Tortello
498 Reviews
$$
1746 West Division
Chicago, IL 60622
STUZZICHINI
Focaccia Plain
Focaccia Ricotta & Honey
Freshly baked focaccia topped with rosemary, served with whipped ricotta, olive oil, and honey. Contains gluten & dairy.
Castelvetrano Olives
Marinated Castelvetrano olives with fennel, red pepper, lemon, and Sicilian olive oil
Fagioli alla Veneta
Umbrian Borlotti beans, tropea onion, Sicilian sun dried tomatoes, parsley, white balsamic
VERDURE
Fennel, Celery & Orange Salad
Shaved fennel and celery salad with orange, imported olive oil, parsley soffritto, salt, and pepper.
Insalata di Polpo
Octopus, marinated ceci, potatoes, celery, red onion, parsley, oregano, herb vinaigrette
Roasted Eggplant Salad
Fresh greens, roasted peppers and onions, ricotta salata, dressed with lemon juice and imported olive oil. Contains dairy and allium
Burrata Autunnale
delicata squash, tropea onion, endive, radicchio apricot jam, persimmon white balsamic vinaigrette
Minestrone
mixed vegetables, cannellini beans, cabbage, vegetable broth, agrodolce
PASTA
Signature Tortelli di Burrata
Tortelli bursting with imported burrata from Puglia, topped with butter, sage, toasted hazelnuts, parmigiano, and a drizzle of balsamic. Contains gluten, dairy, nuts.
Chiusoni alla Gallurese
Chiusoni (Sardinian gnocchetti) with saffron, sausage, onions and cream topped with pecorino sardo. Contains meat, dairy, gluten.
Cacio e Pepe
Bucatini bathed in imported aged pecorino and cracked black pepper for this Roman specialty. Contains gluten, dairy.
Spaghetti Stracciatella
Spaghetti with our housemade pomodoro sauce, topped with imported stracciatella, basilico and black pepper. Contains gluten, dairy.
Tagliattelle Tina
Long delicate ribbons of tagliatelle with an all natural grass-fed beef ragu like Dario's nonna Tina makes in Veneto, topped with aged parmigiano reggiano. Contains gluten, meat, dairy.
Casarecce alla Puttanesca
With Garlic, chili, capers, olives in a Pomodoro sauce
Kids Lumache
Snail-shaped pasta with choice of housemade butter & parmigiano reggiano, pomodoro or ragu. Dario's childhood favorite. Contains gluten, dairy. Ragu also contains meat.
DOLCI
Classic Tiramisu
A creamy dessert of espresso-soaked ladyfingers surrounded by lightly sweetened whipped cream and mascarpone, kissed with chocolate powder on top like Dario's mamma makes. Contains gluten, dairy and egg.
Salame al Cioccolato
Chocolate and Hazelnut cookies rolled into a salami-like shape and cut into round slices, sprinkled with powdered sugar. Dario's childhood favorite. Contains gluten, dairy, nuts.
Fresh Pasta
1 lb Long Pasta
1lb of freshly made long pasta like spaghetti, bucatini, and chitarra, made daily using the very best imported Italian semolina flour.
1 lb Short Pasta
1lb of freshly made short pasta like rigatoni, casarecce, lumache, and trottole, made daily using the very best imported Italian semolina flour.
Sauces
Pomodoro Sauce 12oz
Glass jar of our chef-made tomato sauce
Beef Ragu 12oz
Glass jar of Nonna's ragu made with Slagel Farm-raised beef. Contains meat.
Gallurese Sauce 12oz
Glass jar of our chef's special sauce made with saffron, cream, Italian sausage and onions. Contains meat and dairy.
Cacio E Pepe Sauce 12oz
Glass jar of chef-made Cacio e Pepe sauce made with aged imported Pecorino Romano and black pepper. Contains gluten and dairy.
Shaved Parmigiano 3oz
Imported parmigiano reggiano, aged 20 months.
Puttanesca Sauce 12oz
Capers, Olives, Chili, and Pomodoro
Baked Pasta
Meat Lasagna for 2
Layered fresh made pasta, bechemal sauce, Slagel farm raised beef, and pomodoro sauce. Bake at home. Contains meat & dairy.
Vegetable Lasagna for 2
Layered fresh made pasta, bechemal sauce, seasonal vegetables, and pomodoro sauce. Bake at home. Contains dairy.
Mealkits
Pomodoro Meal Kit for 2
1 pound of house made pasta 12 ounces Pomodoro sauce and fresh grated parmigiano and herbs for an easy cook at home dinner.
Ragu Meal Kit for 2
1 pound house made pasta 12 ounces Slagel Farms beef Ragu, fresh grated parmigiano and herbs for an easy cook at home dinner for 2
Cacio e Pepe Meal Kit for 2
1 pound of house-made pasta, 12oz Cacio e Pepe sauce, & fresh grated parmigiano and herbs for an easy cook at home dinner. Contains dairy & gluten.
Signature Tortelli Meal Kit for 2
"Handmade with love" tortelli bursting with imported burrata from Puglia, with sage, toasted hazelnuts, house-made balsamic, Italian crafted butter, and grated aged parmigiano for an easy dinner. Contains gluten, nuts and dairy.
RETAIL WINES
Barolo
100% Nebbiolo. Spices, dried fruit, leather. Excellent with meat and cheese.
Bolzano Pinot Grigio 2020
Fresh, unoaked, mineral driven. 100% pinot grigio. Green cultivation.
Pinot Noir
100% Pinot Noir. Violet, raspberry, cherry, plum on nose. Green cultivation.
Fernet
Grappa Romano Levi
Isole E Olena Chianti
Lanaitto Isola dei Nuraghi Rosso
Sardinian wine from Dario's Father's town
Libero Nerello Mascalese
Light summer red from Siciliane. 100% Nerello Mascalese.
Ornellaia 2017
For special occasions The intense and dark color heralds a wine of beautiful concentration; the nose, rich and complex, releases scents of ripe red fruits, accompanied by notes of sweet tobacco and vanilla. The taste reveals an Ornellaia of great balance, a combination of firmness and pleasant freshness. 56% Cabernet Sauvignon, 25% Merlot, 10% Petit Verdot, 9% Cabernet Franc
Fabio Gea Langhe
Fabio Gea Cul Otte
SRC Etna Rosso
Vigna Del Peste
Cassis Liqueur
CiZero
DieciCentoMille
LA Scolca Black Label
Menat Greko
Menat Tathagata
Controvento Doccia Fredda
Guancianera
Controvento Onda Anomala
Nocino Amaro
Sp68
SP68 white
Frappato red
Acque sicure
Galognano I'll Rosso
Controvento
LA foresta
Drago Rosso
SODA, WATER, JUICE
ITALIAN BEERS
Alimentari
Imported fresh burrata
Housemade Butter
Tiramisu for 2
A rectangle of our house made Tiramisu enough to share with a friend.
Aceto Balsamico di Modena 8 Y
Organic, 5yr aged
Aldo Armato Olive Oil
Amarena Fabbri
Antipasto mix
Baci Dark Chocolates
Black beans
Black Truffle Spread
Bruschetta Spread
Fichi Bianchi
Firelli Hot Sauce
Honey
Imported from the Liguria region Small production honey
Orgolio olive oil
Papaccella Napoletana
Pere e Noci jar
Red tomato Corbarino
Sardinia red tuna
Sicilian sea Salt
Spoletina Sauce
Artichokes, olives, and black truffle
Tortello 000 Flour 2 lbs
Tortello Flour Semolina 2 lbs
Yellow passata pomodoro
Colatura Di Alici
Finocchietta
Lardo
Invecchiuato Balsamic
Agrodolce Mediterraneo
Sardinian cookies
Broccoli Friarielli di Napoli
Broccoli from Naples in Extra Virgin Olive Oil 102oz
Pomodori Secchi
Sun-dried tomatoes in extra virgin olive oil 102oz
Carciofini Piccoli
Baby artichokes in olive oil 102oz
Neonata
Space Truffle
White Truffle Olive Oil
8yr Balsamic
12yr Balsamic
Agrodolce
Dried Porcini
Anchovies under salt
Cute Herbs
Mortadella
Agretto balsamic
Chili Pepper Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Cilegino Cherry Tomato Sauce
Chocolate Covered Hazelnnuts
Heirloom Tomatoes
White Truffle Butter
Clothing
Tortello Hat black
Tortello T-Shirt
Please add to order notes if you prefer black or white T-shirt and what size.
Tortello Hoodie Sweatshirt
Hoodie sweatshirt features our Tortello icon on the front right side and custom artwork from the smallest printshop in Maremma, Tatti Stampa. Artist and agriculturalist Wolfgang Schiebe committed to his craft and we adore him!
Beanies
Tombola
Take Home Dinner
Chef Choice Dinner for 2
Our Chef's Choice Dinner brings an element of surprise with a weekly rotating spread for two, curated by Chef Sieger Bayer. Featuring both menu favorites and limited availability new specials, the weekly rotating meals include a mix of stuzzichini (finger foods), verdure (vegetables), mains and of course dessert, handmade with love. Skip the decisions and sit back and wait for your surprise. Please include allergies in the notes and we will make every effort to accommodate.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Handmade Pastificio & Restaurant
1746 West Division, Chicago, IL 60622