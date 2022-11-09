Restaurant header imageView gallery

Top Slice Pizzeria

21 3rd Street North

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Build Your Own
Cheese

Whole Pies

Build Your Own

$20.56
BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$26.17

bbq marinated diced chicken

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$26.17

buffalo marinated diced chicken & ranch drizzle

Cheese

Cheese

$20.56

mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$26.17

Diced chicken, bacon crumbles & ranch base

Fresca

Fresca

$21.96

spinach, tomatoes & ricotta

Half and Half

$26.17
Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$24.53

pineapple, ham & ricotta

Meatlovers

Meatlovers

$26.17

pepperoni, sausage, bacon & ham

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$22.20

pepperoni & mozzarella

Supreme

Supreme

$26.17

pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, peppers, onions, black olives & mushrooms

White

White

$21.96

Ricotta, fresh mozzarella & grated parmesan

Two Slice Special

Two Cheese

$9.35

Two Pepperoni

$11.21

Two Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.15

Two Buffalo Chicken

$12.15

Two Meatlovers

$12.15

Two Supreme

$12.15

Two White

$11.21
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

21 3rd Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

