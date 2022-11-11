Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Toro Loco Mexican Street Food 22 raymond rd

No reviews yet

22 raymond rd

west hartford, CT 06107

Popular Items

Chicken Tinga
Carne Asada
Chicken Tinga Burrito

Botana Snacks

Guacamole

Guacamole

$12.00

tomato cilantro jalapeno lime SERVED WITH CHIPS

Salsa

Salsa

$3.25

SERVED WITH CHIPS

Fundido

$8.00

SERVED WITH CHIPS

Hot Cheetos/ Chips

$1.95

Salsa For One

$2.50Out of stock

Antojitos (Small Bites)

Loco Hot Chicken

$9.50

honey cholula pimenton glaze or loco hot sauce

Street Corn Esquites

$7.00

chili-lime aioli, cotija, served on the cobb

Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$3.95

black beans, rice, pico de gallo, cotija

Empanadas

Empanadas

$6.50

corn black bean chihuahua cheese chipotle aioli

Molotes

Molotes

$5.95

potato & cheese stuffed crispy masa avocado crema

Papa Fritas

$3.00

French fries, seasoned with salt and tajin

Loco Shrimp

Loco Shrimp

$9.95Out of stock

crispy shrimp, toro hot sauce, poblano ranch crema

Honey Chicken

$9.50

honey cholula pimenton

Queso Frito

$6.00

Masa (Tacos)

Beef Barbacoa

Beef Barbacoa

$5.75

pasilla chile, adobo mole, pico de gallo, and mexican slaw

Chicken Tinga

Chicken Tinga

$4.75

chipotle pepper, charred peppers, pico de gallo, and mexican slaw

Pork Al Pastor

Pork Al Pastor

$4.50

charred pina salsa,crispy chicharron

Pescado Frito

Pescado Frito

$4.50

taqueria verde salsa, avocado crema, pico de gallo, and mexican slaw

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$6.25

morita salsa, avocado, pickled onion

La Gringa

La Gringa

$6.25

crispy chicken, bacon, poblano ranch crema, pico de gallo

Veggie Taco

$3.50

charred seasonal veggies, pico de gallo, mexican slaw

Crispy Shrimp Taco

$6.95Out of stock

Crispy shrimp, ajo crema, "crack" sauce, pico de gallo, slaw

Vampiro Taco

$7.95

Beef Picadillo

$5.75

Especial De La Casa

Birria

Birria

$10.50

braised beef barbacoa, chihuahua cheese, guacamole, pico

"Perro Elote" Mexican Style Corn Dog

$8.95

chorizo wrapped in corn masa. Crispy fried and served with gringo sauce

Oaxaca Street "Pizza"

Oaxaca Street "Pizza"

$8.50

chihuahua cheese, black bean mole, slaw, pico, chipotle crema

Machete Quesadilla

Machete Quesadilla

$8.50

salsa mexicana, cotija, chihuahua cheese avocado

Totopos

$6.50

tortilla chips spicy ranchera salsa cotija queso fresco pepitas

Totopos Grande

$19.95

Serves 4 people

chicharon crispy pork rinds

$3.95Out of stock

fried pork rhinds, ajo crema, tajin

Toro Torta

Toro Torta

$7.95

"sandwich", chihuahua cheese, guac, pico de gallo, and french fries

French Fry "Nachos"

French Fry "Nachos"

$7.95

fries loaded with queso fundido, pico de gallo and guac

Oaxaca Stuffed Pizza

$17.00

Two 12 inch tyludas stuffed with black bean mole, crispy pork belly, cheese, pickled onion. topped with crack sauce, pico de gallo, and mexican slaw

Tortilla Soup

$3.25

Burritos & Bowls

all burritos are served with chips and ranchera salsa and can be ordered as is, or as a bowl over rice or chopped greens
Beef Barbacoa Bowl

Beef Barbacoa Bowl

$11.95

guajillo chili braised brisket chipotle salsa taco slaw salsa mexicana

Beef Barbacoa Burrito

$11.95

guajillo chili braised brisket chipotle salsa taco slaw salsa mexicana. Served with tortilla chips

Chicken Tinga Bowl

$10.95

chipotle pulled chicken red pepper rice queso fundido pico de gallo

Chicken Tinga Burrito

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$10.95

chipotle pulled chicken red pepper rice queso fundido pico de gallo. Served tortilla chips

Pork Bowl

$10.95
Carne Asada Bowl

Carne Asada Bowl

$13.95

grilled steak mushrooms caramelized onions cheddar melt

Carne Asada Burrito

$13.95

grilled steak mushrooms caramelized onions cheddar melt. Served with tortilla chips

Veggie Bowl

$7.95

charred seasonal veggies, rice and beans, pico de gallo, mexican slaw

Veggie Burrito

$7.95

charred seasonal veggies, rice and beans, pico de gallo, mexican slaw

Pollo Frito Burrito

$13.95

crispy chicken, chipotle crema, bacon, salsa, mexicana arroz. Served with tortilla chips

Pollo Frito Bowl

$13.95

crispy chicken, chipotle crema, bacon, salsa, mexicana arroz

Salads

Toro Caesar

Toro Caesar

$7.25

ajo crema, cotija, crujientes

Avocado Salad

$8.00

avocado, cucumber, pico de gallo, spiced peanuts

Family Meals And Takeout Specials

Taco Family Meal (feeds 4-6)

Taco Family Meal (feeds 4-6)

$55.00Out of stock

Feeds 4-6 Your choice of 3 taco proteins: beef barbacoa, chicken tinga, pork pastor, chorizo,,carne asada, and crispy chicken Includes pico de gallo, taco slaw, tortillas, chips, salsa, guacamole, rice & beans

El Soltero

El Soltero

$14.00

Personal sized meal for 1 includes one taco protein, 2 tortillas, guacamole, pico de gallo, taco slaw, and rice & beans

For Parties of 10 or More Contact Tom at tomtoroloco@gmail.com

Feeds 10-12 people. Includes salsa, guac, fundido, chips, rice & beans, 30 tortillas, 2 taco proteins, slaw, pico, pickled onion, cilantro, street corn & molotes For any order of over 12 people please contact the restaurant directly

Dessert

Flan Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Churros

$7.00

Kids Meals

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Fries

$2.00

Kids Crispy Chicken Taco

$3.95

Kids beef taco

$3.95

Kids Nachos

$5.00

Kids Crispy Chicken Strips

$5.00

Margarita Glasses

La Casa Margarita

$10.00

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Mango Margarita

$10.00Out of stock

Spicy Margarita

$10.00Out of stock

El Camino

$12.00

Spiked Tea

$10.00

Whitches Brew

$12.00

Morticias Marg

$11.00

Margarita Carafes

La Casa Carafe

$15.00Out of stock

Strawberry Carafe

$24.00Out of stock

Mango Carafe

$20.00Out of stock

Spicy Carafe

$24.00Out of stock

Beer And More

High Noon

$7.00

Dos Equis Lager/amber

$6.00Out of stock

Narragansett Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Stone Buena Vista

$6.00Out of stock

Four Loko

$6.00Out of stock

Estrella

$4.00Out of stock

Ranch Water Seltzer

$6.00

Tecate

$6.00

Finnish Long Drink

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00Out of stock

Modelo

$6.00Out of stock

Corona

$6.00Out of stock

cocktails

Spiked aqua fresca

$10.00

Shots

Tanteo

$5.00

Mi Compo Shot

$8.00

Patron Shot

$9.00

21 Seeds Shot

$8.00

Specialty

Agua Fresca

$4.00

Tangarita

$4.00

agave, lime juice, and your favorite childhood beverage

Bottles & Cans

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Jarritos

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Pure Leaf

$3.25Out of stock

Water Bottle

$2.75

Soda Water

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95Out of stock

Fanta

$3.25Out of stock

Snapple Tea

$3.25

cinco de mayo

Berkshire Drink

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

22 raymond rd, west hartford, CT 06107

Toro Loco Mexican Street Food image
Toro Loco Mexican Street Food image

Map
