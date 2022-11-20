Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Chicken

TORISHO

review star

No reviews yet

730 Long Beach Blvd

Long Beach, CA 90813

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

KARAAGE(Fried Chicken)

5pc BONELESS THIGH

5pc BONELESS THIGH

$9.99

Choice of 5pc/8pc/12pc

8pc BONELESS THIGH

8pc BONELESS THIGH

$14.99

8pcs

12pc BONELESS THIGH

12pc BONELESS THIGH

$21.99

12pcs

5pc BONELESS BREAST

5pc BONELESS BREAST

$12.99

Choice of 5pc/8pc/12pc

8pc BONELESS BREAST

8pc BONELESS BREAST

$20.49

8pcs

12pc BONELESS BREAST

12pc BONELESS BREAST

$29.99

12pcs

5pc WINGS

5pc WINGS

$11.99

Choice of 5pc/8pc/12pc

8pc WINGS

8pc WINGS

$17.99

8pcs

12pc WINGS

12pc WINGS

$25.99

12pcs

Small Combo

$5.00

Small fries and drink

Medium Combo

$6.00

Medium fries and drink

Large Combo

$7.00

Large fries and drink

Family Pack

$40.00

NANBAN

Chicken Nanban is a popular Western style "yoshoku" dish from Japan. Succulent chicken breast is coated in egg and potato starch, deep fried and then coated in a tangy, sweet "nanban" sauce. Lastly, the dish is topped with a rich and creamy Japanese style tartar sauce. It is more tender and fluffy tasting compared to Karaage(Japanese Fried Chicken)
CHICKEN NANBAN

CHICKEN NANBAN

$9.50

Chicken Nanban is a popular Western style "yoshoku" dish from Japan. Chicken breast is coated in egg and potato starch, deep fried and then coated in a tangy, sweet "nanban" sauce. Lastly, the dish is topped with a rich and creamy Japanese style tartar sauce. This is more tender and fluffy tasting compared to Karaage(Japanese Fried Chicken)

CHICKEN NANBAN -Small Combo

$14.50

CHICKEN NANBAN -Medium Combo

$15.50

Combo comes with size of french fries and a bottle of soda

CHICKEN NANBAN -Large Combo

$16.50

Combo comes with size of french fries and a bottle of soda

BENTO BOX

THIGH Bento

$12.00

BREAST Bento

$15.50

WINGS Bento

$14.50
KATSU CHICKEN Bento

KATSU CHICKEN Bento

$12.00

Bento comes with White Rice, small cabbage and potato salad. It also comes with Katsu sauce.

MIX Bento

MIX Bento

$14.00

Mix Bento comes with 1 Thigh,1 Breast and 2 pieces of Chicken Nanban, and it also comes with White Rice, small cabbage, potato salad, house nanban sauce and house tartar sauce.

NANBAN CHICKEN Bento

NANBAN CHICKEN Bento

$12.00

Bento comes with White Rice, small cabbage and potato salad. It also comes with house nanban sauce and house tartar sauce.

Rice upgrade to Large

$1.00

SPECIALS

CHICKEN KATSU

CHICKEN KATSU

$9.50
Original Chicken Sandwich

Original Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

This Sandwich is our original menu made with Chicken Nanban, cabbage and some pickles. Chicken Nanban is a popular Western style "yoshoku" dish from Japan. Succulent chicken breast is coated in egg and potato starch, deep fried and then coated in a tangy, sweet "nanban" sauce. Lastly, the dish is topped with a rich and creamy Japanese style tartar sauce. It is more tender and fluffy tasting compared to Karaage(Japanese Fried Chicken)

Karaage wrap

$4.50

Loaded Fries

$7.50

Fried Ice Cream

$4.00

Small Combo

$5.00

Medium Combo

$6.00

Large Combo

$7.00

SIDE MENU

Small French Fries

Small French Fries

$3.00
Medium French Fries

Medium French Fries

$4.00
Large French Fries

Large French Fries

$5.00

HOUSE SALAD

$5.00
POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

$5.00

Miso Soup

$2.50

Rice

$3.00

Rice (large)

$4.00

TOPPING

Grinded Daikon Radish and sliced green orinion in Citrus seasoned Soysauce

SWEET CHILLY SAUCE

$0.99

HOUSE TARTAR SAUCE

$0.99

SPICY MAYO

$0.99

HOUSE NANBAN SAUCE

$0.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy! The most popular "KARAAGE" brand has finally arrived in U.S.A for the first time! Taste our Award winning Fried Chicken from Japan! "Tori" means chicken, "Sho" means laugh or smile in Japanese. :) We want you to become happy from having our fried chicken, "KARAAGE"!

Location

730 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90813

Directions

Gallery
TORISHO image
TORISHO image
TORISHO image
TORISHO image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tokyo Wako - Long Beach
orange star3.6 • 1,031
310 S. Pine Ave. Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Long Beach - Belmont Shore
orange star4.2 • 3,262
5258 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Kihon - Naples Island
orange starNo Reviews
5662 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Cluck & Blaze
orange star4.6 • 3,261
4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107 Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
Katsu Bar
orange star4.5 • 306
11447 South St. Cerritos, CA 90703
View restaurantnext
Kabuki - Cerritos, CA
orange starNo Reviews
11431 South St. Cerriots, CA 90703
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Long Beach

The Breakfast Bar - Atlantic Ave
orange star4.1 • 6,889
70 Atlantic Ave Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Long Beach - Belmont Shore
orange star4.2 • 3,262
5258 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Cluck & Blaze
orange star4.6 • 3,261
4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107 Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
La Parolaccia Osteria Italiana
orange star4.5 • 3,204
2945 E Broadway Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
The Social List - Long Beach
orange star4.2 • 3,036
2105 E 4th St Long Beach, CA 90814
View restaurantnext
Baja Sonora - Clark Ave
orange star4.4 • 3,025
2940 Clark Ave Long Beach, CA 90815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Long Beach
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bellflower
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Paramount
review star
Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston