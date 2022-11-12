Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Tortello

498 Reviews

$$

1746 West Division

Chicago, IL 60622

Popular Items

Focaccia Ricotta & Honey
Tagliattelle Tina
Cacio e Pepe

STUZZICHINI

Focaccia Plain

Focaccia Plain

$6.00
Focaccia Ricotta & Honey

Focaccia Ricotta & Honey

$9.99

Freshly baked focaccia topped with rosemary, served with whipped ricotta, olive oil, and honey. Contains gluten & dairy.

Castelvetrano Olives

Castelvetrano Olives

$6.00

Marinated Castelvetrano olives with fennel, red pepper, lemon, and Sicilian olive oil

Fagioli alla Veneta

Fagioli alla Veneta

$12.00

Umbrian Borlotti beans, tropea onion, Sicilian sun dried tomatoes, parsley, white balsamic

VERDURE

Fennel, Celery & Orange Salad

Fennel, Celery & Orange Salad

$9.00

Shaved fennel and celery salad with orange, imported olive oil, parsley soffritto, salt, and pepper.

Insalata di Polpo

Insalata di Polpo

$18.00

Octopus, marinated ceci, potatoes, celery, red onion, parsley, oregano, herb vinaigrette

Roasted Eggplant Salad

Roasted Eggplant Salad

$9.00

Fresh greens, roasted peppers and onions, ricotta salata, dressed with lemon juice and imported olive oil. Contains dairy and allium

Burrata Autunnale

Burrata Autunnale

$19.75

delicata squash, tropea onion, endive, radicchio apricot jam, persimmon white balsamic vinaigrette

Minestrone

$16.00Out of stock

mixed vegetables, cannellini beans, cabbage, vegetable broth, agrodolce

PASTA

Signature Tortelli di Burrata

Signature Tortelli di Burrata

$23.00

Tortelli bursting with imported burrata from Puglia, topped with butter, sage, toasted hazelnuts, parmigiano, and a drizzle of balsamic. Contains gluten, dairy, nuts.

Chiusoni alla Gallurese

Chiusoni alla Gallurese

$22.00

Chiusoni (Sardinian gnocchetti) with saffron, sausage, onions and cream topped with pecorino sardo. Contains meat, dairy, gluten.

Cacio e Pepe

Cacio e Pepe

$19.00

Bucatini bathed in imported aged pecorino and cracked black pepper for this Roman specialty. Contains gluten, dairy.

Spaghetti Stracciatella

Spaghetti Stracciatella

$19.00

Spaghetti with our housemade pomodoro sauce, topped with imported stracciatella, basilico and black pepper. Contains gluten, dairy.

Tagliattelle Tina

Tagliattelle Tina

$19.00

Long delicate ribbons of tagliatelle with an all natural grass-fed beef ragu like Dario's nonna Tina makes in Veneto, topped with aged parmigiano reggiano. Contains gluten, meat, dairy.

Casarecce alla Puttanesca

Casarecce alla Puttanesca

$21.00

With Garlic, chili, capers, olives in a Pomodoro sauce

Kids Lumache

Kids Lumache

$9.50

Snail-shaped pasta with choice of housemade butter & parmigiano reggiano, pomodoro or ragu. Dario's childhood favorite. Contains gluten, dairy. Ragu also contains meat.

DOLCI

Classic Tiramisu

Classic Tiramisu

$9.75

A creamy dessert of espresso-soaked ladyfingers surrounded by lightly sweetened whipped cream and mascarpone, kissed with chocolate powder on top like Dario's mamma makes. Contains gluten, dairy and egg.

Salame al Cioccolato

Salame al Cioccolato

$7.50

Chocolate and Hazelnut cookies rolled into a salami-like shape and cut into round slices, sprinkled with powdered sugar. Dario's childhood favorite. Contains gluten, dairy, nuts.

Fresh Pasta

1 lb Long Pasta

1 lb Long Pasta

$9.89

1lb of freshly made long pasta like spaghetti, bucatini, and chitarra, made daily using the very best imported Italian semolina flour.

1 lb Short Pasta

1 lb Short Pasta

$9.89

1lb of freshly made short pasta like rigatoni, casarecce, lumache, and trottole, made daily using the very best imported Italian semolina flour.

Sauces

Pomodoro Sauce 12oz

Pomodoro Sauce 12oz

$9.00

Glass jar of our chef-made tomato sauce

Beef Ragu 12oz

Beef Ragu 12oz

$10.00

Glass jar of Nonna's ragu made with Slagel Farm-raised beef. Contains meat.

Gallurese Sauce 12oz

Gallurese Sauce 12oz

$13.00

Glass jar of our chef's special sauce made with saffron, cream, Italian sausage and onions. Contains meat and dairy.

Cacio E Pepe Sauce 12oz

Cacio E Pepe Sauce 12oz

$9.50

Glass jar of chef-made Cacio e Pepe sauce made with aged imported Pecorino Romano and black pepper. Contains gluten and dairy.

Shaved Parmigiano 3oz

Shaved Parmigiano 3oz

$8.00

Imported parmigiano reggiano, aged 20 months.

Puttanesca Sauce 12oz

Puttanesca Sauce 12oz

$10.00

Capers, Olives, Chili, and Pomodoro

Baked Pasta

Meat Lasagna for 2

$21.00

Layered fresh made pasta, bechemal sauce, Slagel farm raised beef, and pomodoro sauce. Bake at home. Contains meat & dairy.

Vegetable Lasagna for 2

$19.00Out of stock

Layered fresh made pasta, bechemal sauce, seasonal vegetables, and pomodoro sauce. Bake at home. Contains dairy.

Mealkits

Pomodoro Meal Kit for 2

Pomodoro Meal Kit for 2

$24.00

1 pound of house made pasta 12 ounces Pomodoro sauce and fresh grated parmigiano and herbs for an easy cook at home dinner.

Ragu Meal Kit for 2

Ragu Meal Kit for 2

$26.00

1 pound house made pasta 12 ounces Slagel Farms beef Ragu, fresh grated parmigiano and herbs for an easy cook at home dinner for 2

Cacio e Pepe Meal Kit for 2

$27.00

1 pound of house-made pasta, 12oz Cacio e Pepe sauce, & fresh grated parmigiano and herbs for an easy cook at home dinner. Contains dairy & gluten.

Signature Tortelli Meal Kit for 2

Signature Tortelli Meal Kit for 2

$39.00

"Handmade with love" tortelli bursting with imported burrata from Puglia, with sage, toasted hazelnuts, house-made balsamic, Italian crafted butter, and grated aged parmigiano for an easy dinner. Contains gluten, nuts and dairy.

RETAIL WINES

Barolo

Barolo

$86.00

100% Nebbiolo. Spices, dried fruit, leather. Excellent with meat and cheese.

Bolzano Pinot Grigio 2020

Bolzano Pinot Grigio 2020

$39.75

Fresh, unoaked, mineral driven. 100% pinot grigio. Green cultivation.

Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir

$40.00

100% Pinot Noir. Violet, raspberry, cherry, plum on nose. Green cultivation.

Fernet

Fernet

$48.00Out of stock
Grappa Romano Levi

Grappa Romano Levi

$120.00
Isole E Olena Chianti

Isole E Olena Chianti

$56.00
Lanaitto Isola dei Nuraghi Rosso

Lanaitto Isola dei Nuraghi Rosso

$44.00

Sardinian wine from Dario's Father's town

Libero Nerello Mascalese

Libero Nerello Mascalese

$29.00

Light summer red from Siciliane. 100% Nerello Mascalese.

Ornellaia 2017

Ornellaia 2017

$440.00

For special occasions The intense and dark color heralds a wine of beautiful concentration; the nose, rich and complex, releases scents of ripe red fruits, accompanied by notes of sweet tobacco and vanilla. The taste reveals an Ornellaia of great balance, a combination of firmness and pleasant freshness. 56% Cabernet Sauvignon, 25% Merlot, 10% Petit Verdot, 9% Cabernet Franc

Fabio Gea Langhe

Fabio Gea Langhe

$190.00
Fabio Gea Cul Otte

Fabio Gea Cul Otte

$110.00
SRC Etna Rosso

SRC Etna Rosso

$59.00Out of stock
Vigna Del Peste

Vigna Del Peste

$59.00
Cassis Liqueur

Cassis Liqueur

$49.50
CiZero

CiZero

$49.00
DieciCentoMille

DieciCentoMille

$58.00Out of stock

LA Scolca Black Label

$69.00Out of stock
Menat Greko

Menat Greko

$59.00
Menat Tathagata

Menat Tathagata

$68.00
Controvento Doccia Fredda

Controvento Doccia Fredda

$43.00
Guancianera

Guancianera

$48.00
Controvento Onda Anomala

Controvento Onda Anomala

$44.00
Nocino Amaro

Nocino Amaro

$47.00
Sp68

Sp68

$54.00
SP68 white

SP68 white

$57.00
Frappato red

Frappato red

$90.00
Acque sicure

Acque sicure

$47.00
Galognano I'll Rosso

Galognano I'll Rosso

$45.00
Controvento

Controvento

$47.00

LA foresta

$45.00
Drago Rosso

Drago Rosso

$50.00

SODA, WATER, JUICE

Acqua Frizzante

Acqua Frizzante

$4.00

Sparkling water from Sardinia

Acqua Naturale

Acqua Naturale

$4.00

from Sardinia

Lemon A'Siciliana

Lemon A'Siciliana

$7.00
Blood Orange A'Siciliana

Blood Orange A'Siciliana

$7.00
Como

Como

$8.00
Alta

Alta

$8.00
Sera

Sera

$8.00

ITALIAN BEERS

Ichnusa

Ichnusa

$9.75

Alimentari

Imported fresh burrata

Imported fresh burrata

$15.00
Housemade Butter

Housemade Butter

$9.00
Shaved Parmigiano 3oz

Shaved Parmigiano 3oz

$8.00

Imported parmigiano reggiano, aged 20 months.

Tiramisu for 2

Tiramisu for 2

$18.00

A rectangle of our house made Tiramisu enough to share with a friend.

Aceto Balsamico di Modena 8 Y

Aceto Balsamico di Modena 8 Y

$45.00

Organic, 5yr aged

Aldo Armato Olive Oil

Aldo Armato Olive Oil

$39.00
Amarena Fabbri

Amarena Fabbri

$14.00
Antipasto mix

Antipasto mix

$19.00
Baci Dark Chocolates

Baci Dark Chocolates

$8.50
Black beans

Black beans

$15.00
Black Truffle Spread

Black Truffle Spread

$14.00
Bruschetta Spread

Bruschetta Spread

$14.00
Fichi Bianchi

Fichi Bianchi

$18.00
Firelli Hot Sauce

Firelli Hot Sauce

$14.00
Honey

Honey

$18.00

Imported from the Liguria region Small production honey

Orgolio olive oil

Orgolio olive oil

$44.00
Papaccella Napoletana

Papaccella Napoletana

$27.00
Pere e Noci jar

Pere e Noci jar

$18.00
Red tomato Corbarino

Red tomato Corbarino

$22.00
Sardinia red tuna

Sardinia red tuna

$49.00
Sicilian sea Salt

Sicilian sea Salt

$12.00
Spoletina Sauce

Spoletina Sauce

$14.00

Artichokes, olives, and black truffle

Tortello 000 Flour 2 lbs

Tortello 000 Flour 2 lbs

$26.00
Tortello Flour Semolina 2 lbs

Tortello Flour Semolina 2 lbs

$22.00
Yellow passata pomodoro

Yellow passata pomodoro

$28.00
Colatura Di Alici

Colatura Di Alici

$39.00
Finocchietta

Finocchietta

$14.00

Lardo

$22.00
Invecchiuato Balsamic

Invecchiuato Balsamic

$35.00
Agrodolce Mediterraneo

Agrodolce Mediterraneo

$23.00

Sardinian cookies

$15.00
Broccoli Friarielli di Napoli

Broccoli Friarielli di Napoli

$198.00

Broccoli from Naples in Extra Virgin Olive Oil 102oz

Pomodori Secchi

Pomodori Secchi

$198.00

Sun-dried tomatoes in extra virgin olive oil 102oz

Carciofini Piccoli

Carciofini Piccoli

$198.00

Baby artichokes in olive oil 102oz

Neonata

Neonata

$13.00
Space Truffle

Space Truffle

$14.50
White Truffle Olive Oil

White Truffle Olive Oil

$14.00
8yr Balsamic

8yr Balsamic

$45.00
12yr Balsamic

12yr Balsamic

$78.00
Agrodolce

Agrodolce

$23.00
Dried Porcini

Dried Porcini

$19.00
Anchovies under salt

Anchovies under salt

$18.00
Cute Herbs

Cute Herbs

$13.00
Mortadella

Mortadella

$12.00
Agretto balsamic

Agretto balsamic

$37.00
Chili Pepper Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Chili Pepper Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$25.00
Cilegino Cherry Tomato Sauce

Cilegino Cherry Tomato Sauce

$9.00
Chocolate Covered Hazelnnuts

Chocolate Covered Hazelnnuts

$12.75

Heirloom Tomatoes

$10.00

White Truffle Butter

$38.00

Clothing

Tortello Hat black

$20.00Out of stock
Tortello T-Shirt

Tortello T-Shirt

$25.00

Please add to order notes if you prefer black or white T-shirt and what size.

Tortello Hoodie Sweatshirt

Tortello Hoodie Sweatshirt

$70.00

Hoodie sweatshirt features our Tortello icon on the front right side and custom artwork from the smallest printshop in Maremma, Tatti Stampa. Artist and agriculturalist Wolfgang Schiebe committed to his craft and we adore him!

Beanies

Beanies

$15.00Out of stock

Tombola

$35.00

Other

Venice Tour Guide

$20.00

Gnocchi board

$10.00

Tote bag

$30.00

Take Home Dinner

Chef Choice Dinner for 2

$65.00

Our Chef's Choice Dinner brings an element of surprise with a weekly rotating spread for two, curated by Chef Sieger Bayer. Featuring both menu favorites and limited availability new specials, the weekly rotating meals include a mix of stuzzichini (finger foods), verdure (vegetables), mains and of course dessert, handmade with love. Skip the decisions and sit back and wait for your surprise. Please include allergies in the notes and we will make every effort to accommodate.

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Handmade Pastificio & Restaurant

Website

Location

1746 West Division, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

Gallery
Tortello image
Tortello image
Tortello image
Tortello image

