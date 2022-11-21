Restaurant header imageView gallery

Topsy Turvy Tea Room 234 E Main Street

234 E Main Street

Yorktown, TX 78164

Bakery Items

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00+

Blueberry muffin with streusel crumble on top. Loaded with blueberries Served warm or cold. Muffin does contain nut products.

Pumpkin Cream Cheese

$4.00+

Pumpkin Muffin with a Cream Cheese filling

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00+

Cinnamon roll with whipped cream cheese icing.

Texas Size Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.25+

Chocolate chunk cookie loaded with dark and milk chocolate chunks. Texas size Cookie loaded with chocolate!

White Rabbit Cookie

$2.25+

Cookie filled with white chocolate chunks and toasted pecans.

Wonderland Sugar Cookie

$5.00+

Decorated Sugar cookie. Royal icing decorating a soft sugar cookie! Icing and cookie are both soft and delicious. Cookie contains nut products.

Snickerdoodle

$1.75

Soft and chewy cookie rolled in cinnamon and sugar.

Fall spice cookie

$2.25

Banana chocolate chip muffin

$4.00

Soups

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

$5.75+

Loaded Baked potato soup. Garnished with Bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream and green onions. Creamy potato soup loaded with all the toppings of a baked potato.

Broccoli and White Cheddar Soup

$5.25+

Broccoli and Cheddar cheese soup

Italian sausage Tortellini

$6.25+

Sweet italian sausage, spinach, sliced carrots, onion, cheese tortellini in a creamy chicken based broth

Side Dishes

Chicken Salad

$6.85

Roasted chicken in a savory mayonnaise dressing with spices and herbs. Diced celery, red onion, red grapes and toasted pecan bits.

Pasta Italiana

$6.75

Penne pasta in an olive oil italian herb dressing. Fully loaded with cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, feta cheese, kalmata olives and chopped pepperoni.

Pasta primavera

$6.75

Wagon wheel pasta with bell peppers, red onion, Italian cheese, yellow squash and cucumber tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette.

Pea salad

$5.75

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.50

Romaine Lettuce with shredded carrots, sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Desserts

Strawberry Frazier

$6.50

Strawberry frazier. Spongecake layered with a light and fluffy cream cheese mousse. Layers of cake soaked in a simple syrup and fresh strawberries.

Queen of Hearts Banana Pudding

$5.00

Real banana pudding with toasted Italian Meringue and wonderland sugar cookies.

Drip Coffee/ Iced Espresso Drinks

Drip coffee

$2.50+

Steel Toe Coffee Drip Coffee Blend

Iced Coffee

$3.75+

Steel Toe Coffee with milk over ice

Iced Latte

$6.00+

Iced Americano

$5.00+

Espresso shot and iced water

Iced Chocolate Mocha

$5.25+

Espresso, chocolate syrup, steamed milk and whip cream

Cold Brew

$2.75+

Mad Hatter Mocha

$6.00+

Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate and raspberry with whip cream

Funky Caterpillar Latte - cold

$6.00+

Hot Espresso Drinks

Latte

$5.25+

Espresso shot and steamed milk

Americano

$4.25+

Espresso shot and hot water

London Fog

$2.50+

Earl Grey tea, steamed milk and vanilla flavoring.

Steel Toe Espresso Shot

$1.75

Mad Hatter Mocha-Hot

$5.75+

espresso,steamed milk, chocolate, raspberry, whip cream

Funky Caterpillar Latte

$5.75+

espresso, steamed milk, caramel, toasted marshmallow

Ghiradelli Hot Cocoa

$4.00+

Mocha

$5.50+

Cappuccino

$5.25+

Breve

$5.50+

Teas

Brewed Ice Tea

$2.00+

Fresh brewed Texas loose leaf tea

Hot tea

$2.25

Caramel Apple Spice tea

$2.75+

Dancing Flowers Tea

$2.75+

Hibiscus and white tea blend, honey and half and half

London Fog

$2.50+

Earl Grey tea, steamed milk and vanilla flavoring.

Paris Fog

$2.50+

Canned Drinks

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Jumex

$1.75

Bottled Drinks

Kids Juice box

$1.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sunny D

$1.50

Breakfast Items

Frittata

$6.50

Eggs baked with arugula, feta cheese, cherry tomatos, bacon and italian cheese blend.

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.75

English muffin with bacon, pepperjack cheese and egg

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Vanilla Greek yogurt with signature toasted granola and fresh berries

Bagel with smoked salmon

$6.75

Toasted Bagel with smoked salmon lox

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$4.25

Sandwiches & Wraps

Caprese sandwich

$6.85

Fresh mozzarella, sliced roma tomatoes, basil on a ciabatta bun with a balsamic drizzle

Turkey and Havarti Cheese

$6.85

Sliced Turkey, havarti cheese, roma tomatoes, romaine lettuce and choice of sauce

Roast Beef and White Cheddar cheese

$6.85

Sliced roast beef, white cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, red onions and recommended creamy horseradish sauce.

Ham and smoked provolone

$6.85

sliced black forest ham, smoked provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, with a honey mustard sauce.

Chicken Salad Sandwich on Croissant

$6.95

Chicken Salad on a croissant

Tweedle Dee Peanut Butter and Jelly

$4.00

Peanut butter with strawberry jam on white bread

Chipotle ranch chicken wrap

$7.00

Chicken Caesar wrap

$7.00

Sauces

Garlic Aioli

$1.50

Pesto sauce

$1.50

garlic basil pesto sauce

Honey mustard

$1.50

Green Sauce

$1.50+

avocado, lime, cilantro sauce! Delicious for dipping everything in!!

Creamy Horseradish

$1.50

Lunch boxes

Personal size charcuterie box!

Charceuterie Box

$8.25

Assorted specialty meats, cubed cheeses, olives or pickles , crackers and a dipping sauce

Spicy charcuterie box

$8.50

Drink add ins

Flavoring

$0.50

Extra Shot - add in

$1.25

Milk substitution

$1.00

Extras

Chips

$2.00

Cocoa Candy spoon

$2.00

Granola Bar

$1.50

Tea Refill

$0.50

Texas Trash

$2.50

Pound of Coffee

$18.00

Candied jalapeños

$6.00

Bakers oops!

$2.00

Doggy Treats

$3.00

Large candied pecans

$5.00

Small candied pecans

$3.00

Retail Items

MKT Candles

$11.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Unique coffee house with custom baked goods. Quick and lite fare options for lunch and delicious teas.

Location

234 E Main Street, Yorktown, TX 78164

Directions

