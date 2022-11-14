Restaurant header imageView gallery

Toro Table

review star

No reviews yet

111 Wolf Road

Colonie, NY 12205

Order Again

Margaritas

Classic Pitcher

$35.00

Fuego Pitcher

$39.00

Appetizers

Nachos

$14.95

blue corn tortillas, three cheese blend, queso, pickled onion, chiles, salsa roja, pico de gallo, scallion, Mexican crema

Quesadilla

$14.95

corn and flour tortilla, three cheeses, side of red chile aioli

Tuna Tostada

$18.25

avocado, pickled onion, salsa macha* (contains nuts), chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, olive oil

Cauliflower Steak

$9.95

cilantro pesto, chili oil, cotija cheese

Tamale Bites

$8.95

crispy fried bite size pieces of pork tamales, cotija, pico de gallo, jalapeno ranch

Chicharrones

$9.95

crispy fried pork skin, served with charred jalapeno aioli

Spicy Black Bean Dip

$7.95

queso fresco, pico de gallo

Queso Fundido

$12.95

oaxaca, chihuahua, and asadero cheeses

Kids Menu

Kids meals all include a choice of drink, side, and dessert

Chicken Tenders

$7.95

served with ketchup and ranch

Mac and Cheese

$7.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

served with sour cream and mild salsa

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.95

served with sour cream and mild salsa

Chicken Tacos

$7.95

braised chicken on flour tortillas, served with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and mild salsa on the side

Beef Tacos

$7.95

ground beef on flour tortillas, served with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and mild salsa on the side

Soup & Salad

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.95

tomato, cilantro, rice, Mexican crema, crispy tortilla strips

Butternut Squash Bisque

$7.95

roasted pumpkin seeds, Mexican crema, cilantro

Ensalada Mixta

$14.95

mixed greens, pickled onion, cucumber, tomato, cilantro, watermelon radish, asadero and cotija cheeses, citrus vinaigrette

Harvest Salad

$16.95

roasted sweet potato, apple, pepitas, pomegranate seeds, goat cheese, cider vinaigrette

Chop Taco Salad

$17.95

iceberg lettuce, tomato, scallion, onion, corn salsa, cilantro, radish, jicama, black bean, guacamole, chihuahua cheese, ancho lime vinaigrette, giant corn tortilla shell

Tacos

Beef Tacos

$17.95

braised beef, salsa negra* (contains peanuts), pickled onion, cotija cheese, blue corn tortillas - 3 per order

Birria Tacos

$18.95

AVAILABLE MONDAY - THURSDAY ONLY, braised beef and three cheeses, flour tortillas, guajillo beef jus, cilantro, onion, lime - 3 per order

Carne Asada Tacos

$18.95

street style, cilantro, onion, lime, house taco sauce, white corn tortillas - 3 per order

Chicken Tacos

$14.95

street style, cilantro, onion, lime, house taco sauce, white corn tortillas - 3 per order

Jackfruit Tacos

$14.95

street style, cilantro, onion, lime, house taco sauce, white corn tortillas - 3 per order

Lamb Tacos

$18.95

street style, cilantro, onion, lime, house taco sauce, white corn tortillas - 3 per order

Mix & Match Tacos

$22.95

your choice of three of our tacos

Pork Tacos

$14.95

street style, cilantro, onion, lime, house taco sauce, white corn tortillas - 3 per order

Shrimp Tacos

$19.95

garlic butter shrimp with chile de arbol and white wine, cabbage, radish, habanero papaya salsa, garlic lime aioli, 50/50 tortillas - 3 per order

Sweet Potato Tacos

$15.95

roasted sweet potato, huitlacoche (the Mexican truffle), salsa negra* (contains peanuts), goat cheese, corn pico de gallo, blue corn tortillas - 3 per order

Burritos

Toro Burrito

$16.75

your choice of protein, yellow rice, black beans, three cheeses, pico de gallo, salsa verde, chipotle aioli, Mexican crema

Toro Burrito Bowl

$16.75

your choice of protein, yellow rice, black beans, three cheeses, pico de gallo, salsa verde, chipotle aioli, Mexican crema

Fajita Burrito

$18.75

your choice of protein, sauteed peppers and onions, yellow rice, black beans, filled and smothered with queso fundido and salsa ranchera

Fajita Burrito Bowl

$18.75

your choice of protein, sauteed peppers and onions, yellow rice, black beans, filled and smothered with queso fundido and salsa ranchera

Surf & Turf Burrote

$28.95

giant burrito stuffed with carne asada, shrimp, yellow rice, black beans, oaxaca, chihuahua, asadero, and cotija cheeses, pico de gallo, salsa verde, chipotle aioli, Mexican crema

Surf & Turf Burrote Bowl

$28.95

giant bowl stuffed with carne asada, shrimp, yellow rice, black beans, oaxaca, chihuahua, asadero, and cotija cheeses, pico de gallo, salsa verde, chipotle aioli, Mexican crema

Signature Plates

Chiles Rellenos

$24.95

poblano peppers stuffed with creamy goat cheese, cornmeal crusted and fried, salsa ranchera, Mexican crema, served with yellow rice, refried beans, flour tortillas

Pork Tamales

$24.95

salsa verde, mole negro* (contains nuts), cotija cheese, Mexican crema, served with yellow rice, refried beans, flour tortillas

Chicken Chipotle

$23.95

grilled chicken breasts, peppers, onions, chipotle cream sauce, served with yellow rice, refried beans, flour tortillas

Chicken Enchiladas

$24.95

three cheeses, salsa ranchera, salsa verde, cilantro crema, cotija cheese, served with yellow rice, refried beans

Roasted Snapper

$29.95

roasted in banana leaf, yuca hash, roasted plantain cream sauce, preserved lemon pico de gallo, served with flour tortillas

Ancho Dusted Filet Mignon

$39.95

adobo roasted cauliflower, charred poblano cream sauce, chorizo butter, served with flour tortillas

Giant Lobster Quesadilla

$57.95

14 inch flour tortillas, oaxaca, chihuahua, asadero, and cotija cheeses, lobster, chipotle aioli, corn pico de gallo, guacamole, Mexican crema

Mixed Grill Molcajete

$39.95

skirt steak, shrimp, grilled chorizo, charred peppers, onions, and tomatoes, served with yellow rice, refried beans, sampling of tortillas

Fajitas & Steaks

Chicken Fajitas

$24.95

grilled chicken breast, peppers, onions, ancho butter, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, flour tortillas, cilantro rice, black beans

Shrimp Fajitas

$26.95

grilled shrimp, peppers, onions, ancho butter, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, flour tortillas, cilantro rice, black beans

Steak Fajitas

$29.95

grilled skirt steak, peppers, onions, ancho butter, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, flour tortillas, cilantro rice, black beans

Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas

$27.95

grilled chicken breast and shrimp, peppers, onions, ancho butter, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, flour tortillas, cilantro rice, black beans

Chicken and Steak Fajitas

$31.95

grilled chicken breast and skirt steak, peppers, onions, ancho butter, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, flour tortillas, cilantro rice, black beans

Steak and Shrimp Fajitas

$33.95

grilled skirt steak and shrimp, peppers, onions, ancho butter, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, flour tortillas, cilantro rice, black beans

Steak, Shrimp, and Chicken Fajitas

$36.95

grilled skirt steak, chicken breast, and shrimp, peppers, onions, ancho butter, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, flour tortillas, cilantro rice, black beans

Skirt Steak

$32.95

served with salsa macha* (contains nuts), Mexican crema, pico de gallo, cilantro rice, black beans, flour tortillas

Ribeye

$37.95

served with salsa macha* (contains nuts), Mexican crema, pico de gallo, cilantro rice, black beans, flour tortillas

Sides

Plantains

$6.25

caramelized, cotija cheese

Fried Potatoes

$5.95

chipotle aioli, scallions

Charred Sweet Potato

$7.25

chorizo, goat cheese, crema, scallions

Cilantro Rice

$4.95

poblano, onion, garlic

Yellow Rice

$4.95

achiote, lime

Black Beans

$4.95

onion, cilantro

Refried Beans

$4.95

pinto beans, epazote, cotija cheese

Side Guac

$4.00

small side of guacamole, chips not included

Side Queso

$4.00

small side of queso fundido, chips not included

Chips & Cantina Salsa

$2.95

bag of chips and 8oz of cantina salsa

Side Charred Jalapenos

$2.95

Desserts

Churros

$9.95

fried dough sticks dusted with cinnamon sugar, dipping sauces, chocolate ganache, dulce de leche, mixed berries

Tres Leches

$11.95

delicate sponge cake soaked in sweet milk sauce, topped with fresh berries, whipped cream

Dessert Nachos

$11.95

cinnamon sugar tortillas, cheesecake crumbles, Mexican chocolate ganache, marshmallow topping, mixed berry salsa

Flan

$9.95

sweet vanilla custard, light caramel sauce

Take Out Only

Taco Bar for 4-5

$119.00

taco bar includes: cilantro rice, black beans, pico de gallo, salsa verde, salsa roja, salsa negra*, Mexican crema, chipotle aioli, shredded cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, house made tortilla chips, warm queso fundido dip, classic guacamole, 10 flour and 10 50/50 tortillas and choice of two proteins (1.5 pounds of each)

Taco Bar for 10

$219.00

taco bar includes: cilantro rice, black beans, pico de gallo, salsa verde, salsa roja, salsa negra*, Mexican crema, chipotle aioli, shredded cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, house made tortilla chips, warm queso fundido dip, classic guacamole, 20 flour and 20 50/50 tortillas and choice of three proteins (1.5 pounds of each)

Enchilada Family Pack

$49.95

Available Monday - Thursday ONLY Takeout ONLY Includes: 1 pan of enchiladas 1 large ensalada mixta 1 pint of cilantro rice 1 pint of black beans choice of side: fried sweet plantains with cotija cheese OR fried potatoes with chipotle aioli

T-shirts

Feed Me Tacos T-Shirt

$22.00

Toro Bull Tshirt

$22.00

Sweatshirts

TORO Sweatshirt

$20.00

Blankets

Fleece Blanket

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Our modern space is full of character and life. Enjoy twists on traditional Mexican cuisine using ingredients sourced directly from Mexico. TORO is complete with lounge area, full bar, intimate seating, event spaces, and a terrace patio. You will experience an authenticity unique to the Capital Region.

Website

Location

111 Wolf Road, Colonie, NY 12205

Directions

