Tortilla Ranch Mexican Grill

6029 Metcalf Avenue

Mission, KS 66202

Burrito Bowl
Ranch Hand Burrito
Layered Nachos

Entrees.

Ranch Hand Burrito

Ranch Hand Burrito

$9.75

Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$9.50

Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.

Enchilada Style Burrito

Enchilada Style Burrito

$9.50

Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.

Enchilada

Enchilada

$10.00+

Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.

Layered Nachos

Layered Nachos

$9.75

Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.

Ranch Tacos

Ranch Tacos

$9.50

Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$9.25

Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.

Salads.

Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.
Build Your Own Salad
$10.00+

Build Your Own Salad

$10.00+

Kids 12 and under

Kids Taco

Kids Taco

$5.25
Kids Quesadilla
$5.25

Kids Quesadilla

$5.25
Kids Enchilada
$5.25

Kids Enchilada

$5.25

Sides.

Chips and Guacamole

$4.00

Chips & Queso

$5.25

Chips & Salsa

$2.95

Chips

$1.75
Guacamole

Guacamole

$1.25
Queso

Queso

$4.00

Rice

$1.95

Pinto Beans

$1.95

Black Beans

$1.95

Flour Tortilla Large

$0.95

House Salsa

$1.85

Medium Salsa

$1.95

Hot Salsa

$1.95

Corn Salsa

$1.95

Pico de Gallo

$1.95

Drinks.

Fountain Drink

$2.25

Apple Juice

$0.95
Jarrito's Bottled Drink
$2.75

Jarrito's Bottled Drink

$2.75
Pepsi Bottle
$2.85

Pepsi Bottle

$2.85

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.85

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$2.85

Dr. Pepper

$2.85
Bottled Water
$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.25

Desserts.

Churro

Churro

$2.95
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tortilla Ranch grew out of a love for fresh and authentic Mexican food. We start each day as though we're cooking for our own families and friends, with traditional preparations and the best ingredients we can find.

6029 Metcalf Avenue, Mission, KS 66202

