Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Toro Boston 1704 Washington Street

1704 Washington Street

Boston, MA 02118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Maiz Asado
Patatas Bravas
Gambas a Ajillo

PINTXOS

Aceitunas

Aceitunas

$9.00

Marinated Olives

Almendras

Almendras

$9.00

"salt and vinegar" marcona almonds

Datiles con Jamon

Datiles con Jamon

$14.00

dates, marcona almonds, blue cheese, serrano

Escalivada Catalina

Escalivada Catalina

$9.00

smoked eggplant, peppers, tomatoes, sherry vinegar

Pan con Tomate

Pan con Tomate

$8.00

toasted bread, tomato, garlic

Boquerones

Boquerones

$12.00

Marinated white anchovies, olive oil

TAPAS DEL MAR

Gambas a Ajillo

Gambas a Ajillo

$18.00

griddled garlic shrimp, chilies, parsley, lemon

Pulpo a la Plancha

Pulpo a la Plancha

$19.00

grilled octopus, confit potato, pimentos alioli

Croquetas de Bacala

Croquetas de Bacala

$13.00

salt cod croquettes, fried lemon, alioli

Atun Crudo

$18.00

yellowfin tuna crudo, nuoc cham, jalapeño relish, cape gooseberries

TAPAS DEL LA TIERRA

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$10.00

fried potatoes, alioli, spicy tomato sauce

Maiz Asado

Maiz Asado

$10.00

grilled corn, alioli, lime, espelette, aged cheese

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

olive oil, sazon, lime

Tortilla Española

Tortilla Española

$10.00

egg & potato omelet, onion, olive oil

TAPAS CON CARNE

Hamburguesas

Hamburguesas

$14.00

burger sliders, tomato jam, alioli, pickled red onion

Empanada

Empanada

$12.00

chorizo, potato, cilantro alioli

Pato con Membrillo

Pato con Membrillo

$16.00

(3 piece) smoked duck drumettes, quince, za'atar

Filete a la Plancha

Filete a la Plancha

$19.00

spiced rubbed hanger steak, muhammara, mojo verde

QUESO AND JAMON

Manchego

Manchego

$9.00

sheep

Idiazabal

Idiazabal

$10.00

smoked sheep

Valdeón Blue

Valdeón Blue

$10.00

sheep, goat, & cow's milk

Jamon Serrano

Jamon Serrano

$15.00
Jamon Iberico

Jamon Iberico

$24.00
Chorizo Iberico

Chorizo Iberico

$16.00

POSTRE

Churros

Churros

$9.00

chocolate dipping sauce

All hours
Sunday5:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Toro is a Spanish tapas restaurant and bar that has been serving the South End since 2005. CREATED BY JAMES BEARD AWARD-WINNING CHEFS KEN ORINGER AND JAMIE BISSONNETTE, THE MENU FEATURES BARCELONA-INSPIRED HOT AND COLD SMALL PLATES, DESIGNED TO BE SERVED AND ENJOYED TAPAS-STYLE. THE BEVERAGE PROGRAM FEATURES CLASSIC-INSPIRED COCKTAILS AND A ECLECTIC, CAREFULLY CURATED WINE LIST.

1704 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02118

