Italian
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Tortino Mare

787 Reviews

$$

120 Kent Village Sq

Manassas Park, VA 20111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Camila Pizza
Steak & Cheese Sub

Take Out/Delivery Menu

APPETIZERS

Meatballs

$12.00

Mashed potatoes served with homemade beef meatballs with tomato sauce & topped with mozzarella cheese.

Mussels Salsiccia

$17.00

Mussels sautéed in white wine and tomato sauce. Served with garlic crostini.

Grilled Octopus

$20.00

Grilled baby octopus, arugula, fennel, cherry tomatoes and a drizzle of our house lemon dressing.

Plain Wings

$9.00+

Traditional (bone-in) chicken wings fried with no breading or batter. Served naked with carrots and celery sticks as well as your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Buffalo Wings

$9.00+

Traditional (bone-in) chicken wings fried with no breading or batter and tossed in mild buffalo sauce. Served with carrots and celery sticks as well as your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

BBQ Wings

$9.00+

Traditional (bone-in) chicken wings fried with no breading or batter and tossed in barbecue sauce. Served with carrots and celery sticks as well as your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$9.00+

Traditional (bone-in) chicken wings fried with no breading or batter and tossed in garlic parmesan sauce. Served with carrots and celery sticks as well as your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

French Fries

$3.00

Seasoned French Fries.

SOUP & SALAD

Soup of the Day

$11.00

Bowl of daily fresh homemade soup. Please call the restaurant at (571) 229-9455 for Soup of the Day.

Garden Salad

$9.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red onion and cherry tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.

Tri-Color Salad

$9.00

Arugula, endive, radicchio, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese and almonds. Served with house lemon dressing.

Grilled Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons and Parmesan cheese. Served with Caesar dressing.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, croutons and Parmesan cheese. Served with Caesar dressing.

Grilled Chicken Garden Salad

$16.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, cucumbers, red onions and cherry tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.

PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

$11.00+

Traditional, hand-tossed pizza with tomato sauce, mozzarella & Parmesan cheese.

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00+

Traditional, hand-tossed pizza with tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella & Parmesan cheese.

Margherita Pizza

$13.00+

Traditional, hand-tossed pizza with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes & basil.

Amore Pizza

$15.00+

Traditional, hand-tossed pizza with tomato sauce, meatballs, sausage, red onion & mushrooms.

Camila Pizza

$15.00+

Traditional, hand-tossed pizza with mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, shaved Parmesan cheese & peperoncino oil.

Mama Lidia Pizza

$13.00+

Traditional, hand-tossed pizza with tomato sauce, fresh basil pesto, goat cheese, fresh sliced tomatoes & Parmesan cheese.

Hawaiiana Pizza

$13.00+

Traditional, hand-tossed pizza with tomato sauce, ham, pineapple & mozzarella cheese.

Build Your Own Pizza

$11.00+

PASTA

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00

Homemade thin fettuccine, grilled chicken with cream & Parmesan cheese sauce.

Pappardelle

$21.00

Homemade pappardelle with grilled chicken, mixed mushrooms and a touch of cream sauce.

Bolognese

$19.00

Homemade thin fettuccine with veal ragù, fresh herbs & Parmesan cheese.

Rigatoni Meatballs

$20.00

Rigatoni, homemade beef meatballs, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce & basil.

Fettuccine Alfredo Del Gambero

$21.00

Homemade thin fettuccine, shrimp with cream & Parmesan cheese sauce.

Nicolini Ravioli

$25.00

Fresh jumbo lump crab meat filled ravioli with cherry tomato & lobster bisque sauce.

Linguine Frutti Di Mare

$28.00

Linguine, mussels, clams, shrimp & scallops in a cherry tomato and white wine sauce.

SUBS

Veggie Sub

$10.00

Sub roll with crisp lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, mayonnaise and provolone cheese. Served with your choice of side (french fries or garden salad).

Chicken Steak Sub

$12.00

Sub roll with chopped chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and provolone cheese. Served with your choice of side (french fries or garden salad).

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Sub roll with homemade beef meatballs, tomato sauce and fresh Mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of side (french fries or garden salad).

Steak & Cheese Sub

$14.00

Sub roll with chopped steak, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and provolone cheese. Served with your choice of side (french fries or garden salad).

DESSERTS

Classic Tiramisu

$7.00

Ladyfingers dipped in espresso, mascarpone cream and Kaluha.

Cheesecake

$7.00

Italian style ricotta cheesecake.

Fruit Panna Cotta

$7.00

Creamy, intense mixed berries flavored pudding.

Torta al Cioccolato

$7.00

Milk and dark chocolate cake.

FAMILY MEALS

Rigatoni Meatballs

$55.00

Bring home our Family-Style Pasta Meal for dinner tonight, serving 4-6 people. Rigatoni Meatballs: Rigatoni, homemade beef meatballs, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce & basil. Meal features pasta with choice of Tri-Color or Caesar Salad and homemade focaccia bread.

Bolognese

$55.00

Bring home our Family-Style Pasta Meal for dinner tonight, serving 4-6 people. Bolognese: Homemade thin fettuccine with veal ragù, fresh herbs & Parmesan cheese. Meal features pasta with choice of Tri-Color or Caesar Salad and homemade focaccia bread.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$55.00

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$57.00

Bring home our Family-Style Pasta Meal for dinner tonight, serving 4-6 people. Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo: Homemade thin fettuccine, grilled chicken with cream & Parmesan cheese sauce. Meal features pasta with choice of Tri-Color or Caesar Salad and homemade focaccia bread.

Fettuccine Alfredo Del Gambero

$62.00

Bring home our Family-Style Pasta Meal for dinner tonight, serving 4-6 people. Fettuccine Alfredo Del Gambero: Homemade thin fettuccine, shrimp with cream & Parmesan cheese sauce. Meal features pasta with choice of Tri-Color or Caesar Salad and homemade focaccia bread.

Salmon Penne Alla Vodka

$65.00

Linguine with primavera sauce

$56.00

BEVERAGES

Coke 16.9 fl. oz. Bottle

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Coke 16.9 fl. oz. Bottle

$2.00

Sprite 16.9 fl. oz. Bottle

$2.00

Sunkist Orange 20 fl. oz. Bottle

$2.00

Canada Dry 20 fl. oz. Bottle

$2.00

DASANI 16.9 fl. oz. Bottled Water

$2.00Out of stock

LUNCH MENU

SALADS

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Beef Chopped Salad

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
