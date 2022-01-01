Restaurant header imageView gallery

Torched Bar and Grill

2408 Surfside Boulevard

Cape Coral, FL 33991

Order Again

Bar Apps & Shareables

Saganaki

$12.00

Andouille Sausage

$13.00

Torched Signature Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Shrimp Poppers

$12.00

Pot Stickers

$13.00

Smoked Fish Dip

$12.00

Triple Chip Dip

$13.00

Nachos

$13.00

Coconut Fried Shrimp

$14.00

Ceviche Tostadas

$15.00

Gulf Peel n Eat Shrimp

$16.00+

Seared Ahi Tuna

$17.00

Fresh Fried Calamari

$14.00

Fresh Tuna Poke

$16.00

Mussels - 1LB

$15.00

Torched Egg Rolls

$12.00

OMG Pretzel

$12.00

1LB Jumbo Chicken Wings

$15.00

Salads

"Torched" Tropical Fresh

$12.00

Pine Island Cobb

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chef Salad

$13.00

Grilled Romaine Heart

$12.00

Nmcc Salad

$12.00

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Beef Tacos

$12.00

Steak Tacos

$13.00

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Mahi Tacos

$13.00

Tuna Tacos

$15.00

Burgers

Torched Original Burger

$13.00

ABC Burger

$15.00

"Oh-So-Stuffed" Burger

$18.00

Gouda Burger

$15.00

Tropical Torched Burger

$16.00

"Torched" Western Burger

$15.00

Mac-N-Cheese Corner

Buffalo Chicken Mac-N-Cheese

$13.00

BBQ Pork Mac-N-Cheese

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac-N-Cheese

$14.00

Lobster Mac-N-Cheese

$16.00

Torched Classic Sandwiches

Classic Reuben Melt

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Gulf Steam Tuna Wrap

$16.00

Baja California Wrap

$15.00

Naw'leans Bayou Wrap

$15.00

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Fresh Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Po Boy

$16.00

Chickano

$15.00

Caprese Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

The Cuban

$14.00

Entrees

Torched Tropical Chicken

$18.00

Chicken-Chetta

$18.00

Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop

$21.00

Southern Style Ribs

$20.00

Shrimp Skewers

$17.00

Mahi Mahi

$16.00

Sesame Tuna

$27.00

Cedar Plank Salmon

$24.00

Torched Skirt Steak

$21.00

Everglades Pot Roast

$19.00

Torched NY Strip

$33.00

Tender Entree

$15.00

Pastas

Pasta Primavera

$17.00

House Jambalaya

$22.00

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Cajun Alfredo

$18.00

Chicken Primavera Boat

$19.00

Burrito Boat

$18.00

BBQ In a Boat

$19.00

Sides

Brussel Sprouts

$3.00

Veggie Blend

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Risotto

$3.00

Angel Hair pasta

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Rice & Beans

$3.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$6.95

2 Sliders with American Cheese. Served with French Fries.

Kids Pulled Pork Sliders

$6.95

2 sliders served with french fries.

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.95

House made

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Kids Fish Fingers

$8.95

Kids Fried Shrimp

$9.95

Kids Corn Dogs

$6.95

Dessert

Banana Foster Cheesecake

$9.00

Torched Brownie

$9.00Out of stock

Fried Ice Cream

$9.00

Key West Key Lime

$9.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Protein

Skirt Steak

$8.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Tuna

$9.00

Shrimp (5)

$9.00

Salmon

$9.00

Mahi

$5.00

Burger Beef Patty

$5.00

Black Bean Patty

$5.00

Sauces/Cheeses

American Cheese

$1.50

Pepperjack Cheese

$1.50

Gouda Cheese

$1.50

Cheddar Cheese

$1.50

Goat Cheese

$1.50

Swiss Cheese

$1.50

Provolone Cheese

$1.50

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$1.50

Hot Sauce

$1.50+

Medium Sauce

$1.50+

Mild Sauce

$1.50+

Torched Fire Sauce

$1.50+

Hot & Crabby Sauce

$1.50+

Sweet & Spicy Chili Sauce

$1.50+

Citrus Chipotle Sauce

$1.50+

Torched Bourbon BBQ Sauce

$1.50+

BBQ

$1.50+

Garlic Parmesean

$1.50+

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.50+

Ranch Dressing

$1.50+

Balsamic Vinagerette

$1.50+

Raspberry Vinagerette

$1.50+

Chimichurri

$1.50+

Wasabi Sauce

$1.50+

Cheese Sauce

$1.50+

1000 Island

$1.50+

Honey Mustard

$1.50+

Italian Dressing

$1.50+

Teriyaki Ponzu

$1.50

Retail

Tiki Glass

$10.00

Aluminum 16oz

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

A Modern Tiki Torched Bar & Grill is all about helping customers maintain their mental health. Escape reality on our giant tiki, where you can enjoy original dishes and delicious drinks.

Website

Location

2408 Surfside Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL 33991

Directions

