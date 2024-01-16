Tortas y Tacos La Chiquita 3 3811 N Fairfax Dr Suite 175
3811 N Fairfax Dr Suite 175
Arlington, VA 22203
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD/MENU/IN/HOUSE
TORTAS
- TORTA/ASADA$11.99
New York steak, comes with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, chilies in vinegre.
- TORTA/BIRRIA$12.99
Beef Birria, comes with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, and chilies in vinegre.
- TORTA/CABEZA$12.99
BEEF HEAD. comes with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, chilies in vinegre.
- TORTA/CAMARON$12.99
Grilled Shrimp, Comes with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, chilies in vinegre.
- TORTA/CARNITAS$11.99
roasted Pork with Mexican spices, comes with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, pickled peppers.
- TORTA/CHORIZO$11.99
Mexican sausage, All the Tortas come with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, chilies in vinagre.
- TORTA/CUBANA$13.50
made with Ham, hot dog, Mexican sausage, steak, fresh omelette, All the Tortas come with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, chilies in vinagre.
- TORTA/CUERITO$12.50
Pork Skin, comes with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, chilies in vinegre.
- TORTA/JAMON$11.99
Ham with a fresh omelette, All the Tortas come with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, chilies in vinagre.
- TORTA/LENGUA$13.50
Beef tongue, All the Tortas come with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, chilies in vinegre.
- TORTA/MILANESA/BEEF$13.50
Breaded New York steak marinated with Mexican herbs, also comes with fresh omelette, All the Tortas come with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, chilies in vinegre.
- TORTA/MILANESA/POLLO$12.99
Breaded Chicken breast marinated with Mexican herbs, comes with a fresh omelette, All the Tortas come with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, Oaxaca cheese, chiles in vinegre.
- TORTA/MIXTA$11.99
New yorkSteak and Mexican sausage, All the Tortas come with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, chilies in vinagre.
- TORTA/MOLE$12.50
Shredded Chiken comes with Mole Oaxaca is Adobo made with mexican spices , comes with french bread, lettuce, raw onions, and fresh cheese.
- TORTA/PASTOR$11.99
Pork marinated with Mexican herbs adobo sauce and pineapple, All the Tortas come with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, chilies in vinagre.
- TORTA/PESCADO$12.99
Tilapa fillet, marinated in mexican adobo sauce, All the Tortas come with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, chilies in vinagre.
- TORTA/POLLO$12.25
Chicken marinated in mexican adobo sauce, All the Tortas come with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, chilies in vinagre.
- TORTA/TRIPA$13.50
Beef Tripe, comes with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, chilies in vinegre.
- TORTA/VEGGIE$11.99
comes with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, grilled cactus, grilled toatoes, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, chilies in vinegre.
TACOS / price per taco
- ASADA$3.60
New York steak, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side. (price per taco)
- BIRRIA$3.60
Beef Birria, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side. (price per taco)
- CABEZA$3.60
BEEF HEAD. Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side.
- CAMARON$3.75
Shrimp taco, served with lettuce, Each Taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side. (price per taco)
- CARNITAS$3.60
Roasted Pork, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side. (price per taco)
- CHORIZO$3.60
Mexican Sausage, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side. (price per taco)
- CRISPY-CHEESY/BIRRIA-TACO$3.75
Beef crispy & cheesy birria taco, comes with crispy Tortilla, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh limes, hot or mild sauce on the side. (price per taco)
- CUERITO$3.60
Pork Skin, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side. (price per taco) (price per taco)
- LENGUA$3.75
Beef Tongue, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side. (price per taco)
- MIXTO$3.60
New York steak and Mexican Sausage, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side. (price per taco)
- PASTOR$3.60
Pork in Mexican herbs served with pineapple, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side. (price per taco)
- PESCADO$3.60
Tilapia Fish served with Avocado, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side. (price per taco)
- POLLO$3.60
Chicken Marinated with Mexican Adobo sauce, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side. (price per taco)
- TRIPA$3.70
Beef tripe, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side. (price per taco)
- VEGGIE$3.60
Vegetable taco served with Avocado, lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese, Cactus, Grilled Tomatoes, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side. (price per taco)
QUESADILLAS
- Q/ASADA$11.50
Quesadilla comes with New york steak, Also comes with mozzarella cheese, avocado, grilled tomatoes and onions, mayo, mustard inside. On the side: Pickled peppers, and hot or mild sauce.
- Q/BIRRIA$12.50
Quesadilla comes with Beef Birria, also comes with mozzarella cheese, avocado, grilled tomatoes and onions, mayo, mustard inside. On the side: Pickled peppers, and hot or mild sauce.
- Q/CABEZA$13.50
Quesadilla comes with BEEF HEAD, Also comes with mozzarella cheese, avocado, grilled tomatoes and onions, mayo, mustard inside. On the side: Pickled peppers, and hot or mild sauce.
- Q/CAMARON$12.75
Quesadilla comes with Shrimp, Also comes with mozzarella cheese, avocado, grilled tomatoes and onions, mayo, mustard inside. On the side: Pickled peppers, and hot or mild sauce.
- Q/CARNITAS$11.50
Quesadilla comes with roasted pork that's marinated in Mexican herbs. Also comes with mozzarella cheese, avocado, grilled tomatoes and onions, mayo, mustard inside. On the side: Pickled peppers, and hot or mild sauce.
- Q/CHEESE$7.99
Plain cheese quesadilla.
- Q/CHORIZO$11.50
Quesadilla comes with Mexican sausage (chorizo) Also comes with mozzarella cheese, avocado, grilled tomatoes and onions, mayo, mustard inside. On the side: Pickled peppers, and hot or mild sauce.
- Q/CUERITO$11.95
Quesadilla comes with Pork Skin, Also comes with Mozzarella Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Tomatoes and Onions, Mayo, Mustard inside. On the side: Pickled Peppers, and hot or Mild Sauce.
- Q/HAMON$11.50
Quesadilla comes with Smoked ham. Also comes with mozzarella cheese, avocado, grilled tomatoes and onions, mayo, mustard inside. On the side: Pickled peppers, and hot or mild sauce.
- Q/LENGUA$12.99
Quesadilla comes with Beef tongue. Also comes with mozzarella cheese, avocado, grilled tomatoes and onions, mayo, mustard inside. On the side: Pickled peppers, and hot or mild sauce.
- Q/MIXTA$11.50
Quesadilla comes with New york steak and Mexican sausage (chorizo) Also comes with mozzarella cheese, avocado, grilled tomatoes and onions, mayo, mustard inside. On the side: Pickled peppers, and hot or mild sauce.
- Q/PASTOR$11.50
Quesadilla comes with pork marinate in Mexican herbs and pineapple, Also comes with mozzarella cheese, avocado, grilled tomatoes and onions, mayo, mustard inside. On the side: Pickled peppers, and hot or mild sauce.
- Q/PESCADO$11.95
Quesadilla comes with Grilled tilapia Marinate with Mexican spices, Also comes with mozzarella cheese, avocado, grilled tomatoes and onions, mayo, mustard inside. On the side Pickled peppers, and hot or mild sauce
- Q/POLLO$11.75
Quesadilla comes with Chicken breast that's marinated in Adobo sauce and Mexican herbs. Also comes with mozzarella cheese, avocado, grilled tomatoes and onions, mayo, mustard inside. On the side: Pickled peppers, and hot or mild sauce.
- Q/TRIPA$13.50
Quesadilla comes with Beef Tripe, Also comes with mozzarella cheese, avocado, grilled tomatoes and onions, mayo, mustard inside. On the side: Pickled peppers, and hot or mild sauce.
- Q/VEGGIE$11.50
Quesadilla comes with grilled cactus and cilantro. Also comes with mozzarella cheese, avocado, omelette, grilled tomatoes and onions, mayo, mustard inside. On the side: Pickled peppers, and hot or mild sauce.
ALAMBRES
- A/ASADA$13.75
New York steak, All the Alambres comes with sauteed bell peppers, grilled onions, melted cheese on top and a touch of chipotle sauce.
- A/BIRRIA$13.75
Beef Birria, All the Alambres comes with sauteed bell peppers, grilled onions, melted cheese on top and a touch of chipotle sauce.
- A/CABEZA$13.99
BEEF HEAD. All the Alambres comes with sauteed bell peppers, grilled onions, melted Oaxaca cheese on top, and a touch of chipotle sauce.
- A/CAMARON$13.99
Shrimp , All the Alambres comes with sauteed bell peppers and onions, also melted cheese on top and a touch of chipotle sauce.
- A/CARNITAS$13.75
Roster pork, All the Alambres comes with sauteed bell peppers and onions, also melted cheese on top and a touch of chipotle sauce.
- A/CHORIZO$13.75
Mexican chorizo, All the Alambres comes with sauteed bell peppers and onions, also melted cheese on top and a touch of chipotle sauce.
- A/CUERITO$13.75
Pork Skin, All the Alambres comes with sauteed bell peppers, grilled onions, melted cheese on top and a touch of chipotle sauce.
- A/LENGUA$13.99
Beef Tonge, All the Alambres comes with sauteed bell peppers and onions, also melted cheese on top and a touch of chipotle sauce.
- A/MIXTO$13.75
New york steak with mexican Chorizo, All the Alambres comes with sauteed bell peppers and onions, also melted cheese on top and a touch of chipotle sauce.
- A/PASTOR$13.75
pork marinate with the pineapple, All the Alambres comes with sauteed bell peppers and onions, also melted cheese on top and a touch of chipotle sauce.
- A/POLLO$13.75
Grilled Chiken marinated with Adobo Sauce, All the Alambres comes with sauteed bell peppers and onions, also melted cheese on top and a touch of chipotle sauce.
- A/TRIPA$13.99
Beef tripe, All the Alambres comes with sauteed bell peppers and onions, also melted cheese on top and a touch of chipotle sauce.
HUARACHES
- H/ASADA$12.99
Hand made tortilla comes with New york steak,Refried beans ,grilled cactus,lettuce, fresh cheese, grilled and raw onions, sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- H/BIRRIA$12.99
Hand made tortilla comes with Beef Birria, Refried beans ,grilled cactus,lettuce, fresh cheese, grilled and raw onions, sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- H/CABEZA$13.99
Hand made tortilla comes with BEEF HEAD, Refried beans , grilled cactus,lettuce, fresh cheese, grilled and raw onions, sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- H/CAMARON$13.99
Hand made tortilla comes with Grilled Shrimp, Refried beans ,grilled cactus,lettuce, fresh cheese, grilled and raw onions, sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side
- H/CARNITAS$12.99
Hand made tortilla comes, with Roasted Pork marinate with Mexican herbs, Refried beans ,grilled cactus,lettuce, fresh cheese, grilled and raw onions, sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- H/CHORIZO$12.99
Hand made tortilla comes with, Mexican (Chorizo) Sausage, Refried beans ,grilled cactus,lettuce, fresh cheese, grilled and raw onions, sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- H/CUERITO$12.99
Hand made tortilla comes with Pork Skin, Refried beans ,grilled cactus,lettuce, fresh cheese, grilled and raw onions, sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side
- H/LENGUA$13.99
Hand made tortilla comes with Beef tongue, Refried beans, grilled cactus, lettuce, fresh cheese, grilled and raw onions, sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- H/MIXTO$12.99
Hand made tortilla comes with New york steak and Mexican sausage, Refried beans, grilled cactus, lettuce, fresh cheese, grilled and raw onions, sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- H/MOLE$12.99
Hand made tortilla comes with Mexican Mole and Shredded chicken, Refried beans, grilled cactus, lettuce, fresh cheese, grilled and raw onions, sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- H/PASTOR$12.99
Hand made tortilla comes with pork marinate with mexican herbs and pineapple, Refried beans, grilled cactus, lettuce, fresh cheese, grilled and raw onions, sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- H/POLLO$12.99
Hand made tortilla comes with Chicken breast marinate in adobo sauce, Refried beans, grilled cactus, lettuce, fresh cheese, grilled and raw onions, sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- H/TRIPA$13.99
Hand made tortilla comes with Beef Tripe, Refried beans ,grilled cactus,lettuce, fresh cheese, grilled and raw onions, sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- H/VEGGIE$12.99
Hand made tortilla comes with grilled cactus ,Refried beans, lettuce, fresh cheese, grilled Tomatoes, raw onions, grilled onios, fresh Avocado, sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
SOPES
- S/ASADA$5.99
A Hand made tortilla with New York Steak. Comes lettuce, fresh cheese, refried beans, grilled and raw onions on top. Sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- S/BIRRIA$5.99
A Hand made tortilla comes with Beef Birria, lettuce, fresh cheese, refried beans, grilled and raw onions on top. Sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side