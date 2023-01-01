- Home
Toreros Authentic Mexican Cuisine
No reviews yet
911 Village Blvd Suite 801
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Main Menu
Appetizers
Nachos Torero's
Award winning Nachos Torero’s are topped with your choice of refried or Rancho (cholesterol-free) beans and cheddar cheese. Plus, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeño, tomatoes and green onion.
Chile Poppers
Cream cheese stuffed jalapeño peppers, dipped in spicy breading and fried golden crisp. Served with a spicy-sweet jalapeño jelly sauce for dipping.
Cheese Dip Lg
Cheese Dip Sm
Spinach Cheese Dip
Ground Beef Cheese Dip
Chori-Queso
Ground Mexican sausage mixed with cheese.
Guacamole Mix
Fajitas
Fajitas
Your choice of steak, pork or chicken marinated in Torero’s special recipe delivered sizzling hot over a bed of sautéed onion and green peppers. Served with Pico de Gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, refried or Rancho (cholesterol-free) beans, Mexican rice and corn or flour tortilla.
Fajitas Quesadilla
Crispy flour tortilla filled with cheddar and Monterrey jack cheese and Torero’s delicious fajitas steak, chicken, or shrimp. Served with sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and choice of refried or Rancho (cholesterol-free) beans & Mexican rice. Green pepper & onion.
Fajitas Texanas
Served with chicken, steak and shrimp, marinated in a Torero’s special recipe, delivered sizzling hot over a bed of sautéed onion and green peppers. Served with lettuce, cheese, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole refried or Rancho (cholesterol-free) beans and Mexican rice. Served with hot corn or flour tortillas.
Botanas
Mexican Pizza
Crisp, flour tortilla with your choice of refried or Rancho (cholesterol-free) bean, Monterrey jack & Cheddar cheese. Garnished with sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and green onion. Includes your choice of chicken, ground beef or picadillo (shredded beef & pork).
Chicken Taquitos
Two flour tortillas stuffed with chicken and Monterrey jack cheese, rolled & crispy fried. Garnished with tomatoes, Cotija Mexican cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Quesadilla
Crispy, flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar and Monterrey jack cheese and your choice of chicken, ground beef or picadillo. Served with onion, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Sopa Torero's (Tortilla Soup)
Hot and hearty chunks of tender chicken breast and fresh avocado and steamed up with tortilla strips and shredded cheese in a rich chicken broth.
Fajita Nachos
Enchilada Bar
Combinations
Burritos
Macho Burrito
A super burrito. A flour tortilla filled with Mexican rice, refried or Rancho (cholesterol-free) beans and your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork, chile Verde, picadillo or chile Colorado. Your burrito is then smothered with burrito sauce and cheddar and Monterrey jack cheese garnished with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and Cotija Mexican cheese.
Carnitas Burrito
A 12'' burrito with your choice of chicken or steak carnitas, stuffed with Mexican rice, refried beans, onion and green pepper, topped with Torero’s Molcajete sauce and a blend of jack. Cheddar and cotija Mexican cheese and green onion. Served with Pico de Gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Carne Asada Burritos
Two 10'' burritos stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice, topped with Torero’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and whole green onion. Served with grilled green pepper and onion, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole and fried jalapeño peppers.
Melted Burrito
10'' Inch flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo, garnished with sour cream and cheese sauce on top. Served with rice and beans.
Fajita Burrito
Giant 12'' flour tortillas stuffed with Mexican rice, grilled onion and green peppers. Served with your choice of steak or chicken fajita meat, refried or Rancho (cholesterol-free) beans and topped with a unique orange tomato sauce. Garnished with Pico de Gallo, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.
Mexican Favorites
Mexi-Vegi
Carnes (Meats)
Carne Asada
Fillets of skirt steak charbroiled and garnished with whole Green onion, jalapeño, guacamole and Pico de Gallo.
Carnitas de Res
Tender steak strips grilled with green peppers, tomatoes, onion and Pico de Gallo served with guacamole.
Chile Verde
Chunks of pork blended with mild tomatillo sauce, green peppers, onion and spices.
Pork Carnitas
Pork seasoned and cooked slowly. Served with rice, beans, sautéed onion, green pepper, tomatoes, Pico de Gallo and guacamole with your choice of flour or corn tortilla.
Steak Mexicano
Tender steak sliced into strips and sautéed with green pepper, onion and tomatoes in a delightful blend of Mexican sauces.
Chile Colorado
Chunks of beef cooked in a mild, red chilly sauce.
Carne Asada y Mas
Fillets of skirt steak, charbroiled and garnished with whole green onion, jalapeño, guacamole and served with your choice of: Enchilada, chile Poblano, tamal or chimichanga.
Mariscos (Seafood)
Seafood Enchiladas
Two corn or flour tortillas stuffed with a medley of mildly seasoned and sautéed shrimp, scallops, fish, celery, carrots, onions & mushrooms. Smothered with our salsa Mazatlán and Monterrey jack cheese. Garnished with sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, Tomatoes and green onions. Served with Rice and beans.
Seafood Burrito
A tortilla stuffed with a medley of shrimp, scallops, fish, celery, carrots, onions & mushrooms. All mildly seasoned and sautéed. Smothered with our salsa Mazatlán and Monterrey jack cheese. Garnished with sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and green onion. Served with rice and beans.
Arroz con Mariscos
Your choice of shrimp or scallops sautéed in a unique Orange tomato sauce with mushrooms. Served over A bed of rice and topped with melted Monterrey jack Cheese. Garnished with lettuce and tomato and your Choice of corn or flour tortilla. (Not served with beans)
Seafood Chimichanga
A medley of shrimp, scallops, fish, celery, carrots, onion and mushrooms sautéed and mildly seasoned. Nestled in a crisp-fried rolled tortilla and smothered with salsa Mazatlán. Garnished with sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and green onion. Served with rice and beans.
Seafood Molcajete
Shrimp and scallops sautéed in a mildly spicy sauce With mushrooms, onion and tomatoes. Topped with melted Monterrey jack cheese. Garnished with green onions and jalapeño peppers. Served with sliced avocado and Pico de Gallo along with corn or flour tortillas. Great for making tacos or enjoying as a ''Mexican-style stew''
Camarones Monterrey
Shrimp wrapped in bacon, baked in our special butter recipe & served over a bed of sautéed onions & green peppers. Topped with melted Monterrey jack cheese and served Fajita-style with pico de Gallo, lettuce, Cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans with Your choice of corn or flour tortilla.
Mariscos al Mojo de Ajo
Your choice of shrimp or scallops sautéed with mushrooms in butter, garlic and spices. Served with rice and beans with your choice of corn or flour tortilla.
Sopa de Mariscos
Seven kinds of seafood with vegetables in a tasty broth. Accompanied with saltine crackers. (Not served with rice and beans) *Fish *shrimp *Scallops *Snow crab *Octopus *Mussels *Clams and Squid.
Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp & mushrooms sautéed in our special Diabla sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried or Rancho (cholesterol free) beans with your choice of corn or flour tortilla.
Camarones Empanizados
12 Large Butterfly shrimps with crispy Breading. Served with rice and choice of refried or Rancho (Cholesterol-free) beans with your choice of corn or flour Tortillas.
Coctel de Camaron
12 Large shrimps served with our special cocktail sauce comprised of avocado and Pico de Gallo. Accompanied with saltine crackers.
Coctel de Campechano
Octopus & shrimp
Ceviche Campechano
Octopus & shrimp
Ceviche de Camaron
Shrimp cooked with lemon, blended with chopped tomatoes, avocado, cilantro and jalapeño. Accompanied with three crispy corn tostadas, Mexican rice, refried or Rancho (cholesterol-free) beans, lettuce and lime.
Mariscos a la Crema
Shrimps or scallops sautéed with onions and topped with a delicious Creamy cotija Mexican cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Mojara
Whole tilapia fish marinated with garlic, salt and lemon, then fried. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pico de gallo and avocado slices. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
ACC
Rice with shrimp. Served with cheese dip on top.
Tilapia Filete
Aguachile
Side Ceviche Camaron
Side Ceviche Campchano
Pollo (Chicken)
Chicken Carnitas
Strips of chicken breast grilled with green peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with guacamole.
Pollo Chipotle
Strips of chicken breast grilled with green peppers, tomatoes and onions, then sautéed in our special Chipotle sauce.
Pollo en Mole
Strips of chicken breast sautéed in our authentic Mexican Mole sauce.
Chicken Mexican
Strips of chicken breast sautéed with onion, green peppers, tomatoes and a blend of Mexican salsas.
Arroz con Pollo
Boneless breast of chicken sautéed in a rich, unique orange tomato sauce with mushrooms, served over a bed of rice & melted Monterrey jack cheese (Not served with beans)
Pollo a la Crema
Strips of chicken breast sautéed with onion and topped with a delicious creamy cotija Mexican cheese sauce.
ACP
Rice with chicken. Served with cheese dip on top.
Choripollo
Grilled breast chicken, chorizo and cheese dip on top, Served with rice & beans.
Pollo a la Plancha
Chicken Milanese
Salads
Fajita Salad
This salad is the Torero’s family’s personal favorite! Your fresh garden salad will be generously topped with your choice of fajita meat (steak, chicken strips), and garnished with mushroom, cheese, avocado and tomatoes. Served with choice of dressing.
Norteño Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl shell with rice & beans topped with lettuce,tomato and cheese with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo.
Taco Salad Fajita
Flour tortilla bowl shell filled with grilled onion and bell peppers, Marinated steak or chicken, beans, rice, guacamole, lettuce, Sour cream, cheese and Pico de Gallo.
All American Favorites
Extras
2oz Salsa
8oz Salsa
8oz Salsa & Bag of Chips
16oz Salsa
16oz Salsa & Bag of Chips
32oz Salsa
32oz Salsa & Bag of Chips
Chile Toreado (1)
Corn Tortillas
Flour Tortillas
Guacamole Large
Guacamole Mix
Guacamole Small
Salchicha Azada
Salsa Verde
Shrimp with Bacon (12)
Shrimp with Bacon (6)
Sour Cream Small
Sour Cream Large
Sides
Side Avocado Slices
Side Cheddar Cheese
Side Chile Toreados
Side Cilantro
Side Cilantro & Onions
Side Cotija Cheese
Side Crema
Side Fries
Side Green Onion
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Jalapenos Frescos
Side Jalapenos Pickled
Side Lettuce
Side Lime
Side of Beans
Side of Rice
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Rice & Beans
Side Salad
Side Shrimp
Side 2 Shrimp
Side Steamed Veggies
Side Tomato
Side White Onion
A La Carte
Sopes
Street Tacos
Platos Familiares
Little Amigos Menu
Platos Grandes
Desserts
Flan
A smooth custard in a caramelized syrup. Served with fresh whipped cream.
Chispita
A crispy flour tortilla filled with vanilla ice cream, topped with hot apples, honey, cinnamon, whipped cream, and a cherry.
Churros
Crispy fried Mexican pastries, rolled in cinnamon and sugar, topped with whipped cream, and drizzled with chocolate syrup.
Sopapillas
Dipped fried crisp flour tortilla chips topped with honey and cinnamon.
Chimichanga de Manzana
Flour tortilla filled with apple, cinnamon, and spices. Served with a scoop of ice cream and fresh whipped cream.
Deep Fried Ice Cream
A vanilla ice cream ball, deep fried and crunchy. Served with chocolate, strawberry sauce, or honey. Topped with fresh whipped cream and a cherry.
Scoop of Ice Cream
Lunch Menu
Lunch Specials
Lunch Combinations
Lunch Mexi-Vegi
Lunch Favorites
Drink Menu
Soft Drinks
Glass of Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Dr Pepper
Fanta Orange
Sprite
Mello Yellow
Club Soda
Horchata
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Lemonade
Bottled Water
Perrier
Coke Bottle
Jamaica Hibiscus
Jarritos Fruit Punch
Jarritos Grapefruit
Jarritos Lime
Jarritos Mandarin
Jarritos Mango
Jarritos Pineapple
Jarritos Tamarind
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Chocolate Milk
Americano
Cappuccino
Espresso
Hot Chocolate
Latte
Mocha
Virgin Drinks
Pitchers
Bottled Beer
Bud Light Btl
Budweiser Btl
Coors Light Btl
Corona Btl
Corona Light Btl
Dos Equis Amber Btl
Dos Equis Lager Btl
Estrella Jalisco Btl
Heineken Btl
Michelob Ultra Btl
Miller Lite Btl
Modelo Btl
Negra Modelo Btl
Pacifico Btl
Sam Adams Btl
Stella Artois Btl
Tecate Btl
Victoria Btl
Draft Beer
Mixed Drinks
Wines
Tequilas
Cabo Wabo
Cabo Wabo Anejo
Cantera Negra Anejo
Cantera Negra Blanco
Cantera Negra Reposado
Casamigos
Cazadores
Cuervo 1800
Cuervo Especial
Cuervo Gold
Don Julio 70
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Espolon
Herradura
Jimadores
Mezcal
Patron Anejo
Patron Gold
Patron Silver
Sauza Hornitos
Sauza Tres Generaciones
Well Tequila
Whiskey/Scotch
Cordials
Photos coming soon!