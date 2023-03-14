- Home
Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House
1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike
Bridgehampton, NY 11932
Dinner
Appetizers
Egg Toast Caviar
Brioche and Chives
East Coast Oysters
Cocktail Sauce and Mignonette
Tuna Tartare
Avocado, Spicy Radish, Ginger Marinade
Crispy Salmon Sushi
Chipotle Mayonnaise, Soy Glaze
Burrata
Meyer Lemon Jam and Basil
Beet Salad
Feta, Black Olives, and Red Wine Vinaigrette
Kale Salad
Avocado, Sunflower Seeds, Lemon, Chili and Mint
Butternut Squash Soup
Wild Mushrooms and Chives
Crispy Calamari
Yuzu Dipping Sauce and Sesame
Pizza
Entrees
Seared Black Sea Bass
Purple Sweet Potato, Aromatic Spice Broth
Faroe Island Salmon
Maitake Mushroom, Leeks, and Chili-Garlic Emulsion
Roasted Maine Lobster
Chili Butter and Shoestring Potatoes
Celeriac Katsu
Grainy Mustard Aioli, Spice Condiment, Shiso
Parmesan Crusted Chicken
Salsify and Basil Fondue
Brie Cheese Burger
Brie Cheese and Truffle Butter
Grilled Beef Tenderloin
Potato Puree, Broccolini, Miso-Mustard
28 Day Dry Aged Ribeye for Two
French Fries, Herbal Greens, JG Steak Sauce
Rigatoni with Meatballs
Smoked Chili-Tomato Ragu, Parmesan Cheese
Sides
Simply Cooked
Pre Fix
Wine / Beer
Wine by the Glass
Cabernet Savignon GLS
Bordeaux GLS
Burgundy GLS
Pinot Noir GLS
Super Tuscan GLS
Nebbiolo GL
Chardonnay GLS
Savignon Blanc GLS
Vermentino GLS
Bourgogne Blanc GLS
Sancerre GLS
Pinot Grigio GLS
Topping Rose House Rosé GLS
Champagne GLS
Nebbiolo GLS
Prosecco
Red Wine Bottles
BTB Bordeaux
BTB Nebbiolo
BTB Pinot Noir
BTB Super Tuscan
Barbera d'Alba
Barolo Elvio Cogno
Barolo Rivetto
Chianti Classico
Brunello di Montalcino DCC
Brunello Di Montalcino Riserva
Donna Olimpia 2015
Tolaini Picconero
Antinori Tignanello
Almaviva 2018
Sassicaia
Solaia 2009 Antinori
Solaia 2008 Antinori
Antinori Guado al Tasso
Tempranillo Marques de Murrieta
Tempranillo Celeste Reserva
Caymus
Tabu Family
The Hess
Joseph Phelps
Nickel & Nickel
Far Niente
Cardinale
Dominus
Morlet Coeur 2014
Opus One
Laurel Glen 2015
Patrimony 2018
Kapcsandy Estate Cuvee 2017
Christian Cuvee
Echezeaux DRC
Gevry-Chambertin
Chapelle-Chambertin
Chambolle-Musigny
Beaune
Savigny-Les-Beaune
Vosne-Romanée
Saint-Estephe
2004 Lafite Rothschild Pauillac
2012 Chateau Pontet-Canet
Saint Julien Beychevelle
2018 Chateau Lagrange 3eme
Saint Julien Talbot
2017 Alter Ego Chatea Palmer
Margaux Palmer
2016 Tropling Mondot
Saint-Émilion
Saint-Émilion Angelus
Cote-Rotie
Cahors
2020 CDP Beaurenard
2020 CDP De La Solitude
2019 Antikythera
Bergström Pinot Noir
2018 Elk Cove
2016 Gran Moraine
Merry Edwards Pinot Noir
Domaine Anderson PN
White Wine Bottles
BTB Bourgogne Blanc
BTB Chardonnay
BTB Sauvignon Blanc
BTB Vermentino
2017 Lavinea
2016 Gran Moraine Chardonnay
2016 Bergstrom Sigrid
2017 Stonestreet Estate
2019 Grgich Hills
Chardonnay Nickel&Nickel
Chardonnay Far Niente
Chardonnay Hyde
2021 Nickel&nickel Chardonnay
Savignon Blanc Merry Edwards
Savignon Blanc Emmolo
Chablis Moreau
Chablis Laroche
Corton-Charlamagne Jadot
Batard-Montrachet
Saint-Aubin
Mâcon Verzé
Puligny-Montrachet
Chassagne-Montrachet
Chassagne-Montrachet Marc Morey
2020 Pouilly-Fuisse Aux B
Pouilly-Fuisse
2018 Riesling Domaine Zind
Puilly-Fume
2019 Nascetta Elvio Cogno
2021 Grillo Feudo Montoni
Savignon Blanc Winkl
Rose Bottles
Sparkling Bottles
Corkage Fee
Specialty Cocktails
Liquor
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Flecha Blanco
Flecha Repo
Flecha Anjejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio 70
DJ 1942
Cincoro Blanco
Cincoro Repo
Cincoro Añejo
Casa Dragones Joven
Clase Azul Repo
Espolon Blanco
Komos Cristalino
La Puritita Mezcal
Montelobos
Casa Dragones Blanco
Dos Hombres
Whiskey\Scotch
Bourbon/Rye
Pappy 10
Pappy 12
Pappy 15
Bulleit
Michters Rye
Michter's Bourbon
Hillrock
Blanton's
High West Bourbon
High West Double Rye
Pinhook
Woodford Reserve
Maker's Mark
Calumet 14
EH Taylor
Empire Bourbon
Hillrock
Buffalo Trace
Eh Taylor Small Batch
Liqueurs/Cordials
Ports\dessert Wine
NA Beverages
Dessert
Warm Chocolate Cake
Vahlrona Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream
Salted Caramel Sundae
Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Candied Peanuts and Popcorn, Whipped Cream, Hot Fudge
Mint and Basil Panna Cotta, Meyer Lemon Sherbert
Mint and Basil Panna Cotta, Meyer Lemon Sherbert
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
Puff Pastry Rhubarb Tart with Marzipan Ice Cream
Puff Pastry Rhubarb Tart with Marzipan Ice Cream
Ice Cream & Sorbet
Dessert Wines & Ports
TRH Gift Shop
Farmaestheics
Herbal Shampoo
Cream Rinse
Gentle Mint Body Wash
Fine Herbal Cleanser Lavender
Herbal Hydration Complex
Lavender Milk
Watercress Eye
Hand to Heel
Lemon Cuticle Cream
Candle Midnight Absolute
Vassar Rose Skin Perfecting Collection
Glow & Go Box
Honey Bundle Kit
Hydrating Hand Wash
New and Nursing Moms
Cool Aloe Mist Lavender
Hot Toddy for the Body
Classic Waters Rose Water
Nutrient Dense Facial Oil
TRH
Other
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jean-Georges' world-renowned cuisine shines in our east-end concept, featuring sensible, locally-sourced fare paired with a contemporary Hamptons vibe.
1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton, NY 11932