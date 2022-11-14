Toro Table
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Our modern space is full of character and life. Enjoy twists on traditional Mexican cuisine using ingredients sourced directly from Mexico. TORO is complete with lounge area, full bar, intimate seating, event spaces, and a terrace patio. You will experience an authenticity unique to the Capital Region.
Location
111 Wolf Road, Colonie, NY 12205
