Breakfast & Brunch
American
Bars & Lounges

Topsoil Restaurant

13 S. Main St.

Travelers Rest, SC 29690

Tequila & Mezcal

Casa Migos Repesado

$19.00

Maestro Doble Diamond

$15.00

Teremana Blanco

$11.00

Teremana Repesado

$12.00

Lunazul Silver

$8.00

Los Vecinos Mezcal

$13.00

Rum

Cruzan

$8.00

Novo Fogo Cachaca

$14.00

Kasama

$11.00

Saint James Agricole

$10.00

Liquerurs/Apertifs

Angostura Amaro

Aperol

Bitter Truth Violete

Vicario Artichoke

Vicario Savage Cherry

Vicario Seville Orange

Vicario Monk's Secret

Vicario Olive Leaf

Vicario Sorcerer's Song

Vicario Coffee

Creme de Violette

Cynar 76 Proof

Campari

Vicario Amore

Fernet Branca

Pernod

Pimm's

Six & Twenty Carolina Cream

St. Germaine

Vicario Dragoncello

Vicario Herba Luisa

Amaro Montenegro

Baileys

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Open for dinner and take out Thursday - Sunday from 5-9pm and brunch Sunday 10-2. Looking for some of the best food in Greenville SC? Executive Chef Adam Cooke 2020 Semifinalist for Best Chef Southeast paints with flavor! We are a farm to table restaurant serving locally grown produce and proteins with many beautiful plant based items on our menu. We have a lovely covered, heated patio for outdoor dining overlooking the Swamp Rabbit Trail and properly spaced indoor dining as well as delicious take out. Join us for a culinary adventure every Sunday evening for our Chef's Tasting Menu with optional wine pairings. No two Sundays are ever the same! Reservations on Open Table. Private parties and catering available info@topsoilrestaurant.com

13 S. Main St., Travelers Rest, SC 29690

