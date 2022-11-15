Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tortas La Vecindad

No reviews yet

1501 W Miller Rd #130

Garland, TX 75041

Order Again

Popular Items

Guacamole & Chips
Fajita/Beef Torta
Pollo/Chicken Fajitas

Apretivos

Guacamole & Chips

$7.99

Copa de Queso & Chips

$5.99

Yuca con Chicharron with cabbage & red sauce

$9.99

La Familia de 8

$14.99

Tacos

Pollo/Chicken Taco

$2.25

Fajita/Beef Taco

$2.25

Carnitas/Pork Taco

$2.25

Chorizo Taco

$2.25

Pastor/Pork Schwarma Taco

$2.25

Tripa Taco

$2.50

Barbacoa Taco

$2.50

Cabeza/Beef Head Taco

$2.50

Tortas

Lechuga, Tomate, Aguacate, Mayonesa, Jalapeño Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, Mayo, Jalapeno

Pollo/Chicken Torta

$10.99

Fajita/Beef Torta

$10.99

Carnitas/Pork Torta

$10.99

Chorizo Torta

$10.99

Pastor/Pork Shawarma Torta

$10.99

Cabeza/Beef Head Torta

$10.99

Barbacoa Torta

$10.99

Jamon/Ham Torta

$10.99

Milanesa

$10.99

Cubana

$12.99

Milanesa, Jamón, Pollo, Chorizo, Queso Breaded Beef, Ham, Chicken, Chorizo, Cheese

Napolitana

$11.99

Milanesa, Jamón, Queso Breaded Beef, Ham, Cheese

Francesa

$11.99

Carnitas, Jamón, Queso Pork, Ham, Cheese

Kentucky

$11.99

Pollo, Pastor, Queso Chicken, Pork Shawarma, Cheese

Argentina

$11.99

Milanesa, Chorizo, Queso Breaded Beef, Chorizo, Cheese

Toluquena

$11.99

Jamón, Chorizo, Queso Ham, Chorizo, Cheese

Hawaiana

$11.99

Piña, Jamón, Queso Pineapple, Ham, Cheese

Pupusas

Chicharron con Queso Pupusa

$2.25

Pork and Cheese Pupusa

$2.25

Queso con Loroco Pupusa

$2.25

Frijol con Queso Pupusa

$2.00

Queso Pupusa

$2.00

Quesadillas

Con Arroz y Frijoles With Rice and Beans

Con Arroz y Frijoles Quesadilla

$10.99

Pollo / Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Fajita / Beef Quesadilla

$10.99

Carnitas / Pork Quesadilla

$10.99

Chorizo Quesadilla

$10.99

Pastor / Pork Shawarma Quesadilla

$10.99

Cabeza / Beef Head Quesadilla

$10.99

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$10.99

Quesadilla Shrimp

$11.99

Nachos

Lechuga, Tomate, Frijoles, Jalapeños, Queso Amarillo, Crema Lettuce, Beans, Tomato, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream

Pollo / Chicken Nachos

$10.99

Fajita / Beef Nachos

$10.99

Carnitas / Pork Nachos

$10.99

Chorizo Nachos

$10.99

Pastor / Pork Shawarma Nachos

$10.99

Cabeza / Beef Head Nachos

$10.99

Barbacoa Nachos

$10.99

Sopas

Menudo Sopas

$10.99

Pozole De Puerco

$10.99

Caldo de Gallina / Chicken

$10.99

Caldo de Res / Beef

$10.99

Caldo de Mariscos / Seafood

$15.99

Camarón Coctel/Shrimp Coctail

$15.99

Platillos

Chimichanga

$11.99

Bañado en queso, Arroz, Frijol / covered with cheese, rice, beans

Carne Asada 8oz

$15.99

Arroz, frijoles y ensalada Rice, beans, salad

Bistec a la mexicana

$13.99

Arroz, frijoles, cebolla, tomate, Bell pepper, salsa spicy / rice, beans, pico de gallo, bell peppers, spicy salsa

Sopes

$10.99

3 pzas Frijol, lechuga, queso, crema, pico de gallo Beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo

Flautas

$11.99

3pzas Ensalada, frijoles, lechuga, queso, crema y guacamole salad, beans, letttuce, cheese, sour cream and guacamole

Mojarra Frita

$15.99

Ensalada, arroz, aguacate / salad, rice, avocado

Taco salad

$9.99

Ensalada servida con carne / Salad served with your choice of meat

Tacos Plate (Crispy or Regular)

$9.99

3 tacos con arroz y frijoles / 3 tacos, rice and beans

Quesabirria

$13.99

Huevos a la Mexicana

$9.99

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Sides

Papas Fritas/Fries

$2.99

Arroz/Rice

$2.99

Frijoles/Beans

$2.99

Chips

$2.99

Sour cream

$2.00

Side piña

$1.99

Side guacamole

$2.99

Chile toreado

$2.50

Pico side

$1.99

Cebolla Asada

$2.50

Cup queso

$3.99

Fajitas

Cebolla, Pimientos morrones rojos y verdes, papa Onion, Red and Green bell peppers, potatoes Servido con arroz, frijoles, guacamole, crema y tortillas de harina o maiz Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and corn or flour tortillas

Res/Beef Fajitas

$14.99+

Pollo/Chicken Fajitas

$14.99+

Camron/Shrimp Fajitas

$16.99+

Wings

Wings

$8.99+

Postres

Flan

$4.99

Empanadas o bolsitas

$3.00

Palletas o cajitas

$6.00

Paleta bonbom

$3.25

Kids

Kids Chicken tenders con papas

$7.99

Kids Quesadilla con papas

$7.99

Kids Flautas arroz y frijol

$7.99

Bebidas Calientes

Cafe/Coffee

$1.99

Campurrado

$2.99

Smoothie

$4.99

Atole

$4.99

Platano y Pina

$2.99+

Plaintain and Pineapple

$2.99+

Refrescos

Sangria

$1.99

Sidrai Mundet

$1.99

Jarritos

$1.99

Topo Chico

$1.99

Coca de dieta

$2.50

Sodas

$2.99

Monster

$2.99

Coca Mexicana

$2.99

Agua/Water

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Coca

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sprite

$1.99

Sprite (Copy)

$3.99

Aguas Frescas

Tamarindo/Tamarind

$3.49

Horchata

$3.49

Jamaica/Hibiscus

$3.49

Pina/Pineapple

$3.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1501 W Miller Rd #130, Garland, TX 75041

