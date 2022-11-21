Topsy Turvy Tea Room 234 E Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Unique coffee house with custom baked goods. Quick and lite fare options for lunch and delicious teas.
Location
234 E Main Street, Yorktown, TX 78164
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
town market bbq - 444 Main St Yorktown, TX
No Reviews
215 N Range St Yorktown, TX 78164
View restaurant