausage, fresh ground beef and Canadian bacon
Taco Pizza 9"
Taco meat, picante sauce, lettuce, tomato, crushed tortilla chips, cheese blend and a side of sour cream
Chicken Bacon Ranch 9"
Creamy ranch sauce, chicken breast, bacon and cheese
Ryan's BBQ Chicken 9"
BBQ sauce, chicken breast, red onion, green pepper and mozzarella cheese
Italian Chicken Alfredo 9"
Creamy alfredo sauce, chicken breast, red onion, mushroom, diced tomato
Buffalo Chicken 9"
Chicken breast topped in zesty sauce, green pepper, red onion, mozzarella cheese
Hawaiian 9"
Canadian bacon and pineapple
The Luau 9"
Creamy alfredo sauce with zesty chicken, pineapple and cheddar jack cheese
Sellner Special 9"
Put some zing in your life... Layers of pepperoni, pepperoncini with red sauce and mozzarella
Pepperoni Double Take 9"
Pepperoni, mozzarella, pepperoni, mozzarella - twice the toppings, twice the flavor
Chicken Cordon Bleu 9"
Creamy alfredo sauce, chicken breast, ham, mushrooms and mozzarella
Sweet & Spicy Pepperoni 9"
Toppers favorite red sauce with pepperoni, pineapple and jalapenos
Huberts 9"
Canadian bacon, sausage, green olives and mozzarella
Veggie Deluxe 9"
Mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, green and black olives, mozzarella
Topper's Scooter 9"
Creamy picante ranch sauce with Italian sausage, bacon, mushrooms and cheddar jack cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza 9"
Twist to Toppers bacon cheeseburger: hamburger, bacon, red onions, cheese and pickle slices
Quesadilla Pizza 9"
Chicken or beef, red onion, tomato, green pepper, jalapeno, green and black olives, cheddar jack cheese, served with lettuce, salsa and sour cream
California Combo 9"
Red sauce, ground beef, tomato, green onion, cheddar jack cheese, baked then topped with lettuce just like a California burger
Build Your Own Pizza 12"
Red sauce, mozzarella, and your favorite toppings
Warehouse Classic 12"
Italian sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, red onion, and mushrooms
Warehouse Deluxe 12"
Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, green & black olives
Meat Lovers 12"
Pepperoni, italian sausage, fresh ground beef and Canadian bacon
Taco Pizza 12"
Taco meat, picante sauce, lettuce, tomato, crushed tortilla chips, cheese blend and a side of sour cream
Chicken Bacon Ranch 12"
Creamy ranch sauce, chicken breast, bacon and cheese
Ryan's BBQ Chicken 12"
BBQ sauce, chicken breast, red onion, green pepper and mozzarella cheese
Italian Chicken Alfredo 12"
Creamy alfredo sauce, chicken breast, red onion, mushroom, diced tomato
Buffalo Chicken 12"
Chicken breast topped in zesty sauce, green pepper, red onion, mozzarella cheese
Hawaiian 12"
Canadian bacon and pineapple
The Luau 12"
Creamy alfredo sauce with zesty chicken, pineapple and cheddar jack cheese
Sellner Special 12"
Put some zing in your life... Layers of pepperoni, pepperoncini with red sauce and mozzarella
Pepperoni Double Take 12"
Pepperoni, mozzarella, pepperoni, mozzarella - twice the toppings, twice the flavor
Chicken Cordon Bleu 12"
Creamy alfredo sauce, chicken breast, ham, mushrooms and mozzarella
Sweet & Spicy Pepperoni 12"
Toppers favorite red sauce with pepperoni, pineapple and jalapenos
Huberts 12"
Canadian bacon, sausage, green olives and mozzarella
Veggie Deluxe 12"
Mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, green and black olives, mozzarella
Topper's Scooter 12"
Creamy picante ranch sauce with Italian sausage, bacon, mushrooms and cheddar jack cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza 12"
Twist to Toppers bacon cheeseburger: hamburger, bacon, red onions, cheese and pickle slices
Quesadilla Pizza 12"
Chicken or beef, red onion, tomato, green pepper, jalapeno, green and black olives, cheddar jack cheese, served with lettuce, salsa and sour cream
California Combo 12"
Red sauce, ground beef, tomato, green onion, cheddar jack cheese, baked then topped with lettuce just like a California burger
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
311 State Road, Montevideo, MN 56265
Photos coming soon!