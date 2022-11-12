Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tortora's

review star

No reviews yet

182 Old Highway 431, Suite B

Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763

Popular Items

Cheese - 16"
Cheese - 12"
Caesar Salad - Full

Appetizers

Crustini Fried Ravioli

$9.29

Cheese filled ravioli fried golden brown and served with marinara.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.99

Fresh baked bread with butter & garlic spread, topped with melted Mozzarella

Fried Calamari

$11.29

Breaded calamari & pepperoncini, deep fried & served on a bed of spring mix with your choice of remoulade, cocktail, or marinara sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.29

fried until golden brown served with marinara.

Meatballs

$9.29

4 large meatballs topped with marinara.

Grilled Shrimp

$11.49

Grilled shrimp served with choice of remoulade, cocktail or marinara sauce.

Fried Shrimp

$11.49

Golden fried shrimp served with choice of remoulade, cocktail or marinara sauce.

Side Salads

Tortora's House - Side

$5.99

Spring mix,candied walnuts, pear slices, & gorgonzola cheese crumbles with pear vinaigrette dressing

Garden Salad - Side

$5.49

Romaine, sliced cherry tomatoes, red onions & green pepper with ranch dressing

Greek Salad - Side

$5.99

Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onions, artichoke hearts with balsamic vinaigrette & olive oil

Caesar Salad - Side

$5.49

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan & croutons, tossed in a creamy caesar dressing.

Spinach Salad - Side

$5.99

Spinach, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, candied walnuts, feta vinaigrette

Full Salads

Tortora's House - Full

$8.99

Spring mix,candied walnuts, pear slices, & gorgonzola cheese crumbles with pear vinaigrette dressing

Garden Salad - Full

$7.99

Romaine, sliced cherry tomatoes, red onions & green pepper with ranch dressing

Greek Salad - Full

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onions, artichoke hearts with balsamic vinaigrette & olive oil

Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.99

Spring mix topped with candied walnuts, cherry tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese, topped with grilled salmon with a balsamic glaze

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.59

Grilled shrimp over spring mix, with candied walnuts, cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, topped with a balsamic glaze drizzle.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.59

Spring mix topped with Gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomatoes, candied walnuts, grilled chicken & reduced balsamic glaze

Caesar Salad - Full

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan & croutons, tossed in a creamy caesar dressing.

Spinach Salad - Full

$8.99

Spinach, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, candied walnuts, feta vinaigrette

Small Pasta

Spaghetti - Small

$5.99

Spaghetti noodles in marinara

Fettuccini Alfredo - Small

$6.99

Pan tossed fettuccini in heavy cream, butter & parmesan

Baked Ziti - Small

$7.59

Penne in a marinara sauce with ricotta & melted Mozzarella

Tortellina Carbonara - Small

$9.29

Cheese-filled tortellini tossed in cream sauce with bacon, sun-dried tomatoes & onions.

Penne Alla Julie - Small

$9.29

Penne in a pesto sauce with sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and roasted garlic.

Caprese - Small

$9.29

Your choice of Angel Hair or Bowtie Pasta tossed in olive oil with fresh cherry tomatoes, basil, chopped garlic and fresh mozzarella

Mediterranean - Small

$9.29

Penne tossed in EVOO with kalamata olives, chopped garlic, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers & oregano, topped with feta cheese.

Dinner Pasta

Spaghetti - Dinner

$7.99

Spaghetti noodles in marinara

Fettuccini Alfredo - Dinner

$9.99

Pan tossed fettuccini in heavy cream, butter & parmesan

Baked Ziti - Dinner

$10.99

Penne in a marinara sauce with ricotta & melted Mozzarella

Tortellina Carbonara - Dinner

$11.79

Cheese-filled tortellini tossed in cream sauce with bacon, sun-dried tomatoes & onions.

Penne Alla Julie - Dinner

$11.79

Penne in a pesto sauce with sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and roasted garlic.

Caprese - Dinner

$11.79

Your choice of Angel Hair or Bowtie Pasta tossed in olive oil with fresh cherry tomatoes, basil, chopped garlic and fresh mozzarella

Mediterranean - Dinner

$11.79

Penne tossed in EVOO with kalamata olives, chopped garlic, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers & oregano, topped with feta cheese.

Entrées

Baked Lasagna

$11.99

House made with layers of ground beef, ricotta, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese & topped with marinara.

Chicken Parmesan

$12.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with melted Mozzarella, served over spaghetti in our house marinara sauce

Tuscan Chicken

$14.79

Seared chicken breast over Penne pasta in a cream sauce with bacon, onion and spinach

Alfredo Chicken Parmesan

$13.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with melted Mozzarella & marinara sauce, served over pan-tossed fettuccine Alfredo

The Zorbino

$15.99

Pan seared chicken in a garlic & white wine sauce with prosciutto, mushrooms & spinach served over penne noodles & topped with Fra Diavolo sauce

Chicken Daniel

$13.99

Pan seared chicken breasts sautéed with bacon, red onion & fresh spinach in olive oil tossed in penne pasta

Baked Chicken Bowtie

$13.99

Bowtie pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce with spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, & pan seared chicken topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

8oz salmon Grilled, topped with creamy white wine caper sauce, served with pan-roasted potatoes & sautéed spinach.

Spicy Shrimp Pasta Alfredo

$14.99

Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms & sun-dried tomatoes in white wine, tossed with penne pasta in spicy Cajun Alfredo sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$14.99

Shrimp sautéed in lemon butter & white wine sauce with garlic, cherry tomatoes. Served with spaghetti or angel hair pasta

Baked Shrimp Bowtie

$15.99

Bowtie pasta tossed in a creamy Alfredo sauce with spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers & pan seared shrimp, topped with melted Mozzarella cheese

Kids Menu

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$4.99

Penne noodles in our special three cheese blend

Kids Cheese Pizza

$4.99

6" Pizza with marinara base, topped with Mozzarella

Kids Spaghetti

$4.99

Spaghetti noodles in marinara

Kids Fettucine Alfredo

$4.99

Pan tossed fettuccine in heavy cream & parmesan.

Dessert

Cheesecake

$5.99

Tiramisu

$7.00

Small - Zeppeoles

$5.99

Large - Zeppeoles

$6.99

Small - Cinnamon Sugar Zeppoles

$5.99

Large - Cinnamon Sugar Zeppoles

$6.99

Beverages

Coke

$2.69

Diet Coke

$2.69

Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Sprite

$2.69

Lemonade

$2.69

Roy Rodgers

$2.69

Ginger Ale, sprite, grenadine, maraschino cherry

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Unsweet Tea

$2.69

Coffee

$2.69

Hot Tea

$2.69

Water

Half and Half Tea

$2.69

Extra Sauce

Extra Marinara

$4.00

Extra Alfredo

$4.00

Extra Pesto

$4.00

Extra Cajun Alfredo

$4.00

Extra White Wine Sauce

$4.00

Extra Fra Diavolo

$4.00

10" Gluten Free

Cheese - 10" GF

$12.29

Tomato sauce base & mozzarella, add toppings to create your own.

Tortoras Supreme - 10" GF

$20.99

Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, ham, salami, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives & green peppers

Manhattan - 10" GF

$19.29

Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, ham, & salami

Chicken Alfredo - 10" GF

$19.59

Alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, & red onions.

Pork Lovers - 10" GF

$19.49

Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, sliced Italian sausage, ham & bacon

Greek- 10" GF

$18.29

No base sauce, mozzarella, feta, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives & red onions

New York White - 10" GF

$16.99

Tortora's special ricotta mix base, mozzarella, topped with Romano cheese

Gemignani - 10" GF

$19.59

No base sauce, mozzarella, light Gorgonzola, oven-baked & topped with prosciutto, arugula & drizzled with balsamic glaze

The Carmela - 10" GF

$16.99

Light EVOO base, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, & dollops of ricotta

The Julio - 10" GF

$19.49

Alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, goat cheese & basil

Veggie - 10" GF

$19.29

Pesto sauce base, mozzarella, fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, green peppers, red onions, & kalamata olives

Bennie - 10" GF

$19.59

Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, chorizo, pepperoni, bacon & ham

Arti-Garlic - 10" GF

$18.29

No base sauce, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, sun-dried tomatoes & feta cheese

Garlucci - 10" GF

$19.59

No base sauce, mozzarella, light Gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, oven-baked & then topped with prosciutto, fresh basil & drizzles with balsamic glaze

Sydney - 10" GF

$19.59

Cacciatore sauce base, mozzarella, chorizo, sautéed cherry tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon & fresh basil

12" Pizzas

Cheese - 12"

$10.29

Tomato sauce base & mozzarella, add toppings to create your own.

Tortoras Supreme - 12"

$18.99

Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, ham, salami, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives & green peppers

Manhattan - 12"

$17.29

Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, ham, & salami

Chicken Alfredo - 12"

$17.59

Alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, & red onions.

Pork Lovers - 12"

$17.49

Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, sliced Italian sausage, ham & bacon

Greek - 12"

$16.29

No base sauce, mozzarella, feta, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives & red onions

New York White - 12"

$14.99

Tortora's special ricotta mix base, mozzarella, topped with Romano cheese

Gemignani - 12"

$17.59

No base sauce, mozzarella, light Gorgonzola, oven-baked & topped with prosciutto, arugula & drizzled with balsamic glaze

The Carmela - 12"

$14.99

Light EVOO base, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, & dollops of ricotta

The Julio - 12"

$17.49

Alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, goat cheese & basil

Veggie - 12"

$17.29

Pesto sauce base, mozzarella, fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, green peppers, red onions, & kalamata olives

Bennie - 12"

$17.59

Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, chorizo, pepperoni, bacon & ham

Arti-Garlic - 12"

$16.29

No base sauce, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, sun-dried tomatoes & feta cheese

Garlucci - 12"

$17.59

No base sauce, mozzarella, light Gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, oven-baked & then topped with prosciutto, fresh basil & drizzles with balsamic glaze

Sydney - 12"

$17.59

Cacciatore sauce base, mozzarella, chorizo, sautéed cherry tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon & fresh basil

16" Pizzas

Cheese - 16"

$14.39

Tomato sauce base & mozzarella, add toppings to create your own.

Tortoras Supreme - 16"

$26.49

Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, ham, salami, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives & green peppers

Manhattan - 16"

$24.49

Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, ham, & salami

Chicken Alfredo - 16"

$24.79

Alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, & red onions.

Pork Lovers - 16"

$24.79

Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, sliced Italian sausage, ham & bacon

Greek - 16"

$23.49

No base sauce, mozzarella, feta, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives & red onions

New York White - 16"

$19.99

Tortora's special ricotta mix base, mozzarella, topped with Romano cheese

Gemignani - 16"

$24.79

No base sauce, mozzarella, light Gorgonzola, oven-baked & topped with prosciutto, arugula & drizzled with balsamic glaze

The Carmela - 16"

$19.99

Light EVOO base, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, & dollops of ricotta

The Julio - 16"

$24.79

Alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, goat cheese & basil

Veggie - 16"

$24.49

Pesto sauce base, mozzarella, fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, green peppers, red onions, & kalamata olives

Bennie - 16"

$24.79

Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, chorizo, pepperoni, bacon & ham

Arti-Garlic - 16"

$23.49

No base sauce, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, sun-dried tomatoes & feta cheese

Garlucci - 16"

$24.79

No base sauce, mozzarella, light Gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, oven-baked & then topped with prosciutto, fresh basil & drizzles with balsamic glaze

Sydney - 16"

$24.79

Cacciatore sauce base, mozzarella, chorizo, sautéed cherry tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon & fresh basil

Wine

Chianti - BTL

$28.00

Baccio Riserva, ITALY

181 Merlot - BTL

$26.00

California

337 Cabernet - BTL

$26.00

California

Ruta 22Malbec - BTL

$26.00

Argentina

Light Horse, Pinot Noir - BTL

$26.00

California

Washington Hills Reisling - BTL

$28.00

Washington

Villa Pozzi Moscato - BTL

$28.00

ITALY

Villa Pozzi Pinot Grigio - BTL

$28.00

ITALY

The Champion Sauvignon Blanc - BTL

$28.00

New Zealand

Irony Chardonnay - BTL

$28.00

Monterey, CA

All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thanks very much for being our guests!

