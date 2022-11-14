- Home
Torino Ramen
No reviews yet
1162 Wilmette Ave
Wilmette, IL 60091
Popular Items
Small Bites
(V) Kinpira Veggies
Sauteed gobo burdock and carrots with shichimi pepper
(V)Agedashi Tofu
Fried tofu with scallions ginger and Konbu dashi sauce. Vegetarian dish.
(V)Edamame
lightly salted
(V)Korokke ( 2 )
Panko crusted potato croquettes with veggie katsu dipping sauce
(V)Seaweed Salad
Wakame seasoned with sesame oil. soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, ginger.
(V)Smashed Cucumber Salad
cucumber, sesame, soy wasabi dressing
Ebi Kushiage ( 3 )
panko crusted shrimp with vegetable katsu dipping sauce
Ebi Shumai (3)
steamed shrimp dumplings
Fries Cup
Fries and ketchup
Karaage
Japanese fried chicken with sriracha aioli
Takoyaki ( 6 )
octopus puffs with takoyaki sauce, aonori, and beni shoga ginger.
Bao
Pork Chashu Bao ( 1 )
Pork Chashu with don sauce.
Chicken Chashu Bao ( 1 )
Chicken Chashu with don sauce.
Karaage Bao ( 1 )
Japanese fried chicken with sriracha aoili
(V) Kinpira Veggie Bao ( 1 )
Kinpira (sweet and spicy stir fried gobo and carrot) Veggie.
Kimchi Pork Bao ( 1 )
Pork Charshu with don sauce and Kimuchi
Ebi Shrimp Bao ( 1 )
Panko crusted shrimp with sriracha aoili.
Plain Bao ( 1 )
Korokke Bao ( 2pc)
Korokke (panko crusted potato croquettes) sandwiched in bun
Ramen
Torino
Pork chashu, soft boiled egg, bok choy, scallinois, kikurage mushrooms and our signature chicken broth. (delicious with Shimenji mushrooms!). Cannot be made Gluten-Free. Please visit the GF section of our menu!
Plain Bob
Kids favorite. Just noodles and choice of broth! Torino (Chicken), Kitano (Miso), Sammy (Pork), Veggie miso (V), Yuzu (Citrus), Tantan (Sesame), Miso Hot, Curry, V4. Cannot be made Gluten-Free. Please visit the GF section of our menu!
Kitano
Miso, pork, and chicken broth with pork chashu, soft boiled egg, naruto, corn, bok choy, kikurage mushrooms, and scallions. (Try it with kimchi and tofu). Cannot be made Gluten-Free. Please visit the GF section of our menu!
Sammy
Tonkotsu pork/Chicken broth, pork chashu, soft boiled egg, bok choy, kikurage mushrooms, scallions, ma-yu garlic oil and beni shoga ginger. (Recommended with sweet corn). Cannot be made Gluten-Free. Please visit the GF section of our menu!
Tantan
Our signature chicken broth with house tahini topped with nikumiso (sweet miso ground pork), soft boiled egg, bok choy, scallions, chili oil. (Great with a side of rice!) Cannot be made Gluten-Free. Please visit the GF section of our menu!
Miso Hot
Spicy Miso (with house chili paste) + chicken broth. scallions, soft boiled egg, karaage chicken (Try with shimeji mushrooms). Cannot be made Gluten-Free. Please visit the GF section of our menu! Cannot be made Gluten-Free. Please visit the GF section of our menu!
Curry Ramen
House curry + tonkotsu pork broth, scallions, soft boiled eggs, karaage chicken (Great with bok choy). Cannot be made Gluten-Free. Please visit the GF section of our menu!
Yuzu Lover
Signature chicken broth with yuzu citrus. chicken chashu, soft boiled egg, bok choy, kikurage mushrooms, scallions, lime (delicious with shimeji mushrooms!). Cannot be made Gluten-Free. Please visit the GF section of our menu!
Creamy Veggie (V)
Veggie broth, soy and vegetable base, steamed tofu, bok choy, shimeji mushrooms and scallions
(V) Veggie Miso
Vegetable Miso broth, steamed tofu, corn, bok choy, Kikurage mushrooms, and scallions. Cannot be made Gluten-Free. Please visit the GF section of our menu!
(GF) V4 - Cabbage Noodles
Sesame base Vegetable broth with steamed tofu, bok choy, corn and scallions
(GF) V4 Tofu Shirataki Noodles
Sesame base Vegetable broth with steamed tofu, bok choy, corn and scallions
Sushi
California Roll (8pcs)
Crabstick, avocado, cucumber and tobikko
Ebi Tempura Roll (6pcs)
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, fresh mango and tobikko with sweet soy sauce
Hamachi Carpaccio
Thinly sliced hamachi, yuzu ponzu sauce, jalapeño, and a hint of garlic
Hoso Maki Mini Roll
Inari Sushi (3pcs) (V)
Sushi rice stuffed into pouches of seasoned tofu-agé (fried tofu). Contains gluten.
Mango Tango Veggie Roll (8pcs) (V)
avocado, cucumber, mango, cilantro, topped with crispy shallots, scallions, and mango sauce.
Nigiri/ Sashimi (pc)
A la Carte: choice of Nigiri or Sashimi. Order by piece.
No Carb Roll (5pcs)
Choice of fish: tuna, salmon or hamachi. Rolled with avocado, cucumber, scallions, crispy shallots, tobikko wrapped in nori.
Omakase Nigiri Sushi
Jumbo sweet Botanebi shrimp, Tuna, Freshwater eel, Hamachi, Scallop, Ika Squid, Salmon and Ikura. (Subject to change)
Philadelphia Roll (8pcs)
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber
Pink Lady (8pcs)
Seared salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped with yuzu infused cabbage salad with micro-greens/scallions. Drizzled with sriracha aioli, creamy yuzu and sweet soy sauce.
Poké Bowl - Salmon
Poké Salmon
Poké Bowl -Hamachi
Poké Hamachi
Poké Bowl -Tuna
Poké Tuna
Poké Trio- tuna, hamachi, salmon with miso
Poké tuna, hamachi, salmon marinated with our special miso ginger sauce. Comes with avocado, cucumber, mango and gari ginger.
Salmon Avocado Roll (8pcs)
Salmon and cucumber
Salmon Mango Roll (8pcs)
Salmon, avocado, cucumber, fresh mango and micro-greens with citrus mango sauce
Spicy Crunch Roll (8pcs)
Crabstick, avocado, cucumber, crispy shallots/ tempura crumbs. Drizzled with sweet soy sauce and sriracha aioli. Substitute with tuna, salmon or hamachi (+$2)
Spicy Tuna Roll (8pcs)
Spicy Tuna
Spring Trio Futomaki (10pcs)
Tuna, hamachi, salmon, avocado, cucumber, shiso leaves, wrapped with soy paper
Tuna Avocado Roll 8pc
Fire Dragon Roll (8pcs)
Tuna, spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, Kizami wasabi, cilantro with ponzu sauce
Unagi Dragon Roll (8pcs)
freshwater eel, avocado, cucumber, crispy shallots and micro-greens with sweet soy sauce
Donburi / Rice
Karaage Don
Japanese fried chicken (karaage) with sriracha aioli, served over rice
Curry Karaage Don
Japanese fried chicken tossed in curry sauce. Served with scallions and fukujinzuke pickled redish
Teriyaki Karaage Don
Japanese fried chicken (karaage) tossed in Teriyaki sauce (sweet soy with ginger), comes with rice, scallions, sesame seeds
Katsu Kareé Rice
Katsu (Pork Cutlet) Curry Rice- Japanese curry rice with a pork cutlet on top. With fukujinzuke pickled radish.
Pork Chashu Don
Braised Pork Belly with house donburi sauce and beni ginger. (Add kimchi $2 additional, - great additional combination of sweet and spicy flavor! This combination is called "Pork Kimchi Don").
Chicken Chashu Don
Marinated chicken with don sauce, scallions, and beni shoga (ginger) - over rice
(V) Kinpira Veggie Don
sweet and spicy stir fried gobo and carrot over rice
Karl's Curry
Curry rice with fukujinzuke (pickled daikon radish). Add Eggs and Karaage to complete this delicious dish! Cannot be made Vegetarian.
Steamed Rice
Steamed Rice (Koshihikari Grade)
Kids Cup
Rice, Fried karaage chicken, edamame. Perfect for your little ones or something for you to munch on.
Salads and Bowls
Torino Salad
Shaved Cabbage, Romain Lettuce, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Edamame, (Green Onion on side) with Torino Original Sesame Vinaigrette Dressing (on side). Chilled Ramen Salad also comes with cold vegan kale noodles. Ingredients cannot be removed but we can add more on the side.
Citrus Salad
romaine lettuce, red cabbage, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, carrots, grilled corn, avocado, lemon wedge with our citrus-garlic vinaigrette. (Try with our crispy noodles!) Noodles not GF)
Gluten Free Options
(GF) Torino Tofu - Cabbage Noodles
Our original chicken broth with steamed tofu. Bok choy, kikurage mushroom and scallions
(GF) V4 - Cabbage Noodles
Sesame base Vegetable broth with steamed tofu, bok choy, corn and scallions
(GF) Torino Tofu - Tofu Shirataki Noodles
Our original chicken broth with steamed tofu. Bok choy, kikurage mushrooms and scallions
(GF) V4 Tofu Shirataki Noodles
Sesame base Vegetable broth with steamed tofu, bok choy, corn and scallions
(GF) Torino Salad
(GF) Citrus Salad
romaine lettuce, red cabbage, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, carrots, grilled corn, avocado, lemon wedge with our citrus-garlic vinaigrette. (Try with our crispy noodles!) Noodles not GF)
Add-Ons
Bok Choy (2pc)
Chicken Chashu (3pc)
Chili Oil (1 oz)
Chili Paste (1oz)
Ebi Pop (1pc)
Panko crusted shrimp
Ex Side Noodles (regular)
Extra side noodles (cabbage)
Extra side noodles (Shirataki)
Fresh Cabbage
Fukujinzuke
Just Broth
Karaage (2pc)
Japanese fried chicken
Kikurage Mushrooms
Kimchi
Kinpira
Carrot & burdock root cooked in sweet and spicy soy sauce
Menma
Fermented bamboo shoots
Naruto (5pc)
Japanese fishcakes
Nikumiso (pork)
Ground pork cooked with sweet and spicy miso
Nori Seaweed
Pork Chashu (1pc)
Scallions
Shimeji Mushrooms (Boiled)
Soft Boiled Egg (2 half eggs)
Sweet Corn
Tofu(Fried)(6pc)
Tofu(Steam)(6pc)
Extra Sauce (on the side)
Chili Paste (1oz)
Chili Oil (Ra-yu) 1 oz
Spicy Mayo
Don Sauce 2oz
Sweet Soy sauce
Takoyaki Sauce
Vegetable sauce (Japanese brown ketchup)
Garlic Oil (Ma-yu) 0.5oz
Sesame Dressing 4oz
Sriracha Sauce 1 oz
Yuzu Aioli Dressing 4oz
Yuzu Aioli Dressing 2oz
Teriyaki Sauce
Snacks
Pocky(Chocolate)
Crunchy biscuit sticks covered with silky creamy chocolate.Pocky takes their name from the crisp sound they make when you bite into one.
Pocky(Strawberry)
Kakinotane ( japanese rice cracker)
Kaki no tane are crescent shaped rice crackers and a popular snack in Japan. This is commonly served as Otshumami. They are not sweet and goes well with any alcohol and green teas.
Pokemon Chocolate Wafer
Rich milk chocolate with crunchy wafer biscuit, these snacks are a joy to eat. In addition, each comes with 1 of 24 unique Pokemon stickers!
Hi Chew (Mango)
Japanese premium fruit chew candy.Popular from kids to young kids. Most popular flavor of Mango.
Koala no march( koala shaped chocolate cookies)
Koala no march(Koala's march) features adorable koala on each cookie wearing different outfits and doing different poses! These biscuits are filled with chocolate cream.
Japanese Peach Jelly Cup
Kinjo's Japanese peach Jelly cup is hard to resist.With its natural, delicate taste and melt in mouth texture, it makes perfect snack for kids and adults.
Japanese Apple Jelly Cup
Kinjo's Japanese apple Jelly cup is hard to resist.With its natural, delicate taste and melt in mouth texture, it makes perfect snack for kids and adults.
Okaki no kyoen
Okaki no kyoen ( Okaki feast) .Okaki is one of japanese traditional snacks made of rice. This is assortment of many flavors of okaki. You can enjoy soy sauce, ume sugar, red pepper, matcha , nori seaweed or salad.
Hello Kitty Chocolate Dip Biscuits
These crunchy biscuit sticks come with creamy chocolate frosting for dipping.
Hello Kitty Strawberry Cream Biscuits
These crunchy biscuit sticks come with creamy strawberry frosting for dipping.
Marukawa -11 pack bubble gum sampler
Small bubble gum in little boxes with different flavors.Orange, Grape, Strawberry,Coke,Yogurt and Green Apple. This gum is Japanese Kid's favorite!
Whistle Ramune Candy (Strawberry)
Hi Chew (Grape)
Puzzle Eraser
Ramune Candy
The fizzy-candies come in a plastic bottle that looks like the original glass Ramune bottle.
Curvee Puffs Sea Salt &Umami
These fluffy, curved corn puffs are dusted with salt and umami of Kombu. Please enjoy crunchiness in every bite!
Japanese Crunky Chocolate
A fine combination of crunchy malt puffs and chocolate.This delicious crunchy bar is perfect for snaacking and will definitely satisfy your chocolate cravings.Even more delicious when eated cold!
Nori Maki Arare( Japanese rice cracker with Nori)
The tasty flavor of rice crackers and the seaweed are perfectly matched in this delicious treat from japan.These crackers are crisp, savory and fragrant of Nori.No MSG.
Merchandise
SAKE BY THE BOTTLE (To-Go - 30% Off)
BEVERAGES
BEER
Alarmist Crispy Boy
*Asahi 12oz*
Brickstone APA
*Hitachino White*
Hitachino Espresso Stout
Hitachio Ginger
*Kawaba Snow Weizen 12oz*
Kuri Kuro Chestnut Ale
Maplewood "Son of Juice" Hazy IPA
Murphy's Stout
*Sapporo 12oz*
*Sapporo Pure Light Beer
St. Bernardus Tokyo White Ale
Orion "Okinawa's Craft"
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Best Japanese Restaurant on the North Shore. Enjoy our Ramen and Sushi. Bar Torino has drinks with a hint of Japanese flavor. Our menu is from the heart of Tokyo. Love + High Quality Ingredients = Torino.
1162 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette, IL 60091