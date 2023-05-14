Restaurant header imageView gallery

Topside Bistro

50 Rogers Street

Gloucester, MA 01930

Popular Items

Bistro Burger

Bistro Burger

$18.00

8oz Brisket/Short Rib Burger Served On A Virgilio's Brioche Bun with Butter, Lettuce, Tomatoes And Crispy Onion Strings Topped With Bistro Sauce. Served With Fries

Truffle Parm Fries

$6.00
Statler Chicken

Statler Chicken

$26.00

Skin On Pan Seared Breast, Herb Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Chipoloni Onions, Haricot Vert And Lemon Tarragon Jus


Soups

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$13.00

Toasted Crostini, Gruyere

Salads

Spring Strawberry Salad

Spring Strawberry Salad

$15.00

Spinach, Strawberries, Blueberries, Feta, Sliced Marcona Almonds, Served With House Made Strawberry Vinaigrette

Roasted Summer Beet Salad

Roasted Summer Beet Salad

$15.00

Roasted Tri Colored Beets Over A Bed Of Spinach. Topped With Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, With House Made Rasberry Vinaigrette

Bistro Caesar

$14.00

Creamy House Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Shaved Cured Egg Yolk, Parmeson *White Anchovies Upon Request

House Salad

$13.00

Mixed Baby Greens, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion With Our House Made Balsamic Vinaigrette

Octopus Special

$18.00Out of stock

Tomato Burrata

$14.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta

$11.00

Butter/Parmesan, Or Red Sauce

Kids Burger

$13.00

Served With Fries *Add American Cheese for $1

Kids Chicken Fingers

$13.00Out of stock

Served With Fries And Honey Mustard

Kids Local Fish Sticks

$13.00Out of stock

Served With House Tartar Sauce

Appetizers

Bistro Brined Wings

Bistro Brined Wings

$16.00

Buffalo, Truffalo, Lemon Pepper

Broccoli Rabe Spring Rolls

Broccoli Rabe Spring Rolls

$16.00

Spring Rolls, Stuffed with Broccoli Rabe, Fresh Whipped Ricotta Cheese, and Roasted Garlic/Chilli Flake. Served With Sweet Honey Aioli

Flash Fried Calamari

$18.00

Served With Chef Sal's Red Sauce, Feta And Lemon

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$17.00

Virgilio's Semolina Bread, Crostini Topped With Diced Plum Tomatoes, Garlic, Mozzarella And Basil, with House Made Sweet Red Wine Reduction

Chef Sal's Ravioli

Chef Sal's Ravioli

$15.00+Out of stock

Home Made Raviolis, Seasonal Filling *Ask Server

Chef Sals Bang Bang Shrimp

$13.00Out of stock

Entrees

Bistro Burger

Bistro Burger

$18.00

8oz Brisket/Short Rib Burger Served On A Virgilio's Brioche Bun with Butter, Lettuce, Tomatoes And Crispy Onion Strings Topped With Bistro Sauce. Served With Fries

California Burger

$20.00

8oz Brisket/Short Rib Burger Served On A Virgilio's Brioche Bun with Butter, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Topped With Smoked Applewood Bacon, Avocado, Bistro Sauce And Crispy Shallots. Served With Fries

Fried Shrimp Tacos

Fried Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

Flour Tortillas, Romaine, Crispy Shrimp, Fresh Mango Salsa And A Jalapeno Lime Crema

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Double Battered Chicken Breast With Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Tangy Honey Mustard Aioli on a Virgilios Bun

Spagetti Alle Vangole

Spagetti Alle Vangole

$27.00

Local Little Neck Clams Cooked In A Roasted Garlic White Wine Sauce; House Made Spagetti

Vegeterian Stir Fry

Vegeterian Stir Fry

$26.00

Sauted Seasonal Lattof Farms Vegetables, In A Light Soy Sauce With Fresh Ginger And Garlic. Served With White Rice & Peanut Curry Sauce *Contains Peanuts That Can Be Removed

Grilled Blackened Swordfish

Grilled Blackened Swordfish

$32.00

8oz Center-Cut Filet Grilled, Served Over Citris Couscous, Topped With Herb Compund Butter

Chef Sal's Salmon

$30.00

8oz Crispy Skin Atlantic Grilled Salmon, Grilled And Served Over Orzo Salad, Sundried Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Dressed With Honey Soy Glaze

Baked Haddock

$30.00

Panko Herb Crusted, Served With Garlic Roasted Fingerling Potatoes And Haricot Vert With A Citrus Burrblanc Sauce

Scallop Risotto

Scallop Risotto

$36.00

Creamy Parmesan Risotto With Spinach and Confit Heirloom Tomatoes, With Local Pan Seared U-10 Scallops

Statler Chicken

Statler Chicken

$26.00

Skin On Pan Seared Breast, Herb Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Chipoloni Onions, Haricot Vert And Lemon Tarragon Jus

Steak Frites

$29.00

8oz Char Grilled Skirt Steak With Grilled Avocado, Chipolte Compound Butter & Chimmy Churry

Pork Osso Bucco

Pork Osso Bucco

$34.00

12 Hour Braised Bone In Pork Shank, Served Over Garlic Mash Potatoes & Sauted Broccollini With Pork Demi Glaze

Lobster Roll

$32.00

Kentucky Hot Brown

$17.00Out of stock

Fritti Di Mare Mothers Day

$32.00

Short Rib Risotto Mothers Day

$32.00

Desserts

Cookie Skillet

Cookie Skillet

$13.00Out of stock
Affagatto

Affagatto

$14.00Out of stock

Vanilla Bean Gelato With A Double Shot Of Espresso, Served With An Amond Biscotti Cookie

Blondie Brownie

$13.00Out of stock

2 Salted Caramel Blondie With Scoop Of Vanilla Bean Gelato

Creme Brule

$14.00

Seasonal Flavored Crembrulee

Scoop of Gelato

$4.00Out of stock

Panna Cotta Mothers Day

$13.00

Sides/Subs

Side Brocollini

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side Fingerling Potatoes

$4.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Green Beans

$4.00

Side Grilled Bread

$2.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Mash Potatoes

$4.00

Sub Brocollini

$4.00

Sub Fingerling Potatoes

$4.00

Sub Fries

$4.00

Sub Green Beans

$4.00

Sub Mash Potatoes

$4.00

Sub Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Sub Side House Salad

$4.00

Truffle Parm Fries

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Elevated food at affordable prices!

50 Rogers Street, Gloucester, MA 01930

