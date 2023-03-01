Toppling Goliath Brewing Company
1600 Prosperity Road
Decorah, IA 52101
Popular Items
Food
Appetizers
King Sue Pretzel
5 oz. King Sue-dipped Bavarian soft pretzel from Milwaukee Pretzel Co. Served with your choice of honey mustard or Dorothy’s lager beer cheese sauce
Chicken Wings
Eight house-seasoned chicken wings served with carrots and celery and choice of one dipping sauce tossed in a rotational house-made sauce or served naked
Local Cheese Curds
Basket of local white cheddar cheese curds battered, deep-fried and served with choice of sauce
Ribeye Lettuce Wraps
Choice ribeye, local kimchi, sweet Thai chili sauce, and sesame seeds on fresh Bibb lettuce
Bacon, Buffalo, Bleu Cheese Fries
French fries topped with bacon, house buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, and garnished with chives
Salads
Cobb Salad
Local mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, avoca- do, bacon, feta cheese, hard-boiled egg, and honey Dijon vinaigrette
Salmon Salad
Kale, carrot, kohlrabi, radicchio, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts with fresh seared salmon, cashew butter, cashew pieces, and sesame soy dressing
Rice Bowl
Steamed white rice with vegetable power blend, local kimchi, sweet Thai chili sauce and sesame seeds topped with a soy-marinated soft-boiled egg
Sandwiches/Wraps
House Burger
Certified Angus Beef® brand beef, Bibb lettuce, roasted garlic aioli, and tomato on a brioche bun. Served with fries or fresh fruit and house-cured pickles. (Photo shows optional bacon, cheese and avocado)
Bacon Jam Burger
Certified Angus Beef® brand beef, local white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli and bacon jam on a brioche bun. Served with fries or fresh fruit and house-cured pickles.
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
Choice ribeye, roasted red pepper, mushroom, provolone, and horseradish mayo on a hoagie roll. Served with fries or fresh fruit and house-cured pickles.
Ham & Cheese Panini
Local ham and local white cheddar on Italian panini bread with honey mustard on the side. Served with fries or fresh fruit and house-cured pickles.
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Chicken, flame roasted corn, red and green peppers, black beans, tomatoes, lettuce, and chipotle ranch in a flour wrap. Served with fries or fresh fruit and house-cured pickles.
Cranberry Chicken Wrap
Chicken, goat cheese, cranberry mayo, mixed greens, and cucumbers in a flour wrap. Served with fries or fresh fruit and house-cured pickles.
Entrées
Ramen Bowl
Ramen noodles in a mushroom miso broth with vegetable power blend, pickled mushrooms, flame-roasted corn and jalapeño blend, green onions, sesame seeds, and a soy-marinated soft-boiled egg
Chicken Coron Bleu Entrée
Chicken breast with local ham and mornay sauce served with fried potatoes garnished with chives
Stout-Braised Short Rib Entrée
Stout-braised beef short ribs served with creamy, cheesy polenta and honey-roasted carrots, garnished with chives
Pseudo Sue Cod Fish Fry
3 piece Pseudo Sue battered cod served with fries and a side of house-made tartar sauce.
Berries and Cream Waffle
House-made waffle topped with macerated berries, spiced whipped cream, and garnished with allspice.
Norwegian Meatballs
Norwegian meatballs featuring hand-rolled pork/beef meatballs flavored with warm spices, served with bacon fat-fried potatoes blanketed in a beef and mushroom gravy and parsley garnish.
Pizza
Chicken Roma Pizza
Chicken, three-cheese blend, spinach, roasted red pepper and fresh tomato sauce finished with shaved parmesan and parsley. All pizzas are 14” and come on house-brewed thin crust.
Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, three-cheese blend, and fresh tomato sauce. All pizzas are 14” and come on house-brewed thin crust.
Taco Pizza
Seasoned ground beef, three-cheese blend, and fresh tomato sauce finished with tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and nacho cheese chips. All pizzas are 14” and come on house-brewed thin crust.
TG Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, red onion, mushroom, roasted red pepper, three-cheese blend, and fresh tomato sauce. All pizzas are 14” and come on house-brewed thin crust.
Pistachio Pesto Pizza
Pistachios, three-cheese blend, roasted red pepper, bleu cheese, and spinach basil pesto sauce finished with shaved parmesan and parsley. All pizzas are 14” and come on house-brewed thin crust.
Build Your Own Pizza
Fresh tomato sauce or spinach basil pesto sauce with three-cheese blend with your choice of toppings for an additional charge. All pizzas are 14” and come on house-brewed thin crust.
Kids Menu
Sides
Desserts
Cans/Bottles
4 pack Cans
Berry Patch Fandango 4pk
Sour - Fruited • 5.3%. ABV Berry Patch Fandango kettle sours flavor profile is a melange of blueberries, mulberries & raspberries.
Celestial Paradox 4pk
IPA - Imperial • 7.8% ABV. Lua Brewing & Sapwood Cellars Brewery visited us at Toppling Goliath to go on a mission, venturing into uncharted territory by exploring previously unrecognized & underutilized aromatic compounds naturally occurring...
Cherry Fandango 4pk
Pouring a seductively red hue, with aromas reminiscent of cinnamon crusted cherry pie; this kettle sour treat is both tart and sweet. No pits about it, just the cherry on top, bottom and middle.
Dorothy's New World Lager 4pk
California Common • 5% ABV. Mildly hopped with cascade hops, this lager is light in color and body, and clean to the taste.
Dragon Fandango 4pk
This unique kettle sour, blended with Citra hop, dragon fruit, mango and passion fruit puree is fruity and tart with a dry finish.
Electric Dino Boogie 4pk
Pinthouse Brewing hustled up to Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. to create a juicy double India pale ale showcasing a glittering combination of Simcoe, Citra, and Galaxy hops. Can you dig it?
Fire, Skulls & Money 4pk
A rich DIPA for those with wanderlust in their eyes. Join our Citra, Mosaic, Galaxy and Nelson hops on a journey to the bottom of your glass.
Fresh Batch: Ginger Snap 4pk
Stout - Pastry • 9.4% ABV. Our Ginger Snap version of Fresh Batch has notes of ginger, clove, and cinnamon.
King Sue 4pk
IPA - Imperial • 7.8% ABV. This full-bodied, hazy double IPA is Citra-hopped with a juicy combination of mango, orange, and pineapple flavors finishing with a grapefruit aroma
Mornin' Latte 4pk
Mornin’ Latte is an Imperial Coffee Milk Stout brewed with lactose and a careful blend of cacao nibs and aromatic coffee to emulate an iced mocha latte. This delicious beer asks you to slow down, pour a glass and enjoy the moment.
Pompeii 4pk
IPA - American • 6.3% ABV. Mosaic hops feature mango and pineapple hop flavors with a medium-bodied feel to tantalize the senses.
Pseudo Sue 4pk
This Citra hop pale ale is delicate in body with a mild bitterness in the finish. Ferocious hop aromas of citrus and mango give a refreshing taste that is bright with just enough bite.
Rover Truck 4pk
Stout - Oatmeal • 6.1% ABV. Notes of roasty almond aromas, hints of dry chocolate and a creamy oatmeal body.
Radiant Haze 4pk
Mellow out as you bask in the radiant haze of Citra, Mosaic & strata hops. open your third eye & follow this hazy IPA on a tropical trip with notes of orange & mango.
Camp Shandyshore Lemon 4pk
Shandy • 4.8% ABV. Sun on your skin, fresh air, and a crisp beer in hand. Camp ShandyShore is the perfect addition to all of your summer plans
6 pack cans
12 pack cans
Mixed Pack - Rover Truck
Pseudo Seltzer Variety Pack
Pseudo Sue 12pk
This Citra hop pale ale is delicate in body with a mild bitterness in the finish. Ferocious hop aromas of citrus and mango give a refreshing taste that is bright with just enough bite.
Camp ShandyShore 12pk
Sun on your skin, fresh air, and a crisp beer in hand. Camp ShandyShore Lemon Beer is the perfect addition to all of your summer plans
Single Can
*Barrel-Aged Pastry Stout - Maple Granola
Stout - Imperial • 8.9% ABV. In 2019, we embarked on a mission of barrel-aging our first Imperial Milk Stout. After aging more than a year in freshly emptied bourbon casks, we added heavy amounts of...
*Term Oil S'mores 16oz Can
Stout - Imperial • 13.8% ABV. Flavors of perfectly toasted marshmallow and slightly melted chocolate, sandwiched between graham crackers; our Term-Oil S’mores is the liquid version of the classic campfire treat.
Bottles
Knock One Bock - Raspberry Almond 16.9 oz Bottle
Bock - Doppelbock • 14.5% ABV. Barrel aged doppelbock - Raspberry Almond variant has decadent raspberry, backed by smooth notes of almond and caramel.
Rush Hollow 22oz Bottle
Rustic, golden-colored ale made with maple syrup sourced, in part, from the Rush Family Farm in Allamakee County. Slightly warming, full-bodied ale with a hint of maple in the finish.
Growler/Meowler/Crowler
32oz Crowler
Berry Patch Fandango 32oz Crowler
Sour - Fruited • 5.3%. ABV Berry Patch Fandango kettle sours flavor profile is a melange of blueberries, mulberries & raspberries.
Caramel Apple Fandango 32oz Crowler
Sour - Fruited This unique sour beer features rich caramel flavors balanced with the crisp, tart notes of fresh green apples.
Camp Shandy Shore Lemon (32oz Crowler) - Crowler
Celestial Paradox 32oz Crowler
IPA - Imperial • 7.8% ABV. Lua Brewing & Sapwood Cellars Brewery visited us at Toppling Goliath to go on a mission, venturing into uncharted territory by exploring previously unrecognized & underutilized aromatic compounds naturally occurring...
Cherry Fandango 32oz Crowler
Sour - Fruited • 5% ABV. Aromas reminiscent of cinnamon crusted cherry pie; this kettle sour treat is both tart and sweet.
Dorothy's New World Lager 32oz Crowler
California Common • 5% ABV. Mildly hopped with cascade hops, this lager is light in color and body, and clean to the taste.
Dragon Fandango 32oz Crowler
This unique kettle sour, blended with Citra hop, dragon fruit, mango and passion fruit puree is fruity and tart with a dry finish.
Electric Dino Boogie 32oz Crowler
Pinthouse Brewing hustled up to Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. to create a juicy double India pale ale showcasing a glittering combination of Simcoe, Citra, and Galaxy hops. Can you dig it?
Fresh Batch: Ginger Snap 32oz Crowler
Stout - Pastry • 9.4% ABV. Our Ginger Snap version of Fresh Batch has notes of ginger, clove, and cinnamon.
King Sue 32oz Crowler
IPA - Imperial • 7.8% ABV. This full-bodied, hazy double IPA is Citra-hopped with a juicy combination of mango, orange, and pineapple flavors finishing with a grapefruit aroma
Mango Coaster 32oz Crowler
Wheat Beer - Other • 5% ABV. Step right up, Mango Coaster is the best ride in town. This Wheated Ale is loaded with notes of mango and apricot creating a blue ribbon-worthy beer.
Mornin' Latte 32oz Crowler
Pineapple Papaya Fandango 32oz Crowler
Sour - Fruited • 5.1% ABV. Tropical papaya and fresh-squeezed pineapple juice with notes of sweet, tart, and then sweet again.
Radiant Haze 32oz Crowler
Pompeii 32oz Crowler
IPA - American • 6.3% ABV. Mosaic hops feature mango and pineapple hop flavors with a medium-bodied feel to tantalize the senses.
Pseudo Sue 32oz Crowler
This Citra hop pale ale is delicate in body with a mild bitterness in the finish. Ferocious hop aromas of citrus and mango give a refreshing taste that is bright with just enough bite.
Rover Truck 32oz Crowler
Stout - Oatmeal • 6.1% ABV. Notes of roasty almond aromas, hints of dry chocolate and a creamy oatmeal body.
Rush Hollow Maple Ale 32oz Crowler
The long-awaited return of Rush Hollow Maple Ale is finally upon us. Originally a seasonal of ours, this rustic, golden-colored ale celebrates the season by utilizing maple syrup, some of which still comes from the Rush Family Farm in Allamakee County. Expect a slightly warming, full-bodied ale with a hint of maple in the finish.
Softy Summer Sour 32oz Crowler
TG Pils 32oz Crowler
Pilsner - German • 5.6% ABV. Our pilsner is brewed with simplicity and results in the harmonious confluence of meticulously executed old-world traditions and ingredients. Our iteration of the Hochkurz mash schedule meant we'd be executing...
32oz Meowler
Berry Patch Fandango 32oz Meowler
Sour - Fruited • 5.3%. ABV Berry Patch Fandango kettle sours flavor profile is a melange of blueberries, mulberries & raspberries.
Caramel Apple Fandango 32oz Meowler
Sour - Fruited This unique sour beer features rich caramel flavors balanced with the crisp, tart notes of fresh green apples.
Celestial Paradox 32oz Meowler
IPA - Imperial • 7.8% ABV. Lua Brewing & Sapwood Cellars Brewery visited us at Toppling Goliath to go on a mission, venturing into uncharted territory by exploring previously unrecognized & underutilized aromatic compounds naturally occurring...
Cherry Fandango 32oz Meowler
Sour - Fruited • 5% ABV. Aromas reminiscent of cinnamon crusted cherry pie; this kettle sour treat is both tart and sweet.
Dorothy's New World Lager 32oz Meowler
California Common • 5% ABV. Mildly hopped with cascade hops, this lager is light in color and body, and clean to the taste.
Dragon Fandango 32oz Meowler
This unique kettle sour, blended with Citra hop, dragon fruit, mango and passion fruit puree is fruity and tart with a dry finish.
Electric Dino Boogie 32oz Meowler
Pinthouse Brewing hustled up to Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. to create a juicy double India pale ale showcasing a glittering combination of Simcoe, Citra, and Galaxy hops. Can you dig it?
Fire, Skulls & Money 32oz Meowler
Fresh Batch: Ginger Snap 32oz Meowler
Stout - Pastry • 9.4% ABV. Our Ginger Snap version of Fresh Batch has notes of ginger, clove, and cinnamon.
King Sue 32oz Meowler
IPA - Imperial • 7.8% ABV. This full-bodied, hazy double IPA is Citra-hopped with a juicy combination of mango, orange, and pineapple flavors finishing with a grapefruit aroma
Mango Coaster 32oz Meowler
Wheat Beer - Other • 5% ABV. Step right up, Mango Coaster is the best ride in town. This Wheated Ale is loaded with notes of mango and apricot creating a blue ribbon-worthy beer.
Mornin' Latte 32oz Meowler
Pineapple Papaya Fandango 32oz Meowler
Sour - Fruited • 5.1% ABV. Tropical papaya and fresh-squeezed pineapple juice with notes of sweet, tart, and then sweet again.
Pompeii 32oz Meowler
IPA - American • 6.3% ABV. Mosaic hops feature mango and pineapple hop flavors with a medium-bodied feel to tantalize the senses.
Pseudo Sue 32oz Meowler
This Citra hop pale ale is delicate in body with a mild bitterness in the finish. Ferocious hop aromas of citrus and mango give a refreshing taste that is bright with just enough bite.
Radiant Haze 32oz Meowler
Rover Truck 32oz Meowler
Stout - Oatmeal • 6.1% ABV. Notes of roasty almond aromas, hints of dry chocolate and a creamy oatmeal body.
Rush Hollow Maple Ale 32oz Meowler
The long-awaited return of Rush Hollow Maple Ale is finally upon us. Originally a seasonal of ours, this rustic, golden-colored ale celebrates the season by utilizing maple syrup, some of which still comes from the Rush Family Farm in Allamakee County. Expect a slightly warming, full-bodied ale with a hint of maple in the finish.
Softy Summer Sour 32oz Meowler
Sour - Other • 5.8% ABV. Vibrant notes of fresh-sliced lemon peel, zippy white wine, and tart lemon candies. Welcome to Summer in a glass!
TG Pils 32oz Meowler
Pilsner - German • 5.6% ABV. Our pilsner is brewed with simplicity and results in the harmonious confluence of meticulously executed old-world traditions and ingredients. Our iteration of the Hochkurz mash schedule meant we'd be executing...
Camp Shandyshore Lemon 32oz Meowler
Shandy • 4.8% ABV. Sun on your skin, fresh air, and a crisp beer in hand. Camp ShandyShore is the perfect addition to all of your summer plans
64oz Growler
Berry Patch Fandango 64oz Growler
Sour - Fruited • 5.3%. ABV Berry Patch Fandango kettle sours flavor profile is a melange of blueberries, mulberries & raspberries.
Caramel Apple Fandango 64oz Growler
Sour - Fruited This unique sour beer features rich caramel flavors balanced with the crisp, tart notes of fresh green apples.
Celestial Paradox 64oz Growler
IPA - Imperial • 7.8% ABV. Lua Brewing & Sapwood Cellars Brewery visited us at Toppling Goliath to go on a mission, venturing into uncharted territory by exploring previously unrecognized & underutilized aromatic compounds naturally occurring...
Cherry Fandango 64oz Growler
Sour - Fruited • 5% ABV. Aromas reminiscent of cinnamon crusted cherry pie; this kettle sour treat is both tart and sweet.
Dorothy's New World Lager 64oz Growler
California Common • 5% ABV. Mildly hopped with cascade hops, this lager is light in color and body, and clean to the taste.
Dragon Fandango 64oz Growler
This unique kettle sour, blended with Citra hop, dragon fruit, mango and passion fruit puree is fruity and tart with a dry finish.
Electric Dino Boogie 64oz Growler
Pinthouse Brewing hustled up to Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. to create a juicy double India pale ale showcasing a glittering combination of Simcoe, Citra, and Galaxy hops. Can you dig it?
Fire, Skulls & Money 64oz Growler
Fresh Batch: Ginger Snap 64oz Growler
Stout - Pastry • 9.4% ABV. Our Ginger Snap version of Fresh Batch has notes of ginger, clove, and cinnamon.
King Sue 64oz Growler
IPA - Imperial • 7.8% ABV. This full-bodied, hazy double IPA is Citra-hopped with a juicy combination of mango, orange, and pineapple flavors finishing with a grapefruit aroma
Mango Coaster 64oz Growler
Wheat Beer - Other • 5% ABV. Step right up, Mango Coaster is the best ride in town. This Wheated Ale is loaded with notes of mango and apricot creating a blue ribbon-worthy beer.
Mornin' Latte 64oz Growler
Pineapple Papaya Fandango 64oz Growler
Sour - Fruited • 5.1% ABV. Tropical papaya and fresh-squeezed pineapple juice with notes of sweet, tart, and then sweet again.
Pompeii 64oz Growler
IPA - American • 6.3% ABV. Mosaic hops feature mango and pineapple hop flavors with a medium-bodied feel to tantalize the senses.
Pseudo Sue 64oz Growler
This Citra hop pale ale is delicate in body with a mild bitterness in the finish. Ferocious hop aromas of citrus and mango give a refreshing taste that is bright with just enough bite.
Radiant Haze 64oz Growler
Mellow out as you bask in the radiant haze of Citra, Mosaic & strata hops. open your third eye & follow this hazy IPA on a tropical trip with notes of orange & mango.
Rover Truck 64oz Growler
Stout - Oatmeal • 6.1% ABV. Notes of roasty almond aromas, hints of dry chocolate and a creamy oatmeal body.
Softy Summer Sour 64oz Growler
TG Pils 64oz Growler
Pilsner - German • 5.6% ABV. Our pilsner is brewed with simplicity and results in the harmonious confluence of meticulously executed old-world traditions and ingredients. Our iteration of the Hochkurz mash schedule meant we'd be executing...
Camp Shandyshore Lemon 64oz Growler
Shandy • 4.8% ABV. Sun on your skin, fresh air, and a crisp beer in hand. Camp ShandyShore is the perfect addition to all of your summer plans
Growler/Meowler Glassware
Event Tickets
BOSSLIFE
Self Defense Class
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Award-winning brewery with a family-friendly taproom serving apps to entrées, 21+ taps, pet-friendly patio, full à la carte brunch menu every Sunday, brewery tours, and weekly taproom events.
1600 Prosperity Road, Decorah, IA 52101