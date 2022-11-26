- Home
TORTILLA SOUP McComb - 201 Anna Drive, McComb, MS, USA
TORTILLA SOUP McComb 201 Anna Drive, McComb, MS, USA
201 Anna Drive, McComb, MS, USA
McComb, MS 39648
Appetizers
Homestyle Guacamole
Small Guacamole
Cheese Dip
Small Cheese Dip
Queso Fundido
Bean Dip
Small Bean Dip
Mexi-wings
Tasty chicken wings deep fried and coated with your choice of sauce. Served by the dozen with ranch dressing.
Nachos Grande
Nachos Grande Fries
Mexican Pizza
Chipotle Flautas
Roasted hand pulled chicken or shredded sirloin drizzled with our smoked red chipotle sauce. Served with sour cream, lettuce.
Southwest Egg Rolls
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Chicken Tenders 4
Chicken Tenders 6
Fried Chicken Skins
Large Guacamole & Pork Skins
Small Guacamole & Pork Skins
Soups
Salads
Taco Salad
Choice or oven roasted shredded chicken, seasoned ground sirloin, grilled chicken, shrimp, or steak.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Flamed grilled chicken, shrimp, or steak served over fresh greens
Cabo Spinach Salad
Fajita chicken, grilled chilies, cheese, avocados, tomatoes on a bed of fresh mixed salad greens and cucumbers.
Avocado Salad
Mixed salad with fresh greens, avocados, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions.
Grande House Salad
Tacos
Balls of Fire Taco
Pork carnitas, green chilies, cotija cheese, cilantro, onion, and a lime wedge with tomatillo sauce on a corn tortilla.
Honey Lime Steak Taco
These honey lime steak tacos with avocado cream, fresh cilantro, and red cabbage are a sweet, spicy, and tangy flavor explosion
Bang Bang Shrimp Taco
Fried shrimp, shredded coleslaw, pickled onions and jalapenos, cotija cheese, cilantro and a lime wedge with chipotle sauce on a flour tortilla
The Smokehouse Taco
BBQ pork, our special blend of pork belly, butt, and shoulder massaged with our sweet and spicy BBQ recipe and dialed back with a lusciously subtle heat
Classic Ground Sirloin Taco
Taco filled with ground sirloin, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese
Shredded Chicken Street Taco
Traditional Al Carbon
Queso Pollo Taco
Fajita Taco
Tacos Al Pastor
Pork strips marinated in Adobo sauce topped with pineapple, cilantro, onions, and Pico de Gallo
Baja Fish Taco
Classic Taco Plate
Specialty Taco Plate
Mexican Street Taco Plate
Fajitas
Fajitas
Grilled with onions and bell peppers and served with handmade flour tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, and refried beans
Fajitas for two
Grilled with onions and bell peppers and served with handmade flour tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, and refried beans
Fiesta Grill *Only for two*
Molcajete
Quesadillas & Enchiladas
Burgers & Sandwiches
T.Soup Specialties
Chipotle Alfredo Pasta
Tender grilled chicken served over linguini pasta in our homemade creamy chipotle alfredo sauce and served with garlic toast
Happy Plate Pinata Special
Grilled chicken served on a bed of rice and topped with sauteed bell peppers, onions, and cheese sauce
Pollo Loco
Chicken breast topped with mushroom, bell pepper, onions, and rice, served with rice, cheese dip, and steamed vegetables
Carne Asada
Red Chile-Marinated Creek Stone Black Angus prime rib steak. Black beans, sweet plantains, homemade crema, fresco cheese, and guacamole
Sonoma Chicken
Sweet Fire Shrimp Stuffed Peppers
Honey Jalapeno Grilled Chicken
Crispy Carnitas
Pasture-raised pork carnitas, served with handmade tortillas of organic heirloom corn from Mexico, black beans, two salsas, and guacamole
cheezy temptation
Burritos & Chimichangas
Lite Menu
Sides
Kids Menu
Extras
1oz Sour Cream
Bowl Sour Cream
1oz Guacamole
Bowl Creamy Guacamole
1oz Shredded Cheese
Bowl Shredded Cheese
1oz Pico De Gallo
Bowl Pico De Gallo
1oz Jalapenos
Bowl Jalapenos
3 Tortillas
Sliced Avocado
1oz Cheese Sauce
4 Grilled Shrimp
6 Grilled Shrimp
Small Bowl Grilled Chicken
Large Bowl Grilled Chicken
Small Bowl Steak
Large Bowl Steak
Small Bowl Shredded Chicken
Large Bowl Shredded Chicken
Bowl of Bellpepper & Onions
Desserts
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
201 Anna Drive, McComb, MS, USA, McComb, MS 39648