Torti Taco Marshall 301 E Michigan av
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
An authentic Mexican restaurant serving tacos, burritos, quesadillas, fajitas, etc.
Location
301 E Michigan av, Marshall, MI 49069
Gallery
