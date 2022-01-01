Bakeries
Torrance Bakery - Gardena
542 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
15934 S. Western Avenue, Gardena, CA 90247
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT - (Sepulveda)
4.1 • 4,175
2808 Sepulveda Blvd Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurant
SusieCakes - Manhattan Beach
4.5 • 1,059
3500 N Sepulveda Blvd, Suite 150 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
View restaurant
Kirari West - 707 N Pacific Coast Hwy
4.7 • 1,318
707 N Pacific Coast Hwy Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Gardena
Jamba - 000801 - Gardena Valley Center
4.2 • 1,055
1252-A W. Redondo Beach Blvd. Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurant