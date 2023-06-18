Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tortas Manantial (Indian School Rd)

No reviews yet

10665 West Indian School Road

Avondale, AZ 85392

Tortas

Pierna Torta

$9.35

Savory Pulled Pork

Jamon Torta

Jamon Torta

$9.35

Sliced Ham & Cheese

Pavo Torta

$9.35

Sliced Turkey

Hawaiiana Torta

$10.65

Savory pulled pork and pinapple slices

Cubana Torta

$10.15

Savory Pulled Pork,Ham,American Cheese

Pollo Torta

$9.60

Shredded chicken in a tomato based savory sauce

Pollo En Escabeche Torta

$9.60

Pickled shredded chicken in an oil and vinegar mixture with other seasonings

Chicharron Torta

$10.15

Pork rind in a savory house made tomato sauce

Vegetariana Torta

$9.35

Vegetarian- No meat

Atun Torta

$10.65

Tuna Salad

Carne Asada Torta

$10.65

Sandwich

Pierna Sandwich

$8.30

Savory Pulled Pork

Jamon Sandwich

$8.30

Sliced Ham & Cheese

Pavo Sandwich

$8.30

Sliced Turkey

Hawaiiana Sandwich

$9.60

Savory pulled pork and pinapple slices

Cubana Sandwich

$9.10

Savory Pulled Pork,Ham,American Cheese

Pollo Sandwich

$8.60

Shredded chicken in a tomato based savory sauce

Pollo En Escabeche Sandwich

$8.60

Pickled shredded chicken in an oil and vinegar mixture with other seasonings

Chicharron Sandwich

$9.10

Pork rind in a savory house made tomato sauce

Atun Sandwich

$8.60

Tuna Salad

Vegetariana Sandwich

$8.30

Vegetarian- No meat

Aguas

Melon Agua

$5.75+

Papaya Agua

$5.75+

Fresa Agua

$5.75+

strawberry

Sandia Agua

$5.75+

watermelon

Mango Agua

$5.75+

Limon Agua

$5.75+

Lemonade

Horchata Agua

$5.75+

Pina Agua

$5.75+

Pineapple

Pepino Agua

$5.75+

Cucumber

Pepino con Limon Agua

$5.95+

Cucumber & Lime

Jamaica Agua

$5.75+

Toronja Agua

$5.75+

Grapefruit

Naranja Agua

$5.75+

Orange

Guayaba Agua

$5.95+

Guva

Mixta Agua

$5.95+

Multiple Fruit

Mamey Agua

$5.95+

Guanabana Agua

$5.95+

Soursop

Create Your Own Agua

$5.75+

Licuados

Melon Licuado

$6.75+

Papaya Licuado

$6.75+

Pina Licuado

$6.75+

Pineapple

Fresa Licuado

$6.75+

Strawberry

Platano Licuado

$6.75+

Bannana

Guayaba Licuado

$6.99+

Nuez Licuado

$6.75+

Walnut

Chocomil Licuado

$6.75+

Coco Licuado

$6.75+

Coconut

Mango Licuado

$6.75+

Mango

Mixto Licuado

$6.99+

Mamey Licuado

$6.99+

Guanabana Licuado

$6.99+

Soursop

Create Your Own Licuado

$6.75+

Jugos

Jugo Dietetico

$6.75+

Dietary Juice- Mixture of Red apple and Pecans

Jugo Energetico

$6.75+

Energetic

Jugo Hawaiiano

$6.75+

Hawaiian Juice- Pineapple, orange & carrots

Jugo Vampiro

$6.75+

Vampire Juce- Beet Juice with other fruits and Veggies

Jugo Toronja

$6.75+

Grapefruit

Jugo Naranja

$6.75+

Orange Juice

Jugo Zanahoria

$6.75+

Carrot

Jugo Vegetales

$6.75+

Vegetable Mix

Create Your Own Jugo

$6.75+

Nachos

Nachos Queso y Chile

$6.76+

Nachos with Cheese & Jalapenos only

Nachos Con Todo

$9.35+

Nachos with Pork, cheese & Jalapeno

Nachos Con Tostitos Y Carne

$11.90+

Nachos made with Tostitos chips, cheese, Pulled Pork and Jalapenos

Nachos De Tostitos Solo Queso Y Chile

$8.90+

Nachos Carne Asada

$13.50

Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$13.50

Side Of Fries

$2.75

Kids Meal

Nuggets, Fries, Drink

$7.75

Postre

Pepihuates

$6.50

Cueritos

$8.30+

Pork rinds pickled in vinegar prepared your way. Add lime, hot sauce and Tajin

Cacahuates en Vaso

$5.45

Escamocha

$8.30+

Mexican Fruit salad with condensed milk, honey and granola

Fresas Con Crema

$8.55

Strawberries and Cream- 16oz

Pico De Gallo

$8.30+

Mexican Fruit Salad Pepared your way with Lime, tajin and hot sauce

Caja De Empanadas

$10.50

3 Por 1.85

$1.85

Custom Item

Chips

Tostitos

$2.75

Bag of Chips

Chips Regulares

$1.05

Tostitos Con Queso

$5.50

Sodas

Botella De Agua

$1.05

Coca De Lata

$1.05

Sprite De Lata

$1.05

Coca De Dieta Lata

$1.05

Coca De Botella

$3.25

Sprite De Botellas

$3.25

Fresca Botella

$3.25

Manzanita

$3.25

Baso De Agua

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

10665 West Indian School Road, Avondale, AZ 85392

