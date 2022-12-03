Torched Hop Brewing 249 Ponce de Leon Avenue NE

  • Home
Order Again

Apps

Nola BBQ Shrimp

$14.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Parmesan Herb Fries

$9.00

House Cut Fries tossed with Trufle Oil, Parmesan, and Herbs. Served with Roasted Garlic Aioli, Srirancha, and Ketchup.

Pretzel

$12.00

Served with Beer Cheese and Beer Mustard.

Red Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Tempura Avocado

$10.00

Fried Avocado topped with Sweet Thai Chili Sauce and Sesame Seeds.

Wu-Fries

$12.00

Waffle Fries topped with Buffalo, Ranch, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Scallions.

Marker

Extra Sauce

TO-GO

DONT MAKE

Wings

6 Wings

$11.00

Twice Fried. Crispy, Thick & Juicy

10 Wings

$17.00

Twice Fried. Crispy, Thick & Juicy

18 Wings

$26.00

Twice Fried. Crispy, Thick & Juicy

24 Wings

$35.00

Twice Fried. Crispy, Thick & Juicy

Wing Deal

$13.00

Wing Wednesday - 10ct

$14.00

Cauli Wing Deal

$12.00

Deep Fried Cauliflower Bites tossed in your favorite Wing Sauce.

Cauliflower "Wings"

$12.00Out of stock

Deep Fried Cauliflower Bites tossed in your favorite Wing Sauce.

Salad

Large - Caesar

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Fennel, Pistachio, White Cheddar, and Mustard Vinaigrette.

Small - Caesar

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Fennel, Pistachio, White Cheddar, and Mustard Vinaigrette.

Large - House Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Pistachio, Tomato, Radish, and a Citrus Vinaigrette.

Small - House Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Pistachio, Tomato, Radish, and a Citrus Vinaigrette.

THC Salad

$16.00

Buffalo Fried Chicken, Mixed Greens, White Cheddar, Radish, Tomato, with Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Endive Salad

$9.00

Handhelds

Classic Double Burger

$15.00

Two Beef Patties topped with American and White Cheddar, House Pickles, Ketchup, and Dukes Mayo.

Bacon Burger

$17.00Out of stock

Impossible Burger

$19.00

Plant Based Impossible Patty, American Cheese, House Pickles, Ketchup, and Dukes Mayo.

Fish Sandwich

$17.00

THC Sandwich

$15.00

Buffalo Fried Chicken, Slaw, House Pickles, Tomato, Dukes Mayo.

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Shaved Ribeye, Provolone, Sauted Onion, Banana + Bell Pepper, House Philly Sauce, and Roasted Garlic Aioli.

Italian Veggie

$15.00

Roasted Portabella, Red Peppers, Balsamic Onions, Spinach, Provolone, and Red Pepper Mayo.

Pimento BLT

$13.00Out of stock

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Tenders

$9.00

Burger Monday

$12.00

Monday Impossible Burger

$16.00

Burger Upgrade

$16.00

Marker

Extra Sauce

TO-GO

DONT MAKE

Entree

Cajun Boil

$16.00

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Fried Atlantic Cod, Hand Cut Old Bay Fries, Tartar Sauce, Ketchup, Malt Vinegar.

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$22.00

Ribeye

$26.00

Birria Slice

$8.00

Cheese Slice

$6.00

Pepperoni Slice

$7.00

Veggie Slice

$7.00

Chicken Parm Slice

$12.00

DONT MAKE

Extra Sauce

Marker

TO-GO

Dessert

Cookie Sundae

$7.00

Shortcake

$7.00

Peach Cobbler

$7.00

Open Food

Begneits

$5.00

Brunch

Oh My Lanta

$12.00

THC Biscuit

$10.00

Biscuit with Buffalo Fried Chicken and American Cheese

Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit

$10.00

Biscuit with House-Made Breakfast Sausage, Fried Egg, and American Cheese.

Bacon Egg Cheese Biscuit

$10.00

Steak & Eggs

$22.00

Shrimp & Grits Brunch

$16.00

Chicken and Waffles

$14.00

Home-Made Waffle with Fried Chicken topped with Powdered Sugar and served with Maple Syrup

Brunch Special

$14.00

Brunch Potatoes with Onions and Peppers, 2 Eggs any way, Side of Bacon, and Sourdough.

Sauce

$0.50

Extra Sauce

Side Biscuit

$5.00

Side Brunch Potatoes

$5.00

Toasted Biscuit served with Pear Preserves and Butter

Side Egg

$1.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

A LA carte waffle

$8.00

Side toast

$2.00

Sides

Side Fries

$4.00

Basket of Fries

Side Tots

$5.00

Basket of Tots

Side Parm Fries

$6.00

Extra Sauce

Collards

$4.00

Beer (Draft)

Beer Flight

$11.00

Monday/Wednesday Beer

Anthem Of The Angels

$6.50

Atlanta Confidential

$7.00

Death Of You

$5.00

Festbier

$6.50

Forever Yours

$6.00

Fresh Hops De Leon

$8.00

Fritz

$6.50

Gilz Nilz

$7.00

Hallow Heroes

$6.00

Little Minds

$6.00

Port Of No Return

$8.00

Shrimply The Best

$7.00

Ten For Ten

$7.50

Welcoming Committee

$7.00

World Without End

$6.50

Yumboldt

$7.00

Abita Turbo Dog

$7.00

Captain Lawrence Golden Delicious

$8.00

Newtopia Chai Me A River

$8.00

Perennial Saison Des Reves

$8.00

Half Pour

$4.50

Sample

DONT MAKE

Game day Fritz

$3.00

Cocktails - House

Atlanta Mule

$10.00

Bloody Martha

$11.00

CapriFun

$10.00

Cherry Whiskey Sour

$12.00

"Ciao Vita" Negroni

$12.00

Gintrovert

$12.00

Hibiscus Mezcal Margarita

$12.00

Loaded Latte

$11.00

Manzanas Ahumadas

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Pineapple Express

$11.00

Sailor's Guide To Earth

$12.00

Spice Girl

$12.00

Slushie

$6.00

Boozy Bears - 10ct

$5.00

Boozy Bears - 20ct

$10.00

Captain America Shot

$6.00

To-Go Cocktail Kit

$16.00

Fireball Shot

$3.00

Champagne Combo

$9.00

Tuesday Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Vieux Carre

$12.00

Torched Hop Cinnamon Bottle

$12.00

Cinnamon Bottle Refill

$10.50

Marker

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Soda Water

NA Bar

Open Bar

$38.00

Espíritu

$8.00

Lowrider

$8.00

Cranberry Juice

Pineapple Juice

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Goslings Ginger Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Lyre's N/A Amalfi Spritz

$8.00

NC Root Beer

$3.00

OJ

$2.50

Virgils Orange Cream

$3.50

Walker Brothers Kombucha

$7.00

Beers (Canned & Bottled)

Ace Pineapple

$6.00Out of stock

Allagash White

$8.00

Athletic Free Wave N/A

$6.00

Treehorn Dry Cider

$7.00

Weihenstephaner

$7.50

2018 Drie Fonteonen Oude Gueze - 375ml

$40.00

2018 Drie Fonteonen Oude Gueze - 750ml

$60.00

Single Can

$4.50

Little Minds 4pk

$12.00

Hops De Leon 4pk

$16.00

Mighty Mo 4pk

$18.00

Vacuum 4pk

$14.00

World W/O End 4pk

$12.00

Gouda 4pk

$16.00

Wines

Angelini Prosecco

$8.00

Angelini Prosecco (Bottle)

$26.00

Duc de Valmer Brut

$6.00

Duc de Valmer Brut (Bottle)

$20.00

Freakshow Cabernet

$9.00

House Red Blend

$10.00

Oregon Pinot Gris

$12.00

Pint Glass Mimosa

$7.00

Prisma Pinot Noir

$9.00

Prisma Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Underwood Rosé Bubbles

$12.00

Champagne Combo

$9.00

Vodka (Single)

Ketel One

$10.00

Old 4th Ward

$8.00

Titos (Single)

$8.00

Bourbon/Scotch (Single)

Basil Hayden (Single)

$10.00

Bruichladdich Charlotte

$20.00

Bulleit (Single)

$9.00

Eagle Rare (Single)

$10.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch (Single)

$8.00

Fireball Shot

$3.00

Four Roses Yellow Label (Single)

$7.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Highland Park 12 Year

$13.00

House-made Cinnamon Bourbon (Single)

$7.00

Jack Daniels (Single)

$8.00

Jameson (Single)

$8.00

Knob Creek (Single)

$10.00

Macallan 12 Double Cask

$16.00

Wathen's Single Barrel

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Gin (Single)

Bombay Sapphire (Single)

$9.00

Farmer's Organic (Well Single)

$8.00

Gray Whale

$9.00

Tequila (Single)

Avión Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco (Single)

$12.00

Cimarron Reposado (Single)

$9.00

Don Julio Añejo

$17.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$9.00

Jalapeno Tequila

$9.00

Lunazul Blanco (Well Single)

$8.00

Teremana Blanco (Single)

$9.00

Vago Mezcal

$9.00

Rum (Single)

Captain Morgan (Single)

$8.00

Plantation Dark

$8.00

Saison Pale Rum

$8.00

Canadian/Rye/Cognac (Single)

Crown Royal (Single)

$9.00

Hennessy V.S. Cognac (Single)

$11.00

Michter's Straight Rye (Single)

$10.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$12.00

Whistle Pig 10 Year Rye (Single)

$18.00

Apertifs/Cordials (Single)

Amaretto De Sabroso

$7.00

Grand Marnier (Single)

$10.00

Eda Rhyne Appalachian Fernet

$8.00

Cocktails

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$9.00

Skinny Margarita

$9.00

Skinny Margarita (Teremena)

$11.00

Skinny Margarita (Casamigos)

$13.00

Skinny Margarita (Herradura)

$12.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

Margarita (Herradura)

$12.00

Margarita (Teremana)

$11.00

Margarita (Casamigos)

$13.00

Vodka Martini

$10.00

Negroni

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Old Fashioned (Eagle Rare)

$13.00

Old Fashioned (Bulleit)

$12.00

Old Fashioned (Knob Creek)

$12.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Gin Martini

$10.00

Gin Matrini (Sapphire)

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Whiskey Sour (Eagle Rare)

$13.00

Whiskey Sour (Bulleit)

$12.00

Whiskey Sour (Knob Creek)

$12.00

Captain America Shot

$6.00

Boozy Bears - 10ct

$5.00

Boozy Bears - 20ct

$10.00

To-Go Cocktail Kit

$16.00

Vodka (Double)

Ketel One (Double)

$20.00

Old 4th Ward (Double)

$16.00

Titos (Double)

$16.00

Tequila (Double)

Avión Reposado (Double)

$24.00

Casamigos Blanco (Double)

$24.00

Cimarron Reposado (Double)

$18.00

Don Julio Añejo (Double)

$34.00

Ilegal Mezcal (Double)

$18.00

Lunazul Blanco (Double)

$16.00

Teremana Blanco (Double)

$18.00

Vago Mezcal (Double)

$18.00

Rum (Double)

Captain Morgan (Double)

$16.00

Plantation Dark (Double)

$16.00

Saison Rum (Double)

$16.00

Gin (Double)

Bombay Sapphire (Double)

$18.00

Farmer's Organic (Well Double)

$16.00

Gray Whale (Double)

$18.00

Canadian/Rye/Cognac (Double)

Crown Royal (Double)

$18.00

Hennessy V.S. Cognac (Double)

$22.00

Michter's Straight Rye (Double)

$20.00

Remy Martin VSOP (Double)

$24.00

Whistle Pig 10 Year Rye (Double)

$36.00

Bourbon/Whiskey/Scotch (Double)

Basil Hayden (Double)

$20.00

Bruichladdich Charlotte (Double)

$40.00

Bulleit (Double)

$18.00

Eagle Rare (Double)

$20.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch (Double)

$16.00

Four Roses Yellow Label (Double)

$14.00

Glenlivet 12 (Double)

$24.00

Highland Park 12 Years (Double)

$26.00

House-made Cinnamon Bourbon (Double)

$14.00

Jack Daniels (Double)

$16.00

Jameson (Double)

$16.00

Knob Creek (Double)

$20.00

Macallan 12 Double Cask (Double)

$32.00

Wathen's (Double)

$30.00

Woodford Reserve (Double)

$20.00

Cans

Anthem 4 Pack

$12.00

Shrimply the Best 4 Pack

$12.00

Ten for Ten 4 Pack

$18.00

Yumboldt 4 Pack

$14.00

Single Can

$4.50

Growlers

32oz Growler

$6.00

Growler - 32oz IPA

$10.00

Growler - 32oz Non IPA

$8.50

64oz Growler

$8.00

Growler - 64oz IPA

$16.00

Growler - 64oz Non IPA

$12.00

Hats

Trucker Hat

$20.00

Orange Hat

$20.00

Green Hat

$20.00

Grey Flatbill

$20.00

TH Blue/Red Hat

$20.00

Grey Beanie

$20.00

Glassware

Good Vibes Glass

$8.00

Coffee Mug

$8.00

Whiskey Rocks Glass

$8.00

Gremlin Pint Glass

$5.00

Save Water Glass

$5.00

12oz Goblet

$5.00

Wine Glass

$5.00

Bloody Martha Glass

$5.00

Burger Monday Glass

$5.00

Small Taster

$3.00

Hop Stein

$6.00

$2 Glasses

$2.00

Chamgagne Flute

$6.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Stout Glass

$5.00

Shirts and Such

Black Shirt

$25.00

Pride Shirt

$25.00

Hops de Leon Shirt

$25.00

Gremlin Shirt

$25.00

Blue Shirt

$25.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$30.00

Womens Tank

$20.00

Womens Grey Shirt

$25.00

Tacker Sign

$20.00

Bottle Opener

$5.00

Koozie

$2.00

Frisbee

$4.00

Hop Sticker

$3.00

Baby Shirt

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

A gathering place to enjoy our bold house brews, awesome food, and great company. Serving 20 rotating taps, craft cocktails, and elevated pub fare in an expansive brewpub. Don't forget about Bocce ball and our N64. Cheers!

Location

249 Ponce de Leon Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Directions

Gallery
Torched Hop Brewing image
Torched Hop Brewing image
Torched Hop Brewing image

