Mexican & Tex-Mex
Vegan

Torque Grill & Cantina

review star

No reviews yet

2795 SW Wilshire Blvd

Burleson, TX 76028

Popular Items

Birria
Flywheel Quesadillas
BioHazard Taco

Kickstarters

Deviled Eggs

$7.99

Deviled Eggs with Chopped Bacon

Dip Sticks - Flautas

$7.99

Flautas served with a side of guacamole and queso. Choice of beef, chicken, pastor, or Impossible. Impossible served with vegan queso.

Jumper Cables - Loaded Fries

$11.99

Sharable loaded fries with sour cream cheese, bacon chives. Meat choice extra

Kickstart Your Heart Queso Vegan

House made Vegan cashew cheese dip.

Lug Nuts - Corn in a Cup (Elote)

$5.99

Corn in a Cup with Mayo, Butter, Parmesan, Valentina Hot Sauce. Can be made Vegan.

Nuts & Bolts - Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Hand battered fried mushrooms served with ranch. Shareable size. Vegan. Vegan ranch available.

Queso

House made Cheese Dip. Add extra meat for an additional charge.

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.99

Shrimp, avocado, and cucumber in cocktail sauce.

Spark Plugs - Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Choice of bacon wrapped jalapeño poppers or Vegan hand battered jalapeño fried with Impossible and Daiya.

Spud Racer Birria Elote Loaded Potato

$11.99

Baked Potato, Butter, Cheddar Cheese, Birria, Oaxaca Cheese, Elote, Bacon Bits. Served with Consume.

Tie Rod Wings

$11.99

6 Bone-in or Boneless Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parm, Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki, Hot, Mango Habanero

Torqued Up Guacamole

$9.99

Vegan. Made to order. Whole avocados, tomatoes, jalapeños, onions, lime juice, salt and pepper.

Tower of Tires - Onion Rings

$7.99

Vegan. Hand battered onion rings served with ranch.

Washers

$6.99

Hand Battered Fried Pickles Served with Ranch

4x4

$11.99

Ground Beef, Potatoes, Cheese, Onion Rings, Avocado, Tomatoes, Jalapeno Salsa

Toolbox

$14.99

Sampler - Dip Sticks, Nuts & Bolts, Washers, & Sparkplugs

Soups

Tire Litin' Tortilla Soup

$5.99+

Chicken tortilla soup topped with avocado, cheese, tortilla strips.

Fire Bird Fideo Soup

$5.99+

Tomato broth soup with fideo noodles to warm your soul. Vegan.

Piston Potato Soup

$5.99+

Creamy chunky potato soup with Beyond Meat Italian Sausage, kale. Vegan.

Salads

F1 Fajita Taco Salad

$12.99

Tortilla strips, meat choice, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, avocado.

Nascar TexMex Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens, black beans, com, tomatoes avocado, black olives, cotija cheese. Add meat for an additional charge.

Horsepower Caesar Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons.

SubWoofer Build A Bowl

Choose from: Rice, Beans, Grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Corn, Shredded Cheese, Jalapenos Cotija Cheese, Guacmole, Sour Cream, Cabbage, Cilantro, Queso, Tortilla Strips Meat Choice $3

SubWoofer Build A Bowl

$7.99

Tacos

Street Tacos

$11.99

Corn, tortilla, onions, cilantro, lime.

Knucklehead Tacos

$11.99

Hard shell corn tortilla, lettuce, tomato, cheese, onions.

Cadillac'n Tacos

$12.99

Flour tortilla, egg, potato, chorizo, cheese.

Lettuce Wrap Tacos

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, walnut ground beef, guacamole, tomatoes. Can change meat choice.

Specialty Tacos

Rice Burner Tacos

$12.99

Chicken katsu curry, curry rice, on a wonton taco shell.

Hot Rod Taco

$12.99

Breaded boneless hot wings, French fries, cheese, ranch on a hot sauce corn tortilla.

BioHazard Taco

$13.99

Cheese shell, jalapeño bacon wrapped popper, chicken, ranch. Can change meat choice

Road Dog

$13.99

Bacon wrapped hot dog, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, mayo, ketchup, flour tortilla.

Birria

$14.99

Corn tortilla, birria meat, Oaxaca cheese served with consume.

Tortas

Fajita Beef Torta

$12.99

Mayo, Fajita Beef, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Queso, Pico de Gallo Guacamole, Salsa Verde

Chicken Torta

$11.99

Mayo, Chicken, Jack Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch, Guacamole $11.99

Carnitas Torta

$13.99

Mayo, Carnitas, Grill Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Guacamole, Adobe Ranch

Vegan Torta

$13.99

Mayo, Impossible, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pico de Gallo, Queso, Salsa Verde

Gorditas

Pastor Gordita

$13.99

Beans, Pastor, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Salsa Verde, Cotija Cheese

Picadillo Gordita

$12.99

Beans, Ground Beef, Potatoes, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Ranchero Salsa, Cotija Cheese

Chorizo Potato Jalapeno Sausage Gordita

$13.99

Bean, Chorizo & Potato, Jalapeno Sausage, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese, Jalapeno Salsa

Vegan Gordita

$13.99

Beans, Impossible Ground Beef, Potatoes, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Ranchero Salsa, Cotija Cheese

Entrees

Radiator Enchilada Lasagna

$12.99

Stacked enchiladas, corn tortillas, ground beef, cheese, enchilada sauce. Add egg for an additional charge.

Raise The Flag Enchiladas

$14.99

Stacked enchiladas, corn tortillas, Impossible beef, vegan cashew cheese, enchilada sauce.

Exhaust Pipe Chicken Enchiladas

$13.99

Disc Brake Birria Pizza

$12.99

Fried Flour Tortillas topped with Birria, Oaxaca Cheese, Cilantro, & Onions

Flywheel Quesadillas

$12.99

Flour tortillas, cheese, meat choice served with guacamole.

Tail Pipe Chimichanga

$13.99

Burrito fried crispy stuffed with meat choice and cheese topped with queso.

Headlight Tostadas

$11.99

Two flat fried corn tortillas topped with beans, meat choice, cabbage, tomatoes, cheese, avocado.

Turbocharged Burrito

$14.99

Build your own: meat choice, beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole, chorizo, potato.

Lift Kit Nachos

$11.99

Sharable Nachos. Beans, cheese, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, black olives. Add meat for an additional charge. Can be made vegan.

Head Rest Chile Relleno

$11.99

Stuffed Poblano Pepper with Cheese Add Meat topping $2 **

Pedal to the Metal

$14.99

Surf & Turf Roadster

$21.99

Finish Line Fajitas

$18.99

Hubcap Burgers

Nitro Spicy Chicken

$11.99

Marinated chicken breast in house made hot sauce, fried in hand battered flour, pickles, Adobe Ranch.

Fat Boy

$12.99

House made Carnitas, Sumi Slaw, pickles

Stack Attack

$15.99

2 ground beef patties, cheese, bacon, grilled onions, cheese fries, egg, Torque Sauce

Low Rider El Paso

$12.99

Ground beef patty, pepper jack cheese, jalapeño infused bacon, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, grilled jalapeños, house made adobe ranch on a jalapeño cheese bun.

Rust Bucket Mushroom Burger

$11.99

Ground beef patty, swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, onion rings, mayo.

Hit The Brakes Birria Burger

$14.99

House made Birria, oaxaca cheese, onions, cilantro, egg

Impossible Burger

$11.99

Impossible ground beef patty, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & pickles.

Spare Parts

Rice

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tex-Mex Salad

$4.00

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Charro Beans

$4.00

Black Beans

$5.00

Side of Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Side of Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Pick Your Meat Side

$3.00

Desserts

Airbag Sopapillas

$7.00

Cheesecake Chimichangas

$5.00

Air Filter Cake (Tres Leches)

$7.00

Twin Cam Sopapilla Cheesecake

$6.00

Kids

Kids Lil Lift Kit Nachos

$7.99

Little nacho plate with queso, beans, and sour cream. Chicken or Ground Beef $1

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Cheese Quesadillas Beef or Chicken $1 Comes with Side Choice

Kids Knucklehead Taco (2)

$6.99

Hard shell, lettuce, tomato & cheese. Choice of Beef or Chicken. Comes with Side Choice.

Kids Burrito

$6.99

Kids Chicken Fingers (2)

$7.99

2 Chicken Fingers Comes with side choice. Ranch or Ketchup dipping sauces.

Kids Corn Dogs

$6.99

Mini Corn Dogs Comes with Side Choice Ketchup or Ranch dipping sauce

Kids Drink w/o Meal

$1.99

Fuel Station Unleaded

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Big Red

$3.00

Blue Berry

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Tea Sweetened

$3.00

Tea Unsweetened

$3.00

Water

Red Bull

$3.00

Margaritas

Antifreeze Margarita

$6.00

Spitfire Jalapeño

$6.00

Strawberry

$7.00

Mango

$7.00

Watermelon

$7.00

Prickly Pear

$7.00

Sangria Swirl

$7.00

Tie Die

$7.00

Beer Draft

Angry Orchid Draft

$4.99

Bud Light Draft

$3.99

Coors Light Draft

$3.99

Doxx Draft

$4.99

Hopadillo Draft

$4.99

Love Street Draft

$4.99

Michelob Ultra Draft

$3.99

Miller Light Draft

$3.99

Modelo Draft

$4.99

Revolver - Blood Honey Draft

$4.99

Shiner Draft

$3.99

Yuengling Draft

$3.99

Bottle Beer/Cans

Bucket Domestic Bottle

$18.00

Bucket Imported Bottle

$21.00

Bud Light Bottle

$3.99

Bud Lite Next Bottle

$4.99

Budweiser Bottle

$3.99

Coors Light Bottle

$3.99

Corona Extra Bottle

$4.99

Corona Premier Bottle

$4.99

Dadgum IPA Bottle

$4.99

Dallas Blonde Bottle

$4.99

Doxx Bottle

$4.99

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.99

Modelo Bottle

$4.99

Modelo Negro Bottle

$4.99

Mosaic IPA Bottle

$4.99

Shiner Bottle

$4.99

Topo Chico Seltzer Bottle

$4.99

Truly Bottle

$4.99

Ultra Bottle

$4.99

Ultra Seltzer Bottle

$4.99

White Claw Bottle

$4.99

Yuengling Flight Bottle

$4.99

Yuengling Lager Bottle

$4.99

Tecate Bottle

$4.99

Beer Cocktails

Michelada

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Berry Breeze

$8.00

Texas Mule

$8.00

Leaded Cocktails

Adios Mfer

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Black Russian

$0.70

Bingo NOS

$8.00

Blinker Fluid

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Caddy Colada

$7.00

Cherry Vodka Sour

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Dessert Sunset

$7.00

High Octane Horchata

$7.00

Ignite Strawberry Daquiri

$7.00

Ignite Watermelon Daquiri

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Malibu Sunrise

$7.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Pineapple Tart

$7.00

Scooby Snack

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$7.00

Strawberry Limeade

$7.00

Strawberry Mojito

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Three Wise Men

$7.00

Topo Chico Ranch Water

$7.00

Transmission Fluid

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Spiked Lemonade

$8.00

Martinis

Creamsicle Martini

$8.00

Dry Martini

$8.00

Green-tini

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Lemon-tini

$8.00

Lovesick Martini

$8.00

Mango-tini

$8.00

Purple Martini

$8.00

Wine

Mimosa

$4.00

Cabernet

$5.00

Sweet Red

$4.00

Sunset Blush

$4.00

Crisp White

$4.00

White Moscato

$5.00

Bottle

$19.00

Shots

Blue Kamikaze

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast

$8.00

Cranberry Cookie

$8.00

Fire & Ice

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Gummy Bear

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Kamakazi

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Mad Dog

$8.00

Prairie Fire

$8.00

Red Headed Slut

$8.00

Royal FK

$8.00

Scooby Snack Shot

$8.00

Snake Bite

$8.00

Vegan Bomb

$8.00

Water Mocasin

$8.00

Woo Woo

$8.00

Head Gasket Flight Shots

$18.00

Jell-O Shot Blue

$3.00

Jell-O Shot Pink

$3.00

Jell-O Shot 2 for $5

$5.00

Gin

McCormick

Seagrams

Rum

Bacardi

Captain Morgan

Malibu

Well Rum

Scotch

Dewar

Johnny Walker Black

Well Scotch

Tequila

1800 Respoto

1800 Silver

La Mission

Petron

Well Tequila

Vodka

Absolute

Deep Eddys

Dripping Springs

Grey Goose

Lemon Deep Eddys

Pink Whitney

Raspberry

Ruby Red Deep Eddys

Titos

Well Vodka

Whipped

Whiskey

Crown

Crown Peach

Crown Vanilla

Fireball

Jack Daniels

Jagermeister

Jameson

Makers Mark

TX Whiskey

Well Whiskey

Wild Turkey

Party Room Menu Choice

Appetizer Bar

$12.00

Taco Bar

$12.00

Enchilada Bar

$13.00

Specialty Taco Bar

$14.00

Misc

$60.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We offer tasty delicious Tex- Mex & Burgers with several Vegan, Vegetarian, & Keto options. We try to go above and beyond your expectations to deliver on time and with a smile. Come visit our car themed fun atmosphere with TV's for sports & entertainment and outdoor patio with live music. We also have several events, Corn Hole, Car Shows, Vendor Events plus much more!

Location

2795 SW Wilshire Blvd, Burleson, TX 76028

Directions

Gallery
TORQUE Grill & Cantina image
Banner pic
Main pic

