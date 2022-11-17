Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Tori 44 MPLS

review star

No reviews yet

2203 44TH AVE N

Minneapolis, MN 55412

Order Again

Popular Items

DraMN *Can Be GF
Bali Bali *Can Be V *Can Be GF
Agedashi Tofu *V *GF

To Share (or not)

Tori Tea Egg! *GF

$4.00

Black tea, tamari, and 5-spiced steeped hard boiled organic eggs... Peel to reveal!

Crudité & Duck Pâté

$13.00

Duck liver pâté with spicy dressed greens, radish, cucumber and Korean pear, with crunchy noodles and rice cracker puffs.

Goma Green Greens *V *GF

$9.00

Toasted Sesame Garlic Dressed Spring Lettuce Salad with micros and nori on top.

Yakitori44 Grilled Shishito Peppers *GF *CBV

$4.00

Shishito peppers skewered and grilled over binchotan coals, sauced with Korean BBQ and spicy honey.

Yakitori44 Duck Flight! *GF

$12.00

Gotta catch em all! One of each kind of duck yakitori hot off the grill.

Yakitori44 Wild Acres Duck Liver *GF

$4.00

Skewered Wild Acres duck liver grilled over binchotan charcoal on the yakitori grill and served with shiso plum sauce, sweet soy, and rad pickles!

Yakitori44 Wild Acres Duck Hearts *GF

$5.00

Yakitori44 Wild Acres Duck Tender *GF

$4.00

Wild Acres duck tender, grilled over binchotan charcoal on the yakitori grill, served with shiso plum, sweet soy and radish pickles.

Yakitori44 Wild Acres Duck Gizzards *GF

$4.00

Skewer of Wild Acres duck gizzards, grilled over binchotan charcoal, with sweet spiced tamari and rad pickles.

Yucayaki *GF

$10.00

Back by popular demand! Buttery Yuca croquettes dressed with leek mayo, mango sauce, furikake, and dancing katsuobushi fish flakes!

Vegan "Not-Egg" Rolls *V

$10.00

2 vegan egg rolls loaded with tofu, shiitake, noodles, napa, ginger, and cardamom curry spices, with mango sweet n sour dipping sauce.

Fried Kimchi *CBV *GF

$11.00

State Fair Worthy

Honey Gochu Chicken Wings

$12.00

Twice Fried Kadejan Chicken Wings tossed in tangy sweet, mildly spicy house sauce, served w a bite of kimchi.

Rice

Agedashi Tofu *V *GF

$16.00

Crispy Fried Tofu n Veggies w Rice

Duck Leg Entree *GF

$20.00

Classic original menu item back for the winter! Wild Acres duck leg confit, jasmine rice, stir fried carrots, peppers, and onions, ginger scallion, sweet tamari, cucumber.

Japanese Curry Rice *V *GF

$17.00

Gravy-licious potatoes, carrots, onions, apple, mushrooms, peppers, etc...

Ramen

Salted Duck *Can Be GF

$20.00

Rich yuzu-infused duck tare in chicken broth, Wild Acres confit duck, soft boiled egg, kaiso seaweed, watermelon radish pickles, sprouts, fresh herbs, ginger-scallion sauce, sesame seeds.

Turmeric 'N Morty

$19.00

Northern Thai style Khao Soi yellow coconut curry with duck wing, mushrooms, yu-choy, soft boiled egg, cilantro, scallions, & crunchy noodles to top it off!

DraMN *Can Be GF

$18.00

As Seen on TV Three tares ("Tori/Chicken Noodle's" torikotsu, "Supra's" miso, and "Bali Bali's" tahini) in a rich chicken bone broth with chicken chashu, soft boiled egg, yu-choy, sprouts, scallions, crispy leeks, sesame seeds, black garlic and chili oils.

Bali Bali *Can Be V *Can Be GF

$18.00

Nutty n Spicy Ramen Tantanmen style (tahini based tare) in hearty chicken or vegetable broth, Szechuan ground chicken or tofu, slow poached egg, yu-choy, sprouts, scallions, sesame seed, and chili oil.

Live a Lil Kimchi Ramen *Can Be V *Can Be GF

$17.00

AKA Kor Dee Yuh Korean-inspired ramen. Tamari chicken chashu or mushrooms, slow poached egg, kimchi, yu-choy, sprouts, gochujang pepper paste, scallions, black garlic oil, sesame seeds.

That's a Spicy Miso *V *CBGF

$17.00

Gravylicios Veggie Ramen Mushrooms, curry vegetables, tofu, sprouts, yu-choy, scallions, nori, chili and black garlic oil & house-made ramen noodles in a spicy miso vegetable broth

DanDan and Chill *Can Be V

$17.00

COLD SAUCED (NOT BROTHED) Tori Noodles, Bali-Chicken/Tofu, yu-choy, sprouts, slow poached egg*, chili flake, scallions, fried leek, chili oil.

Show You *Can Be V *Can Be GF

$16.00

Soy Bomb Rich tamari-based tare in a chicken or veg broth, chicken chashu or mushroom, soft boiled egg, yu-choy, sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds. Veg options come with radish pickles, nori, and fried leek.

Chicken Noodle *Can Be GF

$16.00

Tori Dashi Ramen Chicken and dashi based tare in chicken broth, with chicken chashu, soft boiled egg, yu-choy, sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds.

Noodles & Broth *Can Be V *Can be GF

$9.00

Basic Bowl... add whatcha want

Your Basic Half Bowl *Can Be V *Can Be GF

$9.00

Half Size for the Small Fries

1 lb Fresh Noodles *V

$10.00

Fresh Uncooked House Ramen Noodles - Take home and boil 2m... tag @tori44.mpls with your ramen creations!

Sides

Side Extra Broth *CBV *GF

$5.00

Good Soup...

Side Cooked Noodles *V *CBGF

$4.00

Alkaline Trio... a bowl of our fresh cooked noodz with a lil scallion oil and whatever else you click to add. Great with a Side of on of our broths... get creative.

Side Jasmine Rice *V *GF

$4.00

Uncle Roger Approved

Side Veggies *V *GF

$5.00

Sometimes you need some extra Veggies

Side Tori Hot Sauce *V *GF

$1.00

Side Ginger Scallion *V *GF

$1.00

Side of Kimchi *V *GF

$5.00

Dessert Special

Matcha Crème Brulée

$10.00

Green tea custard with brulé sugar top... *(Take-out will be tasty if not as pretty 🙈)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Neighborhood Noodle/Sandwhich/IceCream Shop

Location

2203 44TH AVE N, Minneapolis, MN 55412

Directions

