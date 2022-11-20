Original Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

This Sandwich is our original menu made with Chicken Nanban, cabbage and some pickles. Chicken Nanban is a popular Western style "yoshoku" dish from Japan. Succulent chicken breast is coated in egg and potato starch, deep fried and then coated in a tangy, sweet "nanban" sauce. Lastly, the dish is topped with a rich and creamy Japanese style tartar sauce. It is more tender and fluffy tasting compared to Karaage(Japanese Fried Chicken)