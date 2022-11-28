Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Tortilla Ranch Mexican Grill

2,771 Reviews

$

8617 College Blvd

Overland Park, KS 66210

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito Bowl
Layered Nachos
Enchilada Style Burrito

Entrees.

Ranch Hand Burrito

Ranch Hand Burrito

$9.50

Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$9.50

Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.

Enchilada Style Burrito

Enchilada Style Burrito

$9.50

Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.

Enchilada

Enchilada

$10.00+

Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.

Layered Nachos

Layered Nachos

$9.75

Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.

Ranch Tacos

Ranch Tacos

$9.50

Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$9.25

Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.

Weekly Special

Street Taco

$2.50+Out of stock

Served street style only with cilantro, cabbage mix, salsa verde and limes

Salads.

Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.
Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$10.00+

Specialty Tacos.

Ancho BBQ Tacos

Ancho BBQ Tacos

$11.00
Baja Style Tacos

Baja Style Tacos

$11.00

Kids 12 and under

Kids Taco

Kids Taco

$5.25
Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$5.25
Kids Enchilada

Kids Enchilada

$5.25

Sides.

Chips and Guacamole

$4.00

Chips & Queso

$5.25

Chips & Salsa

$2.95

Chips

$1.75
Guacamole

Guacamole

$1.25
Small Guacamole

Small Guacamole

$1.50
Queso

Queso

$4.00

Rice

$1.95

Pinto Beans

$1.95

Black Beans

$1.95

Flour Tortilla Large

$0.95

House Salsa

$1.85

Medium Salsa

$1.95

Hot Salsa

$1.95

Corn Salsa

$1.95

Pico de Gallo

$1.95

Drinks.

Fountain Drink

$2.25

Apple Juice

$0.95
Jarrito's Bottled Drink

Jarrito's Bottled Drink

$2.75
Pepsi Bottle

Pepsi Bottle

$2.85

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.85

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$2.85

Dr. Pepper

$2.85
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.25

Desserts.

Churro

Churro

$2.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tortilla Ranch grew out of a love for fresh and authentic Mexican food. We start each day as though we're cooking for our own families and friends, with traditional preparations and the best ingredients we can find.

Location

8617 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210

Directions

Gallery
Tortilla Ranch image
Tortilla Ranch image
Tortilla Ranch image
Tortilla Ranch image

Map
