Tortacos

13024 Middlebrook Road

Germantown, MD 20874

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Taco Asada
Birria Quesatacos (X3) + Consome
Taco Pollo

Tacos

Taco Pollo

Taco Pollo

$3.00

Marinated chicken on corn tortillas + white onions and cilantro, salsa on the side.

Taco Al Pastor

Taco Al Pastor

$3.00

Marinated pork on corn tortillas + white onions and cilantro, salsa on the side.

Taco Asada

Taco Asada

$3.50

Grilled beef on corn tortillas + white onions and cilantro, salsa on the side.

Taco Carnitas

Taco Carnitas

$3.50

Pulled pork on corn tortillas + white onions and cilantro, salsa on the side.

Taco Chorizo

Taco Chorizo

$3.50

Pork sausage on corn tortillas + white onions and cilantro, salsa on the side.

Taco Pescado

Taco Pescado

$3.50

Grilled tilapia with slaw on corn tortillas, salsa on the side.

Dorado

Dorado

$2.75

Rolled and fried corn tortilla, filled with chicken then topped with lettuce, cotija cheese, and crema.

Tortas

TORTA Pollo

TORTA Pollo

$9.50

Marinated chicken. Mexican sandwich that includes refried beans, onions, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.

TORTA Al Pastor

TORTA Al Pastor

$9.50

Marinated pork. Mexican sandwich that includes refried beans, onions, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.

TORTA Asada

TORTA Asada

$9.95

Grilled beef. Mexican sandwich that includes refried beans, onions, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.

TORTA Carnitas

TORTA Carnitas

$9.95

Pulled pork. Mexican sandwich that includes refried beans, onions, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.

TORTA Chorizo

TORTA Chorizo

$9.95

Pork sausage. Mexican sandwich that includes refried beans, onions, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.

TORTA Pescado

TORTA Pescado

$9.95

Grilled tilapia. Mexican sandwich that includes refried beans, onions, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.

Bowls

BOWL Pollo

BOWL Pollo

$9.50

Marinated chicken. Includes rice, pinto or black beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, corn, onion, pico de gallo and green pepper.

BOWL Al Pastor

BOWL Al Pastor

$9.50

Marinated pork. Includes rice, pinto or black beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, corn, onion, pico de gallo and green pepper.

BOWL Asada

BOWL Asada

$9.95

Grilled beef. Includes rice, pinto or black beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, corn, onion, pico de gallo and green pepper.

BOWL Carnitas

BOWL Carnitas

$9.95

Pulled pork. Includes rice, pinto or black beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, corn, onion, pico de gallo and green pepper.

BOWL Chorizo

BOWL Chorizo

$9.95

Pork sausage. Includes rice, pinto or black beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, corn, onion, pico de gallo and green pepper.

BOWL Pescado

BOWL Pescado

$9.95

Grilled tilapia. Includes rice, pinto or black beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, corn, onion, pico de gallo and green pepper.

Burritos

Burrito Pollo

Burrito Pollo

$9.50

Marinated chicken. Includes rice, pinto or black beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, corn, onion, pico de gallo and green pepper.

Burrito Al Pastor

Burrito Al Pastor

$9.50

Marinated pork. Includes rice, pinto or black beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, corn, onion, pico de gallo and green pepper.

Burrito Asada

Burrito Asada

$9.95

Grilled beef. Includes rice, pinto or black beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, corn, onion, pico de gallo and green pepper.

Burrito Carnitas

Burrito Carnitas

$9.95

Pulled pork. Includes rice, pinto or black beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, corn, onion, pico de gallo and green pepper.

Burrito Chorizo

Burrito Chorizo

$9.95

Pork sausage. Includes rice, pinto or black beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, corn, onion, pico de gallo and green pepper.

Burrito Pescado

Burrito Pescado

$9.95

Grilled tilapia. Includes rice, pinto or black beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, corn, onion, pico de gallo and green pepper.

Sopes

Sope Pollo

Sope Pollo

$3.75

Marinated chicken. A handmade corn tortilla fried and topped with beans, lettuce, cotija cheese, and crema.

Sope Al Pastor

Sope Al Pastor

$3.75

Marinated pork. A handmade corn tortilla fried and topped with beans, lettuce, cotija cheese, and crema.

Sope Asada

Sope Asada

$3.95

Grilled beef. A handmade corn tortilla fried and topped with beans, lettuce, cotija cheese, and crema.

Sope Carnitas

Sope Carnitas

$3.95

Pulled pork. A handmade corn tortilla fried and topped with beans, lettuce, cotija cheese, and crema.

Sope Chorizo

Sope Chorizo

$3.95

Pork sausage. A handmade corn tortilla fried and topped with beans, lettuce, cotija cheese, and crema.

Sope Pescado

Sope Pescado

$3.95

Grilled tilapia. A handmade corn tortilla fried and topped with beans, lettuce, cotija cheese, and crema.

Birria

Birria Quesatacos (X3) + Consome

Birria Quesatacos (X3) + Consome

$13.95

3x Grilled tacos with slow cooked beef, melted white cheese, onions, cilantro and a side of Birria consome.

Birria Consome

Birria Consome

$3.50

Beef broth with onions and cilantro. Great for dipping!

Birria Quesatacos (X3) No Consome

Birria Quesatacos (X3) No Consome

$10.95

3x Grilled tacos with slow cooked beef, melted white cheese, onions, cilantro.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Pollo

Quesadilla Pollo

$6.95

Marinated chicken. Fresh, melted white cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. With a side of sour cream.

Quesadilla Al Pastor

Quesadilla Al Pastor

$6.95

Marinated pork. Fresh, melted white cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. With a side of sour cream.

Quesadilla Asada

Quesadilla Asada

$7.50

Grilled beef. Fresh, melted white cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. With a side of sour cream.

Quesadilla Carnitas

Quesadilla Carnitas

$7.50

Pulled pork. Fresh, melted white cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. With a side of sour cream.

Quesadilla Chorizo

Quesadilla Chorizo

$7.50

Pork sausage. Fresh, melted white cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. With a side of sour cream.

Quesadilla Pescado

Quesadilla Pescado

$7.50

Grilled tilapia. Fresh, melted white cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. With a side of sour cream.

Quesadilla Cheese

Quesadilla Cheese

$5.50

Fresh, melted white cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. With a side of sour cream.

Quesadilla Special

Special Pollo

Special Pollo

$12.95

Marinated Chicken. Double tortilla with melted white cheese + grilled onions, peppers, spinach, and corn.

Special Al Pastor

Special Al Pastor

$12.95

Marinated Pork. Double tortilla with melted white cheese + grilled onions, peppers, spinach, and corn.

Special Asada

Special Asada

$13.50

Grilled Beef. Double tortilla with melted white cheese + grilled onions, peppers, spinach, and corn.

Special Carnitas

Special Carnitas

$13.50

Pulled Pork. Double tortilla with melted white cheese + grilled onions, peppers, spinach, and corn.

Special Chorizo

Special Chorizo

$13.50

Pork Sausage. Double tortilla with melted white cheese + grilled onions, peppers, spinach, and corn.

Special Pescado

Special Pescado

$13.50

Grilled Tilapia. Double tortilla with melted white cheese + grilled onions, peppers, spinach, and corn.

Vegetarian

Veggie Taco

Veggie Taco

$2.00

Black or pinto beans + lettuce, cotija cheese, pico, and crema.

Veggie Torta

$8.75

Mexican sandwich that includes refried beans, onions, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise, grilled onions, peppers, and spinach.

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$8.75

Includes rice, pinto or black beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, corn, onions, green peppers, pico de gallo, spinach, and guac.

Veggie BOWL

Veggie BOWL

$8.75

Includes rice, pinto or black beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, corn, onions, green peppers, pico de gallo, spinach, and guac.

Veggie Quesadilla

$6.50

Melted cheese, grilled onions, peppers, spinach, and corn. With a side of sour cream.

Veggie Sope

$3.00

A handmade corn tortilla fried and topped with beans, lettuce, cotija cheese, and crema.

Veggie Special Quesadilla

Veggie Special Quesadilla

$10.95

Double tortilla with melted white cheese + grilled onions, peppers, spinach, and corn

Sides

CHIPS

CHIPS

$2.25

Homemade corn tortilla chips.

Guacamole

Guacamole

$3.50

Fresh homemade guacamole (4oz).

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$3.00

A homemade warm queso blanco dip (4oz).

Rice (small)

Rice (small)

$3.00

Homemade Mexican rice (8oz)

Beans (small)

Beans (small)

$3.00

Black or Pinto Beans (8oz)

Rice/Beans (Small)

$3.00

Rice and Beans (8oz)

Rice (Large)

$5.95

Rice (16oz)

Beans (Large)

$5.95

Beans (16oz)

Rice/Beans (Large)

$5.95

Rice and Beans (16oz)

Cheese

Cheese

$0.50

Cotija Cheese (2oz)

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sour Cream (2oz)

Tortilla (12in Flour)

$0.60

Large Flour Tortilla

Tortilla (4in Corn)

$0.15

Small Corn Tortilla

Soups

Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$5.50

A homemade chicken soup made with potatoes, celery, carrots, tomatoes, and cilantro...The ultimate hangover and cold cure!

Dessert

Flan

$3.00

Homemade dessert with a perfect white custard.

Salsa/Garnishes

Verde (mild)

$0.25

Tomatillo based salsa

Morena (medium)

$0.25

Chile Ancho based salsa

Roja (hot)

$0.25

Habanero based salsa

Pico de Gallo

$0.25

Cilantro

$0.25

Pickled Jalapenos

$0.25

Limes

$0.25

Onion/Cilantro

$0.25

Drinks

Horchata

Horchata

$3.50

Our local Favorite - Homemade horchata mixed with milk, rice, cinnamon, sugar, and morro.

Mango

Mango

$3.50

Homemade mango juice made with pure mango pulp.

Mora

Mora

$3.50

Homemade blackberry juice made with pure blackberry pulp.

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Made with real cane sugar!

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.50

Mineral Water straight from Monterrey, MX

Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Mexican classic soda

Jarritos Tamarind

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.00

Mexican classic soda

Jarritos Lime

Jarritos Lime

$3.00

Mexican classic soda

Jarritos Pineapple

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Mexican classic soda

Sangria

Sangria

$3.00

A non-alcoholic sangria flavored soda from Mexico.

Coconut Juice

Coconut Juice

$3.00

FOCO Coconut Juice

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Deer Park

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Cali Inspired-Mexican Food

13024 Middlebrook Road, Germantown, MD 20874

