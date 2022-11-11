Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Torn Label Public House

1708 Campbell

Kansas City, MO 64108

Belgian Frites
Soft Pretzel
The Witch 4-Pk

Canned Beer

Grab some to-go cans to enjoy Torn Label beers wherever you may roam!
Alpha Pale 6-Pk

$10.00

A sessionable beer for hopheads, this 5.6% ABV pale is hopped to the max with juicy Pacific Northwest hops.

Alpha Pale 12-Pk

$18.99

A sessionable beer for hopheads, this 5.6% ABV pale is hopped to the max with juicy Pacific Northwest hops.

Extortion 17 4-Pk

$12.00

Extortion 17, our wheat IPA honoring the 31 service members who were lost in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan in 2011, is back. A portion of the proceeds of all Extortion 17 merchandise and beer during its release weekend will go to Special Ops Survivors, a nonprofit which provides services to the surviving spouses of fallen Special Operations personnel.

Fountain Water Variety 12-Pk

$18.99

Our first ever 12-pk, this box features three different seltzers, each influenced by the flavors of one of our most popular seasonal beers: Magic Water (raspberry and lemon zest), Witch Water (black currant, rosemary, and sage), and High Water (cherry, lime and almond).

Torn Label Gold 6-Pk

$10.00

The new addition to our lager family is Torn Label Gold! We put a sumptuous spin on a classic rice lager by incorporating a blend of jasmine and sticky rice and dry hopping it with Riwaka hops from New Zealand. The result is still incredibly crisp, effervescent and crushable.

Halcyon Harvest 6-Pk

$12.00

This traditional Walonian saison features bubblegum-y esters and notes of black peppercorn, orange peel, ginger, and coriander.

Hang 'em High #42 4-Pk

$10.00

Hang ‘em High batch 42 features Azacca and Zappa hops combining for aromas of raspberry, lime and cedar, and tasting notes of mango, pine and black currant.

Hazecation 4-Pk

$14.00

The first NE IPA brewed here by our new Head Brewer Michael, this hazy ode to hops features Riwaka, Mosaic and El Dorado, for lively aromas of pineapple and kumquat, with flavor notes of guava, orange soda and pear.

House Brew 6-Pk

$10.00

A 6.5% ABV coffee, wheat stout brewed with Sumatran toddy from our friends at Thou Mayest Coffee Roasters.

Monk & Honey 6-Pk

$10.00

This 6.1% ABV Belgian ale features local honey, a soft sweetness and just the right touch of spice from the yeast.

Passion Project 6-Pk

$15.00

Our latest Artist Series beer is a tiki-inspired wheat ale made with Josh Martin, friend of the brewery and local tattooist, painter, and ceramicist. It features passion fruit, black lime, cinnamon, allspice, and nutmeg.

Pyewacket's Porter 6-Pk

$10.00

Originating in London around 300 years ago, this Sessionable Porter is referred to as a Taddy or Brown Porter, and is a precursor to Stout. A sesssion-style dark ale with notes of chocolate, toffee and a perfect balance of malt and hops. Brewed with an all-barley malt bill of English pale malt, brown malt, chocolate malt, and crystal malt, and fermented with a classic English yeast.

The Witch 4-Pk

$12.00

Artists Series beer brewed in collaboration with Oddities Prints & Danni Parelman. A black gruit (an ancient style traditionally using herbs rather than hops for bittering), The Witch is brewed with sage, rosemary and black currant.

Growlers

Purchase one of our classic glass growlers, emblazoned with our Torn Label logo. You can choose a beer to fill up your newly acquired growler, or bring your own down to the brewery for us to fill.

Growler w/ Glass

$5.00

Just Growler

$5.00

Sodas

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

La Croix

$1.00

Taproom Order or Take Out

Order food for the Taproom

If you're ordering from the original Taproom, please select this item so that our staff knows to bring you your grub! Cheers!

Appetizers

Belgian Frites

$6.50

Traditional Belgian frites tossed in tallow, served with your choice of dipping sauces.

Fried Pickles

$7.00

A delectable medley of pickled veggies, tempura battered and served with salsa verde. Our current fried pickles are fennel, watermelon rinds, radish, and mushrooms.

Soft Pretzel

$6.00

Two soft pretzels served with a fermented mustard seed and cream cheese dip. This dip solves the question - do I want cheese dip or mustard? Get both at the same time.

Truffle Popcorn

$5.00

Popcorn tossed in truffle oil and parmesan, with chives sprinkled on top. Warning! This will forever raise your standard for popcorn.

Extra Sauce

Extra servings of our signature sauces.

Salads

Fall Squash Salad

$7.00

This salad features roasted delicata and acorn squash, pickled sweet onion, herbaceous and spicy green harissa, and nutty, spiced cashew dukkah.

Sunny Side Egg

$7.00

Seared broccoli and crispy tofu get a drizzle of orange sauce and then topped with a perfectly fried sunny side up egg.

Tomato Soup

$7.00

Our take on classic tomato soup has some zing with a touch of spice that's tempered with a touch of sour cream and fresh basil. Goes great with our fancy grilled cheese!

Mains

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Tender, lightly smoked brisket piled in a sandwich and dressed with horseradish aioli, pepperoncini, pickled onion, and cheddar cheese.

Grilled Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Our current, extra-fancy grilled cheese features a sweet and tangy Barber's 1833 Vintage Cheddar, a buttery, lemony LaClare Chevre, a Wisconsin cheddar and parmesan hybrid in Sartori Bellavitano soaked in tart Raspberry ale, and peperonata - stewed peppers, onions and tomatoes.

Italian Combo

$15.00
Smash Patty

$8.00

Our current double patty smash burger features bacon strips, Swiss cheese and honey mustard.

Truffled Celeriac Sandwich

$11.00

Roasted celeriac gets a truffle oil drizzle before getting sandwiched with a reduced date sauce and a cabbage and Granny Smith apple slaw.

Kids Meals

Classic Burger

$8.00

A smashed patty for the kiddos. Cheese, ketchup, mustard, and house aioli are optional.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

A grilled cheese for the kiddos.

Extra Ketchup

$0.25

Extra ketchup, because there is never enough ketchup.

Craft Field Trip

A Craft Field Trip ticket will get you BOGO deals at ten locations right here in the East Crossroads!
Craft Field Trip Ticket

$25.00

A Craft Field Trip ticket will get you BOGO deals at ten locations right here in the East Crossroads!

Classic Black Tees

Classic Black Tee Small

$20.00
Classic Black Tee Medium

$20.00
Classic Black Tee Large

$20.00
Classic Black Tee Extra Large

$20.00
Classic Black Tee 2X Large

$20.00
Classic Black Tee 3X Large

$20.00

Extortion 17 Shirt

A shirt to honor the 31 service members who were lost in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan in 2011. A portion of the proceeds of all Extortion 17 merchandise and beer during its release weekend will go to Special Ops Survivors, a nonprofit which provides services to the surviving spouses of fallen Special Operations personnel.
Extortion 17 Shirt Small

$25.00

A shirt to honor the 31 service members who were lost in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan in 2011. A portion of the proceeds of all Extortion 17 merchandise and beer during its release weekend will go to Special Ops Survivors, a nonprofit which provides services to the surviving spouses of fallen Special Operations personnel.

Extortion 17 Shirt Medium

$25.00

A shirt to honor the 31 service members who were lost in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan in 2011. A portion of the proceeds of all Extortion 17 merchandise and beer during its release weekend will go to Special Ops Survivors, a nonprofit which provides services to the surviving spouses of fallen Special Operations personnel.

High Tai Tanks

Sunset Small

$25.00
Sunset Medium

$25.00
Sunset Large

$25.00
Sunset XL

$25.00
Sunset 2XL

$25.00
Chill Blue Small

$25.00
Chill Blue Medium

$25.00
Chill Blue Large

$25.00
Chill Blue XL

$25.00
Chill Blue 2XL

$25.00

Magic Magic Tee

Magic Magic 3X-Large

$25.00Out of stock

Oddities Sweatshirts

Oddities Sweatshirt 3X-Large

$40.00

Oddities Prints has expertly printed an homage to our original Taproom, our neighborhood, and our home town on the softest sweatshirt Bella Canvas has to offer.

Glassware

Pint Glasses

$5.00

Just Growler

$5.00
Tulip

$7.00

Take home one of our crystal Rastal Lüttich tulip glasses.

Stickers

Torn Label Stickers

$1.00

Two 4x4 Torn label Brewing Co. stickers for $1!

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Torn Label Brewing Co expanded at our original location in the East Crossroads neighborhood of Downtown Kansas City, Missouri in the Spring of 2021. We're happy to serve our beer alongside some of the best pub fare in the city from our brand new kitchen.

Location

1708 Campbell, Kansas City, MO 64108

Directions

