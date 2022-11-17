Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Tornatore's Pizza

No reviews yet

3818 Edgewater Drive

Orlando, FL 32804

Popular Items

Lg Cheese Pizza
Sm Cheese Pizza
Legendary Garlic Knots

Small (10")

Sm Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Sm White Pizza

$14.00

Ricotta | mozzarella | garlic | olive oil

Sm Cam’s Pie

$15.00

Cup & char pepperoni | Calabrian hot peppers | artichoke | basil

Sm Leah's Pie

$15.00

Sausage | roasted red peppers | carmelized onions

Sm Izzy's Pie

$15.00

Roasted Garlic | Mission Figs | Prosciutto | Arugula | Pine Nuts | Goat Cheese | Fig Balsamic Glaze

Sm Joe Gibbs Pie

$15.00

Pepperoni | sausage | mushrooms | peppers | onions | extra cheese

Sm Vegetable Pie

$15.00

Spinach | onions | mushrooms | green peppers | black olives | eggplant | tomatoes | garlic

Sm Margherita Pie

$15.00

Marinara | sliced tomatoes | olive oil | basil | House-made mozzarella

Sm Diesel Pie

$16.00

Bacon | ham | meatballs | pepperoni | sausage

Sm Tornatore’s Special Pie

$16.00

Garlic & Oil | chicken | bacon | House-made mozzarella | red onions | roasted red peppers | basil | balsamic glaze | cold marinated tomatoes | pesto

Sm King’s Pie

$20.00

Wild mushrooms | prosciutto | fennel | roasted garlic | Calabrian hot peppers | truffle honey | pine nuts | spinach

Large (18")

Lg Cheese Pizza

$22.00

Lg White Pizza

$24.00

Ricotta | mozzarella | garlic | olive oil

Lg Cam’s Pie

$28.00

Cup & char pepperoni | Calabrian hot peppers | artichoke | basil

Lg Leah's Pie

$28.00

Sausage | roasted red peppers | carmelized onions

Lg Izzy's Pie

$28.00

Roasted Garlic | Mission Figs | Prosciutto | Arugula | Pine Nuts | Goat Cheese | Fig Balsamic Glaze

Lg Joe Gibb's Pie

$28.00

Pepperoni | sausage | mushrooms | peppers | onions | extra cheese

Lg Vegetable Pie

$28.00

Spinach | onions | mushrooms | green peppers | black olives | eggplant | tomatoes | garlic

Lg Margherita Pie

$28.00

Marinara | sliced tomatoes | olive oil | basil | House-made mozzarella

Lg Diesel Pie

$30.00

Bacon | ham | meatballs | pepperoni | sausage

Lg Tornatore’s Special

$30.00

Garlic & Oil | chicken | bacon | House-made mozzarella | red onions | roasted red peppers | basil | balsamic glaze | cold marinated tomatoes | pesto

Lg King’s Pie

$40.00

Wild mushrooms | prosciutto | fennel | roasted garlic | Calabrian hot peppers | truffle honey | pine nuts | spinach

Other

Small Calzone

$12.00

Large Calzone

$18.00

Small Stromboli

$12.00

Large Stromboli

$18.00

Starters

Burrata and Toast

$18.00

Tomato Pepper Puree | Pesto | Dried Chilis Roasted Red Peppers | Olive Oil Balsamic Glaze

Frito Misto

$20.00

Calamari, shrimp, fennel, lemon, roasted red pepper, marinara

Antipasto Board

$25.00

Chef’s selection of meats & artisanal cheeses, burrata cheese, olives, fruit, nuts and seasonal accoutrement

Arancini

$12.00

3 Cheese Risotto | Spicy Marinara

Legendary Garlic Knots

$12.00

Garlic & Oil, parmesan, marinara

1 G Knot

$3.00

Soups & Salads

Tomato Basil Soup

$10.00

House-made with croutons, parmesan, basil

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, parmesan, croutons

Large Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, parmesan, croutons

Greek Salad

$16.00

Greens, black olives, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta, pepperoncini

Chicken and Goat Cheese Salad

$18.00

Greens, sautéed chicken, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, onion, balsamic vinegar

Side Salad

$8.00

Greens, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onion, red cabbage, roasted red peppers

Tornatore's Classics

Dinner Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00

Creamy parmesan sauce

Dinner Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$20.00

Prosciutto, peas, creamy vodka sauce

Dinner Tortellini Alla Pesto

$22.00

Creamy Basil Parmesan Sauce | Pine Nuts Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Dinner Pappardelle Bolognese

$24.00

House-made meat sauce, herb ricotta, touch of cream

Dinner Chicken Riggies

$24.00

Chicken, spicy marinara, mushrooms, onions, hot cherry peppers, banana peppers, cream

Dinner Eggplant Parmesan

$24.00

Over Spaghetti

Dinner Chicken Parmesan

$28.00

Over Spaghetti

Dinner Lasagna

$30.00

Bolognese | Sausage | Marinara Herbed Ricotta | Parmesan | Mozzarella

Dinner Lobster Ravioli Paradiso

$34.00

Lemon Butter Cream Sauce | Spinach Blackened Shrimp | Tomatoes

A La Carte

Meat sauce, herb ricotta, mozzarella

Dinner Mushroom Pappardelle

$24.00Out of stock

Wild Mushrooms | Pancetta | Shallots Pine Nuts | Brown Butter | Fried Sage Fire Roasted Tomatoes

Dinner Amatriciana

$24.00

Guanciale | Tomatoes | Onions | Garlic Chili Flakes | Pecorino Romano White Wine | Bucatini

Dinner Pork Belly Carbonara

$24.00

House-Cured Pork Belly | Parmesan Egg Yolk | Shallots | Bucatini

Dinner Grilled Ribeye

$30.00

Hand Cut 16oz | Black Garlic Demi Glace'

Dinner Porcini Dusted Filet Mignon

$36.00

Hand Cut 8oz | Black Garlic Demi Glace'

Dinner Whole Branzino

$30.00

Broiled | Pesto | Lemon | Herbs

Sides

Meatballs

$14.00

2 House-made meatballs, marinara, herb ricotta

Italian Sausage

$14.00

House-made sausage, peppers & onions, marinara

Utica Greens

$12.00

Rapini | Calabrian Hot Peppers | Pancetta Black Garlic | Panko | Parmigiana Reggiano

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Cayenne Infused Honey | Seasonal Berries

Three Cheese Potatoes Au Grautin

$12.00

Butternut Squash Risotto

$10.00

Arborio Rice, Butternut Squash

Side Pasta with Marinara

$10.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Alfredo Sauce

$6.00

Side Bread (6)

$3.00

Side Red Sauce

$1.00

Side Dressing

$1.00

Truffle Honey

$5.00

Truffle Oil

$5.00

Desserts

Traditional Cannoli

$2.00

Chocolate dipped cannoli shell, sweet ricotta filling, chocolate chips

Tiramisu

$7.00

Coffee soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone, dark chocolate shavings, chocolate chips, cocoa powder

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.00

Whipped cream, spiced graham cracker crust

Oreo Cheesecake

$7.00

Vanilla cheesecake, Oreo chunks, whipped cream, Oreo crust

Classic Cheesecake

$7.00

Classic cheesecake, graham cracker crust

Lemoncello Cake

$7.00

Meyer lemon infused olive oil cake, vanilla mascarpone whip, lemon curd

Chris’ Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Chocolate cake, chocolate mascarpone whip, chocolate sauce

Cookie

Cookie

$3.00

Fresh baked daily. Assortment varies daily

Kids

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$8.00

Kids Ravioli

$10.00

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$7.00

Bottle & Can Soda

2 Liter Pepsi

$4.00

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$4.00

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$4.00

Bottle Pepsi

$3.00

20 oz. bottle

Bottle Diet Pepsi

$3.00

20 oz. bottle

Bottle Sierra Mist

$3.00

20 oz. bottle

Bottle Orange Crush

$3.00

20 oz. bottle

Bottle Mt Dew

$3.00

20 oz. bottle

Bottle Manhattan Special

$3.00Out of stock

Bottle Baladin Sodas

$6.00

Other Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.00

Aquapanna

$5.00

Flavored Pellegrino

$3.00

LG Sparkling Pelligreno

$5.00

Coffee

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Gatorade

$3.00

20 oz. bottle

Bang

$4.00

Entrees

1/2 Tray Pasta w/ Red Sauce

$40.00

House-made red sauce.

1/2 Tray Pasta w/ Garlic & Oil

$40.00

1/2 Tray Pasta w/ Meatballs

$50.00

House-made meatballs with house-made red sauce.

1/2 Tray Pasta w/ Sausage

$50.00

House-made Italian sausage with house-made red sauce.

1/2 Tray Pasta Alfredo

$50.00

House-made Alfredo sauce.

1/2 Tray Pasta alla Vodka

$60.00

House-made Alla Vodka sauce.

1/2 Tray Pasta Alla Massimo

$60.00

Rigatoni, garlic, oil, prosciutto, onion, peas and parmesan.

1/2 Tray Pasta Bolognese

$60.00

Hearty tomato meat sauce.

1/2 Tray Rigatoni Alla Pesto

$60.00

Chicken, sun-dried tomato, pine nuts, covered in a creamy basil parmesan sauce.

1/2 Tray Tortellini Tornatore

$70.00

Fresh made cheese tortellini in Alfredo sauce with ham and peas.

1/2 Tray Chicken Riggies

$70.00

A central New York classic. Fresh made Rigatoni in a spicy marinara with cream, mushrooms, red onion, hot cherry peppers, banana peppers, and basil.

1/2 Tray Chix Parm

$70.00

Made from scratch.

1/2 Tray Chix Marsala

$70.00

Made from scratch.

1/2 Tray Chix Picatta

$70.00

Made from scratch.

Full Pasta w/ Red Sauce

$70.00

House-made red sauce.

Full Pasta Garlic & Oil

$70.00

Full Pasta w/Meatballs

$90.00

House-made meatballs with house-made red sauce.

Full Pasta w/ Sausage

$90.00

House-made Italian sausage with house-made red sauce.

Full Pasta Alfredo

$90.00

House-made Alfredo sauce.

Full Pasta alla Vodka

$110.00

House-made Alla Vodka sauce.

Full Pasta Alla Massimo

$110.00

Rigatoni, garlic, oil, prosciutto, onion, peas and parmesan.

Full Pasta Bolognese

$110.00

Hearty tomato meat sauce.

Full Tray Rigatoni Alla Pesto

$110.00

Chicken, sun-dried tomato, pine nuts, covered in a creamy basil parmesan sauce.

Full Tray Tortellini Tornatore

$130.00

Fresh made cheese tortellini in Alfredo sauce with ham and peas.

Full Tray Chicken Riggies

$130.00

A central New York classic. Fresh made Rigatoni in a spicy marinara with cream, mushrooms, red onion, hot cherry peppers, banana peppers, and basil.

Full Tray Chicken Parmesan

$130.00

Made from scratch.

Full Tray Chicken Marsala

$130.00

Made from scratch.

Full Tray Chicken Picatta

$130.00

Made from scratch.

Baked Pasta

1/2 Tray Baked Rigatoni

$50.00

Fresh made Rigatoni with marinara and ricotta cheese topped with mozzarella and baked.

1/2 Tray Eggplant Parmesan

$60.00

Layers of eggplant with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella.

1/2 Tray Meat and Cheese Lasagna

$70.00

House-made pasta with Ricotta, mozzarella, meatballs, sausage and marinara.

Full Tray Baked Rigatoni

$90.00

Fresh made Rigatoni with marinara and ricotta cheese topped with mozzarella and baked.

Full Tray Eggplant Parmesan

$110.00

Layers of eggplant with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella.

Full Tray Meat and Cheese Lasagna

$130.00

House-made pasta with ricotta, mozzarella, meatballs, sausage and marinara.

Appetizers

1/2 Tray Caprese Salad

$50.00

Fresh, vine-ripe, tomato slices topped with our house-made mozzarella, Kalamata olives, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic glaze, and basil.

Charcuterie Platter

Customizable; price varies. Chef’s selection of gourmet meats (e.g., capicola, sopresato, salami, prosciutto) and artisan cheeses (e.g., Parmigiano Reggiano, burrata, Pecorino Romano) beautifully arranged with olives, peppers, artichokes, grilled eggplant, crudités, fruit, nuts, and additional accoutrement.

1/2 Tray Rollatini

$50.00

Lightly fried eggplant slices wrapped around parmesan herb Ricotta cheese, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese then baked until golden brown.

1/2 Tray Garlic Knots

$20.00

Full Tray Caprese Salad

$90.00

Fresh, vine-ripe, tomato slices topped with our house-made mozzarella, Kalamata olives, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic glaze, and basil.

Full Tray Rollatini

$90.00

Lightly fried eggplant slices wrapped around parmesan herb Ricotta cheese, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese then baked until golden brown.

Full Tray Garlic Knots

$40.00

Salads

1/2 Tray Garden Salad

$25.00

Crisp romaine and spring mix with carrots, red cabbage, tomato, onion, black olives, roasted red pepper, cucumber and pepperoncini.

1/2 Tray Caesar Salad

$25.00

Crisp romaine with house-made croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.

1/2 Tray Greek Salad

$30.00

Crisp romaine and spring mix with feta cheese, black olive, red onion, tomato, cucumber, Kalamata olive, and pepperoncini.

Full Tray Garden Salad

$50.00

Crisp romaine and spring mix with carrots, red cabbage, tomato, onion, black olive, roasted red pepper, cucumber, and pepperoncini.

Full Tray Caesar Salad

$50.00

Crisp romaine with house-made croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.

Full Tray Greek Salad

$60.00

Crisp romaine and spring mix with feta cheese, black olive, red onion, tomato, cucumber, Kalamata olive, and pepperoncini.

Sides

1/2 Tray Meatballs

$50.00

House-made meatballs in our own marinara sauce.

1/2 Tray Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$50.00

House-made Italian sausage, onions and peppers in our own marinara sauce.

1/2 Tray Veggies

$50.00

Grilled seasonal mixed vegetables.

Full Tray Meatballs

$90.00

House-made meatballs in our own marinara sauce.

Full Tray Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$90.00

House-made Italian sausage, onions and peppers in our own marinara sauce.

Full Tray Veggies

$90.00

Grilled seasonal mixed vegetables.

Sub Tray

1/2 Tray Cold Italian Subs

$60.00

1/2 Tray Cold Veggie Subs

$60.00

1/2 Tray Cold Ham and Cheese Subs

$60.00

Full Tray Cold Italian Subs

$110.00

Full Tray Cold Veggie Subs

$110.00

Full Tray Cold Ham and Cheese Subs

$110.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Join our loyalty program by simply calling (407)292-2248! VOTED TOP THREE PIZZA IN CENTRAL FLORIDA!

Location

3818 Edgewater Drive, Orlando, FL 32804

Directions

