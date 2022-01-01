Sierra Nevada Torpedo Room Berkeley, CA

Chilton's Last Stand - c/g

ABV 6.0 | IBU 30 Chilton's Last Stand, named after Chilton, WI, home of Briess Malting. A long standing supplier to Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. for exceptional Caramelized C-60 malt used in Pale Ale, Celebration and Bigfoot Barleywine. This beer feature the last batch produced from this facility before moving production to a more art of the art malthouse. Chilton's Last Stand is classic American Red Ale with sweet caramel notes and a floral, cirus and tropical fruit hop aroma.