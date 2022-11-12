- Home
Tortora's
182 Old Highway 431, Suite B
Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763
Popular Items
Appetizers
Crustini Fried Ravioli
Cheese filled ravioli fried golden brown and served with marinara.
Garlic Cheese Bread
Fresh baked bread with butter & garlic spread, topped with melted Mozzarella
Fried Calamari
Breaded calamari & pepperoncini, deep fried & served on a bed of spring mix with your choice of remoulade, cocktail, or marinara sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
fried until golden brown served with marinara.
Meatballs
4 large meatballs topped with marinara.
Grilled Shrimp
Grilled shrimp served with choice of remoulade, cocktail or marinara sauce.
Fried Shrimp
Golden fried shrimp served with choice of remoulade, cocktail or marinara sauce.
Side Salads
Tortora's House - Side
Spring mix,candied walnuts, pear slices, & gorgonzola cheese crumbles with pear vinaigrette dressing
Garden Salad - Side
Romaine, sliced cherry tomatoes, red onions & green pepper with ranch dressing
Greek Salad - Side
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onions, artichoke hearts with balsamic vinaigrette & olive oil
Caesar Salad - Side
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan & croutons, tossed in a creamy caesar dressing.
Spinach Salad - Side
Spinach, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, candied walnuts, feta vinaigrette
Full Salads
Tortora's House - Full
Spring mix,candied walnuts, pear slices, & gorgonzola cheese crumbles with pear vinaigrette dressing
Garden Salad - Full
Romaine, sliced cherry tomatoes, red onions & green pepper with ranch dressing
Greek Salad - Full
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onions, artichoke hearts with balsamic vinaigrette & olive oil
Grilled Salmon Salad
Spring mix topped with candied walnuts, cherry tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese, topped with grilled salmon with a balsamic glaze
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp over spring mix, with candied walnuts, cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, topped with a balsamic glaze drizzle.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Spring mix topped with Gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomatoes, candied walnuts, grilled chicken & reduced balsamic glaze
Caesar Salad - Full
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan & croutons, tossed in a creamy caesar dressing.
Spinach Salad - Full
Spinach, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, candied walnuts, feta vinaigrette
Small Pasta
Spaghetti - Small
Spaghetti noodles in marinara
Fettuccini Alfredo - Small
Pan tossed fettuccini in heavy cream, butter & parmesan
Baked Ziti - Small
Penne in a marinara sauce with ricotta & melted Mozzarella
Tortellina Carbonara - Small
Cheese-filled tortellini tossed in cream sauce with bacon, sun-dried tomatoes & onions.
Penne Alla Julie - Small
Penne in a pesto sauce with sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and roasted garlic.
Caprese - Small
Your choice of Angel Hair or Bowtie Pasta tossed in olive oil with fresh cherry tomatoes, basil, chopped garlic and fresh mozzarella
Mediterranean - Small
Penne tossed in EVOO with kalamata olives, chopped garlic, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers & oregano, topped with feta cheese.
Dinner Pasta
Spaghetti - Dinner
Spaghetti noodles in marinara
Fettuccini Alfredo - Dinner
Pan tossed fettuccini in heavy cream, butter & parmesan
Baked Ziti - Dinner
Penne in a marinara sauce with ricotta & melted Mozzarella
Tortellina Carbonara - Dinner
Cheese-filled tortellini tossed in cream sauce with bacon, sun-dried tomatoes & onions.
Penne Alla Julie - Dinner
Penne in a pesto sauce with sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and roasted garlic.
Caprese - Dinner
Your choice of Angel Hair or Bowtie Pasta tossed in olive oil with fresh cherry tomatoes, basil, chopped garlic and fresh mozzarella
Mediterranean - Dinner
Penne tossed in EVOO with kalamata olives, chopped garlic, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers & oregano, topped with feta cheese.
Entrées
Baked Lasagna
House made with layers of ground beef, ricotta, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese & topped with marinara.
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast topped with melted Mozzarella, served over spaghetti in our house marinara sauce
Tuscan Chicken
Seared chicken breast over Penne pasta in a cream sauce with bacon, onion and spinach
Alfredo Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast topped with melted Mozzarella & marinara sauce, served over pan-tossed fettuccine Alfredo
The Zorbino
Pan seared chicken in a garlic & white wine sauce with prosciutto, mushrooms & spinach served over penne noodles & topped with Fra Diavolo sauce
Chicken Daniel
Pan seared chicken breasts sautéed with bacon, red onion & fresh spinach in olive oil tossed in penne pasta
Baked Chicken Bowtie
Bowtie pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce with spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, & pan seared chicken topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Grilled Salmon
8oz salmon Grilled, topped with creamy white wine caper sauce, served with pan-roasted potatoes & sautéed spinach.
Spicy Shrimp Pasta Alfredo
Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms & sun-dried tomatoes in white wine, tossed with penne pasta in spicy Cajun Alfredo sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sautéed in lemon butter & white wine sauce with garlic, cherry tomatoes. Served with spaghetti or angel hair pasta
Baked Shrimp Bowtie
Bowtie pasta tossed in a creamy Alfredo sauce with spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers & pan seared shrimp, topped with melted Mozzarella cheese
Kids Menu
Dessert
Beverages
Extra Sauce
10" Gluten Free
Cheese - 10" GF
Tomato sauce base & mozzarella, add toppings to create your own.
Tortoras Supreme - 10" GF
Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, ham, salami, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives & green peppers
Manhattan - 10" GF
Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, ham, & salami
Chicken Alfredo - 10" GF
Alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, & red onions.
Pork Lovers - 10" GF
Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, sliced Italian sausage, ham & bacon
Greek- 10" GF
No base sauce, mozzarella, feta, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives & red onions
New York White - 10" GF
Tortora's special ricotta mix base, mozzarella, topped with Romano cheese
Gemignani - 10" GF
No base sauce, mozzarella, light Gorgonzola, oven-baked & topped with prosciutto, arugula & drizzled with balsamic glaze
The Carmela - 10" GF
Light EVOO base, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, & dollops of ricotta
The Julio - 10" GF
Alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, goat cheese & basil
Veggie - 10" GF
Pesto sauce base, mozzarella, fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, green peppers, red onions, & kalamata olives
Bennie - 10" GF
Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, chorizo, pepperoni, bacon & ham
Arti-Garlic - 10" GF
No base sauce, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, sun-dried tomatoes & feta cheese
Garlucci - 10" GF
No base sauce, mozzarella, light Gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, oven-baked & then topped with prosciutto, fresh basil & drizzles with balsamic glaze
Sydney - 10" GF
Cacciatore sauce base, mozzarella, chorizo, sautéed cherry tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon & fresh basil
12" Pizzas
Cheese - 12"
Tomato sauce base & mozzarella, add toppings to create your own.
Tortoras Supreme - 12"
Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, ham, salami, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives & green peppers
Manhattan - 12"
Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, ham, & salami
Chicken Alfredo - 12"
Alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, & red onions.
Pork Lovers - 12"
Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, sliced Italian sausage, ham & bacon
Greek - 12"
No base sauce, mozzarella, feta, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives & red onions
New York White - 12"
Tortora's special ricotta mix base, mozzarella, topped with Romano cheese
Gemignani - 12"
No base sauce, mozzarella, light Gorgonzola, oven-baked & topped with prosciutto, arugula & drizzled with balsamic glaze
The Carmela - 12"
Light EVOO base, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, & dollops of ricotta
The Julio - 12"
Alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, goat cheese & basil
Veggie - 12"
Pesto sauce base, mozzarella, fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, green peppers, red onions, & kalamata olives
Bennie - 12"
Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, chorizo, pepperoni, bacon & ham
Arti-Garlic - 12"
No base sauce, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, sun-dried tomatoes & feta cheese
Garlucci - 12"
No base sauce, mozzarella, light Gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, oven-baked & then topped with prosciutto, fresh basil & drizzles with balsamic glaze
Sydney - 12"
Cacciatore sauce base, mozzarella, chorizo, sautéed cherry tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon & fresh basil
16" Pizzas
Cheese - 16"
Tomato sauce base & mozzarella, add toppings to create your own.
Tortoras Supreme - 16"
Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, ham, salami, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives & green peppers
Manhattan - 16"
Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, ham, & salami
Chicken Alfredo - 16"
Alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, & red onions.
Pork Lovers - 16"
Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, sliced Italian sausage, ham & bacon
Greek - 16"
No base sauce, mozzarella, feta, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives & red onions
New York White - 16"
Tortora's special ricotta mix base, mozzarella, topped with Romano cheese
Gemignani - 16"
No base sauce, mozzarella, light Gorgonzola, oven-baked & topped with prosciutto, arugula & drizzled with balsamic glaze
The Carmela - 16"
Light EVOO base, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, & dollops of ricotta
The Julio - 16"
Alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, goat cheese & basil
Veggie - 16"
Pesto sauce base, mozzarella, fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, green peppers, red onions, & kalamata olives
Bennie - 16"
Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, chorizo, pepperoni, bacon & ham
Arti-Garlic - 16"
No base sauce, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, sun-dried tomatoes & feta cheese
Garlucci - 16"
No base sauce, mozzarella, light Gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, oven-baked & then topped with prosciutto, fresh basil & drizzles with balsamic glaze
Sydney - 16"
Cacciatore sauce base, mozzarella, chorizo, sautéed cherry tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon & fresh basil
Wine
Chianti - BTL
Baccio Riserva, ITALY
181 Merlot - BTL
California
337 Cabernet - BTL
California
Ruta 22Malbec - BTL
Argentina
Light Horse, Pinot Noir - BTL
California
Washington Hills Reisling - BTL
Washington
Villa Pozzi Moscato - BTL
ITALY
Villa Pozzi Pinot Grigio - BTL
ITALY
The Champion Sauvignon Blanc - BTL
New Zealand
Irony Chardonnay - BTL
Monterey, CA
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thanks very much for being our guests!
182 Old Highway 431, Suite B, Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763