Tornatore's Pizza
No reviews yet
3818 Edgewater Drive
Orlando, FL 32804
Popular Items
Small (10")
Sm Cheese Pizza
Sm White Pizza
Ricotta | mozzarella | garlic | olive oil
Sm Cam’s Pie
Cup & char pepperoni | Calabrian hot peppers | artichoke | basil
Sm Leah's Pie
Sausage | roasted red peppers | carmelized onions
Sm Izzy's Pie
Roasted Garlic | Mission Figs | Prosciutto | Arugula | Pine Nuts | Goat Cheese | Fig Balsamic Glaze
Sm Joe Gibbs Pie
Pepperoni | sausage | mushrooms | peppers | onions | extra cheese
Sm Vegetable Pie
Spinach | onions | mushrooms | green peppers | black olives | eggplant | tomatoes | garlic
Sm Margherita Pie
Marinara | sliced tomatoes | olive oil | basil | House-made mozzarella
Sm Diesel Pie
Bacon | ham | meatballs | pepperoni | sausage
Sm Tornatore’s Special Pie
Garlic & Oil | chicken | bacon | House-made mozzarella | red onions | roasted red peppers | basil | balsamic glaze | cold marinated tomatoes | pesto
Sm King’s Pie
Wild mushrooms | prosciutto | fennel | roasted garlic | Calabrian hot peppers | truffle honey | pine nuts | spinach
Large (18")
Lg Cheese Pizza
Lg White Pizza
Ricotta | mozzarella | garlic | olive oil
Lg Cam’s Pie
Cup & char pepperoni | Calabrian hot peppers | artichoke | basil
Lg Leah's Pie
Sausage | roasted red peppers | carmelized onions
Lg Izzy's Pie
Roasted Garlic | Mission Figs | Prosciutto | Arugula | Pine Nuts | Goat Cheese | Fig Balsamic Glaze
Lg Joe Gibb's Pie
Pepperoni | sausage | mushrooms | peppers | onions | extra cheese
Lg Vegetable Pie
Spinach | onions | mushrooms | green peppers | black olives | eggplant | tomatoes | garlic
Lg Margherita Pie
Marinara | sliced tomatoes | olive oil | basil | House-made mozzarella
Lg Diesel Pie
Bacon | ham | meatballs | pepperoni | sausage
Lg Tornatore’s Special
Garlic & Oil | chicken | bacon | House-made mozzarella | red onions | roasted red peppers | basil | balsamic glaze | cold marinated tomatoes | pesto
Lg King’s Pie
Wild mushrooms | prosciutto | fennel | roasted garlic | Calabrian hot peppers | truffle honey | pine nuts | spinach
Starters
Burrata and Toast
Tomato Pepper Puree | Pesto | Dried Chilis Roasted Red Peppers | Olive Oil Balsamic Glaze
Frito Misto
Calamari, shrimp, fennel, lemon, roasted red pepper, marinara
Antipasto Board
Chef’s selection of meats & artisanal cheeses, burrata cheese, olives, fruit, nuts and seasonal accoutrement
Arancini
3 Cheese Risotto | Spicy Marinara
Legendary Garlic Knots
Garlic & Oil, parmesan, marinara
1 G Knot
Soups & Salads
Tomato Basil Soup
House-made with croutons, parmesan, basil
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan, croutons
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan, croutons
Greek Salad
Greens, black olives, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta, pepperoncini
Chicken and Goat Cheese Salad
Greens, sautéed chicken, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, onion, balsamic vinegar
Side Salad
Greens, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onion, red cabbage, roasted red peppers
Tornatore's Classics
Dinner Fettuccine Alfredo
Creamy parmesan sauce
Dinner Rigatoni Alla Vodka
Prosciutto, peas, creamy vodka sauce
Dinner Tortellini Alla Pesto
Creamy Basil Parmesan Sauce | Pine Nuts Sun-Dried Tomatoes
Dinner Pappardelle Bolognese
House-made meat sauce, herb ricotta, touch of cream
Dinner Chicken Riggies
Chicken, spicy marinara, mushrooms, onions, hot cherry peppers, banana peppers, cream
Dinner Eggplant Parmesan
Over Spaghetti
Dinner Chicken Parmesan
Over Spaghetti
Dinner Lasagna
Bolognese | Sausage | Marinara Herbed Ricotta | Parmesan | Mozzarella
Dinner Lobster Ravioli Paradiso
Lemon Butter Cream Sauce | Spinach Blackened Shrimp | Tomatoes
A La Carte
Dinner Mushroom Pappardelle
Wild Mushrooms | Pancetta | Shallots Pine Nuts | Brown Butter | Fried Sage Fire Roasted Tomatoes
Dinner Amatriciana
Guanciale | Tomatoes | Onions | Garlic Chili Flakes | Pecorino Romano White Wine | Bucatini
Dinner Pork Belly Carbonara
House-Cured Pork Belly | Parmesan Egg Yolk | Shallots | Bucatini
Dinner Grilled Ribeye
Hand Cut 16oz | Black Garlic Demi Glace'
Dinner Porcini Dusted Filet Mignon
Hand Cut 8oz | Black Garlic Demi Glace'
Dinner Whole Branzino
Broiled | Pesto | Lemon | Herbs
Sides
Meatballs
2 House-made meatballs, marinara, herb ricotta
Italian Sausage
House-made sausage, peppers & onions, marinara
Utica Greens
Rapini | Calabrian Hot Peppers | Pancetta Black Garlic | Panko | Parmigiana Reggiano
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Cayenne Infused Honey | Seasonal Berries
Three Cheese Potatoes Au Grautin
Butternut Squash Risotto
Arborio Rice, Butternut Squash
Side Pasta with Marinara
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Shrimp
Side Alfredo Sauce
Side Bread (6)
Side Red Sauce
Side Dressing
Truffle Honey
Truffle Oil
Desserts
Traditional Cannoli
Chocolate dipped cannoli shell, sweet ricotta filling, chocolate chips
Tiramisu
Coffee soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone, dark chocolate shavings, chocolate chips, cocoa powder
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Whipped cream, spiced graham cracker crust
Oreo Cheesecake
Vanilla cheesecake, Oreo chunks, whipped cream, Oreo crust
Classic Cheesecake
Classic cheesecake, graham cracker crust
Lemoncello Cake
Meyer lemon infused olive oil cake, vanilla mascarpone whip, lemon curd
Chris’ Chocolate Cake
Chocolate cake, chocolate mascarpone whip, chocolate sauce
Cookie
Fresh baked daily. Assortment varies daily
Kids
Bottle & Can Soda
2 Liter Pepsi
2 Liter Diet Pepsi
2 Liter Sierra Mist
Bottle Pepsi
20 oz. bottle
Bottle Diet Pepsi
20 oz. bottle
Bottle Sierra Mist
20 oz. bottle
Bottle Orange Crush
20 oz. bottle
Bottle Mt Dew
20 oz. bottle
Bottle Manhattan Special
Bottle Baladin Sodas
Other Beverages
Entrees
1/2 Tray Pasta w/ Red Sauce
House-made red sauce.
1/2 Tray Pasta w/ Garlic & Oil
1/2 Tray Pasta w/ Meatballs
House-made meatballs with house-made red sauce.
1/2 Tray Pasta w/ Sausage
House-made Italian sausage with house-made red sauce.
1/2 Tray Pasta Alfredo
House-made Alfredo sauce.
1/2 Tray Pasta alla Vodka
House-made Alla Vodka sauce.
1/2 Tray Pasta Alla Massimo
Rigatoni, garlic, oil, prosciutto, onion, peas and parmesan.
1/2 Tray Pasta Bolognese
Hearty tomato meat sauce.
1/2 Tray Rigatoni Alla Pesto
Chicken, sun-dried tomato, pine nuts, covered in a creamy basil parmesan sauce.
1/2 Tray Tortellini Tornatore
Fresh made cheese tortellini in Alfredo sauce with ham and peas.
1/2 Tray Chicken Riggies
A central New York classic. Fresh made Rigatoni in a spicy marinara with cream, mushrooms, red onion, hot cherry peppers, banana peppers, and basil.
1/2 Tray Chix Parm
Made from scratch.
1/2 Tray Chix Marsala
Made from scratch.
1/2 Tray Chix Picatta
Made from scratch.
Full Pasta w/ Red Sauce
House-made red sauce.
Full Pasta Garlic & Oil
Full Pasta w/Meatballs
House-made meatballs with house-made red sauce.
Full Pasta w/ Sausage
House-made Italian sausage with house-made red sauce.
Full Pasta Alfredo
House-made Alfredo sauce.
Full Pasta alla Vodka
House-made Alla Vodka sauce.
Full Pasta Alla Massimo
Rigatoni, garlic, oil, prosciutto, onion, peas and parmesan.
Full Pasta Bolognese
Hearty tomato meat sauce.
Full Tray Rigatoni Alla Pesto
Chicken, sun-dried tomato, pine nuts, covered in a creamy basil parmesan sauce.
Full Tray Tortellini Tornatore
Fresh made cheese tortellini in Alfredo sauce with ham and peas.
Full Tray Chicken Riggies
A central New York classic. Fresh made Rigatoni in a spicy marinara with cream, mushrooms, red onion, hot cherry peppers, banana peppers, and basil.
Full Tray Chicken Parmesan
Made from scratch.
Full Tray Chicken Marsala
Made from scratch.
Full Tray Chicken Picatta
Made from scratch.
Baked Pasta
1/2 Tray Baked Rigatoni
Fresh made Rigatoni with marinara and ricotta cheese topped with mozzarella and baked.
1/2 Tray Eggplant Parmesan
Layers of eggplant with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella.
1/2 Tray Meat and Cheese Lasagna
House-made pasta with Ricotta, mozzarella, meatballs, sausage and marinara.
Full Tray Baked Rigatoni
Fresh made Rigatoni with marinara and ricotta cheese topped with mozzarella and baked.
Full Tray Eggplant Parmesan
Layers of eggplant with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella.
Full Tray Meat and Cheese Lasagna
House-made pasta with ricotta, mozzarella, meatballs, sausage and marinara.
Appetizers
1/2 Tray Caprese Salad
Fresh, vine-ripe, tomato slices topped with our house-made mozzarella, Kalamata olives, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic glaze, and basil.
Charcuterie Platter
Customizable; price varies. Chef’s selection of gourmet meats (e.g., capicola, sopresato, salami, prosciutto) and artisan cheeses (e.g., Parmigiano Reggiano, burrata, Pecorino Romano) beautifully arranged with olives, peppers, artichokes, grilled eggplant, crudités, fruit, nuts, and additional accoutrement.
1/2 Tray Rollatini
Lightly fried eggplant slices wrapped around parmesan herb Ricotta cheese, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese then baked until golden brown.
1/2 Tray Garlic Knots
Full Tray Caprese Salad
Fresh, vine-ripe, tomato slices topped with our house-made mozzarella, Kalamata olives, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic glaze, and basil.
Full Tray Rollatini
Lightly fried eggplant slices wrapped around parmesan herb Ricotta cheese, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese then baked until golden brown.
Full Tray Garlic Knots
Salads
1/2 Tray Garden Salad
Crisp romaine and spring mix with carrots, red cabbage, tomato, onion, black olives, roasted red pepper, cucumber and pepperoncini.
1/2 Tray Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine with house-made croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.
1/2 Tray Greek Salad
Crisp romaine and spring mix with feta cheese, black olive, red onion, tomato, cucumber, Kalamata olive, and pepperoncini.
Full Tray Garden Salad
Crisp romaine and spring mix with carrots, red cabbage, tomato, onion, black olive, roasted red pepper, cucumber, and pepperoncini.
Full Tray Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine with house-made croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.
Full Tray Greek Salad
Crisp romaine and spring mix with feta cheese, black olive, red onion, tomato, cucumber, Kalamata olive, and pepperoncini.
Sides
1/2 Tray Meatballs
House-made meatballs in our own marinara sauce.
1/2 Tray Sausage, Peppers & Onions
House-made Italian sausage, onions and peppers in our own marinara sauce.
1/2 Tray Veggies
Grilled seasonal mixed vegetables.
Full Tray Meatballs
House-made meatballs in our own marinara sauce.
Full Tray Sausage, Peppers & Onions
House-made Italian sausage, onions and peppers in our own marinara sauce.
Full Tray Veggies
Grilled seasonal mixed vegetables.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
3818 Edgewater Drive, Orlando, FL 32804