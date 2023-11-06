Toro Food Concepts
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are an independently owned scratch kitchen featuring globally inspired bowls, salads, and burritos featuring premium locally sourced ingredients. Enjoy some of our inventive creations and journey to the Caribbean, Italy, Canada, Spain, Asia or the Mediterranean. From crunchy empanadas to delicious homemade beef picadllo, roasted pork pernil, beef donair and porchetta - casual but seriously tasty food.
Location
1018 E. 11th Ave, Denver, CO 80218
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pub on Penn - 1278 Pennsylvania Street
No Reviews
1278 Pennsylvania Street Denver, CO 80203
View restaurant