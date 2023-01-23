Toria
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Toria is a modern European Bistro in the heart of historic downtown Northville.
Location
115 E Main St, Northville, MI 48167
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Omelette & Waffle Cafe - Northville Road
4.5 • 1,709
18900 Northville Rd Northville, MI 48167
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Northville
Omelette & Waffle Cafe - Northville Road
4.5 • 1,709
18900 Northville Rd Northville, MI 48167
View restaurant
More near Northville