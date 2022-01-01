Torien Torien

A map showing the location of Torien TorienView gallery

OMAKASE

Corkage Fee

$70.00

OMAKASE

$180.00

RESY CANCELLATION

$180.00

SPECIAL PAIRING

$380.00

S P Cocktail

$22.00

Beverage Pairing

$180.00

ADD ON

Extra Skewer

$10.00

Yolk

$5.00

Extra Shime

$20.00

Extra Skewer Break

$12.00

BONJIRI

$10.00

BROCCOLI

$10.00

CHIGIMO

$10.00

CHIKOTSU

$8.00

DESSERT

$10.00

EGG YOLK

$3.00

EGGPLANT

$6.00

EXTRA SHIME

$20.00

GINGAWA

$8.00

HARAMI

$8.00

HATSU

$10.00

HATSUMOTO

$8.00

HIZA

$8.00

KAMO

$8.00

KAPPA

$8.00

KASHIWA

$10.00

KATA

$10.00

MUNENIKU

$8.00

MUSHROOM

$6.00

NAMI

$8.00

OCHAZUKE

$15.00

ONION

$6.00

OPEN VEGGIE

$6.00

QUAIL EGG

$6.00

SAKIKAWA

$8.00

SASAMI

$10.00

SESERI

$10.00

SHIO RAMEN

$18.00

SHIRAKAMA

$6.00

SHISHITO

$6.00

SHIRAKO

$8.00

SHOKUDUO

$8.00

SOBORO DON

$23.00

SUNAGIMO

$10.00

SUNE

$8.00

TEBASAKI

$8.00

TOMATO

$6.00

TSUKUNE

$8.00

ZUCCHINI

$6.00

Rice

$5.00

Skewer Break

$12.00

AKA

$10.00

Fresh Wasabi

$3.00

Yuzu Kosho

$3.00

Negima

$10.00

CARAFE 10oz

CF10oz Dewazakura Omachi JG

$42.00

CF10oz Hakurakusei T Junmai

$40.00

CF10oz Kurosawa Kimoto Junmai

$36.00

CF10oz Tedorigawa Y Daiginjo

$48.00

CARAFE-5oz

CF5oz Dewazakura Omachi JG

$22.00

CF5oz Hakurakusei T Junmai

$21.00

CF5oz Kurasawa Junmai

$19.00

CF5oz Tedorigawa Y Daiginjo

$25.00

GLS Bodaimoto Nigori

$22.00

J DAIGINJO

DASSAI BEYOND

$780.00

HAKKAISAN SNOW AGED 3 YR

$220.00

KAMOSHIBITO KUHEIJI

$100.00

KAKUREI

$150.00

KOKURYU RYU

$200.00

NOGUCHI NAOHIKO '17

$1,500.00

REIKYO ABSOLUTE

$8,800.00

ZANKYO SUPER 7

$2,500.00

Isojiman

$170.00

Dassai 23

$190.00

Born "Tokusen"

$130.00

Kuheiji Kuno

$280.00

Born Chogin

$550.00

100 Years

$300.00

Akabu Gokujo

$320.00

Katsuyama

$430.00

Isojiman Nakadori 35

$1,600.00

Sohomare

$200.00

Born Tokusen

$130.00

J GINJO

KID HIYAOROSHI

$100.00

KIKUHIME 2002

$480.00

KOKURYU Black Dragon

$120.00

AKABU JG

$90.00

Kikuhime Nama Yamahai

$350.00

Akishika

$110.00

JUNMAI

TEDORIGAWA YAMAHAI

$90.00

Noguchi Muroka

$130.00

Tatsuriki Kimoto

$90.00

Takacho

$100.00

LIQUEUR

SOJU

$12.00

UMESHU Btl

$70.00

YUZUSHU Btl

$80.00

Yuzushu Gl

$20.00

Umeshu Gl

$18.00

NIGORI

HEIWA NIGORI

$100.00

KOIKAWA BEPPIN

$90.00

Gozenshu Bodaimoto

$85.00

BTG

GLS BODET-HEROLD CREMANT

$20.00

GLS TXAKOLI

$20.00

GLS Rose Terrasen

$20.00

GLS Chablis

$22.00

Klaus Lentsch

$23.00

CHAMPAGNE

CRUSE 2020

$100.00

EGLY GRAND CRU

$360.00

EGLY ROSE

$520.00

SALON 2007

$1,200.00

Robert Moncuit

$350.00

Bodet-Herlod Physis

$100.00

Pierre Paillard

$150.00

Krug

$500.00

Dom Perignon 2012

$550.00

WHITE

KUMEU RIVER 2020

$160.00

SIGALAS .

$160.00

Beaurenard

$150.00

Arista

$140.00

Chablis 2020

$110.00

Txomin 2020

$80.00

ASPA 2015

$85.00

Peyrassol 2019

$210.00

Montrachet

$600.00

RED

'16 LA TACHE DMN DE LA ROMANEE

$5,000.00

'17 LA TACHE DMN DE LA ROMANEE

$5,200.00

ARISTA 2018

$160.00

BEAURENARD 2019

$160.00

COTEAU 2018

$80.00

DE MONTILLE 2017

$300.00

DEL FORNO ROMANO 2015

$200.00

GENOT BOULANGER 2018

$350.00

HUDELOT BAILLET 2018

$170.00

J. DAVIS 2018

$150.00

LAURENT PERRACHON 2016

$90.00

OLIVIER 1ER LES CAZETIERS

$460.00

OLIVIER CHAMBOLLE

$500.00

OLIVIER CLOS DE BEZE

$890.00

RICHEBERG DMN DE LA ROMANEE

$3,500.00

ROAGNA 2015

$260.00

Domaine Genot Baulanger

$220.00

Clau De Nell Anjou

$130.00

Lopez 2010

$150.00

Tatomer 2021

$110.00

Ultreia

$80.00

ROSE ETC

TERRASSEN 2019

$85.00

Peyrassol 2020

$90.00

Odyssea

$80.00

Supernova

$100.00

Maria & Sepp Muster

$160.00

FORTIFIED

GLS GUIRARD

$15.00

GLS VINCENT BOUCHARD

$20.00

GLS COSSART GORDON

$15.00

CHT D'yQUEM

$300.00

COSSART GORDON

$150.00

GUIRARD

$150.00

VINCENT BOUCHARD

$150.00

BEER

ASAHI SUPER DRY

$12.00

ECHIGO STOUT

$13.00

KAWABA

$12.00

RYDEEN IPA

$13.00

NA BEV

COCA COLA

$8.00

GINGER ALE

$8.00

LEMONADE

$12.00

SPRING WATER SP

$12.00

SPRING WATER ST

$12.00

JUICES

PLUM SODA

$15.00

APPLE SODA

$15.00

MANDARIN SODA

$15.00

TEAS

GENMAI CHA

$12.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Hojicha

$10.00

IRIBANCHA

$10.00

Asahi Tencha

$44.00

MACHA

$18.00

Oolong

$10.00

Gyokuro

$60.00

Sencha

$12.00

LIQUOR

Yuzushu

$20.00

Umeshu

$18.00

Soju

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

292 Elizabeth St,, New York, NY 10012

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

