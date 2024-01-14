Restaurant info

Tortas Ahogadas El Tio is the top choice in Oakley, CA, when you are craving Mexican dishes. Our chefs are passionate about their work and specialize in creating unique dishes that will tantalize your taste buds. We strive to ensure that each guest experiences the highest level of hospitality throughout their visit to our restaurant. Whether you're joining us for breakfast or lunch, you can count on excellent service from start to finish. Our staff is always available to answer questions about our menu items or drink selections so you can make the most informed decision for your meal. We work hard and use only the freshest ingredients money can buy to bring you authentic Mexican dishes. Whether you are new to these flavors or know exactly what your next order will be, we always recommend you have our specialty dish, the tortas ahogadas.

