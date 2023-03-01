Restaurant header imageView gallery

Toppling Goliath Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

1600 Prosperity Road

Decorah, IA 52101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Ham & Cheese Panini
Local Cheese Curds

Food

Appetizers

King Sue Pretzel

King Sue Pretzel

$8.00

5 oz. King Sue-dipped Bavarian soft pretzel from Milwaukee Pretzel Co. Served with your choice of honey mustard or Dorothy’s lager beer cheese sauce

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Eight house-seasoned chicken wings served with carrots and celery and choice of one dipping sauce tossed in a rotational house-made sauce or served naked

Local Cheese Curds

Local Cheese Curds

$12.00

Basket of local white cheddar cheese curds battered, deep-fried and served with choice of sauce

Ribeye Lettuce Wraps

Ribeye Lettuce Wraps

$14.00

Choice ribeye, local kimchi, sweet Thai chili sauce, and sesame seeds on fresh Bibb lettuce

Bacon, Buffalo, Bleu Cheese Fries

Bacon, Buffalo, Bleu Cheese Fries

$12.00

French fries topped with bacon, house buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, and garnished with chives

Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Local mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, avoca- do, bacon, feta cheese, hard-boiled egg, and honey Dijon vinaigrette

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$18.00

Kale, carrot, kohlrabi, radicchio, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts with fresh seared salmon, cashew butter, cashew pieces, and sesame soy dressing

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$16.00

Steamed white rice with vegetable power blend, local kimchi, sweet Thai chili sauce and sesame seeds topped with a soy-marinated soft-boiled egg

Sandwiches/Wraps

House Burger

House Burger

$15.00

Certified Angus Beef® brand beef, Bibb lettuce, roasted garlic aioli, and tomato on a brioche bun. Served with fries or fresh fruit and house-cured pickles. (Photo shows optional bacon, cheese and avocado)

Bacon Jam Burger

Bacon Jam Burger

$16.00

Certified Angus Beef® brand beef, local white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli and bacon jam on a brioche bun. Served with fries or fresh fruit and house-cured pickles.

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Choice ribeye, roasted red pepper, mushroom, provolone, and horseradish mayo on a hoagie roll. Served with fries or fresh fruit and house-cured pickles.

Ham & Cheese Panini

Ham & Cheese Panini

$15.00

Local ham and local white cheddar on Italian panini bread with honey mustard on the side. Served with fries or fresh fruit and house-cured pickles.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Chicken, flame roasted corn, red and green peppers, black beans, tomatoes, lettuce, and chipotle ranch in a flour wrap. Served with fries or fresh fruit and house-cured pickles.

Cranberry Chicken Wrap

Cranberry Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Chicken, goat cheese, cranberry mayo, mixed greens, and cucumbers in a flour wrap. Served with fries or fresh fruit and house-cured pickles.

Entrées

Ramen Bowl

Ramen Bowl

$20.00

Ramen noodles in a mushroom miso broth with vegetable power blend, pickled mushrooms, flame-roasted corn and jalapeño blend, green onions, sesame seeds, and a soy-marinated soft-boiled egg

Chicken Coron Bleu Entrée

Chicken Coron Bleu Entrée

$24.00

Chicken breast with local ham and mornay sauce served with fried potatoes garnished with chives

Stout-Braised Short Rib Entrée

Stout-Braised Short Rib Entrée

$26.00

Stout-braised beef short ribs served with creamy, cheesy polenta and honey-roasted carrots, garnished with chives

Pseudo Sue Cod Fish Fry

Pseudo Sue Cod Fish Fry

$23.00Out of stock

3 piece Pseudo Sue battered cod served with fries and a side of house-made tartar sauce.

Berries and Cream Waffle

Berries and Cream Waffle

$15.00

House-made waffle topped with macerated berries, spiced whipped cream, and garnished with allspice.

Norwegian Meatballs

Norwegian Meatballs

$14.00

Norwegian meatballs featuring hand-rolled pork/beef meatballs flavored with warm spices, served with bacon fat-fried potatoes blanketed in a beef and mushroom gravy and parsley garnish.

Pizza

Chicken Roma Pizza

Chicken Roma Pizza

$20.00

Chicken, three-cheese blend, spinach, roasted red pepper and fresh tomato sauce finished with shaved parmesan and parsley. All pizzas are 14” and come on house-brewed thin crust.

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, three-cheese blend, and fresh tomato sauce. All pizzas are 14” and come on house-brewed thin crust.

Taco Pizza

Taco Pizza

$20.00

Seasoned ground beef, three-cheese blend, and fresh tomato sauce finished with tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and nacho cheese chips. All pizzas are 14” and come on house-brewed thin crust.

TG Supreme Pizza

TG Supreme Pizza

$20.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, red onion, mushroom, roasted red pepper, three-cheese blend, and fresh tomato sauce. All pizzas are 14” and come on house-brewed thin crust.

Pistachio Pesto Pizza

Pistachio Pesto Pizza

$20.00

Pistachios, three-cheese blend, roasted red pepper, bleu cheese, and spinach basil pesto sauce finished with shaved parmesan and parsley. All pizzas are 14” and come on house-brewed thin crust.

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$13.00

Fresh tomato sauce or spinach basil pesto sauce with three-cheese blend with your choice of toppings for an additional charge. All pizzas are 14” and come on house-brewed thin crust.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Three-cheese blend and tomato sauce on house-brewed crust

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Breaded chicken tenders with choice of fries or fresh fruit

Cheese Panini

Cheese Panini

$7.00

White cheddar cheese on Italian panini bread

Sides

Soup of the Day - Cup

Soup of the Day - Cup

$3.00

Fresh-made soup in our flavor of the day.

Soup of the Day - Bowl

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$6.00

Fresh-made soup in our flavor of the day.

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$4.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00
Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$2.00

Desserts

Karen's Cheesecake

Karen's Cheesecake

$8.00

Scratch-made cheesecake with a rotational house-made sauce. Cheesecake option may differ from that pictured.

Rover Truck Brownie

Rover Truck Brownie

$8.00

Scratch-made Rover Truck brownie with rotational sauce

Cans/Bottles

4 pack Cans

Berry Patch Fandango 4pk

Berry Patch Fandango 4pk

$24.00

Sour - Fruited • 5.3%. ABV Berry Patch Fandango kettle sours flavor profile is a melange of blueberries, mulberries & raspberries.

Celestial Paradox 4pk

Celestial Paradox 4pk

$18.00

IPA - Imperial • 7.8% ABV. Lua Brewing & Sapwood Cellars Brewery visited us at Toppling Goliath to go on a mission, venturing into uncharted territory by exploring previously unrecognized & underutilized aromatic compounds naturally occurring...

Cherry Fandango 4pk

Cherry Fandango 4pk

$24.00

Pouring a seductively red hue, with aromas reminiscent of cinnamon crusted cherry pie; this kettle sour treat is both tart and sweet. No pits about it, just the cherry on top, bottom and middle.

Dorothy's New World Lager 4pk

Dorothy's New World Lager 4pk

$10.50

California Common • 5% ABV. Mildly hopped with cascade hops, this lager is light in color and body, and clean to the taste.

Dragon Fandango 4pk

Dragon Fandango 4pk

$24.00

This unique kettle sour, blended with Citra hop, dragon fruit, mango and passion fruit puree is fruity and tart with a dry finish.

Electric Dino Boogie 4pk

Electric Dino Boogie 4pk

$18.00

Pinthouse Brewing hustled up to Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. to create a juicy double India pale ale showcasing a glittering combination of Simcoe, Citra, and Galaxy hops. Can you dig it?

Fire, Skulls & Money 4pk

Fire, Skulls & Money 4pk

$18.00

A rich DIPA for those with wanderlust in their eyes. Join our Citra, Mosaic, Galaxy and Nelson hops on a journey to the bottom of your glass.

Fresh Batch: Ginger Snap 4pk

Fresh Batch: Ginger Snap 4pk

$24.00

Stout - Pastry • 9.4% ABV. Our Ginger Snap version of Fresh Batch has notes of ginger, clove, and cinnamon.

King Sue 4pk

King Sue 4pk

$18.00

IPA - Imperial • 7.8% ABV. This full-bodied, hazy double IPA is Citra-hopped with a juicy combination of mango, orange, and pineapple flavors finishing with a grapefruit aroma

Mornin' Latte 4pk

Mornin' Latte 4pk

$18.00

Mornin’ Latte is an Imperial Coffee Milk Stout brewed with lactose and a careful blend of cacao nibs and aromatic coffee to emulate an iced mocha latte. This delicious beer asks you to slow down, pour a glass and enjoy the moment.

Pompeii 4pk

Pompeii 4pk

$12.50

IPA - American • 6.3% ABV. Mosaic hops feature mango and pineapple hop flavors with a medium-bodied feel to tantalize the senses.

Pseudo Sue 4pk

Pseudo Sue 4pk

$12.50

This Citra hop pale ale is delicate in body with a mild bitterness in the finish. Ferocious hop aromas of citrus and mango give a refreshing taste that is bright with just enough bite.

Rover Truck 4pk

Rover Truck 4pk

$12.50

Stout - Oatmeal • 6.1% ABV. Notes of roasty almond aromas, hints of dry chocolate and a creamy oatmeal body.

Radiant Haze 4pk

Radiant Haze 4pk

$15.00

Mellow out as you bask in the radiant haze of Citra, Mosaic & strata hops. open your third eye & follow this hazy IPA on a tropical trip with notes of orange & mango.

Camp Shandyshore Lemon 4pk

Camp Shandyshore Lemon 4pk

$10.00

Shandy • 4.8% ABV. Sun on your skin, fresh air, and a crisp beer in hand. Camp ShandyShore is the perfect addition to all of your summer plans

20¢ 4pk Deposit

20¢ 4pk Deposit

$0.20

6 pack cans

Pompeii 6pk

Pompeii 6pk

$13.50

IPA - American • 6.3% ABV. Mosaic hops feature mango and pineapple hop flavors with a medium-bodied feel to tantalize the senses.

30¢ 6pk Deposit

30¢ 6pk Deposit

$0.30

12 pack cans

Mixed Pack - Rover Truck

Mixed Pack - Rover Truck

$25.50
Pseudo Seltzer Variety Pack

Pseudo Seltzer Variety Pack

$22.50
Pseudo Sue 12pk

Pseudo Sue 12pk

$24.50

This Citra hop pale ale is delicate in body with a mild bitterness in the finish. Ferocious hop aromas of citrus and mango give a refreshing taste that is bright with just enough bite.

Camp ShandyShore 12pk

Camp ShandyShore 12pk

$22.00

Sun on your skin, fresh air, and a crisp beer in hand. Camp ShandyShore Lemon Beer is the perfect addition to all of your summer plans

60¢ 12pk Deposit

60¢ 12pk Deposit

$0.60

Single Can

*Barrel-Aged Pastry Stout - Maple Granola

*Barrel-Aged Pastry Stout - Maple Granola

$15.00

Stout - Imperial • 8.9% ABV. In 2019, we embarked on a mission of barrel-aging our first Imperial Milk Stout. After aging more than a year in freshly emptied bourbon casks, we added heavy amounts of...

*Term Oil S'mores 16oz Can

*Term Oil S'mores 16oz Can

$20.00

Stout - Imperial • 13.8% ABV. Flavors of perfectly toasted marshmallow and slightly melted chocolate, sandwiched between graham crackers; our Term-Oil S’mores is the liquid version of the classic campfire treat.

5¢ Can/Bottle Deposit

5¢ Can/Bottle Deposit

$0.05

Bottles

Knock One Bock - Raspberry Almond 16.9 oz Bottle

Knock One Bock - Raspberry Almond 16.9 oz Bottle

$15.00

Bock - Doppelbock • 14.5% ABV. Barrel aged doppelbock - Raspberry Almond variant has decadent raspberry, backed by smooth notes of almond and caramel.

Rush Hollow 22oz Bottle

Rush Hollow 22oz Bottle

$12.00

Rustic, golden-colored ale made with maple syrup sourced, in part, from the Rush Family Farm in Allamakee County. Slightly warming, full-bodied ale with a hint of maple in the finish.

5¢ Can/Bottle Deposit

5¢ Can/Bottle Deposit

$0.05

Can/Bottle Deposit

5¢ Can/Bottle Deposit

5¢ Can/Bottle Deposit

$0.05
20¢ 4pk Deposit

20¢ 4pk Deposit

$0.20
30¢ 6pk Deposit

30¢ 6pk Deposit

$0.30
60¢ 12pk Deposit

60¢ 12pk Deposit

$0.60

Growler/Meowler/Crowler

32oz Crowler

Berry Patch Fandango 32oz Crowler

Berry Patch Fandango 32oz Crowler

$16.00

Sour - Fruited • 5.3%. ABV Berry Patch Fandango kettle sours flavor profile is a melange of blueberries, mulberries & raspberries.

Caramel Apple Fandango 32oz Crowler

Caramel Apple Fandango 32oz Crowler

$16.00

Sour - Fruited This unique sour beer features rich caramel flavors balanced with the crisp, tart notes of fresh green apples.

Camp Shandy Shore Lemon (32oz Crowler) - Crowler

$7.00Out of stock
Celestial Paradox 32oz Crowler

Celestial Paradox 32oz Crowler

$12.00

IPA - Imperial • 7.8% ABV. Lua Brewing & Sapwood Cellars Brewery visited us at Toppling Goliath to go on a mission, venturing into uncharted territory by exploring previously unrecognized & underutilized aromatic compounds naturally occurring...

Cherry Fandango 32oz Crowler

Cherry Fandango 32oz Crowler

$16.00

Sour - Fruited • 5% ABV. Aromas reminiscent of cinnamon crusted cherry pie; this kettle sour treat is both tart and sweet.

Dorothy's New World Lager 32oz Crowler

Dorothy's New World Lager 32oz Crowler

$8.00

California Common • 5% ABV. Mildly hopped with cascade hops, this lager is light in color and body, and clean to the taste.

Dragon Fandango 32oz Crowler

Dragon Fandango 32oz Crowler

$16.00

This unique kettle sour, blended with Citra hop, dragon fruit, mango and passion fruit puree is fruity and tart with a dry finish.

Electric Dino Boogie 32oz Crowler

Electric Dino Boogie 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Pinthouse Brewing hustled up to Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. to create a juicy double India pale ale showcasing a glittering combination of Simcoe, Citra, and Galaxy hops. Can you dig it?

Fresh Batch: Ginger Snap 32oz Crowler

Fresh Batch: Ginger Snap 32oz Crowler

$14.00

Stout - Pastry • 9.4% ABV. Our Ginger Snap version of Fresh Batch has notes of ginger, clove, and cinnamon.

King Sue 32oz Crowler

King Sue 32oz Crowler

$12.00

IPA - Imperial • 7.8% ABV. This full-bodied, hazy double IPA is Citra-hopped with a juicy combination of mango, orange, and pineapple flavors finishing with a grapefruit aroma

Mango Coaster 32oz Crowler

Mango Coaster 32oz Crowler

$8.50

Wheat Beer - Other • 5% ABV. Step right up, Mango Coaster is the best ride in town. This Wheated Ale is loaded with notes of mango and apricot creating a blue ribbon-worthy beer.

Mornin' Latte 32oz Crowler

Mornin' Latte 32oz Crowler

$12.00
Pineapple Papaya Fandango 32oz Crowler

Pineapple Papaya Fandango 32oz Crowler

$16.00

Sour - Fruited • 5.1% ABV. Tropical papaya and fresh-squeezed pineapple juice with notes of sweet, tart, and then sweet again.

Radiant Haze 32oz Crowler

Radiant Haze 32oz Crowler

$8.50
Pompeii 32oz Crowler

Pompeii 32oz Crowler

$8.50

IPA - American • 6.3% ABV. Mosaic hops feature mango and pineapple hop flavors with a medium-bodied feel to tantalize the senses.

Pseudo Sue 32oz Crowler

Pseudo Sue 32oz Crowler

$8.50

This Citra hop pale ale is delicate in body with a mild bitterness in the finish. Ferocious hop aromas of citrus and mango give a refreshing taste that is bright with just enough bite.

Rover Truck 32oz Crowler

Rover Truck 32oz Crowler

$8.50

Stout - Oatmeal • 6.1% ABV. Notes of roasty almond aromas, hints of dry chocolate and a creamy oatmeal body.

Rush Hollow Maple Ale 32oz Crowler

Rush Hollow Maple Ale 32oz Crowler

$16.00

The long-awaited return of Rush Hollow Maple Ale is finally upon us. Originally a seasonal of ours, this rustic, golden-colored ale celebrates the season by utilizing maple syrup, some of which still comes from the Rush Family Farm in Allamakee County. Expect a slightly warming, full-bodied ale with a hint of maple in the finish.

Softy Summer Sour 32oz Crowler

$14.00
TG Pils 32oz Crowler

TG Pils 32oz Crowler

$8.00

Pilsner - German • 5.6% ABV. Our pilsner is brewed with simplicity and results in the harmonious confluence of meticulously executed old-world traditions and ingredients. Our iteration of the Hochkurz mash schedule meant we'd be executing...

5¢ Can/Bottle Deposit

5¢ Can/Bottle Deposit

$0.05

32oz Meowler

Berry Patch Fandango 32oz Meowler

Berry Patch Fandango 32oz Meowler

$16.00

Sour - Fruited • 5.3%. ABV Berry Patch Fandango kettle sours flavor profile is a melange of blueberries, mulberries & raspberries.

Caramel Apple Fandango 32oz Meowler

Caramel Apple Fandango 32oz Meowler

$16.00

Sour - Fruited This unique sour beer features rich caramel flavors balanced with the crisp, tart notes of fresh green apples.

Celestial Paradox 32oz Meowler

Celestial Paradox 32oz Meowler

$12.00

IPA - Imperial • 7.8% ABV. Lua Brewing & Sapwood Cellars Brewery visited us at Toppling Goliath to go on a mission, venturing into uncharted territory by exploring previously unrecognized & underutilized aromatic compounds naturally occurring...

Cherry Fandango 32oz Meowler

Cherry Fandango 32oz Meowler

$16.00

Sour - Fruited • 5% ABV. Aromas reminiscent of cinnamon crusted cherry pie; this kettle sour treat is both tart and sweet.

Dorothy's New World Lager 32oz Meowler

Dorothy's New World Lager 32oz Meowler

$8.00

California Common • 5% ABV. Mildly hopped with cascade hops, this lager is light in color and body, and clean to the taste.

Dragon Fandango 32oz Meowler

Dragon Fandango 32oz Meowler

$16.00

This unique kettle sour, blended with Citra hop, dragon fruit, mango and passion fruit puree is fruity and tart with a dry finish.

Electric Dino Boogie 32oz Meowler

Electric Dino Boogie 32oz Meowler

$12.00

Pinthouse Brewing hustled up to Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. to create a juicy double India pale ale showcasing a glittering combination of Simcoe, Citra, and Galaxy hops. Can you dig it?

Fire, Skulls & Money 32oz Meowler

Fire, Skulls & Money 32oz Meowler

$12.00
Fresh Batch: Ginger Snap 32oz Meowler

Fresh Batch: Ginger Snap 32oz Meowler

$16.00

Stout - Pastry • 9.4% ABV. Our Ginger Snap version of Fresh Batch has notes of ginger, clove, and cinnamon.

King Sue 32oz Meowler

King Sue 32oz Meowler

$12.00

IPA - Imperial • 7.8% ABV. This full-bodied, hazy double IPA is Citra-hopped with a juicy combination of mango, orange, and pineapple flavors finishing with a grapefruit aroma

Mango Coaster 32oz Meowler

Mango Coaster 32oz Meowler

$8.50

Wheat Beer - Other • 5% ABV. Step right up, Mango Coaster is the best ride in town. This Wheated Ale is loaded with notes of mango and apricot creating a blue ribbon-worthy beer.

Mornin' Latte 32oz Meowler

Mornin' Latte 32oz Meowler

$12.00
Pineapple Papaya Fandango 32oz Meowler

Pineapple Papaya Fandango 32oz Meowler

$16.00

Sour - Fruited • 5.1% ABV. Tropical papaya and fresh-squeezed pineapple juice with notes of sweet, tart, and then sweet again.

Pompeii 32oz Meowler

Pompeii 32oz Meowler

$8.50

IPA - American • 6.3% ABV. Mosaic hops feature mango and pineapple hop flavors with a medium-bodied feel to tantalize the senses.

Pseudo Sue 32oz Meowler

Pseudo Sue 32oz Meowler

$8.50

This Citra hop pale ale is delicate in body with a mild bitterness in the finish. Ferocious hop aromas of citrus and mango give a refreshing taste that is bright with just enough bite.

Radiant Haze 32oz Meowler

Radiant Haze 32oz Meowler

$8.50
Rover Truck 32oz Meowler

Rover Truck 32oz Meowler

$8.50

Stout - Oatmeal • 6.1% ABV. Notes of roasty almond aromas, hints of dry chocolate and a creamy oatmeal body.

Rush Hollow Maple Ale 32oz Meowler

Rush Hollow Maple Ale 32oz Meowler

$16.00

The long-awaited return of Rush Hollow Maple Ale is finally upon us. Originally a seasonal of ours, this rustic, golden-colored ale celebrates the season by utilizing maple syrup, some of which still comes from the Rush Family Farm in Allamakee County. Expect a slightly warming, full-bodied ale with a hint of maple in the finish.

Softy Summer Sour 32oz Meowler

$14.00

Sour - Other • 5.8% ABV. Vibrant notes of fresh-sliced lemon peel, zippy white wine, and tart lemon candies. Welcome to Summer in a glass!

TG Pils 32oz Meowler

TG Pils 32oz Meowler

$8.00

Pilsner - German • 5.6% ABV. Our pilsner is brewed with simplicity and results in the harmonious confluence of meticulously executed old-world traditions and ingredients. Our iteration of the Hochkurz mash schedule meant we'd be executing...

Camp Shandyshore Lemon 32oz Meowler

$7.00

Shandy • 4.8% ABV. Sun on your skin, fresh air, and a crisp beer in hand. Camp ShandyShore is the perfect addition to all of your summer plans

64oz Growler

Berry Patch Fandango 64oz Growler

Berry Patch Fandango 64oz Growler

$26.00

Sour - Fruited • 5.3%. ABV Berry Patch Fandango kettle sours flavor profile is a melange of blueberries, mulberries & raspberries.

Caramel Apple Fandango 64oz Growler

Caramel Apple Fandango 64oz Growler

$26.00

Sour - Fruited This unique sour beer features rich caramel flavors balanced with the crisp, tart notes of fresh green apples.

Celestial Paradox 64oz Growler

Celestial Paradox 64oz Growler

$20.00

IPA - Imperial • 7.8% ABV. Lua Brewing & Sapwood Cellars Brewery visited us at Toppling Goliath to go on a mission, venturing into uncharted territory by exploring previously unrecognized & underutilized aromatic compounds naturally occurring...

Cherry Fandango 64oz Growler

Cherry Fandango 64oz Growler

$25.50

Sour - Fruited • 5% ABV. Aromas reminiscent of cinnamon crusted cherry pie; this kettle sour treat is both tart and sweet.

Dorothy's New World Lager 64oz Growler

Dorothy's New World Lager 64oz Growler

$13.00

California Common • 5% ABV. Mildly hopped with cascade hops, this lager is light in color and body, and clean to the taste.

Dragon Fandango 64oz Growler

Dragon Fandango 64oz Growler

$26.00

This unique kettle sour, blended with Citra hop, dragon fruit, mango and passion fruit puree is fruity and tart with a dry finish.

Electric Dino Boogie 64oz Growler

Electric Dino Boogie 64oz Growler

$20.00

Pinthouse Brewing hustled up to Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. to create a juicy double India pale ale showcasing a glittering combination of Simcoe, Citra, and Galaxy hops. Can you dig it?

Fire, Skulls & Money 64oz Growler

Fire, Skulls & Money 64oz Growler

$20.00
Fresh Batch: Ginger Snap 64oz Growler

Fresh Batch: Ginger Snap 64oz Growler

$26.00

Stout - Pastry • 9.4% ABV. Our Ginger Snap version of Fresh Batch has notes of ginger, clove, and cinnamon.

King Sue 64oz Growler

King Sue 64oz Growler

$20.00

IPA - Imperial • 7.8% ABV. This full-bodied, hazy double IPA is Citra-hopped with a juicy combination of mango, orange, and pineapple flavors finishing with a grapefruit aroma

Mango Coaster 64oz Growler

Mango Coaster 64oz Growler

$14.50

Wheat Beer - Other • 5% ABV. Step right up, Mango Coaster is the best ride in town. This Wheated Ale is loaded with notes of mango and apricot creating a blue ribbon-worthy beer.

Mornin' Latte 64oz Growler

Mornin' Latte 64oz Growler

$20.00
Pineapple Papaya Fandango 64oz Growler

Pineapple Papaya Fandango 64oz Growler

$26.00

Sour - Fruited • 5.1% ABV. Tropical papaya and fresh-squeezed pineapple juice with notes of sweet, tart, and then sweet again.

Pompeii 64oz Growler

Pompeii 64oz Growler

$14.50

IPA - American • 6.3% ABV. Mosaic hops feature mango and pineapple hop flavors with a medium-bodied feel to tantalize the senses.

Pseudo Sue 64oz Growler

Pseudo Sue 64oz Growler

$14.50

This Citra hop pale ale is delicate in body with a mild bitterness in the finish. Ferocious hop aromas of citrus and mango give a refreshing taste that is bright with just enough bite.

Radiant Haze 64oz Growler

Radiant Haze 64oz Growler

$14.50

Mellow out as you bask in the radiant haze of Citra, Mosaic & strata hops. open your third eye & follow this hazy IPA on a tropical trip with notes of orange & mango.

Rover Truck 64oz Growler

Rover Truck 64oz Growler

$14.50

Stout - Oatmeal • 6.1% ABV. Notes of roasty almond aromas, hints of dry chocolate and a creamy oatmeal body.

Softy Summer Sour 64oz Growler

$25.50
TG Pils 64oz Growler

TG Pils 64oz Growler

$13.00

Pilsner - German • 5.6% ABV. Our pilsner is brewed with simplicity and results in the harmonious confluence of meticulously executed old-world traditions and ingredients. Our iteration of the Hochkurz mash schedule meant we'd be executing...

Camp Shandyshore Lemon 64oz Growler

$12.00

Shandy • 4.8% ABV. Sun on your skin, fresh air, and a crisp beer in hand. Camp ShandyShore is the perfect addition to all of your summer plans

Growler/Meowler Glassware

64oz Growler Glassware

$6.50

32oz Meowler Glassware

$3.50

Event Tickets

BOSSLIFE

BOSSLIFE Pass

BOSSLIFE Pass

$99.00

Welcome to BOSSLIFE! (Please note, you will not need to pick up a physical ticket for this event. Registration is online only; we'll contact you at the email address you provide in the payment section with updates as the event nears)

Self Defense Class

45 min class and includes a pint of beer to be enjoyed after class

Self Defense Class Pass

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Award-winning brewery with a family-friendly taproom serving apps to entrées, 21+ taps, pet-friendly patio, full à la carte brunch menu every Sunday, brewery tours, and weekly taproom events. 

Website

Location

1600 Prosperity Road, Decorah, IA 52101

Directions

Gallery