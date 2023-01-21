  • Home
  • /
  • Lockport
  • /
  • Torro Mexican Asian Fusion Restaurant - 16529 S. 159th St
Torro Mexican Asian Fusion Restaurant imageView gallery

Torro Mexican Asian Fusion Restaurant 16529 S. 159th St

review star

No reviews yet

16529 S. 159th St

Lockport, IL 60441

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Shareables & Small Plates

Ceviche

Ceviche

$16.00
Pomegranate Guacamole

Pomegranate Guacamole

$16.00
Wild Mushroom Hot Pot

Wild Mushroom Hot Pot

$13.00
Ahi Tuna Tartare

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$24.00
Japanese Sweet Potato

Japanese Sweet Potato

$11.00
Ahi Tuna Tostadas

Ahi Tuna Tostadas

$18.00
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00
Arabia Tacos

Arabia Tacos

$15.00
Mama Torro Handmade Tamales

Mama Torro Handmade Tamales

$12.00
Tlayuda

Tlayuda

$12.00

A popular antojito native to the state of Oaxaca made with a crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, your choice of meat and a crunchy, cool lettuce.

Yellowtail Jalapeño

$16.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped Brussel Sprout Salad

$15.00

Crispy Jumbo Shrimp

$20.00

Soups

Spicy Chicken Pozole Verde

Spicy Chicken Pozole Verde

$14.00

A traditional Mexican stew made with hominy, chicken and a side of cabbage, radishes, lime and cilantro.

Coconut Curry

Coconut Curry

$14.00Out of stock

A deep earthy asian flavor of sweet and savory spices accompanied by some brightness and pep & a unique experience

Sushi

Red Dragon Roll

$21.00

California Roll

$14.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$14.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$14.00

Rainbow Roll

$23.00

Vegetable Roll

$12.00

Spider Roll

$16.00

Dragon Roll

$20.00
Spicy Crunchy roll

Spicy Crunchy roll

$17.00

Sashimi

$3.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$14.00

Philadelphia Roll

$12.00
Crab Crunch Roll

Crab Crunch Roll

$18.00
Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$16.00Out of stock
Crispy lollipop

Crispy lollipop

$12.00Out of stock

Entrée

Carne Asada 10oz

$29.00
New York Strip Steak

New York Strip Steak

$35.00

Spicy Thai Drunken Noodles

$14.00
Birria Taco Dinner

Birria Taco Dinner

$18.00

Birria Ramen

$20.00

Chilean Sea Bass

$37.00

Sides

Edamame

$9.00

Mexican Street Corn

$10.00

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Wild Mushrooms

$6.00

Red Rice

$6.00

Desserts

Lorena's Flan

$7.00

Tres Leches

$7.00

Moochi Ice Cream

$9.00

Chocolate Flan

$8.00Out of stock

Velvet Churros - 3 pcs

$9.00Out of stock

Velvet Churros - 12 pcs

$32.00Out of stock

Mini Churros

$6.00Out of stock

Specials

20 Birria Tacos & Birria Ramen Platter

20 Birria Tacos & Birria Ramen Platter

$120.00

A platter of 20 Birria Tacos (made with lamb) with a sauce on the side and a Birria Ramen platter - serves 8-10 people.

Sushi Platter

Sushi Platter

$130.00

Sushi platter contains California roll, Spicy tuna roll, Salmon avocado roll, Spider roll, Spicy crunchy roll, Red dragon roll, Philly roll in a beautiful round container.

Ahí Tuna Tostadas Platter

Ahí Tuna Tostadas Platter

$140.00

10 ahí tuna tostadas served 8-10 people

Pomegranate Guacamole Platter

Pomegranate Guacamole Platter

$60.00

A platter for 2-3 includes pomegranate guacamole, chips and 6 birria tacos

Spicy Thai Drunken Noodles Platter

Spicy Thai Drunken Noodles Platter

$85.00

Children’s Menu

Salmon Strips with Fruit

$11.00

Panko Breaded Chicken Strips with Potatoes

$11.00

Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Cocktails

Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita

$14.00

Margarito

$15.00

Mexican Mule

$14.00

Coconut Mojito

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Japanese Old Fashion

$15.00

Sakitini

$14.00

Tokyo Torro

$13.00

Pinche Mango

$13.00

Martini Flight

$22.00

Guava Margarita

$15.00

Sangría (white or red)

$13.00

Strawberry Margarita

$14.00

Dirty Martini

$15.00

Leeche Martini

$14.00

Elsa Martini

$14.00

Virgin Cocktail

$7.00

Regular Margarita

$13.00

Cantarito

$13.00

Beer

Torro Loco Mexican Lager

$7.00

Blueberry Wheat

$6.50

Dellwood IPA

$7.00

Kit Kupfer Amber Ale

$7.00

Born & Raised

$7.00

Vanilla Crème Ale

$7.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Miller Extra Light

$5.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Sapporo

$7.00

Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coffee (Copy)

$5.00

Brunch Drinks - Coming Soon

Mimosa Tray for Friends

$50.00

Heart of Torro

$12.00

Dragon Berry Mojito

$12.00

Sangria

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Specials

MGD

$4.00

Miller 64

$4.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

High Noon

$4.00

Shareables & Small Plates

Ceviche

Ceviche

$18.60
Pomegranate Guacamole

Pomegranate Guacamole

$18.60
Wild Mushroom Hot Pot

Wild Mushroom Hot Pot

$14.30
Ahi Tuna Tartare

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$28.40
Japanese Sweet Potato

Japanese Sweet Potato

$13.00
Ahi Tuna Tostadas

Ahi Tuna Tostadas

$19.80
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00
Arabia Tacos

Arabia Tacos

$16.50
Mama Torro Handmade Tamales

Mama Torro Handmade Tamales

$13.20
Tlayuda

Tlayuda

$13.20

A popular antojito native to the state of Oaxaca made with a crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, your choice of meat and a crunchy, cool lettuce.

Yellowtail Jalapeño

$17.60

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.20

Chopped Brussel Sprout Salad

$16.50

Crispy Jumbo Shrimp

$22.00

Soups

Spicy Chicken Pozole Verde

Spicy Chicken Pozole Verde

$15.40

A traditional Mexican stew made with hominy, chicken and a side of cabbage, radishes, lime and cilantro.

Coconut Curry

Coconut Curry

$15.40Out of stock

A deep earthy asian flavor of sweet and savory spices accompanied by some brightness and pep & a unique experience

Sushi

Red Dragon Roll

$27.25

California Roll

$15.40

Salmon Avocado Roll

$15.40

Spicy Tuna Roll

$15.40

Rainbow Roll

$25.30

Vegetable Roll

$13.20

Spider Roll

$17.60

Dragon Roll

$22.00
Spicy Crunchy roll

Spicy Crunchy roll

$18.70

Sashimi

$3.30

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$15.40

Philadelphia Roll

$13.20
Crab Crunch Roll

Crab Crunch Roll

$19.80

Entrée

Carne Asada 10oz

$35.00
New York Strip Steak

New York Strip Steak

$38.50

Spicy Thai Drunken Noodles

$15.40
Birria Taco Dinner

Birria Taco Dinner

$19.80

Birria Ramen

$22.00

Chilean Sea Bass

$40.70

Sides

Edamame

$9.90

Mexican Street Corn

$11.00

Shishito Peppers

$8.80

Grilled Asparagus

$6.60

Wild Mushrooms

$6.60

Red Rice

$6.60

Desserts

Lorena's Flan

$7.70

Tres Leches

$7.70

Moochi Ice Cream

$9.90

Chocolate Flan

$8.80Out of stock

Velvet Churros - 3 pcs

$9.90Out of stock

Velvet Churros - 12 pcs

$35.20Out of stock

Specials

20 Birria Tacos & Birria Ramen Platter

20 Birria Tacos & Birria Ramen Platter

$132.00

A platter of 20 Birria Tacos (made with lamb) with a sauce on the side and a Birria Ramen platter - serves 8-10 people.

Sushi Platter

Sushi Platter

$143.00

Sushi platter contains California roll, Spicy tuna roll, Salmon avocado roll, Spider roll, Spicy crunchy roll, Red dragon roll, Philly roll in a beautiful round container.

Ahí Tuna Tostadas Platter

Ahí Tuna Tostadas Platter

$154.00

10 ahí tuna tostadas served 8-10 people

Pomegranate Guacamole Platter

Pomegranate Guacamole Platter

$66.00

A platter for 2-3 includes pomegranate guacamole, chips and 6 birria tacos

Spicy Thai Drunken Noodles Platter

Spicy Thai Drunken Noodles Platter

$93.50

Beverages

Soda

$3.30

Apple Juice

$3.30

Pineapple Juice

$3.30

Coffee

$5.50

Courses

Japanese Sweet Potato*

Japanese Sweet Potato*

$11.25
Ceviche*

Ceviche*

$11.25
Pomegranate Guacamole*

Pomegranate Guacamole*

$11.25
Birria Tacos*

Birria Tacos*

$11.25

3 tacos on flour tortilla made with lamb and a side of birria sauce

Spicy Thai Drunken Noodles*

$11.25

Choice of 2 Sushi Rolls

$11.25

Moochi Ice Cream*

$11.25

Velvet Churros - 3 pcs*

$11.25

Flan

$11.25

Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita*

$11.25

Paloma*

$11.25

Japanese Old Fashion*

$11.25
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and dine with us!

Website

Location

16529 S. 159th St, Lockport, IL 60441

Directions

Gallery
Torro Mexican Asian Fusion Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

El Burrito Loco - Lockport
orange star4.3 • 1,491
1205 E 9th St Lockport, IL 60441
View restaurantnext
Coom’s Corner Sports Grill
orange star3.4 • 88
1225 E 9th St Lockport, IL 60441
View restaurantnext
Krema Coffee Roasters
orange starNo Reviews
917 South State Street Lockport, IL 60441
View restaurantnext
The Lockport Stagecoach
orange starNo Reviews
1028 S. State St. Lockport, IL 60441
View restaurantnext
Embers
orange star4.0 • 1,367
933 S State St Lockport, IL 60441
View restaurantnext
Cheezzzy Inc - 1527 South State Street
orange starNo Reviews
1527 South State Street Lockport, IL 60441
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lockport

El Burrito Loco - Lockport
orange star4.3 • 1,491
1205 E 9th St Lockport, IL 60441
View restaurantnext
Embers
orange star4.0 • 1,367
933 S State St Lockport, IL 60441
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lockport
Homer Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Crest Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
New Lenox
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Joliet
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Lemont
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Mokena
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Orland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston