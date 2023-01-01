A map showing the location of Toreros Authentic Mexican Cuisine View gallery

Main Menu

Appetizers

Nachos Torero's

$10.25

Award winning Nachos Torero’s are topped with your choice of refried or Rancho (cholesterol-free) beans and cheddar cheese. Plus, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeño, tomatoes and green onion.

Chile Poppers

$8.75

Cream cheese stuffed jalapeño peppers, dipped in spicy breading and fried golden crisp. Served with a spicy-sweet jalapeño jelly sauce for dipping.

Cheese Dip Lg

$5.99

Cheese Dip Sm

$2.99

Spinach Cheese Dip

$6.75

Ground Beef Cheese Dip

$6.75

Chori-Queso

$6.99

Ground Mexican sausage mixed with cheese.

Guacamole Mix

$7.45

Fajitas

Fajitas

$17.95

Your choice of steak, pork or chicken marinated in Torero’s special recipe delivered sizzling hot over a bed of sautéed onion and green peppers. Served with Pico de Gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, refried or Rancho (cholesterol-free) beans, Mexican rice and corn or flour tortilla.

Fajitas Quesadilla

$16.95

Crispy flour tortilla filled with cheddar and Monterrey jack cheese and Torero’s delicious fajitas steak, chicken, or shrimp. Served with sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and choice of refried or Rancho (cholesterol-free) beans & Mexican rice. Green pepper & onion.

Fajitas Texanas

$19.95

Served with chicken, steak and shrimp, marinated in a Torero’s special recipe, delivered sizzling hot over a bed of sautéed onion and green peppers. Served with lettuce, cheese, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole refried or Rancho (cholesterol-free) beans and Mexican rice. Served with hot corn or flour tortillas.

Botanas

Mexican Pizza

$10.50

Crisp, flour tortilla with your choice of refried or Rancho (cholesterol-free) bean, Monterrey jack & Cheddar cheese. Garnished with sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and green onion. Includes your choice of chicken, ground beef or picadillo (shredded beef & pork).

Chicken Taquitos

$10.75

Two flour tortillas stuffed with chicken and Monterrey jack cheese, rolled & crispy fried. Garnished with tomatoes, Cotija Mexican cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Quesadilla

$10.50

Crispy, flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar and Monterrey jack cheese and your choice of chicken, ground beef or picadillo. Served with onion, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Sopa Torero's (Tortilla Soup)

$8.50+

Hot and hearty chunks of tender chicken breast and fresh avocado and steamed up with tortilla strips and shredded cheese in a rich chicken broth.

Fajita Nachos

$12.25

Enchilada Bar

Enchilada Bar

$12.50

Two enchiladas prepared with choice of filling and sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, rice and beans.

Enchiladas Torero's

$14.25

3 Enchiladas prepared with choice of filling. Served with lettuce, tomato, rice and beans

Combinations

Served with your choice of refried beans or Rancho (cholesterol free) beans and Mexican rice. Make it deluxe with a half portion of sour cream and guacamole for $1.95 extra. Chimichanga combinations come with sour cream and guacamole at no extra cost.

Poco (Choose One)

$9.95

Grande (Choose Two) A

$11.75

Grande (Choose Two) B

$14.75

Macho (Choose Three) A

$13.25

Macho (Choose Three) B

$15.99

Burritos

Macho Burrito

$11.99

A super burrito. A flour tortilla filled with Mexican rice, refried or Rancho (cholesterol-free) beans and your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork, chile Verde, picadillo or chile Colorado. Your burrito is then smothered with burrito sauce and cheddar and Monterrey jack cheese garnished with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and Cotija Mexican cheese.

Carnitas Burrito

$15.95

A 12'' burrito with your choice of chicken or steak carnitas, stuffed with Mexican rice, refried beans, onion and green pepper, topped with Torero’s Molcajete sauce and a blend of jack. Cheddar and cotija Mexican cheese and green onion. Served with Pico de Gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Carne Asada Burritos

$16.95

Two 10'' burritos stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice, topped with Torero’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and whole green onion. Served with grilled green pepper and onion, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole and fried jalapeño peppers.

Melted Burrito

$12.95

10'' Inch flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo, garnished with sour cream and cheese sauce on top. Served with rice and beans.

Fajita Burrito

$15.95

Giant 12'' flour tortillas stuffed with Mexican rice, grilled onion and green peppers. Served with your choice of steak or chicken fajita meat, refried or Rancho (cholesterol-free) beans and topped with a unique orange tomato sauce. Garnished with Pico de Gallo, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.

Mexican Favorites

Huevos Rancheros

$11.95

Chorizo con Huevos

$12.50

Tacos al Carbon

$15.99

Flautas

$12.95

Taquitos Rancheros

$12.95

Tacos al Pastor

$15.99

Molcajete

$16.95

Chilaquiles

$12.95

Caldo de Res

$13.95

Mexi-Vegi

Enchiladas Espinacas

$11.75

Chimichanga Espinacas

$11.75

Burrito en el Huerto

$11.75

Chile Poblano

$11.75

Cheese Enchilada & Bean Tostada

$11.75

Taco Salad Deluxe

$10.75

Vegi Quesadilla

$10.75

Fajitas de Vegetales

$13.95

Vegetarian Espresso Burrito

$11.25

Vegi-Enchiladas

$11.99

Tamales Espinicas

$11.95

Carnes (Meats)

Carne Asada

$16.99

Fillets of skirt steak charbroiled and garnished with whole Green onion, jalapeño, guacamole and Pico de Gallo.

Carnitas de Res

$15.95

Tender steak strips grilled with green peppers, tomatoes, onion and Pico de Gallo served with guacamole.

Chile Verde

$15.75

Chunks of pork blended with mild tomatillo sauce, green peppers, onion and spices.

Pork Carnitas

$15.75

Pork seasoned and cooked slowly. Served with rice, beans, sautéed onion, green pepper, tomatoes, Pico de Gallo and guacamole with your choice of flour or corn tortilla.

Steak Mexicano

$15.99

Tender steak sliced into strips and sautéed with green pepper, onion and tomatoes in a delightful blend of Mexican sauces.

Chile Colorado

$15.75

Chunks of beef cooked in a mild, red chilly sauce.

Carne Asada y Mas

$18.95

Fillets of skirt steak, charbroiled and garnished with whole green onion, jalapeño, guacamole and served with your choice of: Enchilada, chile Poblano, tamal or chimichanga.

Mariscos (Seafood)

Seafood Enchiladas

$15.99

Two corn or flour tortillas stuffed with a medley of mildly seasoned and sautéed shrimp, scallops, fish, celery, carrots, onions & mushrooms. Smothered with our salsa Mazatlán and Monterrey jack cheese. Garnished with sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, Tomatoes and green onions. Served with Rice and beans.

Seafood Burrito

$15.99

A tortilla stuffed with a medley of shrimp, scallops, fish, celery, carrots, onions & mushrooms. All mildly seasoned and sautéed. Smothered with our salsa Mazatlán and Monterrey jack cheese. Garnished with sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and green onion. Served with rice and beans.

Arroz con Mariscos

$16.95

Your choice of shrimp or scallops sautéed in a unique Orange tomato sauce with mushrooms. Served over A bed of rice and topped with melted Monterrey jack Cheese. Garnished with lettuce and tomato and your Choice of corn or flour tortilla. (Not served with beans)

Seafood Chimichanga

$15.99

A medley of shrimp, scallops, fish, celery, carrots, onion and mushrooms sautéed and mildly seasoned. Nestled in a crisp-fried rolled tortilla and smothered with salsa Mazatlán. Garnished with sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and green onion. Served with rice and beans.

Seafood Molcajete

$17.50

Shrimp and scallops sautéed in a mildly spicy sauce With mushrooms, onion and tomatoes. Topped with melted Monterrey jack cheese. Garnished with green onions and jalapeño peppers. Served with sliced avocado and Pico de Gallo along with corn or flour tortillas. Great for making tacos or enjoying as a ''Mexican-style stew''

Camarones Monterrey

$17.95

Shrimp wrapped in bacon, baked in our special butter recipe & served over a bed of sautéed onions & green peppers. Topped with melted Monterrey jack cheese and served Fajita-style with pico de Gallo, lettuce, Cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans with Your choice of corn or flour tortilla.

Mariscos al Mojo de Ajo

$16.95

Your choice of shrimp or scallops sautéed with mushrooms in butter, garlic and spices. Served with rice and beans with your choice of corn or flour tortilla.

Sopa de Mariscos

$19.99

Seven kinds of seafood with vegetables in a tasty broth. Accompanied with saltine crackers. (Not served with rice and beans) *Fish *shrimp *Scallops *Snow crab *Octopus *Mussels *Clams and Squid.

Camarones a la Diabla

$16.95

Shrimp & mushrooms sautéed in our special Diabla sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried or Rancho (cholesterol free) beans with your choice of corn or flour tortilla.

Camarones Empanizados

$16.99

12 Large Butterfly shrimps with crispy Breading. Served with rice and choice of refried or Rancho (Cholesterol-free) beans with your choice of corn or flour Tortillas.

Coctel de Camaron

$15.95

12 Large shrimps served with our special cocktail sauce comprised of avocado and Pico de Gallo. Accompanied with saltine crackers.

Coctel de Campechano

$17.99

Octopus & shrimp

Ceviche Campechano

$17.99

Octopus & shrimp

Ceviche de Camaron

$15.99

Shrimp cooked with lemon, blended with chopped tomatoes, avocado, cilantro and jalapeño. Accompanied with three crispy corn tostadas, Mexican rice, refried or Rancho (cholesterol-free) beans, lettuce and lime.

Mariscos a la Crema

$15.99

Shrimps or scallops sautéed with onions and topped with a delicious Creamy cotija Mexican cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Mojara

$16.99

Whole tilapia fish marinated with garlic, salt and lemon, then fried. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pico de gallo and avocado slices. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.

ACC

$15.95

Rice with shrimp. Served with cheese dip on top.

Tilapia Filete

$16.95

Aguachile

$15.50

Side Ceviche Camaron

$14.50

Side Ceviche Campchano

$16.50

Pollo (Chicken)

Chicken Carnitas

$15.95

Strips of chicken breast grilled with green peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with guacamole.

Pollo Chipotle

$15.95

Strips of chicken breast grilled with green peppers, tomatoes and onions, then sautéed in our special Chipotle sauce.

Pollo en Mole

$15.95

Strips of chicken breast sautéed in our authentic Mexican Mole sauce.

Chicken Mexican

$15.95

Strips of chicken breast sautéed with onion, green peppers, tomatoes and a blend of Mexican salsas.

Arroz con Pollo

$15.95

Boneless breast of chicken sautéed in a rich, unique orange tomato sauce with mushrooms, served over a bed of rice & melted Monterrey jack cheese (Not served with beans)

Pollo a la Crema

$15.95

Strips of chicken breast sautéed with onion and topped with a delicious creamy cotija Mexican cheese sauce.

ACP

$15.95

Rice with chicken. Served with cheese dip on top.

Choripollo

$15.95

Grilled breast chicken, chorizo and cheese dip on top, Served with rice & beans.

Pollo a la Plancha

$15.95

Chicken Milanese

$15.95

Salads

Fajita Salad

$12.95

This salad is the Torero’s family’s personal favorite! Your fresh garden salad will be generously topped with your choice of fajita meat (steak, chicken strips), and garnished with mushroom, cheese, avocado and tomatoes. Served with choice of dressing.

Norteño Taco Salad

$10.95

Crispy flour tortilla bowl shell with rice & beans topped with lettuce,tomato and cheese with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo.

Taco Salad Fajita

$12.99

Flour tortilla bowl shell filled with grilled onion and bell peppers, Marinated steak or chicken, beans, rice, guacamole, lettuce, Sour cream, cheese and Pico de Gallo.

All American Favorites

Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

Charbroiled boneless, skinless chicken breast

Cheeseburger

$9.95

One-third pound of all beef burger, charbroiled and topped with American cheese.

Extras

2oz Salsa

$0.35

8oz Salsa

$2.50

8oz Salsa & Bag of Chips

$4.50

16oz Salsa

$4.50

16oz Salsa & Bag of Chips

$6.50

32oz Salsa

$8.50

32oz Salsa & Bag of Chips

$10.50

Chile Toreado (1)

$0.45

Corn Tortillas

$0.95

Flour Tortillas

$0.95

Guacamole Large

$4.75

Guacamole Mix

$7.45

Guacamole Small

$2.45

Salchicha Azada

$2.35

Salsa Verde

Shrimp with Bacon (12)

$16.90

Shrimp with Bacon (6)

$8.95

Sour Cream Small

$1.95

Sour Cream Large

$2.95

Sides

Side Avocado Slices

$2.95

Side Cheddar Cheese

$1.95

Side Chile Toreados

$1.50

Side Cilantro

$1.25

Side Cilantro & Onions

$1.50

Side Cotija Cheese

$1.95

Side Crema

$0.95

Side Fries

$3.25

Side Green Onion

$1.25

Side Grilled Chicken

$8.95

Side Jalapenos Frescos

$1.25

Side Jalapenos Pickled

$1.25

Side Lettuce

$1.25

Side Lime

$0.99

Side of Beans

$5.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Side Rice & Beans

$5.00

Side Salad

$3.75

Side Shrimp

$13.00

Side 2 Shrimp

$1.00

Side Steamed Veggies

$6.50

Side Tomato

$1.25

Side White Onion

$1.25

A La Carte

Burrito (Extra)

$6.49

Chalupa (Extra)

$5.75

Chile Relleno (Extra)

$5.49

Chimichanga (Extra)

$7.49

Enchilada (Extra)

$3.25

Quesadilla (Extra)

$6.25

Taco (Extra)

$2.85

Tamal (Extra)

$3.25

Sopes

Picadillo Sope

$5.99

Pastor Sope

$5.99

Chorizo Sope

$5.99

Pork Sope

$5.99

Carne Asada Sope

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Sope

$5.99

Shredded Chicken Sope

$5.99

Tortas

Carne Asada Torta

$10.95

Pastor Torta

$10.95

Carnitas Torta

$10.95

Milanesa de Pollo Torta

$10.95

Street Tacos

Asada Street Taco

$3.75

Pollo Asado Street Taco

$3.75

Pastor Street Taco

$3.75

Chorizo Street Taco

$3.75

Carnitas Street Taco

$3.75

Shrimp Street Taco

$3.75

Fish Street Taco

$3.75

Platos Familiares

Plato Familiar Mariscos

$49.99

Plato Familiar Carnes

$46.95

Little Amigos Menu

Kids Taco w/ Rice and Beans

$5.99

Kids Enchilada w/ Rice and Beans

$5.99

Kids Mini Burrito w/ Rice and Beans

$5.99

Kids Mini Mexican Pizza

$5.99

Kids Cheese Nachos

$5.99

Kids Mini Quesadilla w/ Rice and Beans

$5.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets w/ Fries

$5.99

Kids Camarones Empanizados w/ Fries

$7.99

Platos Grandes

Cisco's Favorito

$18.95

Mar y Tierra

$18.95

Torero's Plate

$18.95

Fajitas Sampler

$19.95

Dos Amigos

$18.95

Tres Amigos

$18.95

Desserts

Flan

$4.75

A smooth custard in a caramelized syrup. Served with fresh whipped cream.

Chispita

$4.95

A crispy flour tortilla filled with vanilla ice cream, topped with hot apples, honey, cinnamon, whipped cream, and a cherry.

Churros

$4.75

Crispy fried Mexican pastries, rolled in cinnamon and sugar, topped with whipped cream, and drizzled with chocolate syrup.

Sopapillas

$4.95

Dipped fried crisp flour tortilla chips topped with honey and cinnamon.

Chimichanga de Manzana

$5.25

Flour tortilla filled with apple, cinnamon, and spices. Served with a scoop of ice cream and fresh whipped cream.

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$5.25

A vanilla ice cream ball, deep fried and crunchy. Served with chocolate, strawberry sauce, or honey. Topped with fresh whipped cream and a cherry.

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.50

Lunch Menu

Lunch Specials

L Fajitas

$11.95

L Fajitas Quesadillas

$11.95

L Fajitas Burrito

$11.95

L Fajitas Taco Salad

$11.95

L Taco Salad Jalisco

$9.95

L Norteno Taco Salad

$9.95

L Fajita Chimichanga

$11.95

L Toreros Carnitas De Res

$9.95

L Taquitos Rancheros

$9.95

L Huevos Rancheros

$9.95

L Chorizo Con Huevos

$10.95

Day Specials

$9.50

Lunch Combinations

L Poco Uno (Choose One)

$7.75

L Poco Dos (Choose One)

$9.75

L Grande Uno (Choose Two)

$10.75

L Grande Dos (Choose Two)

$11.95

Lunch Mexi-Vegi

L Mexican Spinach Pizza

$9.95

L Veg-Quesadilla

$9.95

L Enchiladas Espinacas

$9.95

L Vegetarian Espresso Burrito

$9.95

L Vegi-Chiladas

$9.95

L Tamal Espinaca

$9.95

L Vegi Taco Deluxe

$9.95

Lunch Favorites

L Arroz con Camaron (Shrimp)

$10.75

L Arroz Con Pollo

$10.75

L Carnitas De Pollo

$10.75

L Chicken Taquitos

$9.95

L Chile Colorado

$10.95

L Chile Verde

$10.95

L Pollo A La Crema

$10.95

L ACP

$10.95

Drink Menu

Soft Drinks

Glass of Water

Coke

$3.15

Diet Coke

$3.15

Coke Zero

$3.15

Dr Pepper

$3.15

Fanta Orange

$3.15

Sprite

$3.15

Mello Yellow

$3.15

Club Soda

$3.15

Horchata

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.15

Unsweet Tea

$3.15

Lemonade

$3.15

Bottled Water

$2.60

Perrier

$3.00

Coke Bottle

$3.00

Jamaica Hibiscus

$3.25

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00

Jarritos Lime

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Jarritos Mango

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.65

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Americano

$3.20

Cappuccino

$3.50

Espresso

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Latte

$3.50

Mocha

$3.50

Virgin Drinks

$6.00

Pitchers

Margarita Pitcher

$28.95

Flavored Margarita Pitcher

$33.95

Top Shelf Margarita Pitcher

$51.99

Skinny Margarita Pitcher

$51.99

Skinny Flavored Margarita Pitcher

$53.99

Bottled Beer

Bud Light Btl

$3.75

Budweiser Btl

$3.75

Coors Light Btl

$3.75

Corona Btl

$4.25

Corona Light Btl

$4.25

Dos Equis Amber Btl

$4.25

Dos Equis Lager Btl

$4.25

Estrella Jalisco Btl

$4.25

Heineken Btl

$4.25

Michelob Ultra Btl

$3.95

Miller Lite Btl

$3.75

Modelo Btl

$4.25

Negra Modelo Btl

$4.25

Pacifico Btl

$4.25

Sam Adams Btl

$3.75

Stella Artois Btl

$4.25

Tecate Btl

$4.25

Victoria Btl

$4.25

Draft Beer

Dos Equis Amber Draft

$3.95

Modelo Especial Draft

$3.95

Pacifico Draft

$3.95

Negro Modelo Draft

$3.95

Michelob Ultra Draft

$3.95

Draft Pitcher

$14.95

Mixed Drinks

Acapulco

$8.95

AMF

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$7.95

Blue Island

$10.95

Cubeta Mex

$25.50

Lemon Drop

$8.95

Long Island Tea

$10.95

Michelada

$8.75

Mojito

$7.95

Paloma

$12.95

Pina Colada

$8.50

Sex on the Beach

$8.95

Tequila Sunrise

$8.95

Virgin Drinks

$6.00

Wines

Glass Cabernet

$5.95

Glass Merlot

$5.95

Glass Burgundy

$5.95

Glass Chardonnay

$5.95

Glass Pinot Grigio

$5.95

Glass White Zinfandel

$5.95

Sangria

Sangria Sm

$6.50

Sangria Lg

$9.50

Sangria Pitcher

$25.00

Tequilas

Cabo Wabo

$10.95

Cabo Wabo Anejo

$11.95

Cantera Negra Anejo

$12.00

Cantera Negra Blanco

$10.00

Cantera Negra Reposado

$11.00

Casamigos

$9.95

Cazadores

$9.95

Cuervo 1800

$9.95

Cuervo Especial

$100.00

Cuervo Gold

$7.95

Don Julio 70

$10.95

Don Julio Blanco

$10.95

Don Julio Reposado

$9.95

Espolon

$7.95

Herradura

$9.95

Jimadores

$100.00

Mezcal

$10.95

Patron Anejo

$100.00

Patron Gold

$100.00

Patron Silver

$10.99

Sauza Hornitos

$7.95

Sauza Tres Generaciones

$10.95

Well Tequila

$7.95

Vodka

Absolut

$8.95

Grey Goose

$8.95

Smirnoff

$8.95

Stoli

$8.95

Titos

$8.95

Well Vodka

$7.95

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$6.50

Tanqueray

$6.50

Well Gin

$5.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.95

Captain Morgan

$7.95

Malibu

$7.95

Well Rum

$5.95

Whiskey/Scotch

Buchanans

$8.95

Crown Royal

$8.95

Jack Daniels

$8.95

Johnny Walker Red

$8.95

Remy Martin

$8.95

Seagrams 7

$8.95

Southern Comfort

$6.95

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Cordials

Grand Marnier

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

911 Village Blvd Suite 801, West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

