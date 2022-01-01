Sierra Nevada Torpedo Room Berkeley, CA
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located in Berkeley, CA, The Torpedo Room offers great beers and a Café style menu.
Location
2031 Fourth Street, Berkeley, CA 94710
