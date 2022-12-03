Torched Hop Brewing 249 Ponce de Leon Avenue NE
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
A gathering place to enjoy our bold house brews, awesome food, and great company. Serving 20 rotating taps, craft cocktails, and elevated pub fare in an expansive brewpub. Don't forget about Bocce ball and our N64. Cheers!
Location
249 Ponce de Leon Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
