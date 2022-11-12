Restaurant header imageView gallery

Torrance Bakery - Downtown Torrance

1 Review

$

1341 El Prado Ave

Torrance, CA 90501

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Sandwich
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$9.20

Our signature house roasted turkey with your choice of fresh baked roll , CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.

Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.80

Juicy oven broiled roast beef with choice of fresh baked bakery roll. COOSE YOUR TOPPINGS

Ham Sandwich

Ham Sandwich

$8.95

Thin sliced Ham on choice of fresh baked roll. CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.

Pastrami Sandwich

Pastrami Sandwich

$9.80

Hot and juicy grilled pastrami served on choice of roll topped the way you like it. CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.

BBQ Beef Sandwich

BBQ Beef Sandwich

$9.80

Oven roasted beef in tangy BBQ sauce. CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.

Submarine

Submarine

$9.25

Ham, Salami, Mortadella and Provolone Cheese, lettuce, tomato with a zesty vinegarette.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.20

Our delicious chicken salad features fresh ingredients like chopped apple, red onion, celery and mango chutney. CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.20

Albacore tuna made the classic style with mayonnaise and pickles, served on your choice of fresh baked roll. COOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.

Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.95

Classic Egg Salad served on your choice of roll. CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.

Combo Sandwich

Combo Sandwich

$9.80

Tender Roast Beef and thin sliced ham together on your choice of roll. CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.

Cold Veggie Sandwich

Cold Veggie Sandwich

$9.50

Chopped fresh veggies, avocado, sprouts, lettuce, tomato and a zesty vinegarette.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Grilled seasoned chicken breast topped your way on our fresh baked roll. CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.

BLT Classic

BLT Classic

$7.95

Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo served on toasted wheat bread.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.90

Classic and cheesy on Wheat Bread.

Turkey Light Eater

$7.40

Our signature house roasted Turkey with your choice of toppings.

Roast Beef Light Eater

$7.70

Juicy, oven broiled Roast Beef with your choice of toppings

Ham Light Eater

$7.40

Thin sliced Ham with your choice of toppings.

Pastrami Light Eater

$7.70

Grilled Pastrami with mustard and pickles.

BBQ Beef Light Eater

$7.70

Flavorful grilled Roast Beef with tangy BBQ sauce.

Submarine Light Eater

$7.40

Ham, Salami, Mortadella, Provolone, lettuce, tomato and Italian dressing.

Chicken Salad Light

$7.40

Our house made Chicken Salad with your choice of toppings.

Tuna Light Eater

$7.40

Albacore Tuna Salad with your choice of toppings

Egg Salad Light Eater

$7.40

Classic house made Egg Salad with your choice of toppings.

Combo Light Eater

$7.70

Ham and Roast Beef with your choice of topp;ings.

Grilled Ckn Light Eater

$8.50

Grilled chicken breast topped off with your favorite toppings.

Panini & Signature

Cabrillo Focaccia

Cabrillo Focaccia

$11.10

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, grilled onions & bleu cheese dressing.

Cravens Ciabatta

Cravens Ciabatta

$9.80

Tender sliced roast beef, roasted red onions, lettuce & lemon basil aioli on Ciabatta.

El Prado Pollo

El Prado Pollo

$9.50

Juicy grilled chicken breast with cilantro mayo, lettuce, tomato & onions.

Guadalupe Grilled Cheese

Guadalupe Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Two kinds of melted cheese, sliced tomato and spinach on wheatberry bread.

Marcelina Meatloaf

Marcelina Meatloaf

$9.50

Our tender grilled meatloaf served with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and ketchup.

Torrance Turkey Club

Torrance Turkey Club

$11.30

Our house roasted turkey piled high with crisp bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted wheat bread.

Grilled Chicken BLT

Grilled Chicken BLT

$11.10

Juicy chicken breast, crisp bacon, pesto mayo with lettuce and tomato on toasted Ciabatta roll.

Pesto Turkey

Pesto Turkey

$9.80

Our house roasted turkey, pesto mayo and melted provolone cheese all melty and delicious.

Southwest Vegetarian

Southwest Vegetarian

$8.95

Grated zucchini, carrots and house made pico-de-gallo topped with spinach and melted cheddar cheese.

Tuna Ortega

Tuna Ortega

$9.60

Albacore tuna topped with mild green chilis, and melted pepperjack cheese.

Fried Egg Panini

Fried Egg Panini

$10.25

Two fried eggs topped with ham, bacon, spinach, grilled onions and melted provolone cheese.

Stephanie Sandwich

$12.35

A secret menu item. Grilled chicken breast, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion with cilantro mayo and Swiss cheese made panini-style on Ciabatta roll.

Salads

Small Green Salad

Small Green Salad

$5.25

Fresh and crisp - mixed greens, bell pepper, tomato, carrots.

Large Green Salad

Large Green Salad

$8.50

Fresh and crisp - mixed greens, bell pepper, tomatoes, carrots.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Grilled chicken tops romaine lettuce, house made croutons, parmesan cheese and our Creamy Caesar Dressing.

Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$10.50

Grilled chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, crispy rice noodles, slivered almonds, mandarine oranges with our Sesame Ginger Dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.80

Classic cobb made fresh daily.

Chef Salad

$11.80

Classic chef salad made fresh daily.

Chicken Salad Scoop

Chicken Salad Scoop

$6.85

House made chicken salad with chopped apples, red onions, celery and mango chutney.

Tuna Salad Scoop

Tuna Salad Scoop

$6.85

Our classic Albacore tuna salad, made fresh daily.

Egg Salad Scoop

Egg Salad Scoop

$6.85

Our egg salad is a classic recipe with mayo and relish.

Sides

Hot Mac'n Cheese

Hot Mac'n Cheese

$5.25

Creamy and comforting! Just like mom makes.

Large Mac N Cheese

$10.50

Loaded Mac'N Cheese

$6.85

Our creamy Mac'N Cheese loaded with Chopped Bacon, Jalapenos and Ortega Chiles.

Lays Chips

Lays Chips

$0.50

Classic Lays Chips.

Premium Chips

Premium Chips

$2.25

Miss Vicki's Sea Salt Chips

Side Lettuce/Tomato/Pickle

Side Lettuce/Tomato/Pickle

$1.50
Turkey 1\2 Pound

Turkey 1\2 Pound

$8.95

Our house roasted turkey. Fresh baked every day.

Beverages

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.85
Coke Can

Coke Can

$1.85
Coke Diet Can

Coke Diet Can

$1.85

Gatorade

$3.10
Ginger Ale Can

Ginger Ale Can

$1.85
Mineral Water Bottle

Mineral Water Bottle

$2.35

Water Bottle

$2.25

DESSERTS Online

Pumpkin Pie - Whole

Pumpkin Pie - Whole

$16.50

A classic pumpkin pie, spiced just right with nutmeg and cinnamon.

Pecan Pie - Whole

Pecan Pie - Whole

$23.00

Crispy pecan halves in a sweet and sticky brown sugar filling, with our flaky pastry crust.

Brownie 4 Pack

Brownie 4 Pack

$6.60

Rich chocolate brownie filled with chocolate chips and topped with decadent fudge frosting.

Lemon Bar 4 Pack

Lemon Bar 4 Pack

$11.00

Classic lemon bars featuring a soft butter shortbread crust and a tangy sweet lemon curd filling that's baked to the perfect consistency.

Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Frosting 4 Pack

Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Frosting 4 Pack

$10.00

Our fresh and tender vanilla cake topped with our creamy buttercream frosting and sprinkles.

Chocolate Cupcake with Fudge Frosting 4 Pack

Chocolate Cupcake with Fudge Frosting 4 Pack

$10.00

Moist chocolate cake topped with rich fudge frosting and sprinkles.

Chocolate Whipped Cream Cake Slice - 2 Pack

Chocolate Whipped Cream Cake Slice - 2 Pack

$8.60

Chocolate cake with a layer of whipped cream and layer of fudge, with French cream icing and a chocolate ganache drip.

Carrot Cake Slice - 2 Pack

Carrot Cake Slice - 2 Pack

$8.60

Our super moist carrot cake filled with pineapple mousse with classic cream cheese frosting.

Fresh Strawberry Cake Slice -2 Pack

Fresh Strawberry Cake Slice -2 Pack

$8.60

Tender white cake with fresh strawberries and whipped cream filling. French cream icing and vanilla crunchies.

Chocolate Cake Slice - 2 Pack

Chocolate Cake Slice - 2 Pack

$8.60

Rich chocolate cake with classic fudge filling and frosting.

Chocolate Chip Cookies - 1 delicious dozen

Chocolate Chip Cookies - 1 delicious dozen

$10.80

Soft and crisp at the same time - one delicious dozen of chocolate chip cookies.

Fudge Chew Cookies - 1 dozen

Fudge Chew Cookies - 1 dozen

$14.40

Our famous flourless fudge chew cookies - 1 delicious dozen.

Maple Pecan Chews - 1 dozen

Maple Pecan Chews - 1 dozen

$22.20

Nutty and chewy - 1 dozen Maple Pecan Chews.

Oatmeal Cookies - 1 dozen

Oatmeal Cookies - 1 dozen

$10.80

Classic oatmeal taste - 1 delicious dozen.

CAKES Online

Fresh Strawberry Torte

Fresh Strawberry Torte

$37.25

Yellow cake, fresh strawberries and whipped cream filling. French cream icing.

Chocolate Whipped Cream Torte

Chocolate Whipped Cream Torte

$30.65

Chocolate cake with fudge and whipped cream filling with French cream icing and fudge drip.

Carrot Cake Torte

Carrot Cake Torte

$41.75

Layers of moist carrot cake with pineapple mousse filling with cream cheese frosting.

German Chocolate Cake

German Chocolate Cake

$41.75

Chocolate cake with fudge & German chocolate filling and icing, covered with pecans.

Buttercream Torte

Buttercream Torte

$32.50

Yellow cake with buttercream filling and frosting. Floral design and colors may vary.

Fudge Torte

Fudge Torte

$32.50

Chocolate cake with fudge filling and icing.

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1341 El Prado Ave, Torrance, CA 90501

Directions

Gallery
Torrance Bakery image
Torrance Bakery image
Torrance Bakery image
Torrance Bakery image

Map
