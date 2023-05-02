Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Toro Loco 200 S 36th St

200 S 36th St

Bellingham, WA 98225

Main Menu

Quesibirria

$4.50

Cheesy Taco made with a family recipe beef birria garnished with Cilantro, Onion

Quesitaco

$4.00

Traditional taco with your choice of protein garnished with Cilantro and Onions

Mucha Lucha Burrito

$14.00

Burrito served with your choice of protein. Garnished with beans, rice, lettuce, cilantro and onion Make it a Champion Burrito - add cheese, sour cream and guacamole

Goddilla

$13.00

Monster quesadilla of meat and cheese in a large flour tortilla. Garnished with avocado, served with Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo and garnished with avocado. Your choice of protein

Carne Bowl

$13.00

A Healthy & Filling stacked bowl of rice, beans, your choice of protein and topped with fresh guacamole and pico de gallo salad.

Quesibirria Combo

$14.50

Three cheesy tacos made with a family recipe beef birria garnished with Cilantro, Onion and consume. Served with your side of choice and a canned soft drink.

Quesitaco Combo

$13.00

Three cheesy tacos made with your choice of protein garnished with Cilantro and Onion. Served with your side of choice and a canned soft drink.

Mucha Lucha Combo

$16.50

Large burrito stuffed with your choice of protein, cheese, beans, rice, pico de gallo salad and sour cream. Served with your side of choice and a canned soft drink.

Goddilla Combo

$15.50

Monster quesadilla with your choice of protein in a large flour tortilla. Topped with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo salad. Served with your side of choice and a canned soft drink.

Canned Soft Drink, Bottled Water

$1.25

Jaritos

$2.00

Guacamole

$5.00

Good ol fashioned fresh Guacamole

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Beans and Rice

$4.00

Consume

$2.00

Beans

$2.00

Rice

$2.00

Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Red Sauce

$0.50

Green Sauce

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Birrieria and other Hispanic eats

Location

