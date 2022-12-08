Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tortuga Jacks Brunswick

No reviews yet

290 Frontage Drive

Brunswick, GA 31523

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$14.99

10 wings Deep Fried and Served With Your Favorite Sauce!

TAKE OUT CHIP/SALSA

$1.99
Jacks Guacamole

$5.50

Fresh homemade Guacamole. Served With Crispy Tortilla Chips

Queso

$5.50

Warm Creamy Cheese Melted to Perfection, Served With Crispy Tortilla Chips

Large Salsa (no chips)

$1.99

5 oz bowl of our house made salsa

Xtra Chips

$0.99

Extra serving of our house fried corn tortilla chips

Super Bowl Wings

$50.00

Quesadillas

Crispy Grilled Tortilla with melted cheese. Add your favorite meat!
Crispy Grilled Quesadilla

$6.25

Perfectly Melted Cheese Sandwiched Between a Tortilla, Served With Sour Cream, Lettuce, And Pico De Gallo on the Side. Your Favorite Meat is Always a Great Addition.

Burritos

Warm tortilla wrapped around all your favorite toppings!
Bean&chz Burrito

$7.19

Stuffed With Beans ,Cheese and Rice. Topped With Queso Cheese

Brunswick Burrito

$9.29

Filled with Chorizo, French Fries, Beans and Guacamole. Topped with Queso Cheese and Sour Cream

Burrito Supreme

$9.19

Filled with Seasoned Beef, Beans and Rice. Topped With Roasted Tomato Sauce, Queso Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, and Sour Cream

Burrito Verde

$9.29

Stuffed with Grilled Chicken, Beans and Rice. Topped with Queso Cheese and Spicy Green Sauce

Veggie Burrito

$8.19

Stuffed with Beans, Cheese, Grilled Pepper and Onions, Lettuce and Guacomole. Topped with our Roasted Tomato Sauce.

Nachos

Tortilla chips topped with Queso Cheese, Beans, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, and Sour Cream.
Tortuga Nachos

$6.99

Tortilla chips topped with Queso Cheese, Beans, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, and Sour Cream.

Salads

Healthy twist on your favorite mexican food!
Tortuga Taco Salad

$6.19

Tortilla Bowl Filled With Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, and Cheese. Add Your Favorite Meat!

Tacos

Tacos just how you like them, topped with lettuce, cheese, and pico!
Pick 2

$7.25

2 Tacos of your choice. Served with Chips and Salsa. Topped with lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo.

Pick 3

$9.00

3 Tacos of your choice. Served with Chips and Salsa. Topped with lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo. When selecting 2 different meats please select the meat twice. Thank you.

Pork Tacos

$3.25

3 Srimp tacos

$12.99

3 Fish tacos

$12.99

Beef Enchildas

2 soft corn tortillas rolled up with ground beef inside. Topped with house made ranchero sauce, drizzled with queso cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
Beef Enchiladas

$9.99

2 soft corn tortillas rolled up with ground beef inside. Topped with house made ranchero sauce, drizzled with queso cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, and pico de gallo.

Enchiladas Verde

$9.99

Fiesta Bowls

Rice, Beans, Queso Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, and Sour Cream. Add Your Favorite Meat.
Fiesta Bowl

$6.99

Rice, Beans, Queso Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, and Sour Cream. Add Your Favorite Meat.

Texas Rice

$6.99

Rice, grilled peppers and onions, topped with queso cheese and your choice of protein.

Burger

Two perfectly grilled patties topped with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and Boom Boom sauce. Served with Fries.
Burger

$9.99

Two perfectly grilled patties topped with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and Boom Boom sauce. Served with Fries.

Fajitas

Grilled Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes. Served With 3 Flour Tortillas, Rice, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, and Sour Cream
Fajitas de Pollo (Chicken)

$13.99

Grilled chicken on top of Grilled Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes. Served With 3 Flour Tortillas, Rice, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, and Sour Cream

Fajitas de Carne (Steak)

$14.99

Grilled Steak on top of Grilled Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes. Served With 3 Flour Tortillas, Rice, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, and Sour Cream

Shrimp Fajita

$15.99

Grilled Shrimp on top of Grilled Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes. Served With 3 Flour Tortillas, Rice, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, and Sour Cream

Fajita Texana

$15.99

Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp on top of Grilled Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes. Served With 3 Flour Tortillas, Rice, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, and Sour Cream

Veggie Fajita

$11.99

Daily Specials

All Specials will include a drink.

Xpress Meal

$6.99

Monday Steak fajita burrito

$8.99

Wednesday Burrito Supreme

$8.99

Thursday Beef Enchilada

$8.99

Friday Chicken fajita nachos

$8.99

Kids

All Kids Meals are Server with French Fries and a Drink.

Kid Quesadilla

$5.25

Kids Quesadilla

Kid Nachos

$5.25
Kid Taco

$5.25

Kid Burger

$6.99

kids chicken

$6.99

Sides

Borracha Beans

$2.09

Seasoned to Perfection and Cooked just right.

Casero Rice

$2.09

Mexican Rice

French Fries

$2.19

Crispy fries always pairs well with any entree!

Sweet Plantains

$2.99

Fried plantains topped with cinnamon sugar and whip cream! It's almost not even a dessert!

Side Beef

$3.25

Side of Seasoned Ground Beef.

Side Chicken

$3.25

Side of perfectly grilled chicken.

Side Steak

$3.25

Side of perfectly seared steak.

Side of Fish

$5.00

Grilled to perfection, light and fluffy Mahi Filet.

Side of Shrimp

$5.00

Side of shrimp cooked just right!

Side Chorizo

$3.25

Mexican ground sausage fluffy but with a hint of spice!

Grilled Peppers and Onions

$0.99

Grilled Peppers and onions go great on anything!

Side of Guacamole

$1.99

Not feeling a full order? Try this 2oz cup of guacamole!

Fresh Jalepenos

$0.75

A fresh jalapeno we slice and dice just for you!

Pickeled Jalapenos

$0.35

Pickeled Jalapenos just the way you like them!

Lettuce

$0.50

Side of shredded lettuce!

Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Side of diced tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and cilantro in a chunky salsa.

Side of Queso

$1.50

2 oz cup of the creamy queso cheese you love so much!

Red Onion

$0.50

Diced red onions.

Shredded cheese

$0.50

Is it not enough cheese? Just add more!

Sour Cream

$0.25

Who doesn't love more sour cream?

Side Tortillas

$1.00

3 tortillas warmed to just the right temperature!

Grilled Onions

$1.00

Grilled onions will be a fantastic addition to any entree!

Grilled Peppers

$1.00

Grilled peppers would also be great on any entree!

Side Of Salsa

$0.50

2 oz of salsa, just in case you need a little more!

WHOLE JALAPENO

$1.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Verde

$0.50

Boom Boom

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Desserts

Traditional Cheesecake

$5.99

Topped with Chocolate, Caramel, or Strawberry Sauce

Sopapilla

$4.99

Deep Fried Tortilla topped with cinnamon sugar and chocolate sauce served with whipped cream.

Churros

$5.99

Family Meal

Family Fiesta Tacos

$34.95

Protein, tortillas, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips and salsa. Serves 4-6 people!

Pint Queso

$14.95

Pint Guacamole

$18.95

Pint Salsa

$4.95

Pint Rice

$6.99

Pint Beans

$6.99

Pound of Beef

$12.99

Santa Breakfast

Adult Breakfast

$6.99

Kiddo Breakfast

$4.00

BISCUIT/GRAVY

$3.99

SIDES

$1.99

N/A Drinks

Water

Pepsi

$1.95

Diet Pepsi

$1.95

Dr Pepper

$1.95

Mt Dew

$1.95

Sierra Mist

$1.95

Rootbeer

$1.95

Lemonade

$1.95

Sweet Tea

$1.95

Unsweet Tea

$1.95

1\2 1\2 Tea

$1.95

Kid Cup

$1.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

Coffee

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Bottle Water

$1.00

Soda Water

$1.99

Lrg Pepsi

$2.75

Lrg Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Lrg Pepsi

$2.50

Lrg Dr Pepper

$2.50

Lrg Mt Dew

$2.50

Lrg Sweet Tea

$2.50

Lrg Rootbeer

$2.50

Lrg Sierra Mist

$2.50

Lrg Lemonade

$2.50

Lrg Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Beer

Bud Light Bottle

$2.99

Budweiser

$2.99

Coors Light

$2.99

Corona

$4.50

Corona Premier Bottle

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Hopsecutioner

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$2.99

Miller Lite Bottle

$2.99

Modelo Especial Bottle

$4.50

Negra Modelo Bottle

$4.50

Yuengling Bottle

$2.99

DRIVE THRU BEER

Guinness

$5.00

Bud Seltzer Strawberry

$3.50

Bud Seltzer Grapefruit

$3.50

Bud Seltzer Pineapple

$3.50

Bud Seltzer Granberry

$3.50

Specialty Margaritas

Jack's Rita

$2.99

LARGE Jack's Rita

$5.99

Jack's Rita FROZEN

$5.00

Top Shelf Rita

$7.00

Skinny Rita

$8.50

Snapping Turtle Margarita

$7.00

Pitcher of Margarita

$15.00

TJ Barrel Select Margarita

$12.00

$2.00

$2.00

$2.00

Signature Cocktails

Cherry limeade

$4.00

Bay Breeze

$5.00

Coconut Turtle

$6.00

Creamsicle

$7.50

Front Porch Peach Tea

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Hard Cherry Cola

$7.50

Long island well

$7.00

Rootbeer Float

$6.00

Royal Rootbeer

$7.50

Jacks Koolaid

$6.00

Ocean Breeze

$6.50

Top Shelf LIT

$8.00

Jacks Palmer

$5.00

Bloody Maria

$7.00

Chief Mahomes

$6.00

Jolly Roger

$6.00

Spiked Frappe

$7.00

Jalapeno Lemon Drop

$7.00

White Russian

$8.50

Wine/Sangria

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$20.00

Liquid Mary

$10.00

Sangria

$4.00

Pitcher Of Sangria

$10.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.00

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Absolut Peppar

$6.00

Absolut Raspberri

$6.00

Absolut Vanilla

$6.00

GA Peach Vodka

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Titos

$5.50

Commodore Cherry

$6.50

Pinnacle Chocolate

$6.50

DBL Well Vodka

$8.00

DBL Absolut

$12.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$12.00

DBL Absolut Peppar

$12.00

DBL Absolut Vanilla

$12.00

DBL GA Peach Vodka

$12.00

DBL Ketel One

$16.00

DBL Titos

$11.00

Well Rum

$4.00

21 Cocunut Rum

$5.50

Bacardi

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Myers

$6.00

DBL Well Rum

$8.00

DBL Sugar Island Coconut Rum

$11.00

DBL Bacardi

$11.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$11.00

DBL Myers

$12.00

1800 Reposado

$7.00

1800 Silver

$7.00

1800 Cristilano

$13.00

Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Cuervo Silver

$6.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Maestro Dobel Anejo

$7.00

Maestro Dobel Respesado

$7.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Tanteo Jalepeno Tequila

$7.00

TJ Barrel Select

$10.00

Tres Agaves Silver

$6.50

Well Tequila

$4.00

Patron Anejo

$10.00

Maestro Dobel Humito

$7.00

Recipe 21 Tequila

$5.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Estate

$23.00

Herradura

$12.00

DBL Well Tequila

$8.00

DBL 1800 Reposado

$14.00

DBL 1800 Silver

$14.00

DBL Cuervo Gold

$12.00

DBL Cuervo Silver

$12.00

DBL Don Julio

$18.00

DBL TJ Barrel Patron

$20.00

DBL Patron Silver

$18.00

DBL Tanteo Jalepeno Tequila

$14.00

DBL Tres Agaves Silver

$13.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Bombay

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

DBL Well Gin

$8.00

DBL Bombay

$12.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$16.00

DBL Tanqueray

$16.00

Crown Apple

$7.50

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Vanilla

$7.50

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Peach

$6.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Screwball Peanut butter

$7.00

Sheepdog

$7.00

Jesse James (Well)

$4.00

Southern C

$6.50

DBL Well Whiskey

$8.00

DBL Crown Royal

$14.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.00

DBL Jim Beam

$12.00

DBL Jim Beam Peach

$12.00

DBL Makers Mark

$16.00

Dewars

$6.00

Cutty Sark

$5.50

DBL Dewars

$12.00

Amaretto De Sabroso

$4.00

Apple Pucker

$4.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$6.00

Banana Liqueur

$4.00

Buttershots

$4.00

Dekuyper Blue Curacao

$4.00

Dekuyper Triple Sec

$4.00

FireBall

$4.00

Gran Ma

$7.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Melon Liqueur

$4.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Amaretto De Sabroso

$8.00

Dekuyper Blue Curacao

$8.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$12.00

Goldschlager

$13.00

Dekuyper Triple Sec

$8.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$13.00

Virgin

Virgin Daiquiri

$4.50

Tiki N/A Pina Colada

$5.00

Virg Marg

$5.00

T shirts

Small Red

$19.99

Small Black

$20.00

Med Peach

$19.99

Med Lime

$19.99

Med Blue

$19.99

Med Red

$19.99

Med Black

$19.99

Large Black

$19.99

Large Red

$19.99

Xl Black

$19.99

XL Red

$19.99

2xl Black

$19.99

2xl Red

$19.99

3xl Red

Cups and Koozies

Light up cups

$7.99

Margarita Bowl

$5.00

Koozies

$3.00

BINGO

Paint Party

$25.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We also Cater for your every need.

Website

Location

290 Frontage Drive, Brunswick, GA 31523

Directions

