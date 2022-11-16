Torta Brick Oven Pizza
121 Main Street
Monson, MA 01057
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chips
Frito Lays BBQ Chip 1.5oz
Doritos Cool Ranch 1.5oz
Fritos Original 1.5oz
Cheetos Crunchy 1.5 Oz
Doritos Nacho Cheese 1.5oz
Doritos Cool Ranch 1.5 Oz
Sun Chips French Onion 1.5 Oz
Sun Chips Garden Salsa
Sun Chips Original1.5 Oz
Sn Chips Cheddar 1.5oz
Cold Grinder
Chicken Salad Grinder
Shredded all-white meat chicken breast, celery, mayo.
Ham & Cheese Grinder
Ham, American or provolone cheese.
Italian Grinder
Ham, capicola, salami & provolone.
The Godfather Grinder
Mortadella, prosciutto, capicola, salami, mozzarella, homemade relish.
Tuna Grinder
Fresh made solid white albacore.
Turkey Grinder
Turkey breast, American or provolone cheese.
Veggie Deluxe Grinder
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers, hots, dressing.
Salami
Prime Rib
Fresh Sliced him Prime Rib your choice of toppings and cheese
Combos
Burger Combo
Comes with Lettuce and Tomato unless specified.
Chicken Finger Combo
Crispy Chicken Club Combo
Comes with lettuce,tomato,bacon and mayo. Unless specified
Wing Ding Combo
The Ranch Combo
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken served on a fresh 7" water roll topped with lettuce,tomato and Bacon ranch mayo.
The Cowboy Combo
Grilled hamburger, topped with BBQ sauce and a crispy fried onion ring, and bacon serve on a fresh7" water roll
Hot Grinders
Grilled Chicken Grinder
Grilled white meat chicken, lettuce, tomato.
Grilled Veggie Grinder
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, garlic. Add cheese 0.50
Primo Steak Grinder
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, American or provolone cheese.
Steak & Cheese Grinder
American or provolone cheese.
Cheeseburger Grinder
Chicken Cutlet
Comes with lettuce and tomatoes
BLT
Hamburger Grinder
7" Pastrami Special On A Water Roll
Parms
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage, carrots, mortadella, capicola, salami, provolone, hots.
Cesar Salad
Romaine, garlic croutons, shaved romano.
Caprese Salad
Tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, prosciutto, balsamic vinaigrette.
Chef Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage, carrots, turkey, ham, American cheese.
Greek Salad
Feta, olives, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage, carrots.
House Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, carrots.
Torta Home Salad
Spinach, tomatoes, cucumber, roasted red peppers, onions, artichokes.
Sauces
Side Parms
Speciality Grinder
The Bostonian Grinder
Sausage, peppers, onions, provolone.
The Goodfella Grinder
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, olive oil.
The Minuteman Grinder
Chicken cutlet, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, basil, marinara.
The Patriot Grinder
Meatball, sausage, provolone, marinara, romano.
The Rocky Grinder
Steak, sliced sausage, roasted red peppers, provolone.
Fresh Wings
Desserts
Plain Cannoli
Chocolate Chip Cannoli
M&M's Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Lobster Tail
Tiramisu
Rum Cake
Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake
Reese's Peanut Butter Cheesecake
Fried Dough
Chocolate Moose Cake Bomb
Pasta Dinners
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
1 Topping Pizza
2 Topping Pizza
3 Topping Pizza
Small 4 Cheese Pizza
Large 4 Cheese Pizza
14" Gluten Free Pizza
1/2 2 Toppings Pizza
1/2 3 Toppings Pizza
Cheeseburger Pizza
No sauce,hamburger patties,mozzarella, american,lettuce,tomatoe,onions,pickles,mayo and ketchup
Large Party Size
Party Size Combo
16" Daily Special Pizza
Pizza by the Slice
Cheese Slice
Pepperoni Slice
Daily Speciality
2 Slices Of Cheese & 12oz Can Of Soda
2 Slices Of Roni & 12oz Can Of Soda
2 Slices Of Pepperroni & 20oz Soda
2 Slices Of The Daily Special & 12oz Soda
2 Slices Specialty Slice and 20oz Soda
2 Slices Of Cheese And 20oz Soda
Speciality Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, onions, bacon, BBQ sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce.
The Combo Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, onions, peppers, mushrooms.
Hawaiian Pizza
Sliced ham & pineapple.
Margherita Pizza
Fresh basil & fresh mozzarella cheese only.
The Bianco Pizza
No sauce, garlic, tomato, fresh mozzarella, cheese.
The Calabria Pizza
Grilled chicken, peppers, onions.
The Capo Pizza
Prosciutto, roasted red peppers, tomato.
The Fredo Pizza
White sauce, grilled chicken, garlic, broccoli, romano cheese.
The Meat Lovers Pizza
Meatball, sausage, bacon, ham, pepperoni, capicola.
The Messina Pizza
Vodka sauce, grilled chicken, prosciutto, garlic, onions.
The Naples Pizza
Grilled chicken, tomato, garlic, basil.
The Regusa Pizza
No sauce, grilled chicken, prosciutto, roasted red pepper, garlic.
The Roman Pizza
No sauce, spinach, tomato, prosciutto.
The Sicilian Pizza
Meatball, prosciutto, roasted red pepper, garlic, oregano.
The Venice Pizza
No sauce, tomatoes, spinach, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella.
Torta's Speciality Pizza
Meatball, sausage, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella.
Vegetarian Pizza
Onion, peppers, roasted red peppers, garlic, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach.
Sweet Chili Chicken
Teriyaki Chicken Pizza
Calabrian chili chicken pizza
Large Lemon White Wine Pizza
Quattro Formaggi Pizza
Base of a 4 cheese blend, dolup of red sauce and ricotta,fresh garlic
Chicken Bacon Ranch (No red sauce)
Bianco (White Sauce)
14" Square Pan Pizza
20" Round Pizza
2 Liter
20 oz
Ginger Ale 20 oz
Coke 20 oz
Diet Coke 20 oz
Sprite 20 oz
Aha Sparkling Water 20 oz
Dr Pepper 20 oz
Powerade
Rootbeer 20oz
Coke Glass Bottle 12oz
Vitamen Water
Canada Dry Lemon Lime Seltzer
Fanta Orange Glass Bottle 12oz
Mintue Maid Fruit Punch 20oz
Fanta Grape 12oz
Golden Peak Green Tea 20oz
Golden Peak Peach 20oz
Golden Peak California Raspberry 20oz
Golden Peak Sweet Tea 20oz
Sprite Glass Bottle 12oz
20oz Lemonade
Desani Water
Poland Spring 12orez Seltzer Can
12 oz
Calzones
Speciality Calzones
Deals
Meals
Homemade Chicken,Broccoli,Penne, Alfredo (Individual Size)
Homemade Bolognese Sauce with Penne (Individual Size)
Penne,Sausage,broccoli In A White Wine Sauce
Penne Al La Vodka
2 slices of premium prime rib, a scoop of homemade mashed potato's andgreen beans
Tri Color Sausage Peppers & Onions
Stuffed Roasted Pork Dinner
Roasted Pork with stuffing, roasted potatoes,and mixed vegtables
Pinwheeled Pork Dinner
Pork stuffed with fresh mozzarella, garlic,spinach and roasted red peppers. Roasted potatoes and mixed vegetables
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:46 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:46 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:46 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:46 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:46 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:46 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Come in and enjoy some of the best Authentic Italian Brick oven pizza, grinders and fresh salads in the area.
121 Main Street, Monson, MA 01057