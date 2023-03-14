Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House 1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike

  • Home
Dinner

Appetizers

Egg Toast Caviar

$88.00

Brioche and Chives

East Coast Oysters

$18.00

Cocktail Sauce and Mignonette

Tuna Tartare

$28.00

Avocado, Spicy Radish, Ginger Marinade

Crispy Salmon Sushi

$25.00

Chipotle Mayonnaise, Soy Glaze

Burrata

$26.00

Meyer Lemon Jam and Basil

Beet Salad

$18.00

Feta, Black Olives, and Red Wine Vinaigrette

Kale Salad

$21.00

Avocado, Sunflower Seeds, Lemon, Chili and Mint

Butternut Squash Soup

$19.00

Wild Mushrooms and Chives

Crispy Calamari

$21.00

Yuzu Dipping Sauce and Sesame

Pizza

Black Truffle Pizza

$27.00

Fontina Cheese and Frisee

Mozzarella Pizza

$19.00

Tomato, Basil and Chili Flakes

Entrees

Seared Black Sea Bass

$45.00

Purple Sweet Potato, Aromatic Spice Broth

Faroe Island Salmon

$43.00

Maitake Mushroom, Leeks, and Chili-Garlic Emulsion

Roasted Maine Lobster

$68.00

Chili Butter and Shoestring Potatoes

Celeriac Katsu

$28.00

Grainy Mustard Aioli, Spice Condiment, Shiso

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$39.00

Salsify and Basil Fondue

Brie Cheese Burger

$29.00

Brie Cheese and Truffle Butter

Grilled Beef Tenderloin

$62.00

Potato Puree, Broccolini, Miso-Mustard

28 Day Dry Aged Ribeye for Two

$148.00

French Fries, Herbal Greens, JG Steak Sauce

Rigatoni with Meatballs

$32.00

Smoked Chili-Tomato Ragu, Parmesan Cheese

Sides

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Chilies, Mint, and Aged Pecorino

Sagaponack Potato Puree

$14.00

Grilled Broccolini with Lemon and Chive Butter

$14.00

Fries with Herbs

$14.00

Side Salad

$14.00

Simply Cooked

Simple Salmon

$38.00

Simple Beef

$60.00

Simple Chicken

$32.00

Simple Bass

$39.00

Simple Lobster

$62.00

Special

Morel Side

$14.00

Wagyu

$78.00

Pasta Special

$32.00

Pre Fix

Chicken

$98.00

Beef

$98.00

Wine / Beer

Wine by the Glass

Cabernet Savignon GLS

$35.00

Bordeaux GLS

$21.00

Burgundy GLS

$25.00

Pinot Noir GLS

$35.00

Super Tuscan GLS

$25.00

Nebbiolo GL

$20.00

Chardonnay GLS

$20.00

Savignon Blanc GLS

$25.00

Vermentino GLS

$20.00

Bourgogne Blanc GLS

$25.00

Sancerre GLS

$25.00

Pinot Grigio GLS

$20.00

Topping Rose House Rosé GLS

$25.00

Champagne GLS

$35.00

Nebbiolo GLS

$20.00

Prosecco

$17.00

Red Wine Bottles

BTB Bordeaux

$85.00

BTB Nebbiolo

$80.00

BTB Pinot Noir

$140.00

BTB Super Tuscan

$100.00

Barbera d'Alba

$90.00

Barolo Elvio Cogno

$262.00

Barolo Rivetto

$190.00

Chianti Classico

$100.00

Brunello di Montalcino DCC

$190.00

Brunello Di Montalcino Riserva

$260.00

Donna Olimpia 2015

$165.00

Tolaini Picconero

$400.00

Antinori Tignanello

$290.00

Almaviva 2018

$330.00

Sassicaia

$630.00

Solaia 2009 Antinori

$900.00

Solaia 2008 Antinori

$975.00

Antinori Guado al Tasso

$270.00

Tempranillo Marques de Murrieta

$115.00

Tempranillo Celeste Reserva

$90.00

Caymus

$200.00

Tabu Family

$350.00

The Hess

$525.00

Joseph Phelps

$228.00

Nickel & Nickel

$220.00

Far Niente

$300.00

Cardinale

$600.00

Dominus

$650.00

Morlet Coeur 2014

$450.00

Opus One

$783.00

Laurel Glen 2015

$238.00

Patrimony 2018

$600.00

Kapcsandy Estate Cuvee 2017

$300.00

Christian Cuvee

$110.00

Echezeaux DRC

$2,100.00

Gevry-Chambertin

$400.00

Chapelle-Chambertin

$750.00

Chambolle-Musigny

$335.00

Beaune

$165.00

Savigny-Les-Beaune

$190.00

Vosne-Romanée

$290.00

Saint-Estephe

$160.00

2004 Lafite Rothschild Pauillac

$2,000.00

2012 Chateau Pontet-Canet

$383.00

Saint Julien Beychevelle

$400.00

2018 Chateau Lagrange 3eme

$175.00

Saint Julien Talbot

$390.00

2017 Alter Ego Chatea Palmer

$375.00

Margaux Palmer

$750.00

2016 Tropling Mondot

$420.00

Saint-Émilion

$371.00

Saint-Émilion Angelus

$1,200.00

Cote-Rotie

$190.00

Cahors

$130.00

2020 CDP Beaurenard

$150.00

2020 CDP De La Solitude

$120.00

2019 Antikythera

$430.00

Bergström Pinot Noir

$115.00

2018 Elk Cove

$128.00Out of stock

2016 Gran Moraine

$126.00

Merry Edwards Pinot Noir

$160.00

Domaine Anderson PN

$120.00

White Wine Bottles

BTB Bourgogne Blanc

$100.00

BTB Chardonnay

$100.00

BTB Sauvignon Blanc

$100.00

BTB Vermentino

$80.00

2017 Lavinea

$145.00

2016 Gran Moraine Chardonnay

$126.00

2016 Bergstrom Sigrid

$263.00

2017 Stonestreet Estate

$287.00

2019 Grgich Hills

$115.00

Chardonnay Nickel&Nickel

$150.00

Chardonnay Far Niente

$170.00

Chardonnay Hyde

$200.00

2021 Nickel&nickel Chardonnay

$150.00

Savignon Blanc Merry Edwards

$120.00

Savignon Blanc Emmolo

$100.00

Chablis Moreau

$350.00

Chablis Laroche

$155.00

Corton-Charlamagne Jadot

$500.00

Batard-Montrachet

$1,200.00Out of stock

Batard-Montrachet

$1,700.00

Saint-Aubin

$190.00

Mâcon Verzé

$190.00

Puligny-Montrachet

$280.00

Chassagne-Montrachet

$240.00

Chassagne-Montrachet Marc Morey

$350.00

2020 Pouilly-Fuisse Aux B

$150.00

Pouilly-Fuisse

$200.00

2018 Riesling Domaine Zind

$230.00

Puilly-Fume

$120.00

2019 Nascetta Elvio Cogno

$77.00

2021 Grillo Feudo Montoni

$150.00

Savignon Blanc Winkl

$120.00

Rose Bottles

Rosé

$60.00

Topping Rose House Rosé

$100.00

Sparkling Bottles

2004 Pommery

$320.00

2010 Dom Perignon

$600.00

Billecart Brut

$145.00

2012 La Grande Dame

$410.00

2007 Taittinger

$435.00

Armand de Brignac

$900.00

Billecart Rosé

Veuve Clicquot Rosé

$155.00

Rose Armand De Brignac

$900.00

Figo Prosecco

$70.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$45.00

Beers

GP NE IPA

$14.00

GP Haus Pils

$11.00

GP Harbor Ale

$9.00

GP OS IPA

$10.00

NA Becks

$7.00

Specialty Cocktails

Ginger Margarita

$22.00

Sparkling Citrus and Sage

$19.00

Lemon Drop

$20.00

Meyer Lemon and Rosemary Collins

$18.00

Oaxaca Paloma

$21.00

Monty

$18.00

Danielle

$20.00

Mimosa

$17.00

Blood Orange Mimosa

$18.00

Bloody Marry

$18.00

Aperol Spritz

$18.00

Salted Mocha Martini

$19.00

Special Cocktail

$20.00

Espresso Martini

$19.00

Liquor

Vodka

Goose Orange

$17.00

Tito's

$17.00

Belvedere

$17.00

Grey Goose

$17.00

Ketel One

$17.00

Crop

$16.00

Gin

Gunpowder

$17.00

Gray Whale

$16.00

Hendricks

$17.00

Modagor

$16.00

Bombay Saphire

$16.00Out of stock

Nolet's

$16.00Out of stock

Tanqueray

$16.00Out of stock

Rum

Plantation

$18.00

Ten to One

$18.00

Ten to One Dark

$18.00

Captain Morgan

$13.00

Zapacapa

$18.00

Diplomatico

$18.00

Don Papa

$18.00

Mount Gay

$18.00

Tequila

Flecha Blanco

$22.00

Flecha Repo

$26.00

Flecha Anjejo

$28.00

Don Julio Blanco

$21.00

Don Julio Anejo

$30.00

Don Julio 70

$32.00

DJ 1942

$55.00

Cincoro Blanco

$30.00

Cincoro Repo

$45.00

Cincoro Añejo

$60.00

Casa Dragones Joven

$75.00

Clase Azul Repo

$45.00

Espolon Blanco

$18.00

Komos Cristalino

$35.00

La Puritita Mezcal

$21.00

Montelobos

$18.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$22.00Out of stock

Dos Hombres

$20.00Out of stock

Whiskey\Scotch

Nikka Barrel

$18.00

Macklowe

$145.00

Macallan 12

$20.00

Macallan 15

$35.00

Macallan 18

$75.00

Oban 14

$25.00

Dalmore 18

$75.00

Benriach 12

$32.00

JW Black

$18.00

JW Blue

$75.00

Glenrothes 18

$70.00

Dewars

$17.00

Tulamore Dew

$16.00

Bourbon/Rye

Pappy 10

$78.00

Pappy 12

$98.00

Pappy 15

$120.00

Bulleit

$18.00

Michters Rye

$24.00

Michter's Bourbon

$24.00

Hillrock

$35.00

Blanton's

$30.00

High West Bourbon

$17.00

High West Double Rye

$17.00

Pinhook

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$22.00

Maker's Mark

$17.00

Calumet 14

$45.00

EH Taylor

$55.00

Empire Bourbon

$20.00

Hillrock

$30.00

Buffalo Trace

$30.00Out of stock

Eh Taylor Small Batch

$55.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Amore

$15.00

Aperol

$15.00

Campari

$15.00

Chartreuse

$15.00

Cointreau

$15.00

Drambuie

$15.00

Mr Black

$15.00

Grand Marnier

$15.00

Bailey's

$15.00

Luxardo

$15.00

Kahlua

$15.00

Hennessy VSOP

$34.00

Hennessy Paradis

$85.00

Hardy VSOP

$17.00

Baron de Lustrac

$55.00

Ports\dessert Wine

Dolce Far Niente

$35.00

Tawny Porto 10YR

$19.00

Alvear Solera

$22.00

Don Ciccio

$18.00Out of stock

Sauternes Riessec

$22.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$5.00

Coke Diet

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Lemonade

$8.00

Arnold Palmer

$8.00

Iced Tea

$7.00

Orange Juice

$8.00

Sprite

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$7.00

Pineapple Juice

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$7.00

Club N Cran

$5.00

Virgin Marry

$9.00

Ginger Lime Soda

$9.00

Virgin Mojito

$10.00

Dessert

Dessert

Warm Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Vahlrona Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream

Salted Caramel Sundae

$14.00

Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Candied Peanuts and Popcorn, Whipped Cream, Hot Fudge

Mint and Basil Panna Cotta, Meyer Lemon Sherbert

$14.00

Mint and Basil Panna Cotta, Meyer Lemon Sherbert

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

$9.00

Puff Pastry Rhubarb Tart with Marzipan Ice Cream

$14.00

Puff Pastry Rhubarb Tart with Marzipan Ice Cream

Ice Cream & Sorbet

Scoop of Ice Cream

Scoop of Sorbet

Dessert Wines & Ports

Tawny Port

$19.00

Warre's Otima Porto 10yr, PT

Sauternes

$22.00

Chateau Riessec, 1er Cru Grand Classe 2016, Bordeaux, FR

Alvear

$22.00

Pedro Ximenez Solera 1927 NV, Montilla-Moriles, ES

Far Niente's Dolce

$35.00

Dolce 2014, Napa Valley, CA

Limoncello

$18.00Out of stock

Don Ciccio & Figli, IT

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$7.00

English Breakfast, Earl Grey, Jasmine, Peppermint, Chamomile

Coffee

Espresso

$7.00

Double Espresso

$9.00

Drip Coffee

$7.00

Iced Coffee

$7.00

TRH Gift Shop

Farmaestheics

Herbal Shampoo

$32.00

Cream Rinse

$32.00

Gentle Mint Body Wash

$32.00

Fine Herbal Cleanser Lavender

$45.00Out of stock

Herbal Hydration Complex

$50.00

Lavender Milk

$32.00Out of stock

Watercress Eye

$38.00

Hand to Heel

$30.00

Lemon Cuticle Cream

$27.00

Candle Midnight Absolute

$48.00

Vassar Rose Skin Perfecting Collection

$50.00

Glow & Go Box

$85.00

Honey Bundle Kit

$30.00

Hydrating Hand Wash

$32.00Out of stock

New and Nursing Moms

$63.00

Cool Aloe Mist Lavender

$30.00

Hot Toddy for the Body

$30.00

Classic Waters Rose Water

$27.00

Nutrient Dense Facial Oil

$58.00

TRH

TRH 3/4 Zips

$65.00

TRH Playing Cards

$10.00

TRH Robe

$80.00

TRH Lambswool Blanket

$175.00

TRH Black Tshirt

$35.00

TRH White Tshirt

$35.00

TRH Thermos

$45.00

TRH Mugs

$20.00

Other

Ohho Oil

$85.00

Ohho Gummies

$45.00

Kpasa Fiesta

$10.00

Kpasa Red Hot

$10.00

Jali Jam

$12.00

Frame Sweatshirt

$258.00

SFERRA

$85.00

BALA Ankle Weights

$50.00

Isola Clutch

$395.00

John Iverson Bracelet

$860.00

John Iverson Medium Earrings

$520.00

John Iverson Large Earrings

$600.00

John Iverson Necklace

$2,700.00

Cider Spike

Water

Flat

$14.00

Sparkling

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Jean-Georges' world-renowned cuisine shines in our east-end concept, featuring sensible, locally-sourced fare paired with a contemporary Hamptons vibe.

Location

1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton, NY 11932

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

