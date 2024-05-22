Toro Boston
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm, 11:45 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm, 11:45 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm, 11:45 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm, 11:45 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm, 11:45 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm, 11:45 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm, 11:45 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Award-winning chef Ken Oringer’s wild ride of a tapas bar is as busy as ever. Known for its buzzing crowd, the upbeat South End gem doles out exceptional Barcelona-style tapas, pintxos, and jamónes, alongside all the libations these small plates will yearn for. Toro currently accepts reservations for dinner nightly with limited booking for our Chef's menu.
Location
1704 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02118
Gallery