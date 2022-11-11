Brewpubs & Breweries
Torn Label Public House
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Torn Label Brewing Co expanded at our original location in the East Crossroads neighborhood of Downtown Kansas City, Missouri in the Spring of 2021. We're happy to serve our beer alongside some of the best pub fare in the city from our brand new kitchen.
1708 Campbell, Kansas City, MO 64108
