Tortazo
4909 Old Orchard Ctr
Skokie, IL 60077
food
snacks
- CHIPS + SALSA$4.00
tomatillo salsa, chipotle salsa
- CHIPS + GUACAMOLE - ALMOST NAKED$9.00
topped with cilantro + red onion, served with tomatillo salsa + chipotle salsa
- CHIPS + GUACAMOLE - FULLY DRESSED$10.50
topped with cilantro + red onion, bacon, serrano chiles, cotija cheese, pepitas, tomatoes, served with tomatillo salsa + chipotle salsa
- CHILE + GARLIC PEANUTS$4.00
tortas
- CRISPY CHICKEN MILANESA$14.00
napa cabbage, pickled jalapeños, cotija cheese, avocado-tomatillo salsa, cilantro crema
- CUBANA$13.00
berkshire pork loin, bacon, avocado, shredded cheese, chipotle mustard, cilantro crema
- CARNE ASADA$16.00
chile-rubbed prime sirloin, avocado, poblano rajas, arugula, chimichurri
- CHIPOTLE-ROASTED CHICKEN$12.75
avocado, poblano rajas, shredded cheese, arugula, cilantro crema
- EGGPLANT MILANESA$12.00
a vegetarian version of our most popular torta
- CARNITAS$14.00
slow cooked pork shoulder, guacamole, pickled onions
soup + salads
- TORTILLA SOUP$9.00
avocado, shredded cheese, pasilla chile, lime crema
- GUACAMOLE COBB$14.00
romaine + arugula, bacon, roasted corn + black bean salsa, tomatoes, poblano rajas, queso fresco, chipotle ranch dressing
- EL TORTAZO$11.00
romaine + arugula, avocado, black beans, radishes, poblano rajas, cilantro, tortilla strips, green chile citrus vinaigrette
extras
- CHIPOTLE SALSA$0.50
- TOMATILLO SALSA$0.50
- HABANERO SALSA$0.50
- CHIPOTLE RANCH$1.00
- GREEN CHILE CITRUS VINAIGRETTE$1.00
- CAJETA CARAMEL$2.00
- CHOCOLATE$2.00
- AVOCADO TOMATILLO SALSA$0.50
- CHIMICHURRI$0.50
- CHIPOTLE MUSTARD$0.50
- CILANTRO CREMA$1.00
- LIME CREMA$0.75
- ONIONS + CILANTRO$0.50
- PICKLED JALAPEÑOS$0.50
- SALSA DIABLA$0.50
- SIDE GUACAMOLE$2.50
- SOUR CREAM$0.75
beverage
to go booze
- BOTTLE EL SÚPER CLÁSICO MARGARITA$45.00
bring the fiesta home. our classic margarita serves 4 people. just pour over ice. cups provided
- BOTTLE SEASONAL FRUIT MARGARITA$46.00
bring the fiesta home. our seasonal fruit margarita serves 4 people. just pour over ice. cups provided
- BOTTLE SPICY MARGARITA$52.00
bring the fiesta home. our spicy margarita serves 4 people. just pour over ice. cups provided
- TECATE CAN$5.00
- CORONA BTL$6.00
- NEGRA MODELO BLT$6.00