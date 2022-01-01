Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sierra Nevada Torpedo Room Berkeley, CA

No reviews yet

2031 Fourth Street

Berkeley, CA 94710

Popular Items

Pretzel & Beer Cheese
Lagerworks Pilsner - c/g
Bigfoot 6-pk

Snacks

Charcuterie Plate

$11.00

Granzella’s Olives

$5.00

Local Cheese Plate

$11.00

Meat and Cheese Board

$20.00

Pesto Hummus, Pita Chips & Vegetables

$10.00

Pretzel & Beer Cheese

$11.00

1/2 Pound Bavarian Style Pretzel and Beer Cheese

Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed Greens, Carrots, Cucumbers, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Sohnery Farm’s Garlic Almonds

$5.00

Plates

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine, parmesan, classic dressing, focaccia croutons, marinated anchovies

Sierra Nevada Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, shaved radish, cucumber, Point Reyes bleu cheese, garlic almonds, malted balsamic vinaigrette

Balsamic Vegetable Wrap

$14.00

Marinated and roasted summer squash, red onion, red pepper and eggplant, mixed greens, cucumber and malted balsamic vinaigrette on a spinach wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Mary's chicken, chopped romaine, parmesan, classic dressing, focaccia croutons on a spinach wrap (marinated anchovy on request)

Herb Roasted Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Mary’s chicken, mixed greens, cucumber, grape tomatoes, Havarti, pesto hummus on a spinach wrap

Bacon, Tomato & Cheddar Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup

$15.00

Grilled Cheese with Bacon, Tomato & Cheddar served with a cup of Tomato Soup

Fig & Brie Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup

$15.00

Grilled Cheese with Fig & Brie served with a cup of Tomato Soup

Roasted Vegetables & Havarti Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup

$15.00

Grilled Cheese with Roasted Vegetables & Havarti Grilled served with a cup of Tomato Soup

Kid's Grill Cheese

$6.00

Tomato Soup

$4.00

N.A. Beverages

Root Beer

$3.00

Maine Root Cola

$3.00

Sugar Free Cola

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

NA Kombucha

$3.50

Spindrift Water

$2.50

Crowlers / Growlers

Growler Bottle

$12.00

Big Little Thing -c/g

$18.00

ABV 9.0, IBU 45 | Tropical, juicy, approachable | Hops: Magnum, Crystal, Chinook, Idaho 7, Columbus, Cascade, Mosaic | Malts: Pale malt, Wheat malt, Munich malt

Chilton's Last Stand - c/g

$15.00+

ABV 6.0 | IBU 30 Chilton's Last Stand, named after Chilton, WI, home of Briess Malting. A long standing supplier to Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. for exceptional Caramelized C-60 malt used in Pale Ale, Celebration and Bigfoot Barleywine. This beer feature the last batch produced from this facility before moving production to a more art of the art malthouse. Chilton's Last Stand is classic American Red Ale with sweet caramel notes and a floral, cirus and tropical fruit hop aroma.

Draught Pale Ale- c/g

$15.00+

ABV 5.0, IBU 38 | The original classic, citrus, pine | Hops: Cascade | Malts: Caramelized malts, Two-row Pale

Hazy Little Thing -c/g

$15.00+

ABV 6.7, IBU 35 | Juicy, creamy, New England style IPA | Hops: Citra, Magnum, Simcoe, Comet, Mosaic, El Dorado | Malts: Two-row Pale, Munich, Oats, Wheat

Hoptimum -cg

$17.00+

ABV 10.6, IBU 68 | Each year, we try to top ourselves by making the hoppiest, most intense IPA we can muster. We sample endless hop varieties during the annual harvest to choose the ultimate mix—flavorful and aggressive, yet refined. Then we push them beyond their limits to reimagine Hoptimum, a remarkably drinkable triple IPA.

It Can't Always Be Night -c/g

$22.00

Lagerworks Pilsner - c/g

$15.00+

ABV 5.5, IBU 7 | Slightly sour ale with guava, hibiscus and strawberry | Hops: Cascade | Malts: Two-row Pale, Oats, Wheat

Pale Bock - c/g

$15.00+

ABV 7.2, IBU 40 | Maibock / Pale Bock | Sweet , Malty, Crisp | Hops: Spalt Spalter, Ariana | Malts: Two-row Pale, Pilsner

Summer Break Session Hazy IPA -cg

$13.00+

4.6 ABV 30 IBU | Session IPA with hoppy notes of mango and passionfruit, backed by smooth malt flavor

Summerfest -cg

$13.00+

Sunny Little Thing -cg

$15.00+

ABV 5.0, IBU 35 | Citrus Wheat Ale | Orange, grapefruit, crisp | Hops: Crystal | Malts: Two-row pale, wheat, oats, cara-pils

Torpedo Extra IPA -c/g

$15.00+

ABV 7.2, IBU 70 | Pine, mango, cedar, grapefruit | Hops: Crystal, Citra, Magnum | Malts: Caramelized malts, Two-Row Pale

Tropical Torpedo -c/g

$15.00+

Wild Little Thing -c/g

$15.00+

ABV 5.5, IBU 7 | Slightly sour ale with guava, hibiscus and strawberry | Hops: Cascade | Malts: Two-row Pale, Oats, Wheat

Year Round

BA Narwhal - 4-Pack 16oz Cans

$20.00

Big Little Thing - 6-Pack 12oz Cans

$10.50

Crystal Wheat - 6 Pack 12oz Bottles

$9.00

Dankful IPA - 6-Pack 12oz Cans

$13.00

Fantastic Haze - 6-Pack 12oz Cans

$13.00

Hazy Little Thing - 6-Pack 12oz Cans

$10.50

Pale Ale - 6-Pack 12oz Cans

$9.00

Porter - 6-Pack 12oz Bottles

$9.00

Sunny Little Thing - 6-Pack 12oz Cans

$10.50

Torpedo Extra IPA - 6-Pack 12oz Cans

$9.00

Tropical Torpedo - 6-Pack 12oz Cans

$9.00

Wild Little Thing - 6-Pack 12oz Cans

$10.50

Pale Bock - 6-pk

$12.99

Seasonal

BA Narwhal - 4-Pack 16oz Cans

$20.00

Bigfoot 6-pk

$13.00

Bigfoot Vertical

$17.00

Fomo - 4-Pack 16oz Cans

$12.99

Hoptimum 6-pk

$13.99

ABV 11.0, IBU 75 | Triple IPA | Intense, hoppy, fruity, dank | Hops: Amarillo, BRU-1, Pahto, Simcoe | Malts: Carapils, Two-row Pale

Little Things Sampler

$18.00

Narwhal - 6-pack 12oz can

$13.00Out of stock

Pale Bock - 4-Pack 16oz Cans

$12.99

Pale Bock - 6-pk

$12.99

Pale Bock 16oz Can

$4.00

Resist! - 4-Pack 16oz Cans

$12.99

Spiced Bigfoot 4-pk

$20.00

Sultans of Juice 4-pk

$20.00

8 % ABV 30 IBU | Sultans of Juice owes its fruity majesty to newer hop varieties like Sultana, known for oversized cones with equally huge notes of pineapple and citrus. Hints of lemon-lime bolster the tropical aroma, bright pineapple flavor glides over the silky malt body, and low bitterness makes

Summer Break Session Hazy IPA - 12-Pack 12oz Cans

$19.99

Summer Break Session Hazy IPA - 6-Pack 12oz Cans

$9.99

Summerfest Lager - 6-Pack 12oz Cans

$9.99

ABV 5.0, IBU 28 | With a nod toward the original Czech tradition, Summerfest is brewed to feature the best of Bohemian nature. Crisp, golden, dry and incredibly drinkable, Summerfest has a complex malt flavor and spicy and floral hop character—the perfect warm weather beer.

Strainge Beast

Acai, Blueberry & Sweet Basil - 6-Pack 12oz Cans

$15.00

ABV 7% | Hard Kombucha | 6-Pack 12oz Cans

Blood Orange & Passionfruit - 6-Pack 12oz Cans

$15.00

ABV 7% | Hard Kombucha | 6-Pack 12oz Cans

Lemon, Ginger & Hibiscus - 6-Pack 12oz Cans

$15.00

ABV 7% | Hard Kombucha | 6-Pack 12oz Cans

Watermelon, Sea Salt, Lime & Mint - 6-Pack 12oz Cans

$15.00

ABV 4% | Hard Kombucha | 6-Pack 12oz Cans

Cork & Cage

BA Torpedo Ale 750ml

$20.00

BA Ovila Abby Ale 750ml

$20.00

Farm Trail Baltic Porter 375ml

$5.00

Rum Barrel Aged Quad 750ml

$20.00

Visions of Sugar Plumbs 750ml

$20.00

Walking with Darkness

$10.99Out of stock

Apparel

Cream Trail Tee

$24.00

Men's Olive Plaid

$65.00

Retro Ringer Tee

$22.00

Torpedo Room Tee

$18.00

White V-Neck

$18.00

Bigfoot Trucker Hat

$10.00

Dad Hat - Hazy

$25.00Out of stock

Dad Hat - Olive

$20.00

SNBC Camper Hat Maroon

$20.00

Stainge Beast Red Beanie

$24.00

Torpedo Room Flat Bill

$24.00

Black Torpedo Room Hat

Pale - Porter - Stout Hoodie

$45.00

Shield Zip Hoodie

$50.00Out of stock

Strainge Beast Zip Hoodie

$60.00Out of stock

Torpedo Room Crew

$45.00

Crystal Wheat Hoodie

$45.00

Bigfoot Hoodie

$45.00

Strainge Beast Windbreaker

Keg Stripe Socks

Keg Stripe Socks

$12.00

Hop Socks

$12.00Out of stock

Drinkware

20oz Hop Tulip

$4.00

Traditional Pint Glass

$3.00

Keller Mini Glass

$3.00

Camp Mug

$10.00

Retro Mug

$10.00

Small Straw

$2.00

Large Straw

$3.00

Tankard Mug

$6.00

Lifestyle

Beyond the Pale

$22.00

Chico Brewery Facade Magnet

$6.00

Klean Canteen - Silver

$22.00

Koozie - Hazy Stash

$4.00

Nalgene

$13.00

Pale Ale Sunglasses

$5.00

Patch - SNBC

$4.00

Patch - Strainge Beast

$4.00

Pin Set - High Altitude

$12.00

Pin Set - Lapel 2-Pack

$10.00

Scrunchie

$15.00

Sticker - Banner

$1.00

Sticker - Strainge

$1.00

Klean Canteen - Green Tumbler

$24.00

SNBC Banner Magnet

$2.00

Soap - Citrus

$7.00

Soap - Porter

$7.00

Soap - Mint

$7.00

Bottle Opener-SNBC

$6.00

Wood Coaster 4pk

$30.00

Disc Golf Disc

$16.00

Disc Marker

$2.50

Bike Water Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Dog Collar Blue Medium 12"-21"

$25.00

Dog Collar Blue Large 17"-27"

$25.00

Dog Lead Blue 6ft

$25.00

Pale Ale Dog Toy

$10.00Out of stock

Dog Bowl

$16.00

Pale Ale & Honey Mustard - Jar

$4.00Out of stock

Porter & Spicy Brown Mustard - Jar

$4.00

Stout & Stoneground - Jar

$5.00

Pale Ale Peanut Brittle

$10.00

Torpedo Hot Sauce

$6.00

Dark Chocolate Bar w/ Hop Salt

$10.00

Chico Bag

$7.50

Custom Cooler Bag

$30.00

Retro Tote

$8.00

SNBC Tote

$8.00

Strainge Beast Tote

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in Berkeley, CA, The Torpedo Room offers great beers and a Café style menu.

Website

Location

2031 Fourth Street, Berkeley, CA 94710

Directions

Sierra Nevada Torpedo Room image
Sierra Nevada Torpedo Room image

Downtown Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
