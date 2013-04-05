c859b907-f06a-49d1-ad5c-09921cefc857 imageView gallery

TopSea Wingz 201 Alston Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

201 Alston Boulevard

Hampstead, NC 28443

Popular Items

10 Wingz
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Onion Rings

Traditional Wingz

6 Wingz

6 Wingz

$8.99
10 Wingz

10 Wingz

$13.89
15 Wingz

15 Wingz

$18.99
20 Wingz

20 Wingz

$23.89
30 Wingz

30 Wingz

$33.69
50 Wingz

50 Wingz

$58.99

Boneless Wingz

6 Boneless

6 Boneless

$6.99
10 Boneless

10 Boneless

$10.99
15 Boneless

15 Boneless

$15.99

Chicken Tenders

3 Tenders

3 Tenders

$4.50
6 Tenders

6 Tenders

$6.50

Meals

6 Wingz Meal

6 Wingz Meal

$13.99
6 Boneless Meal

6 Boneless Meal

$11.99
10 Wingz Meal

10 Wingz Meal

$18.99
10 Boneless Meal

10 Boneless Meal

$15.99
3 Tenders Meal

3 Tenders Meal

$9.50
5 Tenders Meal

5 Tenders Meal

$11.50

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$2.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.99
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.99
Salad

Salad

$4.99
Chips

Chips

$1.25
Pickle Fries

Pickle Fries

$5.99

Cheese Curds

$5.99

Desserts

Brownies

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00

Extra Cup of Sauce

BBQ

$0.50

Extra Hot

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Jamaican Jerk

$0.50

Lemon Pepper

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Old Bay

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Sweet Teriyaki

$0.50

Suicide Sauce !!!

$0.50

Sauce of Month

$0.50

Reaper XXX

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Pepsi Fountain Drinks

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.85
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.85
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.85
Nature's Twist Pink Lemonade

Nature's Twist Pink Lemonade

$2.85
Tropicana Fruit Punch

Tropicana Fruit Punch

$2.85
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.85
Mtn Dew

Mtn Dew

$2.85

Sweet Tea

$2.85

Gatorade Orange

$2.85

Bottle Drinks

Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.85
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.85
Aquafina Water

Aquafina Water

$1.85
Gatorade

Gatorade

$1.85

Unsweet Tea

$1.85

Sweet Tea

Sweat Tea

$2.30
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious wings of Pender County!!

Location

201 Alston Boulevard, Hampstead, NC 28443

Directions

Gallery
c859b907-f06a-49d1-ad5c-09921cefc857 image

