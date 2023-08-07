Tortazo - Times Square 1441 Broadway
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
Welcome to Tortazo, a new Mexican concept from celebrated chef Rick Bayless. Inspired by Mexico's vibrant food, colors, and culture, Tortazo is a place of discovery – of bold flavors and new culinary experiences – but also where the genuine warmth of Mexican hospitality will embrace you.
1441 Broadway-, New York, NY 10018
