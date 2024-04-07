Main picView gallery

Torrent

review star

No reviews yet

300 3rd Street

Niagara Falls, NY 14303

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beer

Blue Moon

$7.18

Bud Light

$6.28

Budweiser

$6.28

Coors Light

$6.28

Corona

$7.18

Corona Premiere

$7.18

EBC Blueberry

$7.18

Genesee NA

$4.48

Guinness

$8.07

Heineken

$7.18

Just the Haze NA

$4.48

Labatt

$6.28

Labatt Light

$6.28

Mich Ultra

$6.28

Miller Lite

$6.28

Molson

$6.28

Resurgence Octoberfest

$10.00

Sam Adams Boston

$7.18

Southern Tier IPA

$7.18Out of stock

Stella

$7.18

Yeungling

$6.28

Genesee

$7.00

Seltzer

Truly Lemon

$6.28

Truly Mango

$6.28

Truly Passion Fruit

$6.28

Truly Watermelon

$6.28

Truly 🍍

$6.28

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.28Out of stock

White Claw Grapefruit

$6.28

White Claw Mango

$6.28Out of stock

White Claw Rasberry

$6.28Out of stock

Buckets

Premium/Claw

$35.00

Domestic

$30.00

LOCAL CRAFT

Big Ditch Hayburner IPA

$8.07

Bohemian Buffalo Pilsner

$10.00Out of stock

Cosmic Truth

$9.00

IPA

Gensee Lager

$8.07

Pumking

$13.00

Resurgence Circle the Wagon Pilsner

$10.00

Resurgence Octoberfest

$10.00

Smash Factor

$10.00

IPA

Big Ditch Cran Apple Amber Ale

$8.50

Resurgence Circle the Wagon IPA

$10.00Out of stock

Blackbird Cider Ghost Pepper 🌶🍏

$8.50

SANDWICHES

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Steak and Cheese

$14.00

Meatball Sub

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

SALAD

Autumn Blend

$12.00

Caesar

$12.00

House

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are committed to bringing life back to Downtown Niagara Falls! Come in and enjoy our from scratch kitchen plates, hand-crafted cocktails, and ever changing seasonal selections. As the seasons change, so does our menu. We do this to offer the finest of flavor profiles. Torrent is a place for friends to gather and new relationships to be made!

Location

300 3rd Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14303

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wine on Third
orange starNo Reviews
501 3rd Street Niagara Falls, NY 14301
View restaurantnext
SPoT Niagara Falls
orange star4.8 • 41
24 Buffalo Ave Niagara Falls, NY 14303
View restaurantnext
Red Coach INN
orange star4.1 • 1,175
2 Buffalo Ave Niagara Falls, NY 14303
View restaurantnext
Antonio's Banquet Center
orange starNo Reviews
7708 Niagara Falls Blvd. Niagara Falls, NY 14304
View restaurantnext
Judi's Lounge
orange star4.7 • 403
2057 Military Rd Niagara Falls, NY 14304
View restaurantnext
G1 - Griffon Gastropub - Niagara Falls
orange starNo Reviews
2470 Military Rd Niagara Falls, NY 14304
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Niagara Falls

Red Coach INN
orange star4.1 • 1,175
2 Buffalo Ave Niagara Falls, NY 14303
View restaurantnext
Judi's Lounge
orange star4.7 • 403
2057 Military Rd Niagara Falls, NY 14304
View restaurantnext
Savor - 28 Old Falls St.
orange star4.5 • 356
28 Old Falls St. Niagara Falls, NY 14303
View restaurantnext
SPoT Niagara Falls
orange star4.8 • 41
24 Buffalo Ave Niagara Falls, NY 14303
View restaurantnext
Batch
orange star4.7 • 24
7101-Porter Road Niagara Falls, NY 14304
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Niagara Falls
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Sanborn
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Getzville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
East Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
Lockport
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston