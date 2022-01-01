Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mexican Food Takeaway

295 Reviews

$

510 E 4th St

Loveland, CO 80537

Order Again

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$3.45

Breakfast burritos are with a flour tortilla & refried beans

Chiles

Pork Green Chili

$3.75+

Pork Red Chile

$3.30+

Ground Beef (Picadillo)

$3.30+

Chicken Chipotle

$3.30+

Green Chile & Cheese (Chile Verde con Queso)

$3.30+

Shredded Beef (Barbacoa)

$5.50+

Steak Ranchero (available Tuesday-Thursday & Saturdays)

$5.50+

Chicken Mole (available Mondays & Fridays)

$3.30+

Chicharron En Salsa Verde (Pork Rind) available Mondays & Fridays

$3.30+

Pork Jalapeño (available Wednesdays)

$3.30+

MENUDO

$12.25

Sides

Refried Beans

$3.25+

Spanish Rice

$3.25+

Plates

Chicken, Cheese & Salsa Verde Enchilada Combo

$7.25

Entree Plate Combo

$7.25

Choice of one or two entree items & corn or flour tortillas.

Red Chile & Cheese Enchiladas Combo

$7.25

Smothered Burrito Combo

$7.25

Taco Combo

$7.25

Burritos

Burrito

$3.40

All burritos are made with a flour tortilla, rice, refried beans and your choice of entree

Burrito Bowl

$4.00

Burrito Bowl w/ Beef

$4.50

2 Chile Burrito

$4.83

2 Meat Burrito

$5.33

Medium Burrito Bowl

$8.00

Medium Bowl w/ Beef & 2 Meat

$9.00

Tortillas

Flour Tortillas (Tortillas de Harina) per dozen

$3.52

Wheat Tortillas (Tortillas de Trigo) per dozen

$3.52

Corn Tortillas (Tortillas de Maiz) per package

$3.10

Masa Preparada

$1.65

Masa SIN Preparada

$1.40

Drink

Medio L / Jarritos Plástico $3.45

$3.45

Bottle Water $1.35

$1.35

Can Soda $1.35

$1.35

$3.40 Aguas Fresca/ Coconut Water & Kuii Milk/

$3.45

Jarrito Bottle Sodas $3.45

$3.45

Tea/ Fruit /Lemonade $3.25

$3.25

Jumex Small Can $1.50

$1.50

Plastic Bottle Sodas $3.00

$3.00

Gatorade/ $2.85

$2.85

32oz Juice & Kuii L Coconut milk $4.25

$4.85

MONSTERS $3.85

$3.85

Jumex 16oz can/ Nantucket Juice $3.50

$3.50

Sunny D/ Welch”s small

$1.50

Red Bull small

$3.00

Postres

Buñelos

$3.52

Buñuelos Chicas

$4.00

Cheesecake

$3.25

Churro

$2.25

Flan

$3.25

Fresas con Crema

$4.25

Mango con Crema

$4.25

Enchiladas

3 Cheese & Red Sauce

$4.08

3 chicken & Salsa Verde

$4.70

Smothered Burrito

Smothered Burrito

$5.30

Chile Relleno Combo

Smothered Chile Relleno Combo

$9.00

Smothered Relleno Burrito Combo

$10.00

Empanada Plate

3 Beef Empanada Plate

$8.50

Single Empanada

Single Empanada

$2.50

Empanada Combo Plate

Empanada Combo Plate

$10.00

Salsa

Chunky Green / Orange Salsa cups

$0.50

Guacamole Salsa

Guacamole Salsa

$0.55

Candy

Jamoncillo L

$3.50

Garapiñado

$2.34

Coco Barra

$3.00

Tamarindo

$3.00

Jamoncillo M

$3.00

Vanilla

$14.50
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Homestyle Mexican Food & Fresh Tortillas Takeaway

Location

510 E 4th St, Loveland, CO 80537

Directions

Tortilleria La Auténtica image
Tortilleria La Auténtica image

