Torta Brick Oven Pizza

121 Main Street

Monson, MA 01057

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Freedom Fries
Mozzarella Sticks

Appetizers

Freedom Fries

$4.25

Salt & Ketchup

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Garlic Knots

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.75

Onion Rings

$4.50

Toasted Ravioli

$7.75

Chicken Fingers

$9.25

Wing Dings

$8.99

Plain, BBQ, or Buffalo

14" Cheesy Garlic Bread

$8.99

Chips

Frito Lays BBQ Chip 1.5oz

$1.99

Doritos Cool Ranch 1.5oz

$1.99

Fritos Original 1.5oz

$1.99

Cheetos Crunchy 1.5 Oz

$1.99

Doritos Nacho Cheese 1.5oz

$1.99

Doritos Cool Ranch 1.5 Oz

$1.99

Sun Chips French Onion 1.5 Oz

$2.25Out of stock

Sun Chips Garden Salsa

$2.25Out of stock

Sun Chips Original1.5 Oz

$2.25Out of stock

Sn Chips Cheddar 1.5oz

$2.25Out of stock

Cold Grinder

Chicken Salad Grinder

$9.49+

Shredded all-white meat chicken breast, celery, mayo.

Ham & Cheese Grinder

$8.75+

Ham, American or provolone cheese.

Italian Grinder

$8.75+

Ham, capicola, salami & provolone.

The Godfather Grinder

$9.75+

Mortadella, prosciutto, capicola, salami, mozzarella, homemade relish.

Tuna Grinder

$8.49+

Fresh made solid white albacore.

Turkey Grinder

$8.49+

Turkey breast, American or provolone cheese.

Veggie Deluxe Grinder

$6.25+

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers, hots, dressing.

Salami

$6.99+

Prime Rib

$9.75+Out of stock

Fresh Sliced him Prime Rib your choice of toppings and cheese

Combos

Served with fries

Burger Combo

$9.50

Comes with Lettuce and Tomato unless specified.

Chicken Finger Combo

$13.75

Crispy Chicken Club Combo

$10.99

Comes with lettuce,tomato,bacon and mayo. Unless specified

Wing Ding Combo

$13.75Out of stock

The Ranch Combo

$13.75

Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken served on a fresh 7" water roll topped with lettuce,tomato and Bacon ranch mayo.

The Cowboy Combo

$13.99

Grilled hamburger, topped with BBQ sauce and a crispy fried onion ring, and bacon serve on a fresh7" water roll

Hot Grinders

Grilled Chicken Grinder

$10.50+

Grilled white meat chicken, lettuce, tomato.

Grilled Veggie Grinder

$8.75+

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, garlic. Add cheese 0.50

Primo Steak Grinder

$10.50+

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, American or provolone cheese.

Steak & Cheese Grinder

$9.50+

American or provolone cheese.

Cheeseburger Grinder

$9.49+

Chicken Cutlet

$9.49+

Comes with lettuce and tomatoes

BLT

$8.99+

Hamburger Grinder

$9.49+

7" Pastrami Special On A Water Roll

$8.99Out of stock

Parms

Toasted unless otherwise specified

Chicken Parm Grinder

$10.75+

Chicken, provolone, marinara, romano.

Meatball Parm Grinder

$9.25+

Meatballs, provolone, marinara, romano.

Eggplant Parm Grinder

$8.75+Out of stock

Eggplant cutlets, provolone, marinara, romano.

Sausage Parm Grinder

$9.25+

Italian sausage, provolone, marinara, romano.

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage, carrots, mortadella, capicola, salami, provolone, hots.

Cesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine, garlic croutons, shaved romano.

Caprese Salad

$9.99

Tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, prosciutto, balsamic vinaigrette.

Chef Salad

$9.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage, carrots, turkey, ham, American cheese.

Greek Salad

$8.25Out of stock

Feta, olives, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage, carrots.

House Salad

$6.99Out of stock

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, carrots.

Torta Home Salad

$8.99

Spinach, tomatoes, cucumber, roasted red peppers, onions, artichokes.

Sauces

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Ceasar

$0.75Out of stock

Greek

$0.75

Balsamic

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

sweet & Sour

$0.75

Side Parms

Side Chicken Parm

$7.25

Chicken, provolone, marinara, romano.

Side Eggplant Parm

$6.25Out of stock

Eggplant cutlets, provolone, marinara, romano.

Side Meatball Parm

$7.25

Meatballs, provolone, marinara, romano.

Side Sausage Parm

$7.25

Italian sausage, provolone, marinara, romano.

Speciality Grinder

The Bostonian Grinder

$10.50+

Sausage, peppers, onions, provolone.

The Goodfella Grinder

$11.25+

Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, olive oil.

The Minuteman Grinder

$11.75+

Chicken cutlet, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, basil, marinara.

The Patriot Grinder

$10.75+

Meatball, sausage, provolone, marinara, romano.

The Rocky Grinder

$10.50+

Steak, sliced sausage, roasted red peppers, provolone.

Fresh Wings

6 Piece Wing

$8.99Out of stock

8 Piece Wing

$12.99Out of stock

12 Piece Wing

$15.99Out of stock

Desserts

Plain Cannoli

$3.99Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$3.99Out of stock

M&M's Cookies

$3.99Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.99

Lobster Tail

$4.50Out of stock

Tiramisu

$4.50

Rum Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.50Out of stock

Reese's Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$4.50Out of stock

Fried Dough

$3.99

Chocolate Moose Cake Bomb

$4.75Out of stock

Pasta Dinners

Penne

$7.99

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$8.99+

1 Topping Pizza

$9.99+

2 Topping Pizza

$10.99+

3 Topping Pizza

$11.99+

Small 4 Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Large 4 Cheese Pizza

$11.99

14" Gluten Free Pizza

$11.99

1/2 2 Toppings Pizza

$10.99+

1/2 3 Toppings Pizza

$11.99+

Cheeseburger Pizza

$18.99+

No sauce,hamburger patties,mozzarella, american,lettuce,tomatoe,onions,pickles,mayo and ketchup

Large Party Size

$22.99Out of stock

Party Size Combo

$41.99Out of stock

16" Daily Special Pizza

$19.99

Pizza by the Slice

Cheese Slice

$2.80

Pepperoni Slice

$2.90

Daily Speciality

$3.00

2 Slices Of Cheese & 12oz Can Of Soda

$7.25

2 Slices Of Roni & 12oz Can Of Soda

$7.25

2 Slices Of Pepperroni & 20oz Soda

$7.50

2 Slices Of The Daily Special & 12oz Soda

$7.99

2 Slices Specialty Slice and 20oz Soda

$8.25

2 Slices Of Cheese And 20oz Soda

$7.50

Speciality Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99+

Grilled chicken, onions, bacon, BBQ sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99+

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce.

The Combo Pizza

$15.99+

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, onions, peppers, mushrooms.

Hawaiian Pizza

$13.99+

Sliced ham & pineapple.

Margherita Pizza

$12.25+

Fresh basil & fresh mozzarella cheese only.

The Bianco Pizza

$12.99+

No sauce, garlic, tomato, fresh mozzarella, cheese.

The Calabria Pizza

$14.99+

Grilled chicken, peppers, onions.

The Capo Pizza

$13.99+

Prosciutto, roasted red peppers, tomato.

The Fredo Pizza

$15.99+

White sauce, grilled chicken, garlic, broccoli, romano cheese.

The Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.99+

Meatball, sausage, bacon, ham, pepperoni, capicola.

The Messina Pizza

$17.99+

Vodka sauce, grilled chicken, prosciutto, garlic, onions.

The Naples Pizza

$14.99+

Grilled chicken, tomato, garlic, basil.

The Regusa Pizza

$17.99+

No sauce, grilled chicken, prosciutto, roasted red pepper, garlic.

The Roman Pizza

$13.99+

No sauce, spinach, tomato, prosciutto.

The Sicilian Pizza

$16.99+

Meatball, prosciutto, roasted red pepper, garlic, oregano.

The Venice Pizza

$14.99+

No sauce, tomatoes, spinach, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella.

Torta's Speciality Pizza

$15.99+

Meatball, sausage, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella.

Vegetarian Pizza

$13.99+

Onion, peppers, roasted red peppers, garlic, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach.

Sweet Chili Chicken

$16.99+

Teriyaki Chicken Pizza

$16.99+

Calabrian chili chicken pizza

$16.99+

Large Lemon White Wine Pizza

$17.99+Out of stock

Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$17.99+

Base of a 4 cheese blend, dolup of red sauce and ricotta,fresh garlic

Chicken Bacon Ranch (No red sauce)

$15.99+

Bianco (White Sauce)

$14.99+

14" Square Pan Pizza

14" Square Pan Pizza

$9.99

20" Round Pizza

20 Inch Pizza

$15.99

2 Liter

Coke 2 Liter

$2.50

Root Beer 2 Liter

$2.50

Ginger Ale 2 Liter

$2.50

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$2.50

Sprite 2 Liter

$2.50

Fanta Orange 2 Liter

$2.50

20 oz

Ginger Ale 20 oz

$1.99

Coke 20 oz

$1.99

Diet Coke 20 oz

$1.99

Sprite 20 oz

$1.99

Aha Sparkling Water 20 oz

$1.99

Dr Pepper 20 oz

$1.99

Powerade

$1.99

Rootbeer 20oz

$1.99

Coke Glass Bottle 12oz

$1.99

Vitamen Water

$1.99

Canada Dry Lemon Lime Seltzer

$1.99

Fanta Orange Glass Bottle 12oz

$1.99

Mintue Maid Fruit Punch 20oz

$1.99

Fanta Grape 12oz

$1.99

Golden Peak Green Tea 20oz

$1.99

Golden Peak Peach 20oz

$1.99

Golden Peak California Raspberry 20oz

$1.99

Golden Peak Sweet Tea 20oz

$1.99

Sprite Glass Bottle 12oz

$1.99

20oz Lemonade

$1.99

Desani Water

$1.99

Poland Spring 12orez Seltzer Can

$1.99

12 oz

Ginger Ale 12 oz

$1.00

Diet Coke 12 oz

$1.00

Coke 12 oz

$1.00

Dr Pepper 12 oz

$1.00

Water

$1.00

Sprite 12oz

$1.00

8 Oz Glass Coke

$1.00

Mon/Wed Special

Buy 1 Get 1 Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Thursday Special

1 Large Cheese Pizza, (1) 2 Liter, & order of French fries

$14.99

Friday Special

Large 'Roni/ Small Cheese, 2 Cookies, 2 Liter

$24.00

Small 'Roni/ Large Cheese, 2 Cookies, 2 Liter

$24.00

Calzones

Calzones

$8.99+

Speciality Calzones

BBQ Chicken

$15.99+

Buffalo Chicken

$15.99+

Deals

Please let the server know you are using a coupon and present it at time of payment

2 Large Cheese and 2 litre

$19.99

2 Large 1 topping pizzas & 1 order of French Fries

$22.99

1 Large Cheese , 1 French Fry & 2 Litre

$14.99

2 Small 1 topping pizzas & 2 litre

$15.99

2 Large Cheese, French Fries, 1 Mozzarella Stix, 1 Chicken Fingers

$34.99

Meals

Homemade Chicken,Broccoli,Penne, Alfredo (Individual Size)

$9.99Out of stock

Homemade Bolognese Sauce with Penne (Individual Size)

$9.99Out of stock

Penne,Sausage,broccoli In A White Wine Sauce

$11.99

Penne Al La Vodka

$11.99

2 slices of premium prime rib, a scoop of homemade mashed potato's andgreen beans

Tri Color Sausage Peppers & Onions

$8.99

Stuffed Roasted Pork Dinner

$11.99

Roasted Pork with stuffing, roasted potatoes,and mixed vegtables

Pinwheeled Pork Dinner

$11.99

Pork stuffed with fresh mozzarella, garlic,spinach and roasted red peppers. Roasted potatoes and mixed vegetables

Soups/ and Chili

Homemade Turkey Chili (32oz)

$8.99

Homemade Chicken Soup (16oz)

$4.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:46 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:46 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:46 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:46 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:46 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:46 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy some of the best Authentic Italian Brick oven pizza, grinders and fresh salads in the area.

Location

121 Main Street, Monson, MA 01057

Directions

