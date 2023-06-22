Restaurant header imageView gallery

Torti Taco Marshall 301 E Michigan av

301 E Michigan av

Marshall, MI 49069

Popular Items

Taco Asada

$3.00

Your choice of tortillas and toppings

Taco Chicken

$3.00

Your choice of tortillas and toppings

Single Salmon

$3.50

Corn tortilla, chipotle mayo, mango slaw, cilantro, and tomatoes


Tacos

Taco Asada

$3.00

Your choice of tortillas and toppings

Taco Al Pastor

$3.00

Your choice of tortillas and toppings

Taco Barbacoa

$3.00

Your choice of tortillas and toppings

Taco Campechano

$3.00

Your choice of tortillas and toppings

Taco Carnitas

$3.00

Your choice of tortillas and toppings

Taco Chicken

$3.00

Your choice of tortillas and toppings

Taco Chorizo

$3.00

Your choice of tortillas and toppings

Taco Ground Beef

$3.00

Your choice of tortillas and toppings

Taco Shredded Chicken

$3.00

Your choice of tortillas and toppings

Taco Suadero

$3.00

Your choice of tortillas and toppings

Taco Lengua

$3.50

Taco Bean

$3.00

Taco Chicken Al Pastor (Special)

$3.00

Single Seafood Taco

Single Fish

$3.50

Flour tortilla, chipotle mayo, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and onions

Single Salmon

$3.50

Corn tortilla, chipotle mayo, mango slaw, cilantro, and tomatoes

Single Shrimp

$3.50

Corn tortilla, chipotle mayo, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and your choice of grilled or fried

Tres Tacos

Tres Fish

$11.00

Comes in a set of 3 tacos, on a flour tortilla with chipotle mayo, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and onion

Tres Salmon

$11.00

Comes in a set of 3 tacos, on a corn tortilla, with mango slaw, chipotle mayo, cilantro, and tomatoes

Tres Shrimp

$11.00

Comes in a set of 3 tacos, on a corn tortilla, with chipotle mayo, lettuce, cheese,and pico de gallo

Vegan Tacos

Cactus Taco

$3.50

Cactus on a corn tortilla, with cilantro, onion, and tomatoes

Impossible Beef Taco

$4.00

Plant Based "beef" on a corn tortilla, with lettuce, tomato, cilantro, and onions

Veggie Taco

$3.50

Black bean mix with avocado on a corn tortilla

Tortas y Tostadas

Tostada

$3.00

Beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, sour cream, on a flat hard shell

Torta

$10.00

Telera Bread, beans, lettuce, onions, mayonnaise, tomatoes, and cheese

Torta Cubana

$11.00

Telera Bread, beans, lettuce, onions, mayonnaise, tomatoes, cheese, ham, chorizo, sausage, and milanesa

Burritos

Burrito

$10.00

Beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, and your choice of meat

Campechano Burrito

$11.00

Asada, chorizo, beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, and sour cream

Mexican Burrito

$10.00

Deep fried burrito, chorizo, beans, cheese, and meat of choice

Boom Boom Shrimp Burrito

$12.00

Rice, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, shrimp with queso and boom boom sauce on top

Specialty Burritos

Torti Burrito Challenge

$14.00

Two 14'' tortillas, beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, onions, tomatoes, sour cream, and torti sauce

Chicken Fajitas Burrito

$13.00

14'' tortilla, beans, rice, chicken, chorizo, grilled onions, grilled peppers, sour cream, lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes

San Diego Burrito

$13.00

14'' tortilla, beans, rice, al pastor, avocado ranch, cheese, lettuce, bacon, and tomatoes

Tres Amigos Burrito

$13.00

14'' tortilla, beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, onions, guacamole, asada, al pastor, and chicken

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$8.00

Comes with pico de gallo and meat of choice

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.00

Comes with pico de gallo, grilled onions, and grilled bell peppers

Grande Quesadilla

$11.00

12" tortilla with lettuce, cheese, and meat of choice

Tres Amigos Quesadilla

$12.00

14'' tortilla with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, steak, chicken, and al pastor

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Nachos

Nachos

$9.00

Nacho cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and your choice of meat

Deluxe Nachos

$11.00

Beans, melted shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and choice of meat

Three Way Nachos

$12.00

Nacho cheese, chicken, chorizo, ground beef, shredded cheese, lettuce, and jalapeños

Salads

Steak Taco Salad

$9.00

Salad mix, pico de gallo, chips, cheese, steak, and avocado ranch on the side

Sata Fe Salad

$9.00

Salad mix, tortilla strips, chicken, black bean salsa, cheese, and avocado ranch on the side

Dinner Plates

Wet Burritos

$11.00

Wet burrito with your choice of meat and suace, lettuce, tomatoes, on top and sour cream

Wet Chimichanga

$11.00

Wet chimichanga with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream on top

Veggie Platter

$11.00

Rice, 5'' veggie quesadilla, cheese enchilada with red sauce (mild), lettuce, and pico de gallo

Enchiladas

$11.00

Set of 3 with your choice of meat and sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Carnitas Platter

$11.00

Comes with pico de gallo, rice, and your choice of tortillas

Sizzler Plates

Fajitas Mixtas

$17.00

Comes with rice, beans, salad plate, and your choice of tortillas

Steak Fajitas

$14.00

Comes with rice, beans, salad plate, and your choice of tortillas

Chicken Fajitas

$14.00

Comes with rice, beans, salad plate, and your choice of tortillas

Combos

Combo #1 Two Tacos

$9.50

Comes with beans, rice, and drink, two tacos with your choice of meat

Combo #2 One Taco & Tostada

$9.50

Comes with beans, rice, and drink, one taco and one tostada with your choice of meat

Combo #3 One Taco & Cheese Quesadilla

$9.50

Comes with beans, rice, and drink, one taco and 5'' cheese quesadilla with your choice of meat

Combo #4 One Burrito

$11.00

Comes with a side of chips. Beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, and your choice of meat

Torti Papas

Torti Papas

$10.00

Fries, nacho cheese, asada, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Lunch Only

Lunch Fajitas

$10.00

Only served during 10:30am - 4:00pm. Your choice of meat and tortillas, served with beans and rice

Fiesta Taco Platters

10 Tacos Platter

$38.00

Your choice of meats, tortillas, and toppings. Comes with Side of chips, 2 fountain drinks, radishes, avocado, grilled onions, and grilled jalapeños

20 Tacos Platter

$58.00

Your choice of meats, tortillas, and toppings. Comes with 2 sides of chips, 4 fountain drinks, radishes, avocado, grilled onions, and grilled jalapeños

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

5'' cheese quesadilla with fries

Kids 1 Taco with Rice and Beans

$7.00

Your choice of meat, tortilla, and toppings

Mini Nachos

$7.00

Nacho cheese, ground beef, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Mini Torti Papas

$7.00

Fries, nacho cheese, asada, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Mini Ground Beef Burrito

$7.00

10'' tortilla, beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, and sour cream

Sides

Beans

$1.50

Rice

$1.50

Guacamole

$1.50

Queso

$1.50

Nacho Cheese

$1.50

Sour Cream

$0.75

Chips

$1.50

Torti Sauce

Avocado Ranch

$1.25

Boom Boom Sauce

$1.00

Fries

$3.00

Pico

$1.00

Lettuce

Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Tomatoes

Onions

Cilantro

Avocado

$1.25

4 Corn Tortillas

$1.00

4 Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Fried Jalepeno

$1.00

Fresh Jalepenos

$1.00

Pickled Jalepenos

$1.00

12oz Salsa

$3.00

Grilled Veggies

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
An authentic Mexican restaurant serving tacos, burritos, quesadillas, fajitas, etc.

