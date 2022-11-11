  • Home
Torches Petaluma 256 Petaluma Boulevard North

No reviews yet

256 Petaluma Boulevard North

Petaluma, CA 94952

Popular Items

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders

Starters

Soup of The Day

$6.00

Hot Spinach Dip

$12.00

Fried Artichokes

$13.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Buffalo Cauilflower

$13.00

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad Full

$13.00

Caesar Salad Small

$7.00

Wedge Full

$14.00

Wedge Small

$8.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$20.00

Sides

Side French Fries

$6.00

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Small House Salad

$7.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Torches Lunch

French Dip Sandwhich

$10.00

French Dip Sandwhich Combo

$17.00

Portabella Mushroom Burger

$17.00

Vegetarian

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Grilled Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Best Burger

$20.00

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

BLAT

$16.00

Fish and Chips

$20.00

Jan's Famous Chicken Pot Pie Petite

$16.00

Steak Sandwich

$21.00

Torches Dinner

Prime Rib Dolly's Cut - 12oz

$29.00

Prime Rib Burt Reynolds Cut - 18oz

$35.00

Filet Mignon 8oz

$29.00

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Grilled Salmon

$27.00

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Mushroom Risotto

$24.00

Pesto Ravioli

$23.00

Best Burger

$20.00

Portabella Mushroom Burger

$17.00

Vegetarian

French Dip Sandwhich Combo

$17.00

Jan's Famous Chicken Pot Pie

$21.00

Fish and Chips

$20.00

Torches Junior Menu

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger and Fries

$10.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs with Fries

$8.00

Kids 6'' Chesse or Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Kids Torches Tenders with Fries

$9.00

Kids Milk

$3.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kids Juice Box

$2.00

Soda - Kids

$3.00

Sprite - Kids

$3.00

Dr.Pepper - Kids

$3.00

Rootbeer - Kids

$3.00

Orange Soda - Kids

$3.00

Shirley Temple - Kids

$4.00

Roy Rogers - Kids

$4.00

Kids pasta with butter

$9.00

Kids pasta with marinara

$9.00

Pizza

Six Bread Sticks

$8.00

Six Pesto Bread Sticks

$11.00

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Veggie Delight Pizza

$20.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.00

The Hot Hawaiian

$21.00

The Meat Lovers

$22.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$9.00

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Scoop of Chocolate Ice Cream

$5.00

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Whole Cheesecake

$60.00

Drinks

Iced Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Root beer

$5.00

Dr.Pepper

$5.00

Orange

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Kids Milk

$3.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Juice Box

$3.00

Kids Soda

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$5.00

Liquor

1792 Small Batch

$16.00

Angel's Envy

$15.00

Baker's Limited Edition Single Barrel 13 yr minimum

$65.00

Balcones Bourbon

$12.00

Bardstown Fusion Series

$13.00

Basil Hayden's

$12.00

Benchmark (well)

$10.00

Bespoken Spirits

$16.00

Blanton's

$24.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulleit 10

$16.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00

David Nicholson 1843

$15.00

Dryfly Bourbon 101

$19.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$12.00

Extra Brooks Kentucky Sour Mash

$11.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$12.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$16.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$14.00

Frey Ranch

$13.00

Frey Ranch Rye

$15.00

George Dickel 8yr

$14.00

J.J. Pfister High Rye Bourbon

$11.00

James & Pepper 1776 Bourbon

$13.00

Jefferson

$13.00

Lost Republic

$13.00

Maker's Mark

$13.00

Maker's Mark 2021 Limited Release

$15.00

Michter's Small Batch

Old Grand-Dad Bonded

$11.00

Rabbit Hole Dareringer

$12.00

Rebel Yell

$9.00

Redemption High Rye Bourbon

$13.00

Sierra Bourbon

$11.00

Spirit Works Distillery Straight Wheat

$11.00

Well Bourbon

$8.00

Weller

$17.00

Widow Jane 10 Year

$15.00

Wild Turkey 101

$11.00

Wild Turkey Longbranch

$14.00

Willett Potstill Reserve Small Batch

$16.00

Yellowstone

$12.00

Argonaut Saloon Strength

$10.00

Brandy (well)

$10.00

DOM B&B Brandy & Benedectine

$10.00

E&J

$9.00

E&J Apple

$9.00

Korbel

$9.00

Lairds Apple

$9.00

Lairds Applejack

$9.00

Seven Tails XO

$10.00

St. Remy VSOP French Brandy

$10.00

Bisquit & Dubouche VSOP

$5.00

Camus VS Elegance

$12.00

Hennessey Very Special

$13.00

Hennessey VSOP

$19.00

Hine

$13.00

Martell Blue Swift

$13.00

Martell VSOP

$19.00

Remy Martin 1738

$25.00

Remy Martin Louis XIII

$30.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$30.00

Remy Martin XO

$30.00

Ada Lovelace

$11.00

Barr Hill

Barr Hill Tom Cat

Bombay Dry

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Empress

$12.00

Fleurette

Freeland Spirits

Hendricks

$11.00

Hendricks Midsummer Solstice

Junipero

$11.00

Kuiper Belt

$11.00

Loch & Union

$12.00

Malfy

$10.00

Malfy Rosa (Pink Grapefruit)

$11.00

Modagor

Monkey 47

$15.00

New Amsterdam

$10.00

No.209

$11.00

Nolet's Dry

$11.00

Old Raj Dry

$15.00

Roku (Japanese)

$12.00

Rutte Dry

Spiritworks Sloe Gin

Tanqueray

$11.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Absinthe

$13.00

Aeperol

$11.00

Amaro Montenegro

$11.00

Amaro Nonino

$11.00

Bailey's

$12.00

Blue Curacao

$8.00

ButterShotz

$8.00

Campari

$12.00

Carpano Classico

$9.00

Chambord

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Cream de Menthe

$8.00

Cynar

$10.00

Dirty Sue Olive Juice

Disaronno

$11.00

Domaine de Canton French Ginger

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Dry Vermouth (white)

Fernet

$9.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Giffard Pamplemousse

Giffard Violette

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Green Chartreuse

$11.00

Heering Cherry

$9.00

Hypatia Ruby Amaro

$9.00

iichiko Saiten Shochu

$9.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Jagermeister Cold Brew

$9.00

Kahlua

$12.00

L'Aperitivo nonino

$9.00

La Pinta

$11.00

Liquid Alchemist Coconut

$9.00

Liquid Alchemist Passionfruit

$9.00

Liquid Alchemist Tamarindo

$9.00

Luigi Francoli Amaro

$9.00

Luxardo Fragola

Luxardo Maraschino

Midori

$8.00

Mr. Black

$11.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$8.00

Powell & Mahoney Blood Orange

Powell & Mahoney Bloody Mary

$11.00

Powell & Mahoney Peach Bellini

Rumchata

$9.00

Sour Apple Pucker

$8.00

Sqrrl Peanut Butter Whisky

$10.00

St George's Spice Pear

St Germaine

$10.00

St. Elder

$12.00

Super Cassis

$9.00

Sweet Vermouth (red)

Triple Sec

Vedrenne Blackberry

$9.00

Vedrenne Pomegranate

$9.00

Vedrenne Raspberry

$9.00

Watermelon Pucker

$8.00

X Rated

$8.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$10.00

Yukon Jack

$10.00

Banhez

Bozal

Dos Hombres

$18.00

El Silencio

$11.00

La Luna

$12.00

Los Javis

$11.00

Los Vecinos del Campo

$11.00

Montelobos

Ojo de Tigre

Pelton de la Muerta

Caravedo Pisco

1888 Doblemente Anejado

$13.00

Appleton Estate Jamaican

$11.00

Bacardi Superior

$11.00

Bank's Island Blend

$13.00

Batiste Gold

$11.00

Batiste Silver

$11.00

Bayou Spiced

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Captain Morgan Sliced Apple

$11.00

Cihuatan

$13.00

Copalli Cacao Flavored Rum

$13.00

Drake's White Rum

$10.00

Leblon

$13.00

Malibu

$11.00

Plantation 5 yr

$12.00

Ron Abuelo Anejo 7

$13.00

Ron Zacapa Centenario

$13.00

Ron Zacapa Sistema 23 Solera

$13.00

Royal Standard

$10.00

Santa Teresa 1796

$13.00

The Real McCoy

$15.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Zaya Gran Reserva

$12.00

Macallan 12 yr

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Green

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$50.00

Johnnie Walker Platinum

$30.00

Johnnie Walker High Rye

$13.00

Glenlivet 12 yr

$15.00

Glenfiddich 12 yr

$12.00

Laphroaig 10 yr

$14.00

Talisker 10 yr

$14.00

Dewar's White Label

$14.00

Dalmore 12 yr

$14.00

Cragganmore 12 yr

$14.00

Craigellachie Speyside 13 yr

$14.00

Chivas Regal 12 Yr

$14.00

Highland Park 12 yr

$14.00

Sia

$14.00

Well Scotch

$8.00

21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus

21 Seeds Valencia Orange

Arette Blanco

Avion Reserva Blanco

Avion Reserva Extra Anejo

Avion Reserva Reposado

Bribon Reposado

Casamigo Reposado

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casazul Anejo

$15.00

Casazul Extra Anejo

$18.00

Casazul Silver

$13.00

Cenote Blanco

Cenote Reposado

Codigo 1530 Resa Blanco

Corralejo Anejo

$11.00

Corralejo Blanco

$11.00

Corralejo Reposado

$12.00

Dahlia Cristalino Reposado

Dobel Diamante Reposado

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Don Julio Anejo 70

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Don Pilar Anejo

Don Pilar Blanco

Don Pilar Extra Anejo

Don Pilar Reposado

El Tequileno Blanco

$11.00

El Tequileno Reposado

$12.00

El Tequileno Reposado Rare

$16.00

El Tesoro Anejo

El Tesoro Extra Anejo