Toro Boston 1704 Washington Street

Restaurant info

Toro is a Spanish tapas restaurant and bar that has been serving the South End since 2005. CREATED BY JAMES BEARD AWARD-WINNING CHEFS KEN ORINGER AND JAMIE BISSONNETTE, THE MENU FEATURES BARCELONA-INSPIRED HOT AND COLD SMALL PLATES, DESIGNED TO BE SERVED AND ENJOYED TAPAS-STYLE. THE BEVERAGE PROGRAM FEATURES CLASSIC-INSPIRED COCKTAILS AND A ECLECTIC, CAREFULLY CURATED WINE LIST.