Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges

Torino Ramen

review star

No reviews yet

1162 Wilmette Ave

Wilmette, IL 60091

Popular Items

Plain Bob
Torino
Pork Chashu Bao ( 1 )

Small Bites

(V) Kinpira Veggies

(V) Kinpira Veggies

$6.00

Sauteed gobo burdock and carrots with shichimi pepper

(V)Agedashi Tofu

(V)Agedashi Tofu

$6.00

Fried tofu with scallions ginger and Konbu dashi sauce. Vegetarian dish.

(V)Edamame

(V)Edamame

$4.00

lightly salted

(V)Korokke ( 2 )

(V)Korokke ( 2 )

$7.00

Panko crusted potato croquettes with veggie katsu dipping sauce

(V)Seaweed Salad

(V)Seaweed Salad

$4.00

Wakame seasoned with sesame oil. soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, ginger.

(V)Smashed Cucumber Salad

$4.00

cucumber, sesame, soy wasabi dressing

Ebi Kushiage ( 3 )

Ebi Kushiage ( 3 )

$9.00

panko crusted shrimp with vegetable katsu dipping sauce

Ebi Shumai (3)

Ebi Shumai (3)

$7.00

steamed shrimp dumplings

Fries Cup

Fries Cup

$4.00

Fries and ketchup

Karaage

Karaage

$9.00

Japanese fried chicken with sriracha aioli

Takoyaki ( 6 )

Takoyaki ( 6 )

$6.00

octopus puffs with takoyaki sauce, aonori, and beni shoga ginger.

Bao

Our fluffy, hot buns are served with cucumbers + sauce
Pork Chashu Bao ( 1 )

Pork Chashu Bao ( 1 )

$4.00

Pork Chashu with don sauce.

Chicken Chashu Bao ( 1 )

Chicken Chashu Bao ( 1 )

$4.00

Chicken Chashu with don sauce.

Karaage Bao ( 1 )

Karaage Bao ( 1 )

$4.00

Japanese fried chicken with sriracha aoili

(V) Kinpira Veggie Bao ( 1 )

(V) Kinpira Veggie Bao ( 1 )

$4.00

Kinpira (sweet and spicy stir fried gobo and carrot) Veggie.

Kimchi Pork Bao ( 1 )

Kimchi Pork Bao ( 1 )

$4.50

Pork Charshu with don sauce and Kimuchi

Ebi Shrimp Bao ( 1 )

Ebi Shrimp Bao ( 1 )

$4.50

Panko crusted shrimp with sriracha aoili.

Plain Bao ( 1 )

Plain Bao ( 1 )

$1.50
Korokke Bao ( 2pc)

Korokke Bao ( 2pc)

$7.00

Korokke (panko crusted potato croquettes) sandwiched in bun

Ramen

Torino

Torino

$13.50

Pork chashu, soft boiled egg, bok choy, scallinois, kikurage mushrooms and our signature chicken broth. (delicious with Shimenji mushrooms!). Cannot be made Gluten-Free. Please visit the GF section of our menu!

Plain Bob

Plain Bob

$8.00

Kids favorite. Just noodles and choice of broth! Torino (Chicken), Kitano (Miso), Sammy (Pork), Veggie miso (V), Yuzu (Citrus), Tantan (Sesame), Miso Hot, Curry, V4. Cannot be made Gluten-Free. Please visit the GF section of our menu!

Kitano

Kitano

$14.50

Miso, pork, and chicken broth with pork chashu, soft boiled egg, naruto, corn, bok choy, kikurage mushrooms, and scallions. (Try it with kimchi and tofu). Cannot be made Gluten-Free. Please visit the GF section of our menu!

Sammy

Sammy

$14.50

Tonkotsu pork/Chicken broth, pork chashu, soft boiled egg, bok choy, kikurage mushrooms, scallions, ma-yu garlic oil and beni shoga ginger. (Recommended with sweet corn). Cannot be made Gluten-Free. Please visit the GF section of our menu!

Tantan

Tantan

$15.50

Our signature chicken broth with house tahini topped with nikumiso (sweet miso ground pork), soft boiled egg, bok choy, scallions, chili oil. (Great with a side of rice!) Cannot be made Gluten-Free. Please visit the GF section of our menu!

Miso Hot

Miso Hot

$15.50

Spicy Miso (with house chili paste) + chicken broth. scallions, soft boiled egg, karaage chicken (Try with shimeji mushrooms). Cannot be made Gluten-Free. Please visit the GF section of our menu! Cannot be made Gluten-Free. Please visit the GF section of our menu!

Curry Ramen

Curry Ramen

$15.50

House curry + tonkotsu pork broth, scallions, soft boiled eggs, karaage chicken (Great with bok choy). Cannot be made Gluten-Free. Please visit the GF section of our menu!

Yuzu Lover

Yuzu Lover

$15.50

Signature chicken broth with yuzu citrus. chicken chashu, soft boiled egg, bok choy, kikurage mushrooms, scallions, lime (delicious with shimeji mushrooms!). Cannot be made Gluten-Free. Please visit the GF section of our menu!

Creamy Veggie (V)

Creamy Veggie (V)

$14.50

Veggie broth, soy and vegetable base, steamed tofu, bok choy, shimeji mushrooms and scallions

(V) Veggie Miso

(V) Veggie Miso

$14.00

Vegetable Miso broth, steamed tofu, corn, bok choy, Kikurage mushrooms, and scallions. Cannot be made Gluten-Free. Please visit the GF section of our menu!

(GF) V4 - Cabbage Noodles

$14.00

Sesame base Vegetable broth with steamed tofu, bok choy, corn and scallions

(GF) V4 Tofu Shirataki Noodles

$16.00

Sesame base Vegetable broth with steamed tofu, bok choy, corn and scallions

Sushi

California Roll (8pcs)

California Roll (8pcs)

$10.00

Crabstick, avocado, cucumber and tobikko

Ebi Tempura Roll (6pcs)

Ebi Tempura Roll (6pcs)

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, fresh mango and tobikko with sweet soy sauce

Hamachi Carpaccio

Hamachi Carpaccio

$18.00

Thinly sliced hamachi, yuzu ponzu sauce, jalapeño, and a hint of garlic

Hoso Maki Mini Roll

$5.00
Inari Sushi (3pcs) (V)

Inari Sushi (3pcs) (V)

$7.00

Sushi rice stuffed into pouches of seasoned tofu-agé (fried tofu). Contains gluten.

Mango Tango Veggie Roll (8pcs) (V)

Mango Tango Veggie Roll (8pcs) (V)

$15.00

avocado, cucumber, mango, cilantro, topped with crispy shallots, scallions, and mango sauce.

Nigiri/ Sashimi (pc)

A la Carte: choice of Nigiri or Sashimi. Order by piece.

No Carb Roll (5pcs)

No Carb Roll (5pcs)

$20.00

Choice of fish: tuna, salmon or hamachi. Rolled with avocado, cucumber, scallions, crispy shallots, tobikko wrapped in nori.

Omakase Nigiri Sushi

Omakase Nigiri Sushi

$34.00

Jumbo sweet Botanebi shrimp, Tuna, Freshwater eel, Hamachi, Scallop, Ika Squid, Salmon and Ikura. (Subject to change)

Philadelphia Roll (8pcs)

Philadelphia Roll (8pcs)

$11.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber

Pink Lady (8pcs)

Pink Lady (8pcs)

$20.00

Seared salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped with yuzu infused cabbage salad with micro-greens/scallions. Drizzled with sriracha aioli, creamy yuzu and sweet soy sauce.

Poké Bowl - Salmon

Poké Bowl - Salmon

$18.00

Poké Salmon

Poké Bowl -Hamachi

Poké Bowl -Hamachi

$18.00

Poké Hamachi

Poké Bowl -Tuna

Poké Bowl -Tuna

$18.00

Poké Tuna

Poké Trio- tuna, hamachi, salmon with miso

Poké Trio- tuna, hamachi, salmon with miso

$21.00

Poké tuna, hamachi, salmon marinated with our special miso ginger sauce. Comes with avocado, cucumber, mango and gari ginger.

Salmon Avocado Roll (8pcs)

Salmon Avocado Roll (8pcs)

$12.00

Salmon and cucumber

Salmon Mango Roll (8pcs)

Salmon Mango Roll (8pcs)

$18.00

Salmon, avocado, cucumber, fresh mango and micro-greens with citrus mango sauce

Spicy Crunch Roll (8pcs)

Spicy Crunch Roll (8pcs)

$14.00

Crabstick, avocado, cucumber, crispy shallots/ tempura crumbs. Drizzled with sweet soy sauce and sriracha aioli. Substitute with tuna, salmon or hamachi (+$2)

Spicy Tuna Roll (8pcs)

Spicy Tuna Roll (8pcs)

$13.00

Spicy Tuna

Spring Trio Futomaki (10pcs)

Spring Trio Futomaki (10pcs)

$23.00

Tuna, hamachi, salmon, avocado, cucumber, shiso leaves, wrapped with soy paper

Tuna Avocado Roll 8pc

$11.00
Fire Dragon Roll (8pcs)

Fire Dragon Roll (8pcs)

$21.00

Tuna, spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, Kizami wasabi, cilantro with ponzu sauce

Unagi Dragon Roll (8pcs)

Unagi Dragon Roll (8pcs)

$20.00

freshwater eel, avocado, cucumber, crispy shallots and micro-greens with sweet soy sauce

Donburi / Rice

Karaage Don

Karaage Don

$9.00+

Japanese fried chicken (karaage) with sriracha aioli, served over rice

Curry Karaage Don

Curry Karaage Don

$9.00+

Japanese fried chicken tossed in curry sauce. Served with scallions and fukujinzuke pickled redish

Teriyaki Karaage Don

Teriyaki Karaage Don

$9.00+

Japanese fried chicken (karaage) tossed in Teriyaki sauce (sweet soy with ginger), comes with rice, scallions, sesame seeds

Katsu Kareé Rice

Katsu Kareé Rice

$16.50

Katsu (Pork Cutlet) Curry Rice- Japanese curry rice with a pork cutlet on top. With fukujinzuke pickled radish.

Pork Chashu Don

Pork Chashu Don

$10.00+

Braised Pork Belly with house donburi sauce and beni ginger. (Add kimchi $2 additional, - great additional combination of sweet and spicy flavor! This combination is called "Pork Kimchi Don").

Chicken Chashu Don

Chicken Chashu Don

$9.00+

Marinated chicken with don sauce, scallions, and beni shoga (ginger) - over rice

(V) Kinpira Veggie Don

(V) Kinpira Veggie Don

$7.00+

sweet and spicy stir fried gobo and carrot over rice

Karl's Curry

Karl's Curry

$7.00+

Curry rice with fukujinzuke (pickled daikon radish). Add Eggs and Karaage to complete this delicious dish! Cannot be made Vegetarian.

Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$4.00

Steamed Rice (Koshihikari Grade)

Kids Cup

Kids Cup

$5.00

Rice, Fried karaage chicken, edamame. Perfect for your little ones or something for you to munch on.

Salads and Bowls

Torino Salad

Torino Salad

$11.00

Shaved Cabbage, Romain Lettuce, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Edamame, (Green Onion on side) with Torino Original Sesame Vinaigrette Dressing (on side). Chilled Ramen Salad also comes with cold vegan kale noodles. Ingredients cannot be removed but we can add more on the side.

Citrus Salad

Citrus Salad

$13.50

romaine lettuce, red cabbage, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, carrots, grilled corn, avocado, lemon wedge with our citrus-garlic vinaigrette. (Try with our crispy noodles!) Noodles not GF)

Gluten Free Options

With choice of Tofu Shirataki Noodles or Cabbage Noodles

(GF) Torino Tofu - Cabbage Noodles

$14.00

Our original chicken broth with steamed tofu. Bok choy, kikurage mushroom and scallions

(GF) V4 - Cabbage Noodles

$14.00

Sesame base Vegetable broth with steamed tofu, bok choy, corn and scallions

(GF) Torino Tofu - Tofu Shirataki Noodles

$16.00

Our original chicken broth with steamed tofu. Bok choy, kikurage mushrooms and scallions

(GF) V4 Tofu Shirataki Noodles

$16.00

Sesame base Vegetable broth with steamed tofu, bok choy, corn and scallions

(GF) Torino Salad

$10.00
(GF) Citrus Salad

(GF) Citrus Salad

$13.50

romaine lettuce, red cabbage, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, carrots, grilled corn, avocado, lemon wedge with our citrus-garlic vinaigrette. (Try with our crispy noodles!) Noodles not GF)

Add-Ons

Bok Choy (2pc)

$2.00

Chicken Chashu (3pc)

$4.50

Chili Oil (1 oz)

$1.00

Chili Paste (1oz)

$1.50

Ebi Pop (1pc)

$3.00

Panko crusted shrimp

Ex Side Noodles (regular)

$3.50

Extra side noodles (cabbage)

$3.50

Extra side noodles (Shirataki)

$5.50

Fresh Cabbage

$1.50

Fukujinzuke

$1.50

Just Broth

$6.00

Karaage (2pc)

$4.50

Japanese fried chicken

Kikurage Mushrooms

$1.00

Kimchi

$3.00

Kinpira

$3.00

Carrot & burdock root cooked in sweet and spicy soy sauce

Menma

$2.00

Fermented bamboo shoots

Naruto (5pc)

$2.00

Japanese fishcakes

Nikumiso (pork)

$4.50

Ground pork cooked with sweet and spicy miso

Nori Seaweed

$1.50

Pork Chashu (1pc)

$4.50

Scallions

$1.50

Shimeji Mushrooms (Boiled)

$2.00

Soft Boiled Egg (2 half eggs)

$2.00

Sweet Corn

$1.00

Tofu(Fried)(6pc)

$3.00

Tofu(Steam)(6pc)

$3.00

Extra Sauce (on the side)

Home made chili paste

Chili Paste (1oz)

$1.50

Chili Oil (Ra-yu) 1 oz

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$2.00

Don Sauce 2oz

$2.00

Sweet Soy sauce

Takoyaki Sauce

$1.00

Vegetable sauce (Japanese brown ketchup)

Garlic Oil (Ma-yu) 0.5oz

$1.00

Sesame Dressing 4oz

$4.00

Sriracha Sauce 1 oz

$1.00

Yuzu Aioli Dressing 4oz

$4.00

Yuzu Aioli Dressing 2oz

$2.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.50

Snacks

Everyone's favorite cartoon Kitty makes gummy candy. It's very squishy and a light grape flavor.
Pocky(Chocolate)

Pocky(Chocolate)

$3.00

Crunchy biscuit sticks covered with silky creamy chocolate.Pocky takes their name from the crisp sound they make when you bite into one.

Pocky(Strawberry)

Pocky(Strawberry)

$3.00
Kakinotane ( japanese rice cracker)

Kakinotane ( japanese rice cracker)

$4.50Out of stock

Kaki no tane are crescent shaped rice crackers and a popular snack in Japan. This is commonly served as Otshumami. They are not sweet and goes well with any alcohol and green teas.

Pokemon Chocolate Wafer

Pokemon Chocolate Wafer

$3.00Out of stock

Rich milk chocolate with crunchy wafer biscuit, these snacks are a joy to eat. In addition, each comes with 1 of 24 unique Pokemon stickers!

Hi Chew (Mango)

Hi Chew (Mango)

$2.00

Japanese premium fruit chew candy.Popular from kids to young kids. Most popular flavor of Mango.

Koala no march( koala shaped chocolate cookies)

Koala no march( koala shaped chocolate cookies)

$2.00

Koala no march(Koala's march) features adorable koala on each cookie wearing different outfits and doing different poses! These biscuits are filled with chocolate cream.

Japanese Peach Jelly Cup

Japanese Peach Jelly Cup

$3.00

Kinjo's Japanese peach Jelly cup is hard to resist.With its natural, delicate taste and melt in mouth texture, it makes perfect snack for kids and adults.

Japanese Apple Jelly Cup

Japanese Apple Jelly Cup

$3.00Out of stock

Kinjo's Japanese apple Jelly cup is hard to resist.With its natural, delicate taste and melt in mouth texture, it makes perfect snack for kids and adults.

Okaki no kyoen

Okaki no kyoen

$6.50Out of stock

Okaki no kyoen ( Okaki feast) .Okaki is one of japanese traditional snacks made of rice. This is assortment of many flavors of okaki. You can enjoy soy sauce, ume sugar, red pepper, matcha , nori seaweed or salad.

Hello Kitty Chocolate Dip Biscuits

Hello Kitty Chocolate Dip Biscuits

$3.00

These crunchy biscuit sticks come with creamy chocolate frosting for dipping.

Hello Kitty Strawberry Cream Biscuits

Hello Kitty Strawberry Cream Biscuits

$3.00Out of stock

These crunchy biscuit sticks come with creamy strawberry frosting for dipping.

Marukawa -11 pack bubble gum sampler

Marukawa -11 pack bubble gum sampler

$3.50Out of stock

Small bubble gum in little boxes with different flavors.Orange, Grape, Strawberry,Coke,Yogurt and Green Apple. This gum is Japanese Kid's favorite!

Whistle Ramune Candy (Strawberry)

$2.50Out of stock

Hi Chew (Grape)

$2.00

Puzzle Eraser

$1.00
Ramune Candy

Ramune Candy

$2.00

The fizzy-candies come in a plastic bottle that looks like the original glass Ramune bottle.

Curvee Puffs Sea Salt &Umami

Curvee Puffs Sea Salt &Umami

$3.50Out of stock

These fluffy, curved corn puffs are dusted with salt and umami of Kombu. Please enjoy crunchiness in every bite!

Japanese Crunky Chocolate

Japanese Crunky Chocolate

$3.00

A fine combination of crunchy malt puffs and chocolate.This delicious crunchy bar is perfect for snaacking and will definitely satisfy your chocolate cravings.Even more delicious when eated cold!

Nori Maki Arare( Japanese rice cracker with Nori)

Nori Maki Arare( Japanese rice cracker with Nori)

$4.00

The tasty flavor of rice crackers and the seaweed are perfectly matched in this delicious treat from japan.These crackers are crisp, savory and fragrant of Nori.No MSG.

Merchandise

T-Shirt(Cherry Blossom Pink):Large

T-Shirt(Cherry Blossom Pink):Large

$20.00
Torino Grey Hoodie

Torino Grey Hoodie

$48.00+

Back again. Our hoodies complete with warm, soft happiness.

SAKE BY THE BOTTLE (To-Go - 30% Off)

*Ichinokura Mukansa (720ml)*

*Ichinokura Mukansa (720ml)*

$31.50
*Born Gold Daiginjyo (720ml)*

*Born Gold Daiginjyo (720ml)*

$52.00
*Koshu Kenbishi "Mizuho" (720ml)*

*Koshu Kenbishi "Mizuho" (720ml)*

$52.00
*Kurosawa Nigori (300ml)*

*Kurosawa Nigori (300ml)*

$14.00

BEVERAGES

*Ramune* Original

*Ramune* Original

$4.50
*Ramune* Strawberry

*Ramune* Strawberry

$4.50

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

J Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Oi Ocha

$5.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Topo Chico Carbonated Water

Topo Chico Carbonated Water

$3.50

Tea in a bottle (500ml)

$5.00

BEER

Alarmist Crispy Boy

$8.00
*Asahi 12oz*

*Asahi 12oz*

$6.00

Brickstone APA

$6.00
*Hitachino White*

*Hitachino White*

$10.00
Hitachino Espresso Stout

Hitachino Espresso Stout

$12.00

Hitachio Ginger

$12.00
*Kawaba Snow Weizen 12oz*

*Kawaba Snow Weizen 12oz*

$10.00

Kuri Kuro Chestnut Ale

$14.00

Maplewood "Son of Juice" Hazy IPA

$6.00

Murphy's Stout

$6.00
*Sapporo 12oz*

*Sapporo 12oz*

$6.00
*Sapporo Pure Light Beer

*Sapporo Pure Light Beer

$6.00

St. Bernardus Tokyo White Ale

$8.00

Orion "Okinawa's Craft"

$8.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Best Japanese Restaurant on the North Shore. Enjoy our Ramen and Sushi. Bar Torino has drinks with a hint of Japanese flavor. Our menu is from the heart of Tokyo. Love + High Quality Ingredients = Torino.

Website

Location

1162 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette, IL 60091

Directions

Gallery
Torino image
Torino image
Torino image
Torino image

