Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

Torrance Bakery - Gardena

542 Reviews

$$

15934 S. Western Avenue

Gardena, CA 90247

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Open Items

Cake Tasting Box

$10.00

Thermal Wrap

$20.00

Coffee

Coffee Small

$2.45

Coffee Regular

$2.75

Coffee Refill

$0.65

Hot Tea

$1.95

Cold Beverages

Milk - 2%

$2.40

Milk - Chocolate

$2.40

Milk -Whole

$2.40

Pelligrino Can

$2.50

Snapple

$3.90

Soda Can

$1.85

Water Bottled

$2.25

Donuts

Apple Fritter

$2.50

Blueberry Donut

$1.70

Buttermilk Stick

$2.65

Chocolate Bar

$1.55

Cinnamon Swirl

$1.55

Cinnamon Twist

$1.55

Crumb Hole

$0.30

Custard Filled

$2.60

Dozen Donut Holes

$3.60

Dozen Donuts

$17.60

Dozen Nuggets

$8.20

Glazed Buttermilk

$1.70

Glazed Donut

$1.50

Glazed Hole

$0.30

Gourmet Donut

$2.95

Hawaiian Donut

$1.35

Jelly Glazed

$2.60

Jelly Sugar

$2.60

Maple Bar

$1.55

Maple Pecan Swirl

$2.60

Nuggets

$0.70

Plain Buttermilk

$1.70

White Iced Donut

$1.50

Muffins

Dozen Large Muffins

$31.00

Large Banana Nut Muffin

$2.80

Large Blueberry Muffin

$2.80

Large Bran Muffin

$2.80

Large Chocolate Muffin

$2.80

Large Cinnamon SC Muffin

$2.80

Large Seasonal Muffin

$2.80

MINI Muffin

$1.32

Pumpkin Loaf

$2.80

Tea Cake

$2.00

Danish

Apple Danish

$2.85

Bear Claw

$3.25

Blueberry Danish

$2.85

Cheese Danish

$3.20

Cherry Danish

$3.20

Chocolate Danish

$3.25

Cinnamon Swirl

$2.85

Cinnamon Twist

$2.85

Dozen Danish

$34.00

Figure 8

$2.85

Fresh Fruit Danish

$4.00

Mini Bear Claw

$2.05

Mini Danish

$0.85

Mini Pecan Bar

$2.05

Pecan Bar

$3.25

Rapberry Danish

$2.85

Breakfast Pastry

Apple Turnover

$3.25

Blossom

$3.90

Cherry Turnover

$3.60

Choc Chip Horn

$2.65

Cinn Sour Cream Horn

$1.95

Cinnamon Raisin

$1.65

Croissant Cheese

$3.15

Croissant Chocolate

$3.50

Croissant Flaming Hot

$3.50

Croissant Plain

$3.15

Cronut

$3.20

Hot Cross Bun

$1.65

Scones

Almond Scone

$1.85

Blueberry Scone

$1.85

Cranberry Scone

$1.85

Dozen Scones

$21.00

Dessert Pastry

3" Fruit Tart

$6.50

7-Layer Bar

$3.15

Cake Slice

$4.30

Choc Dip Strawberry

$3.05

Devils Delight

$2.75

Eclair

$4.75

German Choc Cup

$5.40

Gourmet Covered Strawberry

$3.30

Gourmet Strawberry Cream Puff

$6.25

Lemon Bar

$2.75

Napoleon

$5.00

Banana Bite

$3.05

Cream Puff

$2.10

Mini 7-Layer Bar

$1.80

Mini cheesecake Square

$1.85

Mini Lemon Bar

$1.80

Mini Napoleon

$1.90

Mini Éclair

$1.90

Mocha Roll

$3.15

Petit Four Chocolate

$2.00

Petit Four White

$2.00

Halloween Petit Fours

$2.15

Brownies

Brownie Sucker Rectangle

$3.90

Mini Brownie

$1.30

Regular Brownie

$1.65

Ande's Mint Brownie

$1.70

Rocky Road Brownie

$2.15

Halloween Brownie Sucker

$3.75

Cupcakes

Carrot Cupcake

$2.90

Carrot/Red DZ

$32.00

Chocolate Cupcake

$2.50

Filled Cupcake

$3.90

Gourmet Cupcake Banana

$3.65

Gourmet Cupcake Blossom

$3.65

Gourmet Cupcake German Chocolate

$3.65

Gourmet Cupcake Key Lime

$3.65

Gourmet Cupcake Lemon

$3.65

Gourmet Cupcake Maple Bacon

$3.65

Gourmet Cupcake Mocha

$3.65

Gourmet Cupcake Mostess

$3.65

Gourmet Cupcake Oreo

$3.65

Gourmet Cupcake Strawberry

$3.65

Halloween Shaped Cupcake

$5.25

Lina Flower Cupcake

$5.25

Mini Filled Cupcake

$1.70

Mini Gourmet Cupcake

$1.75

Mini Red/Carrot Cupcake

$1.75

PC Cupcake

$4.30

Pick Cupcake

$2.95

Pick Cupcake DZ

$33.60

Red Velvet Cupcake

$2.90

Shaped Cupcake

$5.25

Shaped DZ

$60.65

Unicorn Cupcake

$5.25

Yellow Cupcake

$2.50

Yellow/Choc DZ

$27.50

Cheesecake

1/2 Sheet Plain Cheesecake

$84.00

1/2 Sheet Straw Cheesecake

$110.25

Ande's Mint Cheesecake 3"

$5.20

Cheesecake Slice

$5.20

Cheesecake Square

$2.15

Full Sheet Plain Cheesecake

$124.00

Full Sheet Straw Cheesecake

$185.00

Plain Cheesecake Whole

$23.50

Strawberry Cheesecake Whole

$34.40

Holiday Cheesecake

$34.40

Holiday Cheesecake Individual

$5.20

Cakes

1/4 Sheet Standard

$41.95

7" Chocolate Layer

$27.85

7" Yellow Layer

$27.85

Choc Petit Cake

$14.35

Egg Grad Pig

$6.15

Egg Mini

$5.25

Egg Unicorn

$6.15

Mini Boston Cream Pie

$8.90

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$8.60

Yellow Petit Cake

$14.35

Boston Cream Pie

$25.00

Carrot Torte

$41.75

Choc Buttercream Torte

$32.50

Chocolate Whip Cream Torte

$30.65

Fresh Strawberry Torte

$37.25

Fudge Torte

$32.50

German Chocolate Torte

$41.75

Lemon Mousse Torte

$29.50

Princess Torte

$65.00

Red Velvet Torte

$35.00

Smash Cake

$24.00

Yellow Buttercream Torte

$32.50

Blippy Torte

$35.00

Drip Cake

$38.50

Balloons

$6.60

BC Icing

$12.60

Cake Writing

$1.00

Chocolate or Color Fondant

$19.95

Flowers

$6.60

French Cream

$12.60

Fudge Icing

$12.60

Metallic Writting

$2.00

Rolled Fondant

$18.38

Small Icing Bag

$1.15

Weding White

$12.60

Whipped Cream Icing

$12.60

Funfetti Torte

$38.00

Lina Flower Cake 4"

$29.76

Lina Flower Cake 7"

$42.00

Striped Drip Cake 7"

$38.00

Chocolate Dream Cake

$40.00

Pie

Apple Caramel

$22.00

Apple Cranberry

$21.00

Apple Lattice

$17.85

Banana Cream Pie

$23.00

Banana Split Pie

$22.50

Blueberry Pie

$16.80

Cherry Pie

$24.00

Chocolate Cream Pie

$20.00

Pecan Pie

$23.00

Pie Slice

$4.80

Pie Square

$4.80

Pumpkin Chiffon

$18.25

Pumpkin Pie

$16.50

Pumpkin Whip Cream

$18.25

Fruit Pie Slice

$4.75

Cookies

Butter Cookie

$0.68

Cheese Pastry

$1.45

Chocolate Chip Angel

$1.35

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.90

Chocolate Macaroon

$1.75

Coconut Macaroon

$1.60

COOKIE DEAL Angel

$6.75

COOKIE DEAL Chews

$6.00

COOKIE DEAL Chip/PB/Oat

$4.50

COOKIE DEAL M&M

$7.50

COOKIE DEAL Sugar/Snick

$4.75

First Time Promo

French Macaron

$1.60

Fudge Chew

$1.20

Gingersnap

$0.68

Gourmet Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.60

M & M Cookie

$1.50

Maple Pecan Chew

$1.85

Mexican Wedding Cookie

$0.68

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$0.90

Peanut Butter Cookie

$0.90

Snickerdoodle

$0.95

Walnut Angel

$1.35

White Choc. Macadamia

$1.35

Black and White

$2.30

Butterfly Cookie

$2.65

Fish Cookie

$2.95

Flower Cookie

$2.65

Happy Face

$2.30

Hello Kitty

$2.85

Ladybug Cookie

$2.95

Mickey/Mini Cookie

$3.10

PC Cookie

$2.30

PC Wrapped Cookie

$3.30

Shark Cookie

$2.95

Unicorn Cookie

$2.75

3/4# Bag

$9.00

1# Cookie Box

$14.50

1# Cookie Planter

$17.00

1.5# Tray

$22.50

2# Tray

$30.75

3# Tray

$45.75

5# Tray

$77.20

LG Catering Tray

$10.50

Cookie Wrapping

$1.05

Dzn Choc Cip

$9.00

Dzn Fudge Chews

$12.00

Dz Oatmeal

$9.00

Dz Peanut Butter

$9.00

Decorated Cookie Kit

$16.80

Dz Maple Pecan

$12.50

Gingerbread House Kit

$46.95

Decorated Gingerbread House

$75.00

Coffee Cake

Pull-A-Part

$7.50

Apricot Coffeecake

$7.95

Cheese Coffeecake

$8.25

Cherry Coffeecake

$8.25

Raspberry Coffeecake

$7.95

Almond Coffeecake

$8.95

Pecan Coffeecake

$8.95

Cinnamon Sour Cream Bundt

$10.25

Maple Pecan Bundt

$10.25

King Cake

$23.95

King Cake Rams

$23.95

Breads & Rolls

Single Sandwich Roll

$1.25

Single Gourmet Roll

$1.75

Croissant

$3.15

Butterflake Dozen

$8.25

Plain Roll Dozen

$4.35

Potato Roll Dozen

$4.35

Rasin Challah

$8.50

Plain Challah

$7.35

Sesame Challah

$7.35

Poppy Challah

$7.35

2 Ft. Challah

$29.40

5 Ft. Challah

$115.50

Hamburger Bun

$1.25

Hamburger Bun DZ

$12.60

Retail Items

Candles 24 ct.

$2.25

Candle Number

$2.25

Candle HB

$3.80

Candle Designer

$3.80

Cake Server

$1.90

Greeting Card

$2.25

Greeting Card Hannah

$4.95

PC 1/2 Sheet

$27.56

PC 1/4 Sheet

$25.50

Dog Trick or Treat Bag

$6.50

Dog Treat Happy Birthday

$8.95

Dog Treat Box

$12.00

Dog Treat Bag

$9.50

Forks and Plates (Set of 12)

$22.00

Cafe Items

Chinese Chicken Salad

$9.50

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Fruit Bowl

$6.25

Scoop of Tuna

$5.95

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$5.95

Deli Salad

$6.25

Turkey Sandwich Pack

$8.65

Ham & Cheese Sandwich Pack

$9.15

PANTRY ITEMS

Bread Flour 2 lb.

$2.25

All Purpose Flour 2lb

$2.00

Granulated Sugar 2 lb.

$3.00

Brown Sugar 2 lb.

$3.50

Dry Yeast 1 lb.

$10.00

Baking Soda

$6.00

Chocolate Chips 2 lb.

$15.00

Peanut Butter 1 lb.

$5.25

Shortening 1 lb.

$2.70

Butter 1 lb.

$4.40

Eggs Dzn.

$5.00

Toilet Paper

$2.00

Cookie Dough 1 lb.

$9.00

Cookie Decorating Kit

$10.00

Brownie Mix

$8.00

Pancake Mix

$6.00

Packaging

Clear Cupcake Box

$0.50

Cupcake Box w/ insert

$1.00

Self seal bag

$0.25

cookie wrapping with bow

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

15934 S. Western Avenue, Gardena, CA 90247

Directions

Gallery
Torrance Bakery image
Torrance Bakery image
Torrance Bakery image

Similar restaurants in your area

0007 - Gardena
orange starNo Reviews
1386 W Artesia Blvd Gardena, CA 90248
View restaurantnext
King's Hawaiian - The Local Place
orange starNo Reviews
18605 S Western Ave Torrance, CA 90504
View restaurantnext
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT - (Sepulveda)
orange star4.1 • 4,175
2808 Sepulveda Blvd Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - Manhattan Beach
orange star4.5 • 1,059
3500 N Sepulveda Blvd, Suite 150 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
View restaurantnext
Kirari West - 707 N Pacific Coast Hwy
orange star4.7 • 1,318
707 N Pacific Coast Hwy Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Sweet Wheat
orange starNo Reviews
1430 S Pacific Coast Hwy Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Gardena

It's Boba Time - Gardena
orange star4.6 • 6,498
15482 S Western Ave Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
OH MY BURGER
orange star4.5 • 2,995
2142 W El Segundo Blvd Gardena, CA 90249
View restaurantnext
Phantom Carriage Brewery
orange star4.5 • 1,169
18525 S Main St Gardena, CA 90248
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000801 - Gardena Valley Center
orange star4.2 • 1,055
1252-A W. Redondo Beach Blvd. Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
WING FERNO - GARDENA LOCATION
orange star4.4 • 591
2221 W Redondo Beach Blvd Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
Fyrebird
orange star4.5 • 336
15717 Crenshaw Bl. Unit A Gardena, CA 90249
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gardena
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Torrance
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Redondo Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston