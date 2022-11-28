Mexican & Tex-Mex
Tortilla Ranch Mexican Grill
2,771 Reviews
$
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tortilla Ranch grew out of a love for fresh and authentic Mexican food. We start each day as though we're cooking for our own families and friends, with traditional preparations and the best ingredients we can find.
8617 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210
