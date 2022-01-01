A map showing the location of Tortino Restaurant 1228 11th St NWView gallery
Italian

Tortino Restaurant 1228 11th St NW

1,001 Reviews

$$

1228 11th St NW

Washington, DC 20001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

APPETIZERS

Portobello

$12.00

Calamari

$14.00

Pan Seared Scallops

$16.00

Beef Carpaccio

$16.00

Prosciutto

$14.00

==============

!

SALAD AND SOUP

Soup of the Day

$14.00

Burrata

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

Spinach

$12.00

Tri-Color Salad

$12.00

==============

!

PASTA

Linguini Mare

$30.00

Gnocchi

$22.00

Pappardelle

$22.00

Crab Ravioli

$24.00

Saffron Taglierini

$24.00

Fettucine Bolognese

$22.00

Lamb Ravioli

$22.00

Penne Norcina

$22.00

==============

!

ENTREES

Pan Seared Duck Breast

$28.00

Grilled Filet Mignon

$32.00

Pan Seared Pork Chop

$24.00

Ribeye Steak

$34.00

Lamb Shank

$34.00

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Grilled Pork Chop

$24.00

Grilled New York Steak

$32.00

==============

!

DESSERT

CLASSIC TIRAMISU

$10.00

ITALIAN RICOTTA CHEESECAKE

$10.00

CHOCOLATE SALAMI

$10.00

ASSORTED GELATO

$8.00

FRUIT PANNA COTTA

$9.00

ASSORTED SORBET

$8.00

MILK & DARK CHOCOLATE CAKE

$10.00

SEMIFREDDO

$10.00

==============

!

BOTTLE WINE

BTL PROSECCO CON D'ORO

$40.00

BLT DUBARRY CUVE PRESTIGE

$56.00

BTL CHAMPAGNE PHILIPPONNAT

$140.00

BLT ROSA DEL GOLFO, NEGROAMARO

$55.00

BTL ROSE LES LAUZEL

$50.00

BTL SPARKLING ROSE RIVA

$54.00

PRIMORE MOSCATO ROSE

$54.00

BTL PINOT GRIGIO ANGELI

$45.00

BTL PINOT GRIGIO BORGO

$60.00

BTL ZIBBIBO DONNAFUGATA

$64.00

BTL FALANGHINA SAN SALVATORE

$64.00

BTL LA ROCCA GAVI COPPO CANELLI

$60.00

BTL GAVI DI GAVI PALLADINO

$58.00

BTL SAUVIGNON BLANC DIPINTI

$55.00

BTL MOSCATO LA ROMANTICA

$48.00

BTL ROERO ARNEIS ALMONDO

$54.00

BTL FLANO BIANCO SIGILLO APIO

$56.00

BTL CUVEE TERLAN

$78.00

BTL VERDICCHIO VILLA BIANCHI

$54.00

BTL BOLGHERI BIANCO MICHELE SATTA

$62.00

BTL VERMENTINO LUNAE BOSONI

$70.00

BTL CHARDONNAY CANTINA ANDRIANO

$62.00

BTL CHARDONNAY TERLAN

$58.00

BTL CHARDONNAY DIPINTI

$54.00

BTL BARBERA D'ALBA LA GEMELA

$66.00

BTL PINOT NOIR golden

$56.00

BTL PINOT NOIR BAUCHAINE

$64.00

BTL PINOT NOIR CANTINA ANDRIANO

$72.00

BTL CANNONAU PALA

$70.00

BTL NEBBIOLO COL DEI VENTI

$64.00

BTL NEBBIOLO D'ALBA VIBERTI

$84.00

BTL NEGROAMARO COPERTINO

$48.00

BTL MONTEPULCIANO VILLA MEDORO

$50.00

BTL SANGIOVESE IL POGGIO

$64.00

BTL VINO NOBILE CARPINETO

$78.00

BTL ROSSO DI MONTALCINO COLLOSORBO

$68.00

BTL jorio

$56.00

BTL BARBARESCO COL DEI VENTI

$88.00

BTL BAROLO ROCCA GIOVANNAI

$94.00

BTL CHIANTI CLASSICO RISERVA TOMAIOLO

$55.00

BTL CHIANTI CLASSICO carpineto

$72.00

BTL CHIANTI CLASSICO RISERVA

$78.00

BTL BRUNELLO COLLOSORBO

$150.00

BTL VALPOLICELLA CLASSICO REMO FARINA

$52.00

BTL donatella

$350.00

BTL AMARONE CLASSICO REMO FARINA

$96.00

BTL CABERNET AVIARY

$64.00

BTL CABERNET bouchon

$52.00

BTL SUPER TUSCAN TOLAINI AL PASSO

$66.00

BTL SUPER TUSCAN TOLAINI VALDISANTI

$76.00

BTL BOLGHERI SUPERIORE

BTL AGLIANICO SAN SALVATORE

$68.00

Soft drinks

Soda

$3.35

Ice tea

$3.35

Juice

$3.45

Club soda or toni

$3.35

Water or sparking

$7.00

Cappuccino

$5.85

Expreso

$5.00

Double expresso

$5.85

Coffee

Cappuccino

$5.25

Appeticer

FRIED CALAMARi

$14.00

PORK SAUSAGE

$14.00

LAMB SAUSAGE

$14.00

BEEF CARPACCIO

$14.00

PROCIUTTO DI PARMA

$14.00

Salad

Soup of the day

$10.00

TRI COLOR SALAD

$10.00

CAPRESE MOZZARELLA

$14.00

ORGANIC MIXED GREENS

$14.00

ROSTED BEET SALAD

$14.00

CESAR SALAD

$16.00

Lunch especia

PORK RAVIOLI

LAMB RAVIOLI

SPINISH GNOCCHI

CAPELLINI

LINGUINE AL MARE

SQUID INK FETTUCCINE

CHIKEN PARMIGIANINO

CHIKEN PICATTA

CHIKEN FIORENTINA

BLACKENED SALMO

VEAL PICATA

MAHI MAHI

VEAL MARSALA

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1228 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Dupont Italian Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 1,559
1637 17th St NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
All-Purpose - Shaw
orange starNo Reviews
1250 9th Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Piccolina da Centrolina
orange starNo Reviews
963 Palmer Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Centrolina Market
orange starNo Reviews
974 palmer alley washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Sfoglina - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
1099 NEW YORK AVENUE NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Centrolina
orange starNo Reviews
974 Palmer Alley WASHINGTON, DC 20268
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Pappe
orange star4.5 • 3,479
1317 14th St NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Estadio
orange star4.3 • 3,131
1520 14th St NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Milk Bar - Logan
orange star4.3 • 1,746
1525 15th St NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Stoney's on P - Stoney's on P
orange star4.1 • 1,412
1433 P St NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Mexicue - DC
orange star4.0 • 476
1720 14th St NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Columbia Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Tenleytown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Navy Yard
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Van Ness/Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Adams Morgan
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Penn Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston